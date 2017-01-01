₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,143 members, 3,297,945 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 January 2017 at 10:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) (10610 Views)
Soldier Edobor Celebrates His Birthday At The Battlefield / Ibe Kachikwu Visits COZA Church In Abuja (PICS) / Dino Melaye Celebrates Birthday With Kids At An IDP Camp (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 4:30pm
Nigeria's lawmaker, Dino Melaye is a politician you love to hate. The Kogi-born senator celebrated his birthday yesterday in COZA church. He met with the senior pastor, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. According to the pastor...
Senator Dino Melaye's humility is amazing. Yesterday was his birthday he showed up in church today to give thanks to God.It's amazing how someone can be both a lion and a lamb, a lion at the senate, a lamb in God's presence. You're humble, gentle and kind. Happy Birthday, I celebrate you!
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/birthday-boy-dino-melaye-celebrates-at.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 4:30pm
I think he is a member of COZA...
See more pictures here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/01/birthday-boy-dino-melaye-celebrates-at.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by buygala(m): 4:31pm
Birds of a feather.....
Peeps still waiting for Biodun's "Robust Response" to Ese Walter's allegation of sexual abuse be like. ...
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by dadebayo1(m): 4:31pm
Big D.…..
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 4:33pm
ATIKU/DINO FOR 2019
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 4:33pm
Happy belated Birthday Sir. More blessings.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by SexyBabe001(f): 5:09pm
TANTUMERGO007:
That will be nice...
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by UIA04(f): 6:15pm
WIFE beater and alleged molester
Classic combo
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by Cheap: 9:07pm
]Be prepared for the rapture!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by admax(m): 9:07pm
Where is the cake?
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by muller102: 9:08pm
On this day. No Fucccck was given.
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by ShelterHomes(m): 9:08pm
AND THIS GET TO THE FRONT PAGE ....OGA
admax:
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by Dildo(m): 9:08pm
Why do politicians run to churches for prayers when they dont have a good heart?This one way dey use constituency money buy automobiles.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by olaxx: 9:09pm
UIA04:
Spot on
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 9:09pm
TANTUMERGO007:Is that not a full Northern ticket?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by dandecent(m): 9:09pm
HBD Sen. Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 9:09pm
So?
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:10pm
muller102:Behave yourself before i
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:10pm
this is what all these men of god like:having big personalities in their churches...dont be surprised to see the members celebrating and 'roaring' on seeing dino...smh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by ZionJay(m): 9:10pm
Lubbish
Terrible Serial Beater
Lubbish again
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by OkoYibo: 9:10pm
Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the LORD, and Satan came also among them. - Job 1:6
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by Atiku2019: 9:10pm
TANTUMERGO007:
Just Atiku2019
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 9:11pm
Happy birthday Senator
Pls check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 9:12pm
Where is give a F UK crew.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by shininglite(m): 9:12pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by admax(m): 9:13pm
ShelterHomes:
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by Dildo(m): 9:13pm
Atiku2019:How much atiku don give you so far for this publicity?You can't convince me to vote for this man wet chop privatization money and who is involved in harlibuton scam.
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by googlepikins: 9:14pm
Dino meleye my guy, the slayer of afonjas and thiefnubuu
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by frenly: 9:15pm
K
|Re: Dino Melaye Celebrates His Birthday At COZA Church (Photos) by googlepikins: 9:15pm
ZionJay:Afonja spotted
Lagos Protesters Gathering At The Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja / Nnewi City: Abandoned And Neglected! / FG Rules Out Online Application For Poor, Most Vulnerable Nigerians
Viewing this topic: YaksonFCA(m), tosan200(m), fletcherA, Bhugarious, Deejacy2(f), Bartwale(m), kingsol1759(m), kunle75(m), knuckle01, driy65(m), lordBintus(m), pipedraft, OJILLEX(m), IFELEKE(m), aewhydot(m), Bintus2much(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6