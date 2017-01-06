Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival (17249 Views)

Ayade Dances In An Open-Top Ranger Rover To Celebrate His Court Victory. PICS / Akeredolu Takes To The Streets In Owo To Celebrate His Victory / Rashida Bello Gushes Over Yahaya Bello After His Arrival To Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch video below



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqpjxBnkumA Malaysia-Based Nigerian Biggest Boy Popularly Known As Money Money Emma Malaysia Spraying Money Endlessly During A Celebration When He Came HomeWatch video below 1 Like

When you finally catch the person that started the *Give a fuc.k trend on Nairaland* 104 Likes 1 Share

so we shud roast cucumber abi? Fucking asshole!!!...instead to spend it on orphanages or sometin....why do i give a Fvck anyway?! its ur fvcking money. so do as u please! 4 Likes

Yahoo+ in d making 7 Likes

When ur money is not clean, this is allowed 32 Likes 3 Shares

Jah 2 Likes

that guy from iheaka 3 Likes

Nothing new, we have an idea how such money is being accrued. 20 Likes 1 Share

Why won't he spray when naira has no value anymore $1= #500 while #1= $0.0034. 14 Likes

If at All He Makes His Money With His Brain,ain't Sorry To Say He Spend 'em Reasoninq With His A$$! 4 Likes

You are looking at the next guy on death row if he goes back for more, not a coincidence they are getting killed in SE Asia 13 Likes 1 Share

ReorxTohGan:

If at All He Makes His Money With His Brain,ain't Sorry To Say He Spend 'em Reasoninq With His A$$!

It's his money and he's free to spend it as he pleases. If u give a fvck, join them over there. It's his money and he's free to spend it as he pleases. If u give a fvck, join them over there. 18 Likes

sultaan:

You are looking at the next guy on death row if he goes back for more, not a coincidence they are getting killed in SE Asia

We've heard, now get back to work We've heard, now get back to work 8 Likes

Kwontinu! After selling your kidney, later they will start begging for money for dialysis 3 Likes

Seems the fuxk givers are on break today. 1 Like

3 Likes

A fool and his money are soon parted 5 Likes

timidapsin:

When you finally catch the person that started the *Give a fuc.k trend on Nairaland* 8 Likes 1 Share

oya GIVE A Bleep crew, food yaf land on y'all table 1 Like

It is well

Drug people 10 Likes

God remember me too na 1 Like

I hope all the Body organ are complete....













































What is my own self.. ..





















Hmmmnm stop lavish spending 1 Like

Money

And they want me to pity them when they are caught for drugs 8 Likes 2 Shares

booked

idupaul:

A fool and his money are soon parted

He wouldn't be wise if he died with the money He wouldn't be wise if he died with the money