God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by yemmybx(m): 7:07am
GENERAL Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye recently revealed how God used a witch to stop him from eating kola nut which would have lead to his death if he did not stop the act.
Narrating his experience while delivering a sermon tiled: “God Loves Me” during the annual thanksgiving service and prophetic declaration at the church national headquarters, Throne of Grace parish in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye attributed his continued survival to God’s faithfulness, and love, saying those whom God loves are more than conquerors.
In his words: “I was telling my children that whenever we wanted to study at night while we were young, we used kola nut as our own coffee as we did not have money to buy coffee. We ate the kola nut to stay awake.
“One day, the number one self confessed witch in our compound, called me and said: “Dejare, why won’t you stop eating kola nut? The witch warned me to desist from what can lead to my death. I think God spoke through the witch and I can say God loves me,” Adeboye stated.
Continuing, the cleric said: “You are alive today not because you are clever, wise or know how to do it but simply because God loves you. There are lots of people who are in the prison who are free. I was at the Kirikiri Prison where I heard testimonies that brought tears to my eyes. Some of them said they were in prison but they are free men because they have Jesus; they were incarcerated but they are free. And there are people who are outside the prison who are prisoners.
“It is because God loves you that you are able to conquer all that the devil threw at you last year. Left for the enemy you, will not be here today but because God loves you, you are more than conqueror,” Daddy G.O. said.
Adeboye then admonished Christians that God expects those He loves to respond by honouring Him with their tithes and first fruits and love their neighours, noting that the greatest gift Christians can give their neighbours is introducing them to Christ.
Also speaking, the Assistant General Overseer to G.O. on Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, said it was high time government did something to ameliorate the incessant Fun of violence in southern Kaduna often leading to killing of innocent citizens and destruction of properties before it escalates to the type of Boko Haram problem the nation is nursing today.
He said: “This was how the problem of Boko Haram started and the government felt it was a small thing until the sect became a thorn in the flesh of Nigerians.’’
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/god-used-witch-save-life-adeboye/
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by dingbang(m): 7:14am
Adeboye hmmm. Hmmmm. Hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by DJEhimond(m): 7:17am
ok
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by TRIED4NOW: 7:18am
Adeboye you have been telling so many lies, that nobody should believe you anymore.
Finally somebody has documented all your lies for all to see.
As usual it comes down to tithes & Offerings
yemmybx:
......Adeboye then admonished Christians that God expects those He loves to respond by honouring Him with their tithes and first fruits ......
Well God bless the person who made this Youtube video, it shows how you manipulate people and lie for money
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by iibarrYY: 7:18am
Ok
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by powerfulsettingz: 7:19am
Hmmmmm that's serious
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by GogetterMD(m): 7:19am
White or black or red witch? Benin or Osogbo witch?
Hmmmmm. Make I juz keep kwayet dey look
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by oluwafemim(m): 7:19am
Blessed Man of God
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by randomperson: 7:19am
Well
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by NNVanguard(m): 7:19am
The ways of God is unsearchable.
God is awesome that he uses the base things of this world to confound the wise.
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by coolesmile: 7:20am
This is a very very old message from Adeboye. it's been over 10 years.
Somebody brought this up just to have clicks on his blog yet the blogger didn't get the message. Fullish bloggers everywhere!
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by randomperson: 7:21am
dingbang:Your comprehension skills are seriously lacking... Maybe, U need to read it many times over
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by Alasi20(m): 7:21am
Lol
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by hungryboy(m): 7:22am
Abeg keep all this tales by moonlight for your gullible followers, For We were our eye don clear, We already know say na another fake news be dis
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by Goziehits(m): 7:22am
Buhari, after the advice from the likes of El Rufai, moves to checkmate the power and influence of "Men of God". Pastor Adeboye is mad, feels betrayed, goes to Buhari's enemy (Ayodele Azikiwe Fayose) to encourage him to continue attacking Buhari.
Anyone still surprised?
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by bardmorz: 7:23am
Well, I have d believe dat we shuld never fear whatever God create but He alone.
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by Beesluv: 7:23am
God
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by snadguy007(m): 7:23am
Let somebody shout Hallelujah
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by divide9ja: 7:24am
Who knows, if you had continued eating the kolanut,
redeemed would have a general overseer who will speakout when they kill Christians in the North .
As of now Adeboye does not care about Christians being killed
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by Nutase(f): 7:24am
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by dasauce(m): 7:26am
Sir.. I haven't heard the part she confess
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by VagileVictor(m): 7:26am
That is God for you. He can do anything, anywhere, anytime and with anyone to help you out of that unknown situation that might terminate your life untimely.
Thank God for this testimony for through it, many will come to terms with the warnings that comes from people as serious issues to consider a second time.
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by januzajj: 7:26am
Chai
I hail oooo
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by Nedsnow: 7:26am
randomperson:Thank you for saving me the stress of blasting that guy cos i really give a f**k
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by CaptainBomb(m): 7:26am
You belong to a secret cult sir.
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by mediocre(m): 7:27am
Edakun, I'm not understanding o. Is it just me?
How does he know kolanut would have killed him? God showed him? Does kolanut now kill people? How many people has it killed?
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by ultimate73(m): 7:27am
hallelu hallelu o hallelujah
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by Saheed9: 7:28am
so witches also get usefulness
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by chuose2: 7:29am
Adeboye God will judge you soon, so someone intervained on ur matter.
But you have abandoned all the Christians in the North.
GOD WILL JUDGE YOU SOON ADEBOYE
|Re: God Used A Witch To Save My Life — Pastor Enoch Adeboye by psalmsjob: 7:29am
After reading this I now know that it's good that he stepped aside.
