|Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by akelicious(m): 4:57pm
These are photos from the wedding of Anambra men, Okey and his lovely German wife. Nigeria men are now marrying foreign women like Kilode!!
more photos at
http://www.akelicious.com/2018/01/photosanambra-man-gets-married-to-his.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by biacan(f): 4:57pm
She is so beautiful
When will my england boyfriend propose to me biko
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by HungerBAD: 4:57pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:01pm
Another business contracted
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:02pm
The bride look very happy and fulfilled.
God bless their Union.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:02pm
Wow nice one.
Cute couple.HML
IGBO AMAKA.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:02pm
sarrki:
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by raker300: 5:03pm
See Afonja spirits booking spaces above..
At the mention of “Igbo”..Afonjas will start swarming
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Environer: 5:06pm
This Aduro (asylum seeker) is on his way to obtaining Germany's legal stay. Kudos to him. Many Nigerians have lived in Germany for donkey years without papers that allow them travel in and out of the country. With this marriage, this guy has earned his removal from aduro status in Germany. The lady will now return to Germany alone to file for him to come to Germany Legally as her husband. If she changes her mind at this point the guy is stuck in Nigeria for life
I once lived in Germany as a LEGAL student and I knew what went on among Yoruba, Igbo and, especially, Edo Aduro seekers in that country. One Yoruba guy, Akanbi, even almost married a mentally unstable German old cargo all for papers
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 5:07pm
Why the woman come look like that ?
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:07pm
sarrki:Who did this thing to you?
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:08pm
Environer:Who ask you?
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:08pm
biacan:
The guy is Akowonjo or better still the one in Amukoko will show forth in 2018
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:09pm
Evablizin:
Why do you always give tribal coloration to everything
Igbo Amaka you always quote
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Environer: 5:10pm
Evablizin:
Who ask you to ask me?
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 5:14pm
Even with the makeup, she looks like she's wearing a Halloween costume.
She sure is older but this is way better than what I've seen with those Edo and Waffi boys.
I wish them a happy married life.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:15pm
sarrki:What in the name of the spirit gave you the right to quote me please don't ruin my reputation stop quoting me biko
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 5:15pm
Once u go East you can't go back, the real owners of BBC,ask the ladies of other tribes
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:17pm
sarrki:There is nothing like tribal coloration in my post,you taught me how to quote.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by raker300: 5:21pm
biacan:chai!!
Why you jam the guy like that nah..
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:24pm
sarrki:You're are the grand patron of tribal wars so you have nor right to tell her what to post.....
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:26pm
raker300:He bought it upon himself.....
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by nwanza1: 5:27pm
omenkaLives:
go and marry your own let's celebrate with you
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by raker300: 5:29pm
omenkaLives:all your village pple combine no fine reach that woman
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by boostdom: 5:34pm
raker300:Tha fvckkk!!!
How is that picture you uploaded not a crime against humanity.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 5:36pm
Hehehehe its another 1 this is the 4th one.
Women are now waking up to the truth about igbo men..
My dear if an IGBO man finds u wife-worthy.
My dear rejoice and be glad.
Igbo kwenu!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:37pm
boostdom:Hey this is a public forum so behave
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:41pm
cc Lalasticlala, cc mynd44.
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by CaptainGOOD: 5:43pm
Afonjas:
WICKEDNESS IS UR 2ND NAME
|Re: Nigerian Man Marries His German Girlfriend In Anambra (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:43pm
biacan:
Please am talking to my dear sis
We don't want outsider to intervene
