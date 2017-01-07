₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by naptu2: 6:54pm
‘Our perfect day’, Caster Semenya captions wedding picturehttp://m.ewn.co.za/2017/01/07/our-perfect-day-caster-semenya-captions-wedding-picture
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by DozieInc(m): 7:08pm
She and her wife?? This is the crap that the numbskull Obama wanted to sell to Nigerians.
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Kenzico(m): 7:23pm
Who is Caster Semenya
Who cares
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by onosprince(m): 7:29pm
Useless people...
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by OPAUGBEE(f): 7:29pm
[color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Originality007: 7:29pm
Ok
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Janetessy(f): 7:30pm
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by suyamasta(m): 7:30pm
They both need real men in their lives!!!
Who started the IDGAF trend here?
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by MrFlavvor(m): 7:30pm
.
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by naptu2: 7:30pm
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by AndyMolarAllwel(m): 7:30pm
watin conscine me sef....
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by dyabman(m): 7:30pm
Eh hen.. !
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by demarc001: 7:31pm
Ayam not understanding o
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Einl(m): 7:31pm
Hahahaha... just watch. So many guys will pounce on this thread to condemn them and say homosexuality is demonic and wrong and satanic...but will still have a three.some.
My anger is the hypocrisy of people.
Let people love whoever they wanna love as long as it does not affect my family or I...since I don't give a fcnk.
Which one is worse This wedding or Rochas forcing pensioners to forfeit 60% of their hard earned money?
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Kelklein(m): 7:31pm
Ok..
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by januzajj: 7:31pm
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by kennynelcon(m): 7:31pm
I was really confused when I saw her at MAMA awards, had to ask Google to know her gender.
Seriously she looks like a guy, IAAF had to perform serious test to confirm her gender. She kept her medals when her gender was confirmed.
Her life not mine.
Who am I to Judge.
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by truthspeaks: 7:31pm
And who wld give a fucck? Any volunteer?
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by ednut1(m): 7:32pm
crap, polygamy is illegal but same sex marriage is not. phuck d west abeg
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Seamareggae(m): 7:32pm
The 2 ladies are beautiful....
.. ...All ladies are beautiful sef...
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by yemi1261(m): 7:32pm
I don't understand, is she a lesbians or wetin dey happen?
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by habsydiamond(m): 7:32pm
I still don't understand this english. She and her wife looks absurd to me.
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by bigtt76(f): 7:32pm
The
ObiomaA:
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by zoneboy: 7:32pm
Lalasticlala I see u o
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by divicoded: 7:32pm
A life of no banging with the natural di*ck
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Sard(m): 7:33pm
Considering the fact that she looks like a man, it's okay for her to marry a woman.. As in, which man will like to marry a she-man like her.
|Re: Caster Semenya And Violet Raseboya's White Wedding Photos by Originality007: 7:33pm
