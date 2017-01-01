₦airaland Forum

Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Naijahelm: 6:23am
Ghana's newly sworn in President, Dr Nana Akufo-Addo has been involved in a plagiarism scandal.

It appears portions of his inaugural speech at the Independence Square, Ghana on Saturday, January 7th, 2017, was lifted from inaugural speech delivered by former US president George Bush.

President Akufo-Addo while addressing the gathering urged citizens to be active partakers in the running of the country.

“I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he said.

Watch the videos below.


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMKv5gG0XdM


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVje-l-Erj8

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Nutase(f): 7:29am
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by gurunlocker: 7:51am
Lol... that's why I am here, just came across the video. He confidently plagiarise the speech.

11 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by recievesense: 11:29am
chai

1 Like

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:29am
so no b only Buhari no sabi book
even Ghana sef

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by AfroKnight: 11:29am
Before you insult this man I want you to realize that presidents hardly compose their speeches. Even Obama, Trump and Bush have speech writers. This is probably the fault of a lazy aide.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by naptu2: 11:29am
And Clinton's speech too.

4 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by unclezuma: 11:29am
Africa...

1 Like

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by NNVanguard(m): 11:29am
Ghana's version of CHANGE begins.

35 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by winetapper: 11:29am
He must be a Nairalander
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by AntiWailer: 11:30am
My name is Akufo-Addo bet I don't give a FECK.

1 Like

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by ucsparks: 11:30am
So?
By the way, I'm busy angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by sanky346: 11:30am
Very bad. His speech writers should be sanctioned

1 Like

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Ariel20: 11:30am
You'd be surprised that Bush also plagiarised a former president. The only difference between then & now is the social media

5 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by candidbabe(f): 11:30am
Chai
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Chivasex: 11:30am
Please correct this statement.
that is President Clinton and Bush together.
Na wa for Africans sha
thanks

1 Like

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by lestat(m): 11:31am
Sub Saharan Africa leaders are just ..... Smh
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by bonechamberlain(m): 11:31am
All these change agents undecided

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by prince9851(m): 11:31am
not my bike
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by AllTheWayUp: 11:31am
grin grin grin grin


Like Buhari , Like Nana Akufo

AFRICA IS doomed with Bad leaders

GHANA people welcome to CHANGE

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by DBlackCeazer(m): 11:32am
A lot of these African leaders are pathetic.
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by princeakins(m): 11:32am
Like Nigeria like Gh. It's non of ma biz tho. grin
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Olasco93: 11:32am
Why are human beings like this? Among everything he talked about, YOU only picked the Phrase rather than what should matter.
Get a life and stop wandering on peoples World.
IGG: Initial Gra Gra

5 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Daniel058(m): 11:32am
Walahi, African leaders na copy copy dem Sabi


Buhari replica Don Land..



Ghanaians How market? grin


Now the prophesies of Nigerian pastors has already started materializing, this is just a tip of the iceberg....



Last Bullet :: Ghanaians will once again learn how to respect Nigerians.

Chai! grin

2 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by bettercreature(m): 11:32am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Drabeey(m): 11:33am
Enough of this plagiarism nonsense!

if one uses a part of what someone said to boost his own speech, what plagiarism is that?

moreso, is it that the Mr Bush who said this is the owner f English language?

cant one use combinations of words again.... im getting sick of this nonsense. argh!







anyways...




Drabeey was HERE

3 Likes

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by DjAndroid: 11:33am
Trump said: "Mrs Obama made a speech and she was hailed by many. My wife made the same speech word for word and they said she plagiarized. What's the difference between the two of the speeches? " grin grin grin
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by SirJeffry(m): 11:33am
Confident thiefry grin
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by adaksbullet(m): 11:33am
I'm wait on mine fuucck too gived undecided
Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by FuckTheMod: 11:34am
Stupîd Shameless copy copy fat Fûck


Just the way bubu did. Nonsense


And why do Ghanaians dress so stupîdly?

1 Like

Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by naijamakossa(m): 11:34am
LOLs this man don dey pursue this seat e don teyed,,,,like 20yrs or something now,,him own pass buhari

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

