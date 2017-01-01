₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by AdoraAmadi: 3:44pm
Instagram user, Mumcy Aliyah, just took to her Instagram to send a shout out to Nollywood actress, Awele Odita, wishing her a safe delivery and praying she enjoys her relationship with her husband.
Meanwhile, the woman has deleted the post from her Instagram page. Just as the accused actress subtly responded by posting the picture below with the caption:
"I Find JOY In Every Day, Not Bcoz Life Is Always Good, But Bcoz GOD Is. IJEAWELE #KeepShinnig #SelfLove #BelieveInYourSelf #DeltaGirl #AsabaBae "
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by georgee(m): 5:29pm
Hmmmm...OK first to comment..Who gives a ****
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Mimienudles(f): 5:29pm
Congratulations! But is that supposed to be someone else's business?
Was that really necessary?
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by petrov10: 5:29pm
mhen
seun warn ur moderators na, wati we wan do with this kin post?
could never ever give a fu©k abt irrelevant things like this
e fit even be seun wey dey carry all these kin news come fp who knows
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:29pm
hunnnmmm
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Harbosede02(f): 5:29pm
Like the congratulations came from within
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by tobioluwa53(m): 5:30pm
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Mechette(m): 5:30pm
Na so
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by anonymuz(m): 5:30pm
who give a fvck
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by eleojo23: 5:30pm
Making it seem like something cool.
But it's not cool at all!
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Afam4eva(m): 5:31pm
Very mature lady. Congratulate your husband's mistress today and live in peace
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by tolexy123: 5:31pm
How could this BULLSHIIT make front page?
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Babzilla: 5:31pm
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by martphreak(m): 5:32pm
Just about giving a Bleep then I saw this......
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Proffdada: 5:33pm
Awele come here
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Kaxmytex(m): 5:33pm
Thank GOD say belle no b show glass
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by mamatayour(f): 5:33pm
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Tobyshegz(m): 5:34pm
DGF crew, over to you
*walks outta thread*
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Tobyshegz(m): 5:34pm
i dont kuku know why i booked a second space
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by 2rez: 5:34pm
FP?
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by dotune(m): 5:36pm
So NL now depends on everything that now happens on IG and Twitter? NL won't develop this way, it will only continue to promote these foreign owned social media outfits.
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by candidbabe(f): 5:37pm
The end shall never wonder
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by lepasharon(f): 5:38pm
Pls how does a man get snatched? Is he a little kid?
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by swagagolic01: 5:39pm
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Orikinla1: 5:39pm
Nollywood don't suffer.
Every runs babe claims to be a Nollywood actress and 90% of them are not members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by 2shur: 5:39pm
afonjas and bleaching
chai
dem Don use am swear 4 all afonja men and women
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by januzajj: 5:39pm
dotune:
True talk
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Chiscomax(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Shortyy(f): 5:40pm
Lol! I'm not understanding
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by R2des: 5:40pm
Na wah ooo. See sharp shooter
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by Mrsbremo: 5:43pm
Not ok
|Re: Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actress by cocoberry: 5:46pm
