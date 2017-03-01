₦airaland Forum

Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by obiremy: 5:44pm
Earlier thread Woman Says Awele Odita Is Pregnant For Her Husband, Congratulates The Actres

http://www.nairaland.com/3558383/woman-says-awele-odita-pregnant/1


NURTW second in command Kokozaria has finally welcomed his first son through his latest wife, Nollywood actress Awele Odita who welcomed a baby boy last night in Atlanta Georgia USA.

The rumours of Awele’s pregnancy surfaced after Koko’s wife brought the attention of everyone who cared to listen to it.However,Awele publicly denied the pregnancy which Kokozaria recently admitted openly that Awele is his second wife


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nurtw-boss-kokozaria-wife-awele-odita.html?m=1

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by DjAndroid: 5:46pm
So agbero dey USA too?

Because I know say NURTW Na agbero union.

30 Likes

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by olasarah: 6:05pm
Okay o


>>> MEANWHILE Watch CCTV FOOTAGE of ladies caught stealing goods in their pants!
<<<
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:07pm
National grin grin

Welcome on board baby. You're from Nigeria and your father is NURTW 2IC Your mother Awele is a side chick that successfully snatched your dad from his first wife but was later accepted by her

15 Likes

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by McKc22(m): 6:31pm
ok
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by CodeBlooded: 6:31pm
I just dey obsereve
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Kaybaba5(m): 6:32pm
Big congrats to him
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 6:32pm
Oshe!!! It has happened. His other wife had two girls and now New wifey has a boy..... battle





To me whether male or female they are all children

6 Likes

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by tydi: 6:32pm
BRB to comment, let me reply my mention!!!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by ifeanyi83(m): 6:32pm
See as the guy fresh while the other ones work tirelessly under the sun for him. Life shaa!!!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by lyricalz(m): 6:32pm
na wa o. agbero boss they go us too

1 Like

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Gloryfox: 6:32pm
good, if u have the money na to go born abroad sure pass o. Nigeria is a timebomb heading towards doom.
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by habex005(m): 6:33pm
nurtw second in command..... hhhhhmmm
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Btruth: 6:33pm
Congratulations!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by dacovajnr: 6:34pm
Ashleydolls:
National grin grin

Welcome on board baby. You're from Nigeria and your father is NURTW 2IC Your mother Awele is a side chick that successfully snatched your dad from his first wife but was later accepted by her

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by megrimor(m): 6:34pm
Congrats my dear
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by dasauce(m): 6:35pm
Some people sha....

1 Like

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by fhelihx: 6:35pm
Up National... Progress!!! tongue
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by octus2008(m): 6:36pm
Haaaa so agbero sef de born for américa and dem deny me Visa ontop m'y LLB degree.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by stonemind(m): 6:36pm
J
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Sexyjigga(m): 6:37pm
Koko zaria aka Zargaza...My homie way back when I was still in oshodi...Though I ain't a tout but I love this nigga..

2 Likes

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by dayleke(m): 6:38pm
Agbero in Yankee?!!!!
Very funny...
Pples are really bad sha....
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:39pm
Dating a mob boss can't be bad sha
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by mccoy47(m): 6:39pm
NURTW! Home of thugs!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by TinaAnita(f): 6:40pm
The new baby is cute. Congrutulations to the mom

All I know is that his daddy's first wife won't sleep tonight

This great news is the worst news to someone somewhere

It is well!

3 Likes

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Ezedon(m): 6:41pm
What happens to hospitals in Nigeria, every one want American citizenship

2 Likes

Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Moving4: 6:42pm
Congratulations
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 6:44pm
Ashleydolls:
National grin grin

Welcome on board baby. You're from Nigeria and your father is NURTW 2IC Your mother Awele is a side chick that successfully snatched your dad from his first wife but was later accepted by her
=54875798:



tongue
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Pavore9: 6:44pm
So boss of Agberos like U.S citizenship! grin
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by ChukwuJuwon: 6:44pm
UP national ..

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

