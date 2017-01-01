₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by metro4: 4:29pm
President Buhari attended the Inauguration Ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana. See photo below
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by Beremx(f): 4:33pm
seen
dunno whether to give a f***
I reserve it for a better topic.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by CR77(f): 4:38pm
GEJ my hero
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by Kannali: 4:38pm
Ok ?
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by appini: 4:39pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by marhoinspire: 4:39pm
I so much like the man. He is indeed the best president Nigeria has ever had. Only those that are corrupt will say otherwise.
I love my president.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by PapiNigga: 4:39pm
Change carrier
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by naptu2: 4:40pm
Dangote in the third picture.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by NairalandDSS(m): 4:40pm
my handsome president ride on
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by sirpatrick(m): 4:40pm
My president always looking so sick and fragile, I love this man though he very frank and I love men like that
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by honey001(m): 4:40pm
Presidential.......
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by bigboyk(m): 4:40pm
Sai Akuffo-Addo.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by Kushpapi: 4:40pm
Am I the only one who noticed this?
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by ganiyu26(m): 4:40pm
Good for Nana
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by greatdeal1408(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by ikaboy: 4:40pm
looking presidential as usual
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by mbaboy(m): 4:40pm
Like say nyash dey itch bubu when him dey aso rock
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by Tochex101(m): 4:41pm
I can spot Dangote and Rochas......
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:42pm
Where is the stupid lawyer that said he was sick and controlled by cabals.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by FuckTheMod: 4:42pm
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by Atiku2019: 4:42pm
My President Looks Good
But Atiku2019
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by melodyirish(m): 4:43pm
All of you here giving or not giving fu*k. One day una go see Bleep and tear run. Too boring
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by Monogamy: 4:44pm
I just love J Mahama
See my man Kofi Annan. Respect
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by davodyguy: 4:44pm
Nice one
Baba Buhari
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by NOETHNICITY(m): 4:46pm
It must really suck to bew a wailer.
Wailers don't even ve shame anymore.
When they re caught red-handed lying to their army of gullible listeners, they shamelessly come out again with another lie.
Now its proven PMB is hail and hearty the devilish prophecy of illness goes to the liar and evil wisher.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by braine: 4:46pm
CR77:
Stale. Move on with your life bro.
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by SeunWedsLinda(m): 4:46pm
T
|Re: Buhari At The Inauguration Nana Akufo-Addo As Ghana President (Photos) by efilefun(m): 4:46pm
