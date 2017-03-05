Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kokozaria Thanks Wife For Accepting Awele Odita's Pregnancy (5743 Views)

He also went ahead to disclose that nothing is wrong with his family, as they're one big happy family. Kokozaria also said he knows how to "handle his home".



Here's what he wrote as he shared a collage of his wife, the pregnant Nollywood actress, his kids and other members of his family.



Koko Zaria's daughters and new babymama Awele also confirmed they are now a one big happy family. His first wife, Mumcy Aaliyah is yet to concur:



Awele revealed she and Koko Zaria have been dating since 2012

Yoruba girls are shameless 14 Likes

... Dey come dey do family meeting for instagram..... Social media sha.... 3 Likes

Typical 6 Likes

Radarada,mtchheeww. 2 Likes

..His social media manager is doing a good job..i won't say more than that ..kokozaria that cannot grant interview without not saying sofunwon,jekomor .. Agbero love..His social media manager is doing a good job..i won't say more than that..kokozaria that cannot grant interview without not saying sofunwon,jekomor.. 10 Likes

Agbero love ..His social media manager is doing a good job..i won't say more than that ..kokozaria that cannot grant interview without not saying sofunwon,jekomor ..

Loooool... God help our yeyebrities Loooool... God help our yeyebrities

Loooool... God help our yeyebrities as in ehn as in ehn

She's even quoting bible verse for this pooo? That's awful 4 Likes

community meeting on Instagram community meeting on Instagram 1 Like

Yoruba girls are shameless

And who told you Awele Odita is Yoruba? And who told you Awele Odita is Yoruba? 7 Likes

hmmm I just hope she won't later chase the first wife out and become the house owner.

Nollywood is another name for prostitution. They use the platform to advertise their ashewo and wait for men.



Fake life everywhere





Even the man's child joined in the mumuism. She can't stand for the mum. Tomorrow she will grow up thinking men can cheat and have their way with women. This is what we call abused orientation.





This Awele of a woman, I leave in the hands of Kemi Olunloyo to deal with as she has been dealing with other prostitutes like her in Nollywood. 1 Like

Useless agbero... I have been with this guy countless times and he's up to no good. I just wish his uncle Bishop Oyedepo can delivered him.

the quoting bible is the annoying part, so wen dey say come out for testimony she will come out.lol. Christians beta understand DAT its nor by quoting Bible or paying tithe or giving pastor money that will move them to heaven. shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? God forbid.#NoOneIsJudging Just saying real facts

Yoruba actresses and agberos......all for the money .

Yoruba actress and useless set of chippie dirty classless girls. Damn....

Nah there way

I dey hungry here.

Yoruba girls are shameless

She is not yoruba, Mr nkwako . She is from your tribe. She is not yoruba, Mr nkwako . She is from your tribe. 2 Likes

Lol.





Who are they?

This is wat i call selfishness to the core. Afonja change Oooooo!



Will he be so understanding if that his wife bring home another man pregnancy?



Tufiakwa! 1 Like

hmmm I just hope she won't later chase the first wife out and become the house owner. Of course she will Of course she will

Agbero love ..His social media manager is doing a good job..i won't say more than that ..kokozaria that cannot grant interview without not saying sofunwon,jekomor .. urm u just don't have any idea how much these guys are making.. If u did u would have wooed an nurtw official... urm u just don't have any idea how much these guys are making.. If u did u would have wooed an nurtw official...

Agbero love ..His social media manager is doing a good job..i won't say more than that ..kokozaria that cannot grant interview without not saying sofunwon,jekomor .. Kikikikikikikikikikikikiki... Ayaf die Kikikikikikikikikikikikiki... Ayaf die

Yoruba actress and useless set of chippie dirty classless girls. Damn....

Why are you so much in a hurry to tribalise everything? For your information, she isn't yoruba! She is from delta. Why are you so much in a hurry to tribalise everything? For your information, she isn't yoruba! She is from delta.

NURTW dey chop this kind fine girl.

... Dey come dey do family meeting for instagram..... Social media sha.... hahahahahaha u no serox hahahahahaha u no serox

Lol.





Who are they? d guy is a business man and d girl is a hustler... d guy is a business man and d girl is a hustler...