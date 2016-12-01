₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Naijalabel(m): 8:02pm
After series of protest by aged pensioners in Imo State.
The imo state government led by Rochas Okorocha had gone ahead to compel pensioners in the state to forfeit 60% of their entitlements and take home only 40%.
Six different categories of pensioners were owed between 22 months and 77 months by the state government.
“Civil pensioners are owed 22 months, local government pensioners 23 months, retired primary school teachers 32 months, IBC pensioners 44 months, retired permanent secretaries 22 months and Alvan Ikoku pensioners 77 months,’’
The government is now using its agents to force pensioners to sign document it prepared, which by extension will make any pensioner that signs the document to forfeit his/her 60 per cent arrears.
See copy of a pensioners letter below.
Where is NLC ?
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 8:04pm
what a pity
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:07pm
God of mercy
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Amiano(m): 8:07pm
Okoroahusa has come again.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Naijalabel(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Blue3k(m): 8:09pm
Wow that's tragic. What did the government do to mess up pension fund this badly. Meanwhile Rochas is gave state legislature new cars and insurance to celebrate Christmas. War on curruption with no casualties.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 8:15pm
What is this country turning to?
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 10:01pm
Between MMM and this government which is the scam?
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 10:01pm
Stop complaining and enjoy the Change you voted for
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by hobermener: 10:02pm
The look on the face of that dude with the placard though. Dude be like God na who we offend
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:02pm
APC is demonic.
Okorohawusa...hw far
Radio consultant.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by R2des: 10:03pm
How much be the pension in the first place Yet our leaders dey leave large while the masses dey suffer
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by ImoRiver: 10:04pm
How many times will this same news be recycled? Mbok it's getting boring already.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by buchilino(m): 10:05pm
Blue3k:
PLZ HELP ME ADVICE THOSE WHO STILL HAVE FAITH ON POLITICIANS.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:05pm
After all the stress dey went through to collect dere pension, now dis again
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by EastGold(m): 10:06pm
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:07pm
If this is true, then Okorocha is heaping curses on his head.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by 5starmilitant: 10:08pm
He can't even pay his own people their entitlements, but he went all the way to the north to donate free classroom blocks and doing good face.
Chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by sapientia(m): 10:08pm
Till we start voting only for those with proven track record.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by ShakaZullu(m): 10:08pm
where's that wicked useless souls ujoatu and and abagworo
see nemesis shall surely catch up with you guys sooner or later
mark my words
useless fools
shameless vagabond bastard crook Rochas
useless scallywag apc zombies
wicked party
where's that shameless parrot called sarrki
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:08pm
the goat knows how imolites dont listen to radio
bu cant pay pensions
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by EastGold(m): 10:08pm
God knows
ROCHAS IS HEARTLESS
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by cycline404(m): 10:09pm
Please can someone enlighten me on pension.
This pension issue has been a culture in Nigeria since the day the British made a mistake to give Nigeria its independence.
To what I know and how it works here, the government take some certain amount from your salary. And deposit it somewhere as an insurance or something so that when you retire, they can pay you this money every month till you die. So you have something to feed on.
But how again can someone have to beg and protest for his own money again?
Why are people so evil as for me and my household I don't think Nigeria can be better again.
Some dommies above and below me re there uploading they don't give a Fvck seems that's the new year style, instead of them to wake up and think how to make this better for themselves, they just want to say poo.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 10:09pm
What a country where anything just happen, people do what they like without fear
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 10:10pm
Someone of the affected people voted for Okorohausa. So, God has a way of teaching people lessons.
Those who did not vote for this 'bag of garri governor' Sorry for what you're going through.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by babadee1(m): 10:13pm
Noblesoul123:
The PDP governor that was there before paid zero percent of pension benefits. In other words nada.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by bartho77(m): 10:14pm
So........
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 10:14pm
Only a wicked and evil governor will allow this in his state.
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by IPOB123london: 10:18pm
BRexit and abagworo
say something!
okorohausa must rot in hell
|Re: Imo Pensioners To Forfeit 60% Pensions (Photos) by ImoRiver: 10:20pm
Blue3k:
Same Rochas is using over 1.5 billion monthly to fund free education in the State. Same Rochas is paying the pensions accumulated by his predecessors and those from level 7 downwards got 100% and not 40%.
This is 2010 news
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2010/07/pensioners-accuse-officials-of-abandonment-in-imo/
