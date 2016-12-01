Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / See The Plastic Rice Sold To Me In Lagos(pictures) (12139 Views)

May God save us. Plastic rice is indeed real. See pictures below

How can these plastic rice be identified? 1 Like

More pictures

Imagine.. .



May God continue to protect us 1 Like

O boy....dis is how dey plan to reduce our population.









We still battle with ailments wen we eat normal food. Now dey wana complicate our already difficult lives.







Shebi dt yeye health minister say plastic rice no dey naija.







O boy....dis is how dey plan to reduce our population.

We still battle with ailments wen we eat normal food. Now dey wana complicate our already difficult lives.

Shebi dt yeye health minister say plastic rice no dey naija.

Op, take dt ish back to where u got it n go Kanye on dem.

The plastic rice can be identified by

1- when you cook it. It will lather. Just like omo and water. It will be very much



2- if you smell it. Its smell like a rotten egg.



3- if you can eat it you will know d difference 9 Likes

I will still upload the video of me cooking it for all to see. Pls be careful. Plastic rice is real.

OMG, can u imagine?

lies, buhari said that plastic rice is not real in Nigeria 4 Likes

Plastic rice is real. Nafdac later admitted 9 Likes

having a close look of the second picture it has this crystal like shining nature.



D world is very wicked, wonder why people would be happy destroying life u never created all in the name of making wealth





God will see us through in this life

May God save us. Plastic rice is indeed real. See pictures below

Is God a lawyer?

Is God a lawyer?

Or is God a prosecutor?

Plastic rice is real. Nafdac later admitted

Please provide the link where NAFDAC admitted that.

Thanks



Below is the latest from NAFDAC on the matter.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/weve-contaminated-not-plastic-rice-nafdac/

Is God a lawyer?

You definitely sell plastic rice. So who is gonna save us if not God.

Unknown to me, i cooked rice yesterday and discovered it was watery a few hours later, I had to throw it away, may God help

Unknown to me, i cooked rice yesterday and discovered it was watery a few hours later, I had to throw it away, may God help

Ur dog?

So ur dog can /shld die?u careless

Ur dog?

So ur dog can /shld die?u careless

Good u changed ur words

You definitely sell plastic rice. So who is gonna save us if not God.

The brain that God gave you will save you IF you use it extensively as oyinbos have used theirs.

The brain that God gave you will save you IF you use it extensively as oyinbos have used theirs.

Understood?

Ur dog?

So ur dog can /shld die?u careless

Good u changed ur words

Before you insult me I had wanted to type my dog refused to even eat it when I prepared it, maybe it sensed something wrong. After a few hours it became watery and I had to throw everything including the uncooked one

The brain that God gave you will save you IF you use it extensively as oyinbos have used theirs.

Understood?

Ok I see. What if Na buka u go chop am nko

Ok I see. What if Na buka u go chop am nko

The lawyer will sue the buka and the wholesaler or retailer who sold the ALLEGED plastic rice to the buka owner.

The lawyer will sue the buka and the wholesaler or retailer who sold the ALLEGED plastic rice to the buka owner.

Any further questions or imaginary scenarios?

The lawyer will sue the buka and the wholesaler or retailer who sold the ALLEGED plastic rice to the buka owner.

Any further questions or imaginary scenarios?

Are you a Nigerian. Seems you a martian

Are you a Nigerian. Seems you a martian

Are there lawyers who are obviously underemployed or even completely jobless?

We all should stick with locally produced rice, I've been enjoying it . 7 Likes

Are there lawyers who are obviously underemployed or even completely jobless?

Yes they are in abundant Yes they are in abundant

Yes they are in abundant

Do you want to review and/or withdraw your comment below?



Do you want to review and/or withdraw your comment below?

Are you a Nigerian. Seems you a martian

Terrible.



Lalasticlala, kindly advice nlanders.

Here we go again 1 Like

Who imported this? How can a human being decide to import something like this into his own country? What kind of wickedness is this?



Not every business is good business. This is wrong. I remember when Nafdac nabbed some people peddling fake teething powder among other medicines. Do these people not think about those would consume these harmful substances?



There should be life imprisonment or even death penalty for anyone who imports fake food or medicines.

NAFDAC was quick to deny this plastic rice story without carrying out a thorough investigation. 2 Likes

So na so your money just waka for this recession, kpele. 2 Likes