Physicaly Challenged Son Of Ex-Ogun Governor Otunba Daniel Bag Distinction



Adebola Irede Daniel,the physically challenged son of immediate past governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has made Nigeria proud by bagging a distinction in MSc Mechanical Engineering programme from University College London.







His father is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and theChairman of Kresta Laurel, a leading engineering firm specializing in elevators.Otunba Daniel had worked with Schroeder (W.A.) Limited, in Lagos, rising to Deputy Managing Director.He is the first African to hold that position in the history of the company.He left Schroeder to set up Kresta Laurel in 1990.





Congrats Adebola





This is worth celebrating.



Congrats to the dude! 5 Likes

I just had to give the tinniest of fvcks 'cause of his condition. Congrats dude 15 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations Mr Adebola Irede Daniel.





This is a clear evidence that DISABILITY IS NOT INABILITY.







Greater height for you and all of us! 10 Likes

Looks like his dad 1 Like

idupaul:

Looks like his dad



I don't think so!





Is he advertising for a job? If not why post it online? I don't think so!Is he advertising for a job? If not why post it online?

@OP Please stop misleading people.



That's a Postgraduate Certificate (PGCert) and it's not the same as a Master's Degree (MSc).



Congrats to the Daniels... 8 Likes

.

There's a distinctive ability in disability.Make yourself useful irrespective of ur situation. 2 Likes

Congratulations

Like father like son. Congrats!

There's always ability in disability.

Nice one. But must all rich men pikin go school for abroad? 1 Like

Good

Engineering rules 2 Likes

I wish i could give all my fvcks but i'm outta fvcks 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats to the boy.



To the losers carrying ballot boxes and writing useless articles supporting politicians during election cos of peanut and not because of principle.



Eku oriiibu 6 Likes 1 Share

Papa use the son upgrqde...

Una dey enjoy sun for naija cold dey wire me for vienna 8 Likes 1 Share

Masquerade7:

There's always ability in disability. Yeah



Congrats to him YeahCongrats to him

Good one but it's not MSC because PGcert. Still it's a great achievement from anyone and I congratulate him immensely. 2 Likes

These are kind of stories that gives me motivation 1 Like

good for him

nnokwa042:

Una dey enjoy sun for naija cold dey wire me for vienna come back home let's enjoy the sun and recession together... lol come back home let's enjoy the sun and recession together... lol 3 Likes



Dude never suffer for him life

Oluwa may my children never experience "owu" in their entire lives, IJN!!!!!

Like if you tap into the prayer The guy fresh oh!!!!Dude never suffer for him lifeOluwa may my children never experience "owu" in their entire lives, IJN!!!!!Like if you tap into the prayer 14 Likes