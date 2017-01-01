₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Naijahelm: 6:23am
Ghana's newly sworn in President, Dr Nana Akufo-Addo has been involved in a plagiarism scandal.
It appears portions of his inaugural speech at the Independence Square, Ghana on Saturday, January 7th, 2017, was lifted from inaugural speech delivered by former US president George Bush.
President Akufo-Addo while addressing the gathering urged citizens to be active partakers in the running of the country.
“I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he said.
Watch the videos below.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMKv5gG0XdM
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVje-l-Erj8
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/ghana-president-dr-nana-akufo-addo.html?m=1
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Nutase(f): 7:29am
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by gurunlocker: 7:51am
Lol... that's why I am here, just came across the video. He confidently plagiarise the speech.
11 Likes
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by recievesense: 11:29am
chai
1 Like
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Emeskhalifa(m): 11:29am
so no b only Buhari no sabi book
even Ghana sef
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by AfroKnight: 11:29am
Before you insult this man I want you to realize that presidents hardly compose their speeches. Even Obama, Trump and Bush have speech writers. This is probably the fault of a lazy aide.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by naptu2: 11:29am
And Clinton's speech too.
4 Likes
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by unclezuma: 11:29am
Africa...
1 Like
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by NNVanguard(m): 11:29am
Ghana's version of CHANGE begins.
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by winetapper: 11:29am
He must be a Nairalander
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by AntiWailer: 11:30am
My name is Akufo-Addo bet I don't give a FECK.
1 Like
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by ucsparks: 11:30am
So?
By the way, I'm busy
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by sanky346: 11:30am
Very bad. His speech writers should be sanctioned
1 Like
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Ariel20: 11:30am
You'd be surprised that Bush also plagiarised a former president. The only difference between then & now is the social media
5 Likes
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by candidbabe(f): 11:30am
Chai
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Chivasex: 11:30am
Please correct this statement.
that is President Clinton and Bush together.
Na wa for Africans sha
thanks
1 Like
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by lestat(m): 11:31am
Sub Saharan Africa leaders are just ..... Smh
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by bonechamberlain(m): 11:31am
All these change agents
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by prince9851(m): 11:31am
not my bike
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by AllTheWayUp: 11:31am
Like Buhari , Like Nana Akufo
AFRICA IS doomed with Bad leaders
GHANA people welcome to CHANGE
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by DBlackCeazer(m): 11:32am
A lot of these African leaders are pathetic.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by princeakins(m): 11:32am
Like Nigeria like Gh. It's non of ma biz tho.
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Olasco93: 11:32am
Why are human beings like this? Among everything he talked about, YOU only picked the Phrase rather than what should matter.
Get a life and stop wandering on peoples World.
IGG: Initial Gra Gra
5 Likes
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Daniel058(m): 11:32am
Walahi, African leaders na copy copy dem Sabi
Buhari replica Don Land..
Ghanaians How market?
Now the prophesies of Nigerian pastors has already started materializing, this is just a tip of the iceberg....
Last Bullet :: Ghanaians will once again learn how to respect Nigerians.
Chai!
2 Likes
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by bettercreature(m): 11:32am
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by Drabeey(m): 11:33am
Enough of this plagiarism nonsense!
if one uses a part of what someone said to boost his own speech, what plagiarism is that?
moreso, is it that the Mr Bush who said this is the owner f English language?
cant one use combinations of words again.... im getting sick of this nonsense. argh!
anyways...
Drabeey was HERE
3 Likes
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by DjAndroid: 11:33am
Trump said: "Mrs Obama made a speech and she was hailed by many. My wife made the same speech word for word and they said she plagiarized. What's the difference between the two of the speeches? "
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by SirJeffry(m): 11:33am
Confident thiefry
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by adaksbullet(m): 11:33am
I'm wait on mine fuucck too gived
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by FuckTheMod: 11:34am
Stupîd Shameless copy copy fat Fûck
Just the way bubu did. Nonsense
And why do Ghanaians dress so stupîdly?
1 Like
|Re: Nana Akufo-Addo Plagiarizes Bush's Speech (Video) by naijamakossa(m): 11:34am
LOLs this man don dey pursue this seat e don teyed,,,,like 20yrs or something now,,him own pass buhari
1 Like
