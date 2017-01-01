Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) (24577 Views)

'See how water channels/canals are opened allowing water to flow between Hadejia Nguru down to Gashua straight into Lake Chad.

IS THIS MERE GRASS CUTTING?'



What do you think?





Source: Popular social media user IG Wala from Gombe who took a fact finding tour at the scene of grass cutting saga that landed SGF Babachir in trouble.According to him,facts on ground revealed that Babachir did not loot the funds meant for the contract as wrongly portrayed by the media.Below is what he wrote...

More more more

Stop defending corruption 34 Likes 2 Shares

More





Click *Like if you think the grass contract is worth the money spent ..



*Share if you can use less funds to do the job OK, let me ask my people ..Click *Like if you think the grass contract is worth the money spent ..*Share if you can use less funds to do the job 10 Likes 63 Shares

Hmmm





You think you can fool us





Corruption is corruption. OpYou think you can fool usCorruption is corruption. 27 Likes

Nobody said he looted funds.



As a govt official, he was accused of abuse of office by awarding contracts to a company in which he is a major stakeholder.



Such an act is also a form of corrupt practise. 124 Likes 13 Shares

I don't give a grass 31 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm... is it even safe groping through this kind of swamp? 2 Likes

You think you can fool us





Corruption is corruption.

Don't mind them. There is no amount of cover up that will make us accept the fact that corruption is evil. There is no justification to corruption. Don't get fooled by our leaders, stealing and corruption are of the same brothers. Don't mind them. There is no amount of cover up that will make us accept the fact that corruption is evil. There is no justification to corruption. Don't get fooled by our leaders, stealing and corruption are of the same brothers. 16 Likes

Mr man, you can't fool all the people all the time 8 Likes 1 Share

225 million Naira contract 15 Likes

This man went and invite Northerners then pay them logo kobo

The pocket every other money without remembering those that he planed it with

Now he been chased away

And they are here showing us 1904 system of cutting grass

Not surprised coz I here say at north them used to pray make God bless Alhaji so that Alhaji will bless them 12 Likes 1 Share

Una don start again oo.. Do you clear such bush with cutlass? Stop supporting corruption 15 Likes 1 Share

Ndia che na Nigerians by anuofia 3 Likes

But it's not trees we are seeing Na.... Still grass

thank goodness

These Northerners dey try o, cutting grasses inside a swamp like dz......

250million or what is the figure. Shouldn't they be using bulldozers or tractors? 15 Likes

So are we suppose to believe this story 12 Likes 1 Share

You are shameless for supporting an obvious thievery. How can you even stretch your imagination to cover 225 million with this rubbish they are clearing? 17 Likes

These are golden grasses o.... Will be good meal to the Fulani cows! 4 Likes

There are forces against the man and they just used the grass cutting contract to get at him. So I fell.



