The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:45pm
Popular social media user IG Wala from Gombe who took a fact finding tour at the scene of grass cutting saga that landed SGF Babachir in trouble.According to him,facts on ground revealed that Babachir did not loot the funds meant for the contract as wrongly portrayed by the media.Below is what he wrote...

'See how water channels/canals are opened allowing water to flow between Hadejia Nguru down to Gashua straight into Lake Chad.
IS THIS MERE GRASS CUTTING?'

What do you think?


Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:46pm
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:46pm
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by ScotsReferendum: 1:48pm
Stop defending corruption

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obiremy: 1:48pm
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 1:51pm
OK, let me ask my people ..

Click *Like if you think the grass contract is worth the money spent ..

*Share if you can use less funds to do the job lipsrsealed

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Opharhe: 1:55pm
Hmmm
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by ScotsReferendum: 1:58pm
Op

You think you can fool us


Corruption is corruption. angry

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 2:09pm
@ OP,

Nobody said he looted funds.

As a govt official, he was accused of abuse of office by awarding contracts to a company in which he is a major stakeholder.

Such an act is also a form of corrupt practise.

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:10pm
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 2:10pm
I don't give a grass

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by obailala(m): 2:10pm
Hmmm... is it even safe groping through this kind of swamp?

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by MrKelly: 2:10pm
ScotsReferendum:
Op

You think you can fool us


Corruption is corruption. angry

Don't mind them. There is no amount of cover up that will make us accept the fact that corruption is evil. There is no justification to corruption. Don't get fooled by our leaders, stealing and corruption are of the same brothers.

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by PabloOmoEscobar: 2:10pm
So?
Mr man, you can't fool all the people all the time

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by signature2012(m): 2:11pm
225 million Naira contract cry cry cry

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Gariki: 2:11pm
Haha
What a news
This man went and invite Northerners then pay them logo kobo
The pocket every other money without remembering those that he planed it with
Now he been chased away
And they are here showing us 1904 system of cutting grass
Not surprised coz I here say at north them used to pray make God bless Alhaji so that Alhaji will bless them

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by spartan50(m): 2:11pm
Una don start again oo.. Do you clear such bush with cutlass? Stop supporting corruption

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Abiagirl777(f): 2:11pm
Ndia che na Nigerians by anuofia

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by OoniOfIfe: 2:11pm
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by abdulaz: 2:12pm
Ayam not understanding
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Chidex2442(m): 2:12pm
But it's not trees we are seeing Na.... Still grass
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by abdul4new: 2:12pm
thank goodness
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by olutop(m): 2:12pm
These Northerners dey try o, cutting grasses inside a swamp like dz......
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Lescalier: 2:13pm
250million or what is the figure. Shouldn't they be using bulldozers or tractors?

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 2:13pm
So are we suppose to believe this story

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Akwasi(m): 2:13pm
You are shameless for supporting an obvious thievery. How can you even stretch your imagination to cover 225 million with this rubbish they are clearing?

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by franchuks(m): 2:13pm
These are golden grasses o.... Will be good meal to the Fulani cows! grin sad shocked

Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:14pm
There are forces against the man and they just used the grass cutting contract to get at him. So I fell.

Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
Re: The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 2:14pm
obailala:
Hmmm... is it even safe groping through this kind of swamp?

Ask the aboki that should have hired a swamp buggy.

