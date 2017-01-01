Instagram user, Mumcy Aliyah, just took to her Instagram to send a shout out to Nollywood actress, Awele Odita, wishing her a safe delivery and praying she enjoys her relationship with her husband.



Wow!

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/01/woman-sends-birthday-shoutout-to.html





Meanwhile, the woman has deleted the post from her Instagram page. Just as the accused actress subtly responded by posting the picture below with the caption:



"I Find JOY In Every Day, Not Bcoz Life Is Always Good, But Bcoz GOD Is. IJEAWELE #KeepShinnig #SelfLove #BelieveInYourSelf #DeltaGirl #AsabaBae "



https://www.instagram.com/p/BO7DK_Bhfa3/?hl=en Meanwhile, the woman has deleted the post from her Instagram page. Just as the accused actress subtly responded by posting the picture below with the caption: