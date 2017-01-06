₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,721,805 members, 3,294,331 topics. Date: Friday, 06 January 2017 at 06:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival (17249 Views)
Ayade Dances In An Open-Top Ranger Rover To Celebrate His Court Victory. PICS / Akeredolu Takes To The Streets In Owo To Celebrate His Victory / Rashida Bello Gushes Over Yahaya Bello After His Arrival To Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by timidapsin(m): 3:34pm
Malaysia-Based Nigerian Biggest Boy Popularly Known As Money Money Emma Malaysia Spraying Money Endlessly During A Celebration When He Came Home
Watch video below
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqpjxBnkumA
1 Like
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by timidapsin(m): 3:34pm
When you finally catch the person that started the *Give a fuc.k trend on Nairaland*
104 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Bankalert(m): 3:36pm
so we shud roast cucumber abi? Fucking asshole!!!...instead to spend it on orphanages or sometin....why do i give a Fvck anyway?! its ur fvcking money. so do as u please!
4 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by footprintD55(m): 3:40pm
Yahoo+ in d making
7 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by crazygod(m): 3:49pm
When ur money is not clean, this is allowed
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Adaowerri111: 3:56pm
Jah
2 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Young03: 4:10pm
that guy from iheaka
3 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Pavore9: 4:15pm
Nothing new, we have an idea how such money is being accrued.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by queencalipso(f): 4:15pm
Why won't he spray when naira has no value anymore $1= #500 while #1= $0.0034.
14 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by ReorxTohGan(m): 4:16pm
If at All He Makes His Money With His Brain,ain't Sorry To Say He Spend 'em Reasoninq With His A$$!
4 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by sultaan(m): 4:21pm
You are looking at the next guy on death row if he goes back for more, not a coincidence they are getting killed in SE Asia
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Sunnynwa: 4:22pm
ReorxTohGan:
It's his money and he's free to spend it as he pleases. If u give a fvck, join them over there.
18 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Sunnynwa: 4:25pm
sultaan:
We've heard, now get back to work
8 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by dapsoneh: 4:41pm
Kwontinu! After selling your kidney, later they will start begging for money for dialysis
3 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by snadguy007(m): 4:41pm
Seems the fuxk givers are on break today.
1 Like
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by lonngmann(m): 4:42pm
3 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by idupaul: 4:42pm
A fool and his money are soon parted
5 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by OkoYibo: 4:42pm
timidapsin:
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by AkinPhysicist: 4:43pm
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Girlbestfriend(f): 4:43pm
oya GIVE A Bleep crew, food yaf land on y'all table
1 Like
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by cutedharmee: 4:44pm
It is well
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by KingAfo(m): 4:44pm
Drug people
10 Likes
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Aregs(m): 4:44pm
God remember me too na
1 Like
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by eolafao: 4:44pm
I hope all the Body organ are complete....
What is my own self.. ..
Hmmmnm stop lavish spending
1 Like
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by sakalisis(m): 4:44pm
Money
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by brainpulse: 4:44pm
And they want me to pity them when they are caught for drugs
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by Atiku2019: 4:44pm
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by SexyNairalander: 4:45pm
booked
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by accountbalance: 4:45pm
idupaul:
He wouldn't be wise if he died with the money
|Re: Malaysia-based Nigerian Man Sprays Money Lavishly To Celebrate His Arrival by CplusJason(m): 4:45pm
Who nor get money go just sit down dey find fault.
5 Likes
Wish 5 Romancelander A Happy New Month. / Grand Finale At Felabration 2012 (Pictures) / Lunar Eclispe Today 10th December
Viewing this topic: GoldenJAT(m), holluwai(m), pappicole, juok, Hayormeah(f), valx2, MKO4ever(m), Jh0wsef(m), Yyeske(m), radiokilla(m), carpmam, Endougs(m), raymond1550(m), anumide(f), seunlo1(m), MarkGud(m), biodunpro(m), vicade(m), Mskrisx(f), BECALMBECALM, next2me, sulemanalex, EggPlant, koolguy88, r4roty(m), Danfuster(m), TheNazarene, BILILIS, yemosquare, timidapsin(m), WeedSeller(m), Ikanium(m), ola12(m), futureroyal(m), gunther6(m), jowa16, aieromon(m), UnknownT, gymnasium(m), Mendo007(m), Peaceewansetin(m), Mashrock, okeyley, Oracle13(m), spyy, Okosisiadada, to2in, signature2012(m), Freiburger(m), monshow25(m), oluwatomisin93(m), rusher14, samirnasri, omoelesa(m), haykinzo007(m), mmsen, bossawesome, Lordjiggs09(m), sugarbeesmith(m), FedericGodwin(m), ThatNova(m), RexRoy(m), Goddys(m), peterswagg(m), Memphis357(m), dennisworld1(m), LoJ, juuvi, Uzobest4christ(m), rozayx5(m), cutieisme(m), tigonana, TheFreeOne, kirchofff(m), drgeorge1(m), igbeke, highburygonner, Obumorji, xana101, Kenfil(f) and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29