NURTW second in command Kokozaria has finally welcomed his first son through his latest wife, Nollywood actress Awele Odita who welcomed a baby boy last night in Atlanta Georgia USA.



The rumours of Awele’s pregnancy surfaced after Koko’s wife brought the attention of everyone who cared to listen to it.However,Awele publicly denied the pregnancy which Kokozaria recently admitted openly that Awele is his second wife





Source: Earlier threadSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nurtw-boss-kokozaria-wife-awele-odita.html?m=1

So agbero dey USA too?



Because I know say NURTW Na agbero union. 30 Likes







<<< >>><<< Okay o





Welcome on board baby. You're from Nigeria and your father is NURTW 2IC Your mother Awele is a side chick that successfully snatched your dad from his first wife but was later accepted by her

Big congrats to him

Oshe!!! It has happened. His other wife had two girls and now New wifey has a boy..... battle











To me whether male or female they are all children 6 Likes

See as the guy fresh while the other ones work tirelessly under the sun for him. Life shaa!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

na wa o. agbero boss they go us too 1 Like

good, if u have the money na to go born abroad sure pass o. Nigeria is a timebomb heading towards doom.

nurtw second in command..... hhhhhmmm

Congratulations!

Congrats my dear

Some people sha.... 1 Like

Up National... Progress!!!

Haaaa so agbero sef de born for américa and dem deny me Visa ontop m'y LLB degree. 7 Likes 1 Share

Koko zaria aka Zargaza...My homie way back when I was still in oshodi...Though I ain't a tout but I love this nigga.. 2 Likes

Agbero in Yankee?!!!!

Very funny...

Pples are really bad sha....

Dating a mob boss can't be bad sha

NURTW! Home of thugs!

The new baby is cute. Congrutulations to the mom



All I know is that his daddy's first wife won't sleep tonight



This great news is the worst news to someone somewhere



It is well! 3 Likes

What happens to hospitals in Nigeria, every one want American citizenship 2 Likes

Congratulations

So boss of Agberos like U.S citizenship!