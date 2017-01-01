₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Whizpeter(m): 1:42am
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has confirmed that there is no kerosene in any of the depots in Lagos.
The union said the product was not available in both depots belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) and private operators in Lagos.
Mr Rotimi Benjamin, the National Chairman of the Surface Tank Kerosene Peddlers (SUTAKEP) Branch of NUPENG, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Kerosene was last brought to the depots on Dec. 27.
Benjamin, who is also the Vice-Chairman of NUPENG, Lagos Zonal Council, said that scarcity of Kerosene had made its price to go up, thus making it unaffordable for the masses.
He urged the Federal Government to come to the aid of the masses, who could not afford the price of cooking gas, by making Kerosene available at the depots and filling stations.
The NUPENG chief said, “It is very sad that things are going on this way; for the past two weeks, there is no supply of Kerosene to any of the depots in Lagos.
“The two refineries in the country have not been pumping kerosene to the depots.
“This has forced the marketers that have the product in their stations to increase it by over 60 per cent.
“This is not the right time for our refineries to stop Kerosene production, as everybody cannot depend on gas.
“Common man cannot afford the price of cylinder and cooking gas. Our mothers in the village depend on Kerosene, an essential household commodity, to cook.
“Government should address the issue and alleviate the sufferings of the masses by making the product available,” he said.
However, NAN Correspondent reports in Lagos that most stations in the metropolis did not have the product in the stock.
Few filling stations with the product were selling it at exorbitant prices ranging from N285 to N300 per litre as against the official price of N83 per litre.
Some kerosene consumers in Lagos appealed to the Federal Government to assist the masses by making the product available for them at a reduced price.
In her comments, Mrs Moradeyo Adisa, a widow, who resides at No 10, Abeokuta St., Ilasamaja area of Lagos, said that she bought a bottle of kerosene for N250.
Adisa said that the product was sold for N300 per litre in the filling station against the official price of N83.
She urged government to do something about it to make life more bearable for the masses.
Another consumer, Mrs Kikelomo Joseph, a 67-year-old food vendor at Agege area, said that she had turned to firewood to cook her food because kerosene was expensive.
“Instead of spending over N3, 000 on kerosene to prepare food for my customers, I have adjusted to using firewood, because it is a bit cheaper.
NAN reports that the official price of Kerosene in all the NNPC and major marketers was N83 per litre.
SOURCE: http://www.informationng.com/2017/01/kerosene-scarcity-hits-lagos.html
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by mannobi(m): 3:14am
Everything is change
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by veekid(m): 7:14am
that's the chain-ji we all want
Buhari sef
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Chienex24(m): 7:14am
kerosene scarcity wey hit Abuja since thy kingdom come na now the thing reach lagos...
worst part is in the coming months prices of goods and services may skyrocket the more....
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by CaptainBomb(m): 7:15am
Dem dey divert am
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by NNVanguard(m): 7:15am
Can anything good come out of APC?
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Nutase(f): 7:18am
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by serverconnect: 7:21am
Chai, change ni.
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Ginaz(f): 7:21am
Buhari will do something, let me call him.
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Genea(f): 7:24am
Its well
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by kushma(m): 7:24am
This is 2017 change coming your way afonja buckle up for it.
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by pwettiejay(f): 7:26am
Its just too bad, got a litre last night for #300
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by femijay8271(m): 7:28am
I still bought mine last nite at d rate of 290 per litre...and d worst part of it is DAT those people selling one-one bottle will almost sell it to 200naira per small bottle.
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by free2ryhme: 7:28am
as if we use dey am before when charcoal and firewood are great substitute
dont come and give me lecturer on environmental implication of these substitute
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by citytv(f): 7:30am
Electric plate all the way no time for kerosene
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Tolumiide: 7:30am
God will help us
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Genea(f): 7:32am
powerfulsettingz:u wc
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Kentura(m): 7:37am
citytv:where u see light?
seriously, Nigeria is going down.. Kero my side na 350.. switch to gas? gas has trippled.
Buhari should do something o!
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by citytv(f): 7:39am
Kentura:lol our light is 24/7 we do everything with electricity
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by matrix199(m): 7:41am
I weep for this country
Before change. After change
Garri(a bag)- 6k. 14k
Rice(a bag). 9-11k. 19-22k
Palm oil(75cl). 230. 700
Kerosene(1ltr). 120. 250
Starvation is imminent if something is not done.
Plus, those stil standing behind Buhari, have all lost their senses. They're also suffering, even if they don't want to admit it, yet they're standing behind their tormentor.
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by saleemema(m): 7:41am
Change indeed!
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by herdekunley9ja: 7:47am
palm oil scarcity go soon reach lagos..... U never knw d meaning of reccesion
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Shortyy(f): 7:49am
citytv:Light 24/7 where?
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by RadicallyBlunt: 7:57am
Shortyy:I wonder o
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by NaijaMutant(f): 7:58am
Nigerians deserve to suffer under APC maybe the can learn a lesson or two thereafter
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by 0b10010011: 8:02am
kushma:
Wails of a flat-headed dwarf.....
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by Nightie(f): 8:03am
awesome news
|Re: Kerosene Scarcity Hits Lagos by 0b10010011: 8:04am
Kentura:
Even on Sunday, you still peddling lies!
At NGN4000 implies the price of gas as tripled considering the initial cost?
