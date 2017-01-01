₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:02am
Physicaly Challenged Son Of Ex-Ogun Governor Otunba Daniel Bag Distinction
Adebola Irede Daniel,the physically challenged son of immediate past governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has made Nigeria proud by bagging a distinction in MSc Mechanical Engineering programme from University College London.
His father is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and theChairman of Kresta Laurel, a leading engineering firm specializing in elevators.Otunba Daniel had worked with Schroeder (W.A.) Limited, in Lagos, rising to Deputy Managing Director.He is the first African to hold that position in the history of the company.He left Schroeder to set up Kresta Laurel in 1990.
Congrats Adebola
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/physically-challenged-son-of-ex-ogun.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by DropShot: 9:04am
This is worth celebrating.
Congrats to the dude!
5 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by jejemanito: 9:16am
I just had to give the tinniest of fvcks 'cause of his condition. Congrats dude
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 10:35am
Congratulations Mr Adebola Irede Daniel.
This is a clear evidence that DISABILITY IS NOT INABILITY.
Greater height for you and all of us!
10 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by idupaul: 10:38am
Looks like his dad
1 Like
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:01am
idupaul:
I don't think so!
Is he advertising for a job? If not why post it online?
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by Bolognese: 11:09am
@OP Please stop misleading people.
That's a Postgraduate Certificate (PGCert) and it's not the same as a Master's Degree (MSc).
Congrats to the Daniels...
8 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by mackmanuel: 11:12am
.
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by Ovialekhe(f): 11:12am
There's a distinctive ability in disability.Make yourself useful irrespective of ur situation.
2 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 11:13am
Congratulations
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by dahmie2013: 11:13am
Like father like son. Congrats!
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by Masquerade7: 11:14am
There's always ability in disability.
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by serverconnect: 11:14am
Nice one. But must all rich men pikin go school for abroad?
1 Like
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by dauddy97(m): 11:14am
Good
Engineering rules
2 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by smithe113(m): 11:16am
I wish i could give all my fvcks but i'm outta fvcks
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by AntiWailer: 11:16am
Congrats to the boy.
To the losers carrying ballot boxes and writing useless articles supporting politicians during election cos of peanut and not because of principle.
Eku oriiibu
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 11:17am
Papa use the son upgrqde...
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 11:17am
Una dey enjoy sun for naija cold dey wire me for vienna
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by malakus(m): 11:17am
Masquerade7:Yeah
Congrats to him
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 11:17am
Good one but it's not MSC because PGcert. Still it's a great achievement from anyone and I congratulate him immensely.
2 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by Danjuma827: 11:19am
These are kind of stories that gives me motivation
1 Like
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 11:24am
good for him
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by Stamford007(m): 11:30am
nnokwa042:come back home let's enjoy the sun and recession together... lol
3 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by izuch(m): 11:37am
The guy fresh oh!!!!
Dude never suffer for him life
Oluwa may my children never experience "owu" in their entire lives, IJN!!!!!
Like if you tap into the prayer
14 Likes
|Re: Adebola Irede Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Photos) by abeniagbon(m): 11:42am
nnokwa042:pele na so person dey miss home... how is swizerland... burn more lights. its cold here with nice sun.
1 Like
