A former Governor of Niger State, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure is dead.



According to a family source, Kure died in Germany where he went for medical treatment.

The source said Kure was flown abroad last week following a relapse of an undisclosed illness.

The deceased was a two-term governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.



He was also the 12th governor of the state and the third civilian governor after Emir Awwal Ibrahim(1979-1983) and Dr. Musa Inuwa( 1992-1993).



http://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-news-ex-niger-governor-kure-dies-germany/ The Former Governor Of Niger State Engineer Abdulkadir A. A Kure is Dead. He was a governor between 1999 to 2007. May his soul rest in peace Amen.

RIP My former governor.

@Banter1, where is your source?

couldnt find any news of his death on google.



are you sure you are not his enemy? 2 Likes

Rest in peace!

RIP

mmb:

@Banter1, where is your source?

couldnt find any news of his death on google.



am close to the family. He died in Germany. I mean we are neighbors with his wife younger brother.

Innalillahi wainna ilaehirajiun. May almighty Allah forgive him his shortcomings n grant him Aljanatil firdaus

After these guys don loot our money, they will run to abroad to go and die.





Hmmmmmmmmm.....there is God ooooo.



RIP though the dead. 1 Like

one down... whose next? click like for atiku and share for buharia 1 Like 1 Share

Born in Nigeria go on vacation in Dubai and US, go for medical treatment in UK, France and Germany and eventually died in Germany, buried in Nigeria the biggest burial ground in the world.



And Yet the masses whom these leaders have rob there right to life by deliberately denying them the basic amenities of life will be the ones sympathizing the most. 2 Likes

Check out @vanguardngrnews's Tweet: https://twitter.com/vanguardngrnews/status/818191971693002753?s=09

R.I.P

The end of everything is death

RIP if u do Good things

Trying to check if he paid workers' salaries and pensioners' stipends while he was the governor.





Trying to check if he didn't swap state resources into his pocket.







Well, I say RIP to him if he met my requirements.



If otherwise, may the blood of people you suffered never allow you to have a sleep talkless of eternal rest.





That's how we should be praying for politicians

ok, he died in Germany. please, stop this hypocrisy of RIP for these looters that we always import their dead bodies due to no functional hospital in their states.

Rest in peace!