Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by ObiOmaMu: 2:32pm
Coming after Nollywood actress, Awele Odita, confirmed she's pregnant for Lagos NURTW official, Kokozaria, after being called out by the man's wife, Mumcy Aliyah, the transport boss has thanked his wife for supporting and accepting the actress' pregnancy in good faith.
He also went ahead to disclose that nothing is wrong with his family, as they're one big happy family. Kokozaria also said he knows how to "handle his home".
Here's what he wrote as he shared a collage of his wife, the pregnant Nollywood actress, his kids and other members of his family.
Koko Zaria's daughters and new babymama Awele also confirmed they are now a one big happy family. His first wife, Mumcy Aaliyah is yet to concur:
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by ObiOmaMu: 2:33pm
lalasticlala
Awele revealed she and Koko Zaria have been dating since 2012
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by nkwako: 2:38pm
Yoruba girls are shameless
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by Adeoba10(m): 2:39pm
... Dey come dey do family meeting for instagram..... Social media sha....
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by Pranxta(m): 3:40pm
Typical
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by carammel(f): 4:17pm
Radarada,mtchheeww.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by goldbim(f): 4:31pm
Agbero love ..His social media manager is doing a good job..i won't say more than that ..kokozaria that cannot grant interview without not saying sofunwon,jekomor ..
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by duduade(m): 4:37pm
goldbim:
Loooool... God help our yeyebrities
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by goldbim(f): 4:39pm
duduade:as in ehn
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by crazyABO(m): 4:43pm
She's even quoting bible verse for this pooo? That's awful
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by fruityjojo(f): 4:49pm
community meeting on Instagram
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by chiefololade: 5:38pm
nkwako:
And who told you Awele Odita is Yoruba?
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by olasaad(f): 5:51pm
hmmm I just hope she won't later chase the first wife out and become the house owner.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by DIKEnaWAR: 6:36pm
Nollywood is another name for prostitution. They use the platform to advertise their ashewo and wait for men.
Fake life everywhere
Even the man's child joined in the mumuism. She can't stand for the mum. Tomorrow she will grow up thinking men can cheat and have their way with women. This is what we call abused orientation.
This Awele of a woman, I leave in the hands of Kemi Olunloyo to deal with as she has been dealing with other prostitutes like her in Nollywood.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by last35: 7:04pm
Useless agbero... I have been with this guy countless times and he's up to no good. I just wish his uncle Bishop Oyedepo can delivered him.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by HRHQueenPhil: 7:11pm
the quoting bible is the annoying part, so wen dey say come out for testimony she will come out.lol. Christians beta understand DAT its nor by quoting Bible or paying tithe or giving pastor money that will move them to heaven. shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? God forbid.#NoOneIsJudging Just saying real facts
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by highrise07(m): 7:34pm
Yoruba actresses and agberos......all for the money .
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by TPAND: 7:34pm
Yoruba actress and useless set of chippie dirty classless girls. Damn....
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by smithsydny(m): 7:35pm
Nah there way
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by Sisqoman(m): 7:36pm
I dey hungry here.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by Rinsola32(f): 7:37pm
nkwako:
She is not yoruba, Mr nkwako . She is from your tribe.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by kilode100(f): 7:37pm
Lol.
Who are they?
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by unstableaswater: 7:37pm
This is wat i call selfishness to the core. Afonja change Oooooo!
Will he be so understanding if that his wife bring home another man pregnancy?
Tufiakwa!
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by sweatlana: 7:38pm
olasaad:Of course she will
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by unclezuma: 7:39pm
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by dingbang(m): 7:39pm
goldbim:urm u just don't have any idea how much these guys are making.. If u did u would have wooed an nurtw official...
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by Naff24(f): 7:40pm
goldbim:Kikikikikikikikikikikikiki... Ayaf die
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by Rinsola32(f): 7:40pm
TPAND:
Why are you so much in a hurry to tribalise everything? For your information, she isn't yoruba! She is from delta.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by AntiWailer: 7:40pm
NURTW dey chop this kind fine girl.
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by jacoik(m): 7:40pm
Adeoba10:hahahahahaha u no serox
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by dingbang(m): 7:40pm
kilode100:d guy is a business man and d girl is a hustler...
Re: Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy by hilaomo(m): 7:40pm
goldbim:you done really marrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!lmao
