Hydro plants improve power supply



Improved power supply in the past three weeks, especially in some parts of Lagos State, was not as a result of the closure of industrial concerns during the festive periods. It was due to increased output by hydro power plants and reduced gas pipelines vandalism, it was learnt yesterday.



The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, told The Nation that the hydro power plants were made to produce more during the festive periods to boost supply. According to her, the hydro power plants had to abandon their water management plan set for January to December to achieve this target.



She said power production from the hydro plants is planned in such a way that outputs are higher during rainy season when water levels are high and lower during dry season but because of the Yuletide, the hydro plants have to produce more this time even when they didn’t have enough water. This is to show the commitment of power generation companies to ensuring stable power supply, she added.



Ogaji, however, expressed fear that the current improvement in power supply may not be sustainable because the hydro plants are overshooting their production limit, which may not persist for long. She noted that the thermal plants were also over-stretching their capacities to ensure that output is substantial.



To her, generation companies (GenCos) are burdened by huge debt of over N460 billion, which has made it difficult for them to maintain the machines and buy gas. Some of the power plants have been shut down because of lack of money to buy gas, while some plants were shut down because the pipelines that supply gas to them are undergoing repairs, she said.



According to her, about 50 per cent of the N460 billion are meant for the gas suppliers, the reason gas suppliers are disinterested and uncommitted to their gas supply obligations. She added that the federal government according to media reports said it has plans underway to pay the debt but noted that APGC has not received any formal letter to that effect and currently has not involved APGC in the plan. But based on the report about government’s plan to pay the debt, the generation companies are optimizing output from thermal power plants while also putting pressure on the hydro plants. To prevent the power sector from collapse, government should intervene in payment of the debt, she added.



The General Manager, Corporate Communications of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Godwin Sule Idemudia, confirmed there was improvement in supply.



Fashola and cosmetic propaganda, that means I am 3 weeks the dams would be empty and power would return to zero while it would take longer for it to build back to harnessable capacity when the rain comes . What is stopping Fashola from adding new sources to the grid 2 Likes

ok

idupaul:

Fashola and cosmetic propaganda, that means I am 3 weeks the dams would be empty and power would return to zero while it would take longer for it to build back to harnessable capacity when the rain comes . What is stopping Fashola from adding new sources to the grid

Its not as easy as you are saying. Does Nigeria have the cash to just keep adding new sources to the grid. Moreso, we have not fully maximized existing power stations. Why jumping to build new stations when we are yet to fully maximize those on ground. It doesn't make much sense. Its not as easy as you are saying. Does Nigeria have the cash to just keep adding new sources to the grid. Moreso, we have not fully maximized existing power stations. Why jumping to build new stations when we are yet to fully maximize those on ground. It doesn't make much sense. 10 Likes

agabusta:





Its not as easy as you are saying. Does Nigeria have the cash to just keep adding new sources to the grid. Moreso, we have not fully maximized existing power stations. Why jumping to build new stations when we are yet to fully maximize those on ground. It doesn't make much sense.

Quite true Quite true

G





FOR THIS DRY SEASON.... FOR THIS DRY SEASON....

idupaul:

Fashola and cosmetic propaganda, that means I am 3 weeks the dams would be empty and power would return to zero while it would take longer for it to build back to harnessable capacity when the rain comes . What is stopping Fashola from adding new sources to the grid So fashola should build another power source in two days .. Stupid nigga. So fashola should build another power source in two days .. Stupid nigga. 12 Likes

Hmmm

Every time up and down

rabex123:

So fashola should build another power source in two days .. Stupid nigga.

I thought that Fashola said 24/7 electricity was not rocket science?

Anyway thanks to the supermods for bringing serious, informative threads to the front page. Keep it up oh. I thought that Fashola said 24/7 electricity was not rocket science?Anyway thanks to the supermods for bringing serious, informative threads to the front page. Keep it up oh. 2 Likes

agabusta:





Its not as easy as you are saying. Does Nigeria have the cash to just keep adding new sources to the grid. Moreso, we have not fully maximized existing power stations. Why jumping to build new stations when we are yet to fully maximize those on ground. It doesn't make much sense.

And then there is the ancient transmission system that needs replacing or upgrading.... And then there is the ancient transmission system that needs replacing or upgrading.... 5 Likes

improve power supply??

when i cant even boast of 1hr light a day...

which kin rubbish be this one....

i spent my xmas and 1st of jan running fuel like who dem dey do and here someone is publicly and confidently spewing this trash... 2 Likes

We really need to get power supply right to trigger so many enterprise. 5 Likes 1 Share

What we Nigerian want is good and stable light 1 Like

freshness2020:

Every time up and down

Lies and propaganda are very difficult to sustain. Lies and propaganda are very difficult to sustain.

agabusta:

Improvements where? What has this one smoked? ...Improvements where? What has this one smoked?

rabex123:



So fashola should build another power source in two days .. Stupid nigga.

The facts remains that Fashola has not added a single MW to the grid since he came ..now go Bleep yourself The facts remains that Fashola has not added a single MW to the grid since he came ..now go Bleep yourself

Yes must be true,cause someone just told me they have been having their light on for two weeks now

rhektor:



Improvements where? What has this one smoked?

I don't know about you but as for me I have 22 hours power supply since November I don't know about you but as for me I have 22 hours power supply since November 3 Likes

Who says there is an improvement,it always seems improved in january by february we will be back to the old ways.When nigeria truly turns a corner and a parmanent solution found we wont be told,we will know. Tomorrow it will be gas scarcity or low water level or damaged turbine or strike by disco workers 1 Like

Where goeth we from here?

I dey come comment.



Yes, I'm back. So let me get this straight. Are these GENCO's not private companies who were giving licences to generate power? Now, this N460 billion debt owed to gas companies, was it incurred by the GENCO's or did they inherit it from the government when the sector was unbundled some 2-3 years ago? We need answers to this questions. If some of these so called GENCO's are not capable of doing the business they signed up for, they might as well pack up and go, and their licenses be rescinded. And the same goes for the DISCO's too.



As for the government, they need to bring in real power sector players into this industry,not all these charlatans that are only out to exploit Nigerians. And they must also create a more conducive environment for these GENCO's and DISCO's to flourish. Wecan't continue with this one step forward, two steps back madness.



For those blaming Fashola, sorry but your Minister of Power is a lame duck who can only regulate the sector,formulate policies and issue out licenses to private sector players. The only part of the power supply chain under his ministry is the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). In other words, he can only transmit what is generated by the private GENCO's. I doubt that he can generate 1MW on his own without private sector participation. A review of the whole sector is needed.

I just dey Laff Improved bawoI just dey Laff

agabusta:





Its not as easy as you are saying. Does Nigeria have the cash to just keep adding new sources to the grid. Moreso, we have not fully maximized existing power stations. Why jumping to build new stations when we are yet to fully maximize those on ground. It doesn't make much sense.

Thought Fashola said generating, transmitting and distributing electric power is not rocket science Thought Fashola said generating, transmitting and distributing electric power is not rocket science 1 Like

Israeljones:

improve power supply??

when i cant even boast of 1hr light a day...

which kin rubbish be this one....

i spent my xmas and 1st of jan running fuel like who dem dey do and here someone is publicly and confidently spewing this trash...



...... e pain am well well. ...... e pain am well well.

No light for my hood o

rabex123:



So fashola should build another power source in two days .. Stupid nigga.

You little twerp are you aware that within 6 month Barth Nnaji had improved our production capacity considerably so considerable that not much has been added since he left .and who said anything about building a new power station ,what happened to maximizing the output capacity of all the existing them all plants in the first place.. Please make sure You F*ck yourself today You little twerp are you aware that within 6 month Barth Nnaji had improved our production capacity considerably so considerable that not much has been added since he left .and who said anything about building a new power station ,what happened to maximizing the output capacity of all the existing them all plants in the first place.. Please make sure You F*ck yourself today