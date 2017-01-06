₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by agabusta: 12:32pm
Hydro plants improve power supply
Improved power supply in the past three weeks, especially in some parts of Lagos State, was not as a result of the closure of industrial concerns during the festive periods. It was due to increased output by hydro power plants and reduced gas pipelines vandalism, it was learnt yesterday.
The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, told The Nation that the hydro power plants were made to produce more during the festive periods to boost supply. According to her, the hydro power plants had to abandon their water management plan set for January to December to achieve this target.
She said power production from the hydro plants is planned in such a way that outputs are higher during rainy season when water levels are high and lower during dry season but because of the Yuletide, the hydro plants have to produce more this time even when they didn’t have enough water. This is to show the commitment of power generation companies to ensuring stable power supply, she added.
Ogaji, however, expressed fear that the current improvement in power supply may not be sustainable because the hydro plants are overshooting their production limit, which may not persist for long. She noted that the thermal plants were also over-stretching their capacities to ensure that output is substantial.
To her, generation companies (GenCos) are burdened by huge debt of over N460 billion, which has made it difficult for them to maintain the machines and buy gas. Some of the power plants have been shut down because of lack of money to buy gas, while some plants were shut down because the pipelines that supply gas to them are undergoing repairs, she said.
According to her, about 50 per cent of the N460 billion are meant for the gas suppliers, the reason gas suppliers are disinterested and uncommitted to their gas supply obligations. She added that the federal government according to media reports said it has plans underway to pay the debt but noted that APGC has not received any formal letter to that effect and currently has not involved APGC in the plan. But based on the report about government’s plan to pay the debt, the generation companies are optimizing output from thermal power plants while also putting pressure on the hydro plants. To prevent the power sector from collapse, government should intervene in payment of the debt, she added.
The General Manager, Corporate Communications of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Godwin Sule Idemudia, confirmed there was improvement in supply.
http://thenationonlineng.net/hydro-plants-improve-power-supply/
1 Like
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by idupaul: 1:12pm
Fashola and cosmetic propaganda, that means I am 3 weeks the dams would be empty and power would return to zero while it would take longer for it to build back to harnessable capacity when the rain comes . What is stopping Fashola from adding new sources to the grid
2 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by krasican(m): 1:15pm
ok
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by agabusta: 1:18pm
idupaul:
Its not as easy as you are saying. Does Nigeria have the cash to just keep adding new sources to the grid. Moreso, we have not fully maximized existing power stations. Why jumping to build new stations when we are yet to fully maximize those on ground. It doesn't make much sense.
10 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by idupaul: 1:21pm
agabusta:
Quite true
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by Chiscomax(m): 1:34pm
G
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by jazinogold(m): 1:34pm
FOR THIS DRY SEASON....
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by rabex123(m): 1:34pm
idupaul:So fashola should build another power source in two days .. Stupid nigga.
12 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by daniska3yaro(m): 1:36pm
Hmmm
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by freshness2020(m): 1:36pm
Every time up and down
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by seguno2: 1:37pm
rabex123:
I thought that Fashola said 24/7 electricity was not rocket science?
Anyway thanks to the supermods for bringing serious, informative threads to the front page. Keep it up oh.
2 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by 9jakohai(m): 1:37pm
agabusta:
And then there is the ancient transmission system that needs replacing or upgrading....
5 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by Israeljones(m): 1:38pm
improve power supply??
when i cant even boast of 1hr light a day...
which kin rubbish be this one....
i spent my xmas and 1st of jan running fuel like who dem dey do and here someone is publicly and confidently spewing this trash...
2 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by Pavore9: 1:38pm
We really need to get power supply right to trigger so many enterprise.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by Thobiy(m): 1:38pm
What we Nigerian want is good and stable light
1 Like
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by seguno2: 1:38pm
freshness2020:
Lies and propaganda are very difficult to sustain.
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by rhektor(m): 1:38pm
agabusta:.
...
Improvements where? What has this one smoked?
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by idupaul: 1:41pm
rabex123:
The facts remains that Fashola has not added a single MW to the grid since he came ..now go Bleep yourself
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by kunlegboye(m): 1:45pm
Yes must be true,cause someone just told me they have been having their light on for two weeks now
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by ritababe(f): 1:45pm
rhektor:
I don't know about you but as for me I have 22 hours power supply since November
3 Likes
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by nedu2000(m): 1:46pm
Who says there is an improvement,it always seems improved in january by february we will be back to the old ways.When nigeria truly turns a corner and a parmanent solution found we wont be told,we will know. Tomorrow it will be gas scarcity or low water level or damaged turbine or strike by disco workers
1 Like
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by BizBayo: 1:47pm
Where goeth we from here?
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by dabossman(m): 1:49pm
I dey come comment.
Yes, I'm back. So let me get this straight. Are these GENCO's not private companies who were giving licences to generate power? Now, this N460 billion debt owed to gas companies, was it incurred by the GENCO's or did they inherit it from the government when the sector was unbundled some 2-3 years ago? We need answers to this questions. If some of these so called GENCO's are not capable of doing the business they signed up for, they might as well pack up and go, and their licenses be rescinded. And the same goes for the DISCO's too.
As for the government, they need to bring in real power sector players into this industry,not all these charlatans that are only out to exploit Nigerians. And they must also create a more conducive environment for these GENCO's and DISCO's to flourish. Wecan't continue with this one step forward, two steps back madness.
For those blaming Fashola, sorry but your Minister of Power is a lame duck who can only regulate the sector,formulate policies and issue out licenses to private sector players. The only part of the power supply chain under his ministry is the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). In other words, he can only transmit what is generated by the private GENCO's. I doubt that he can generate 1MW on his own without private sector participation. A review of the whole sector is needed.
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by Dmomi: 1:52pm
Improved bawo I just dey Laff
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by davidokenwa: 1:52pm
agabusta:
Thought Fashola said generating, transmitting and distributing electric power is not rocket science
1 Like
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by davidokenwa: 1:54pm
Israeljones:
...... e pain am well well.
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by R2des: 1:54pm
No light for my hood o
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by idupaul: 1:56pm
rabex123:
You little twerp are you aware that within 6 month Barth Nnaji had improved our production capacity considerably so considerable that not much has been added since he left .and who said anything about building a new power station ,what happened to maximizing the output capacity of all the existing them all plants in the first place.. Please make sure You F*ck yourself today
|Re: Hydro Plants Responsible For Improved Power Supply - Dr Joy Ogaji by idupaul: 1:58pm
ritababe:
Did you even comprehend the article you selfish being
