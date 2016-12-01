₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 10:51am On Jan 07
May God save us. Plastic rice is indeed real. See pictures below
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Kushpapi: 10:53am On Jan 07
How can these plastic rice be identified?
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 10:53am On Jan 07
More pictures
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by DTOBS(m): 10:53am On Jan 07
Imagine.. .
May God continue to protect us
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by casttlebarbz(m): 10:54am On Jan 07
y
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by yomi007k(m): 10:54am On Jan 07
O boy....dis is how dey plan to reduce our population.
We still battle with ailments wen we eat normal food. Now dey wana complicate our already difficult lives.
Shebi dt yeye health minister say plastic rice no dey naija.
Op, take dt ish back to where u got it n go Kanye on dem.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 10:55am On Jan 07
The plastic rice can be identified by
1- when you cook it. It will lather. Just like omo and water. It will be very much
2- if you smell it. Its smell like a rotten egg.
3- if you can eat it you will know d difference
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 10:57am On Jan 07
I will still upload the video of me cooking it for all to see. Pls be careful. Plastic rice is real.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by femolacqua(m): 11:02am On Jan 07
OMG, can u imagine?
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by kodded(m): 11:26am On Jan 07
lies, buhari said that plastic rice is not real in Nigeria
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 11:53am On Jan 07
Plastic rice is real. Nafdac later admitted
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by kapai(m): 12:43pm On Jan 07
having a close look of the second picture it has this crystal like shining nature.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by seguno2: 2:15pm On Jan 07
zoneboy:
Is God a lawyer?
Or is God a prosecutor?
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by seguno2: 2:16pm On Jan 07
zoneboy:
Please provide the link where NAFDAC admitted that.
Thanks
Below is the latest from NAFDAC on the matter.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/weve-contaminated-not-plastic-rice-nafdac/
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 2:59pm On Jan 07
seguno2:You definitely sell plastic rice. So who is gonna save us if not God.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Pidgin2(f): 4:10pm On Jan 07
Unknown to me, i cooked rice yesterday and discovered it was watery a few hours later, I had to throw it away, may God help
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:14pm On Jan 07
Pidgin2:
Ur dog?
So ur dog can /shld die?u careless
Good u changed ur words
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by seguno2: 4:14pm On Jan 07
zoneboy:
The brain that God gave you will save you IF you use it extensively as oyinbos have used theirs.
Understood?
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Pidgin2(f): 4:20pm On Jan 07
ajuwarhodes:
Before you insult me I had wanted to type my dog refused to even eat it when I prepared it, maybe it sensed something wrong. After a few hours it became watery and I had to throw everything including the uncooked one
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 4:24pm On Jan 07
seguno2:
Ok I see. What if Na buka u go chop am nko
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by seguno2: 6:54pm On Jan 07
zoneboy:
The lawyer will sue the buka and the wholesaler or retailer who sold the ALLEGED plastic rice to the buka owner.
Any further questions or imaginary scenarios?
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 7:30pm On Jan 07
seguno2:
Are you a Nigerian. Seems you a martian
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by seguno2: 8:03pm On Jan 07
zoneboy:
Are there lawyers who are obviously underemployed or even completely jobless?
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Marlvin(m): 9:30pm On Jan 07
We all should stick with locally produced rice, I've been enjoying it .
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by zoneboy: 6:05am
seguno2:
Yes they are in abundant
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by seguno2: 8:18am
zoneboy:
Do you want to review and/or withdraw your comment below?
zoneboy:
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Mannylex(m): 9:00am
Terrible.
Lalasticlala, kindly advice nlanders.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by ajibolabd: 11:06am
Here we go again
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by AfroKnight: 11:06am
Who imported this? How can a human being decide to import something like this into his own country? What kind of wickedness is this?
Not every business is good business. This is wrong. I remember when Nafdac nabbed some people peddling fake teething powder among other medicines. Do these people not think about those would consume these harmful substances?
There should be life imprisonment or even death penalty for anyone who imports fake food or medicines.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Noblesoul123: 11:06am
NAFDAC was quick to deny this plastic rice story without carrying out a thorough investigation.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by SirJeffry(m): 11:06am
So na so your money just waka for this recession, kpele.
|Re: See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) by Kobicove(m): 11:07am
OP stop spreading lies!
