Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by obiremy: 5:44pm
NURTW second in command Kokozaria has finally welcomed his first son through his latest wife, Nollywood actress Awele Odita who welcomed a baby boy last night in Atlanta Georgia USA.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nurtw-boss-kokozaria-wife-awele-odita.html?m=1
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by DjAndroid: 5:46pm
So agbero dey USA too?
Because I know say NURTW Na agbero union.
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by olasarah: 6:05pm
Okay o
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:07pm
National
Welcome on board baby. You're from Nigeria and your father is NURTW 2IC Your mother Awele is a side chick that successfully snatched your dad from his first wife but was later accepted by her
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by McKc22(m): 6:31pm
ok
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by CodeBlooded: 6:31pm
I just dey obsereve
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Kaybaba5(m): 6:32pm
Big congrats to him
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by adorablepepple(f): 6:32pm
Oshe!!! It has happened. His other wife had two girls and now New wifey has a boy..... battle
To me whether male or female they are all children
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by tydi: 6:32pm
BRB to comment, let me reply my mention!!!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by ifeanyi83(m): 6:32pm
See as the guy fresh while the other ones work tirelessly under the sun for him. Life shaa!!!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by lyricalz(m): 6:32pm
na wa o. agbero boss they go us too
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Gloryfox: 6:32pm
good, if u have the money na to go born abroad sure pass o. Nigeria is a timebomb heading towards doom.
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by habex005(m): 6:33pm
nurtw second in command..... hhhhhmmm
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Btruth: 6:33pm
Congratulations!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by dacovajnr: 6:34pm
Ashleydolls:
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by megrimor(m): 6:34pm
Congrats my dear
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by dasauce(m): 6:35pm
Some people sha....
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by fhelihx: 6:35pm
Up National... Progress!!!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by octus2008(m): 6:36pm
Haaaa so agbero sef de born for américa and dem deny me Visa ontop m'y LLB degree.
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by stonemind(m): 6:36pm
J
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Sexyjigga(m): 6:37pm
Koko zaria aka Zargaza...My homie way back when I was still in oshodi...Though I ain't a tout but I love this nigga..
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by dayleke(m): 6:38pm
Agbero in Yankee?!!!!
Very funny...
Pples are really bad sha....
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:39pm
Dating a mob boss can't be bad sha
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by mccoy47(m): 6:39pm
NURTW! Home of thugs!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by TinaAnita(f): 6:40pm
The new baby is cute. Congrutulations to the mom
All I know is that his daddy's first wife won't sleep tonight
This great news is the worst news to someone somewhere
It is well!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Ezedon(m): 6:41pm
What happens to hospitals in Nigeria, every one want American citizenship
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Moving4: 6:42pm
Congratulations
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 6:44pm
Ashleydolls:
=54875798:
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by Pavore9: 6:44pm
So boss of Agberos like U.S citizenship!
Re: Kokozaria & Awele Odita Welcome Son In USA (Pics) by ChukwuJuwon: 6:44pm
UP national ..
