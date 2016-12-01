Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) (5729 Views)

The imo state government led by Rochas Okorocha had gone ahead to compel pensioners in the state to forfeit 60% of their entitlements and take home only 40%.





Six different categories of pensioners were owed between 22 months and 77 months by the state government.



“Civil pensioners are owed 22 months, local government pensioners 23 months, retired primary school teachers 32 months, IBC pensioners 44 months, retired permanent secretaries 22 months and Alvan Ikoku pensioners 77 months,’’



The government is now using its agents to force pensioners to sign document it prepared, which by extension will make any pensioner that signs the document to forfeit his/her 60 per cent arrears.





See copy of a pensioners letter below.



Where is NLC ?



Lalasticlala





Wow that's tragic. What did the government do to mess up pension fund this badly. Meanwhile Rochas is gave state legislature new cars and insurance to celebrate Christmas. War on curruption with no casualties.

Between MMM and this government which is the scam? 5 Likes

Stop complaining and enjoy the Change you voted for 8 Likes 1 Share

How many times will this same news be recycled? Mbok it's getting boring already.

Wow that's tragic. What did the government do to mess up pension fund this badly. Meanwhile Rochas is gave state legislature new cars and insurance to celebrate Christmas. War on curruption with no casualties.



http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/okorocha-presents-25-prado-jeeps-2-land.html?m=1

He can't even pay his own people their entitlements, but he went all the way to the north to donate free classroom blocks and doing good face.





Till we start voting only for those with proven track record.

Please can someone enlighten me on pension.



This pension issue has been a culture in Nigeria since the day the British made a mistake to give Nigeria its independence.



To what I know and how it works here, the government take some certain amount from your salary. And deposit it somewhere as an insurance or something so that when you retire, they can pay you this money every month till you die. So you have something to feed on.



But how again can someone have to beg and protest for his own money again?



Why are people so evil as for me and my household I don't think Nigeria can be better again.





Some dommies above and below me re there uploading they don't give a Fvck seems that's the new year style, instead of them to wake up and think how to make this better for themselves, they just want to say poo. 10 Likes

Those who did not vote for this 'bag of garri governor' Sorry for what you're going through. Someone of the affected people voted for Okorohausa. So, God has a way of teaching people lessons.

The PDP governor that was there before paid zero percent of pension benefits. In other words nada. The PDP governor that was there before paid zero percent of pension benefits. In other words nada.

Only a wicked and evil governor will allow this in his state.

