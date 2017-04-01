₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by jonhemma11: 7:14pm
According to multiple online reports,the house of a top APC chieftain Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir North West Chairman of APC was destroyed by KASUPDA in Kaduna state.Unconfirmed reports say that Barrister Inuwa is a strong ally of Senator Shehu Sani.He also allegedly had a rift with Governor El-rufai.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/governor-el-rufai-allegedly-demolishes.html
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by jonhemma11: 7:14pm
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by jonhemma11: 7:14pm
jonhemma11:more
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by MasViews: 7:16pm
The house was demolished by KASUPDA not El-Rufai
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Mologi(m): 7:20pm
short man doing big things...
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Jabioro: 7:21pm
Is the house fall under state government accusations land?
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Cuche: 7:24pm
That's Mallam's specialty. A rtd high court Judge died barely a week after his House which was purchased by his savings and loans was knocked down by Mallam's FCDA of then. He was seen on news then speechless while his children spoke on his behalf.
This very day another house is standing there.
Hopefully, this APC chieftain will cheer up and move on.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by arosunshine(m): 7:34pm
.
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Built2last: 8:58pm
Ha
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by ekems2017(f): 8:58pm
He knows he is not going for second term. That's why he is doing this and saying he is too old to be a governor.
Must he be demolishing people's houses any where he goes?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by nairascores: 8:59pm
Vanity upon vanity
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by obembet(m): 8:59pm
Na wa OOO, thank God no be PDP member.
Election is coming
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by sureheaven(m): 8:59pm
Elrufai and destruction to reconstruction are like bread and butter.
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by AntiWailer: 8:59pm
I know there will always be an enemy story to this
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by ay3366: 8:59pm
That is not new, His antecedents speaks volume in that regards.
That is not new, His antecedents speaks volume in that regards.
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by NoBetterNigeria: 8:59pm
When baba God dey your side
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Thisis2raw(m): 9:00pm
Only GOD knows the amount he gave him as compensation
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by sean1000x: 9:00pm
Deceiving gullible Nigerians...behind the back, he has alloted a nice plot and compensated him with 100m naira to build another one. Deceiving poor fools!
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by charleff512(m): 9:00pm
Change!
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by obitee69(m): 9:01pm
Hell rufai
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by MrImole(m): 9:01pm
E no concern me, na family matter.
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by obafemee80(m): 9:03pm
Waist of money & resourses
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by adecz: 9:03pm
Politics with bitter leaf sandwich....
Isokay....
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by damola311: 9:03pm
People tends to forget that power isn't forever....
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by biggestmanhood(m): 9:04pm
this midget again
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Launcher: 9:05pm
El-Rufai has finally gone
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by biggestmanhood(m): 9:05pm
this midget
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by freedom96: 9:05pm
Probably propaganda of some sort,but if true then 'things' are gonna happen.
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by olrotimi(m): 9:06pm
So fvck what?
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by Derawiz(m): 9:08pm
Politics
The dirtiest of all games.. SMH sha
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by aishattaju: 9:09pm
Such a wasteful country. We have no value for our resources even if it was stolen. That building can be confiscated and turned into something else
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Demolishes Inuwa Abdulkadir's House, A Top APC Chieftain In Kaduna (Pic by emperorAY(m): 9:10pm
Don't politicize everything
