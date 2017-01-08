₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by Banter1: 6:08pm
The Former Governor Of Niger State Engineer Abdulkadir A. A Kure is Dead. He was a governor between 1999 to 2007. May his soul rest in peace Amen.
http://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-news-ex-niger-governor-kure-dies-germany/
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by Banter1: 6:10pm
RIP My former governor.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by mmb: 6:12pm
@Banter1, where is your source?
couldnt find any news of his death on google.
are you sure you are not his enemy?
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by ammyluv2002(f): 6:14pm
Rest in peace!
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by temitemi1(m): 6:25pm
RIP
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by Banter1: 6:30pm
mmb:am close to the family. He died in Germany. I mean we are neighbors with his wife younger brother.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by idris4r83(m): 10:13pm
Innalillahi wainna ilaehirajiun. May almighty Allah forgive him his shortcomings n grant him Aljanatil firdaus
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by Aburi001: 10:13pm
After these guys don loot our money, they will run to abroad to go and die.
Hmmmmmmmmm.....there is God ooooo.
RIP though the dead.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by GreenMavro: 10:13pm
y
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by bazzyblings: 10:13pm
.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:14pm
rip
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by engrfcuksmtin(m): 10:14pm
RIP
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by jericco1(m): 10:14pm
Rip
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:14pm
one down... whose next? click like for atiku and share for buharia
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by legaxi: 10:14pm
Born in Nigeria go on vacation in Dubai and US, go for medical treatment in UK, France and Germany and eventually died in Germany, buried in Nigeria the biggest burial ground in the world.
And Yet the masses whom these leaders have rob there right to life by deliberately denying them the basic amenities of life will be the ones sympathizing the most.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by GreenMavro: 10:15pm
bazzyblings:Blackman booking space, same way u book space for university to seat on the floor for 500LT
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by ozo13(m): 10:15pm
mmb:
Check out @vanguardngrnews's Tweet: https://twitter.com/vanguardngrnews/status/818191971693002753?s=09
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by luvinhubby(m): 10:16pm
What else should i say.......
R.I.P
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by ajibolabd: 10:17pm
The end of everything is death
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by herdekunley9ja: 10:19pm
RIP if u do Good things
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by EastGold(m): 10:20pm
Trying to check if he paid workers' salaries and pensioners' stipends while he was the governor.
Trying to check if he didn't swap state resources into his pocket.
Well, I say RIP to him if he met my requirements.
If otherwise, may the blood of people you suffered never allow you to have a sleep talkless of eternal rest.
That's how we should be praying for politicians
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:21pm
mmb:wicked line
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by koma1(m): 10:21pm
jeeqaa7:
YOU.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:23pm
belike life don tire you ... anumanu
koma1:
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by HVACSpecialist: 10:24pm
ok, he died in Germany. please, stop this hypocrisy of RIP for these looters that we always import their dead bodies due to no functional hospital in their states.
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by EHI9ICE(m): 10:27pm
bazzyblings:Forgive my curosity,But are you an AGC member?
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by jimenyo: 10:30pm
Rest in peace!
|Re: Abdulkadir Kure Is Dead (Ex-Governor Of Niger State) by ahmedzak46: 10:30pm
Rest in peace my amiable governor
