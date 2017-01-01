Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) (6908 Views)

It appears portions of his inaugural speech at the Independence Square, Ghana on Saturday, January 7th, 2017, was lifted from inaugural speech delivered by former US president George Bush.



President Akufo-Addo while addressing the gathering urged citizens to be active partakers in the running of the country.



“I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he said.



Watch the videos below.





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMKv5gG0XdM





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVje-l-Erj8



Lol... that's why I am here, just came across the video. He confidently plagiarise the speech. 11 Likes

chai 1 Like

so no b only Buhari no sabi book

even Ghana sef 14 Likes 1 Share

Before you insult this man I want you to realize that presidents hardly compose their speeches. Even Obama, Trump and Bush have speech writers. This is probably the fault of a lazy aide. 27 Likes 1 Share

And Clinton's speech too. 4 Likes

Africa... 1 Like

Ghana's version of CHANGE begins. 35 Likes 3 Shares

He must be a Nairalander

My name is Akufo-Addo bet I don't give a FECK. 1 Like



By the way, I'm busy So?By the way, I'm busy 4 Likes 1 Share

Very bad. His speech writers should be sanctioned 1 Like

You'd be surprised that Bush also plagiarised a former president. The only difference between then & now is the social media 5 Likes

Chai

Please correct this statement.

that is President Clinton and Bush together.

Na wa for Africans sha

thanks 1 Like

Sub Saharan Africa leaders are just ..... Smh

All these change agents 6 Likes 1 Share

not my bike







Like Buhari , Like Nana Akufo



AFRICA IS doomed with Bad leaders



GHANA people welcome to CHANGE 17 Likes 1 Share

A lot of these African leaders are pathetic.

Like Nigeria like Gh. It's non of ma biz tho.

Why are human beings like this? Among everything he talked about, YOU only picked the Phrase rather than what should matter.

Get a life and stop wandering on peoples World.

IGG: Initial Gra Gra 5 Likes







Buhari replica Don Land..







Ghanaians How market?





Now the prophesies of Nigerian pastors has already started materializing, this is just a tip of the iceberg....







Last Bullet :: Ghanaians will once again learn how to respect Nigerians.



Chai! Walahi, African leaders na copy copy dem SabiBuhari replica Don Land..Ghanaians How market?Now the prophesies of Nigerian pastors has already started materializing, this is just a tip of the iceberg....Last Bullet :: Ghanaians will once again learn how to respect Nigerians.Chai! 2 Likes

Enough of this plagiarism nonsense!



if one uses a part of what someone said to boost his own speech, what plagiarism is that?



moreso, is it that the Mr Bush who said this is the owner f English language?



cant one use combinations of words again.... im getting sick of this nonsense. argh!















anyways...









Drabeey was HERE 3 Likes

Trump said: "Mrs Obama made a speech and she was hailed by many. My wife made the same speech word for word and they said she plagiarized. What's the difference between the two of the speeches? "

Confident thiefry

I'm wait on mine fuucck too gived

Stupîd Shameless copy copy fat Fûck





Just the way bubu did. Nonsense





And why do Ghanaians dress so stupîdly? 1 Like