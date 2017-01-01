₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:45pm
Popular social media user IG Wala from Gombe who took a fact finding tour at the scene of grass cutting saga that landed SGF Babachir in trouble.According to him,facts on ground revealed that Babachir did not loot the funds meant for the contract as wrongly portrayed by the media.Below is what he wrote...
'See how water channels/canals are opened allowing water to flow between Hadejia Nguru down to Gashua straight into Lake Chad.
IS THIS MERE GRASS CUTTING?'
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/see-photos-from-grass-cutting-contract.html?m=1
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:46pm
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:46pm
obiremy:more
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by ScotsReferendum: 1:48pm
Stop defending corruption
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:48pm
More
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 1:51pm
OK, let me ask my people ..
Click *Like if you think the grass contract is worth the money spent ..
*Share if you can use less funds to do the job
10 Likes 63 Shares
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Opharhe: 1:55pm
Hmmm
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by ScotsReferendum: 1:58pm
Op
You think you can fool us
Corruption is corruption.
27 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 2:09pm
@ OP,
Nobody said he looted funds.
As a govt official, he was accused of abuse of office by awarding contracts to a company in which he is a major stakeholder.
Such an act is also a form of corrupt practise.
124 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:10pm
Qa
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 2:10pm
I don't give a grass
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obailala(m): 2:10pm
Hmmm... is it even safe groping through this kind of swamp?
2 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by MrKelly: 2:10pm
ScotsReferendum:
Don't mind them. There is no amount of cover up that will make us accept the fact that corruption is evil. There is no justification to corruption. Don't get fooled by our leaders, stealing and corruption are of the same brothers.
16 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 2:10pm
So?
Mr man, you can't fool all the people all the time
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by signature2012(m): 2:11pm
225 million Naira contract
15 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Gariki: 2:11pm
Haha
What a news
This man went and invite Northerners then pay them logo kobo
The pocket every other money without remembering those that he planed it with
Now he been chased away
And they are here showing us 1904 system of cutting grass
Not surprised coz I here say at north them used to pray make God bless Alhaji so that Alhaji will bless them
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by spartan50(m): 2:11pm
Una don start again oo.. Do you clear such bush with cutlass? Stop supporting corruption
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Abiagirl777(f): 2:11pm
Ndia che na Nigerians by anuofia
3 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by OoniOfIfe: 2:11pm
Hmm
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by abdulaz: 2:12pm
Ayam not understanding
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:12pm
But it's not trees we are seeing Na.... Still grass
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by abdul4new: 2:12pm
thank goodness
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by olutop(m): 2:12pm
These Northerners dey try o, cutting grasses inside a swamp like dz......
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Lescalier: 2:13pm
250million or what is the figure. Shouldn't they be using bulldozers or tractors?
15 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 2:13pm
So are we suppose to believe this story
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Akwasi(m): 2:13pm
You are shameless for supporting an obvious thievery. How can you even stretch your imagination to cover 225 million with this rubbish they are clearing?
17 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by franchuks(m): 2:13pm
These are golden grasses o.... Will be good meal to the Fulani cows!
4 Likes
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:14pm
There are forces against the man and they just used the grass cutting contract to get at him. So I fell.
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 2:14pm
obailala:
Ask the aboki that should have hired a swamp buggy.
7 Likes
