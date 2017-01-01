₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,406 members, 3,298,652 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos (1897 Views)
Woman Accused Of Killing Husband On Christmas Day In Ikorodu (Photos) / Woman Allegedly Killed By Her Husband's Brothers...they Butchered Her [G.PHOTOS] / Wife Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:15am
The issue of domestic violence can never be overemphasized. According to a Human rights activist and a lawyer who shared this sad story, a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her own husband on Christmas day. The case has been taken up by some concerned Nigerians who want justice to be served.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/pregnant-woman-allegedly-beaten-to.html
1 Like
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by CastedDude: 8:18am
hmmm. very sad.
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by CastedDude: 8:18am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Lionbite(m): 8:18am
Abeg dont turn Nigeria to kenya o. This is getting too much
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:20am
hope the man is brought to book
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Vision4God: 8:21am
d man has lost it. may God help him
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:35am
Speechless. RIP
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by holysainbj(m): 10:34am
g
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by jazinogold(m): 10:35am
Very sad... only God knows the reason why the husband(animal) beat her to death! just hope its not because of MMM money that is frozen
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by NNVanguard(m): 10:35am
Domestic violence is a crime against humanity. Abusers should not go Scot free
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Vaxt(m): 10:35am
When we are still believing on this kind of life style nothing can surprise me
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by LecciGucci: 10:36am
How can a man lift his hand to beat a pregnant woman...Nawao....
that man is long gone if the gal has brothers with balls!.... ion take sh*t
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by 2dugged(f): 10:36am
Vision4God:God help him?, he just killed someone's daughter, who happens to be his wife,and his unborn child too,and all you can say is God help him?help him in what way?to avert justice?
1 Like
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by oluFELAxy(m): 10:36am
That man is the best description of a car without an engine
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Moyinoluwa35: 10:36am
A
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by iamanswer(m): 10:36am
Horrible
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by EastGold(m): 10:37am
God av mercy
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by ZoneBslayer(m): 10:37am
oluFELAxy:a car without an engine is actually harmless..
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by teraor: 10:38am
Sorry about her death. Rip ma
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by akinswaggs(m): 10:38am
choi
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by classicB(f): 10:38am
.
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by midehi2(f): 10:38am
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Tjohnnay: 10:39am
oluFELAxy:
Dude wat u sayn
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Badgers14: 10:40am
Please send that animal of a husband to Zone 8 Umuahia to chill first let me think of other punishment for him..
RIP dear.
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by Omudia11: 10:41am
Beast.
|Re: Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos by muller102: 10:41am
Speechless.
(0) (Reply)
Husband Kills Wife & Mother Of 6, Mutilates Body / How Armed Robbers Sees Robbing / Zamfara Emirate To Partner Youths To Fight Crime
Viewing this topic: Uniquexty(f), Joy83(m), jjwaterfalls(f), stanlink(m), idugbe(m), ZoneBslayer(m), MrCool62, uddeze(m), Jaypower2(m), teraor, akinswaggs(m), kimond101, frankgreat(m), Ruq, classicB(f), baliqisb(f), collums(m), daremum(m), lanrecious(m), Tjohnnay, blym4real, doughziay(m), Mashrock, OmaniPadmeHum, tunjijones(m), faaz24, nicko28(f), youngchopper(m), SpaceAngel, Bolanlevivian, 2dugged(f), Friendz4blue(m), samfuntua, mondob2k(m), Inception(m), BaronQuinn, dharmiedrums(m), midehi2(f), twinskenny(m), Loisemm(f), agba2001, bamosagie(m), eweyemi, damoche64, Charleynmuo, focus7, bettercreature(m), akinszz, Gagame(m), Iype(m), Evergreen4(m), oluwaseun8(m), Badgers14, NotOfThis(f), DeltahArmy(m), citytv(f), squino(m), dominique, Pivot, teaseryoh, afroniger, mayoralex(m), SEHHYTEX(m), Bgorgeous, Ichiebullion(m), maxwelloweezy(m), goldenval(m), khaniku(m), raayah(f), doctimi(m), sammyhands, sulemanalex, Vaxt(m), fellis, bligs, adaksbullet(m), jumman(f), Beranco, DBISHOP1(m), divicoded, granely(f), debbie(f), Royals1st, omotolly22(f), Spectre007 and 263 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12