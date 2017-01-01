Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pregnant Woman Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Husband On Xmas Day. Photos (1897 Views)

Source; The issue of domestic violence can never be overemphasized. According to a Human rights activist and a lawyer who shared this sad story, a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her own husband on Christmas day. The case has been taken up by some concerned Nigerians who want justice to be served.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/pregnant-woman-allegedly-beaten-to.html 1 Like

hmmm. very sad.

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Abeg dont turn Nigeria to kenya o. This is getting too much

hope the man is brought to book

d man has lost it. may God help him

Speechless. RIP

Very sad... only God knows the reason why the husband(animal) beat her to death! just hope its not because of MMM money that is frozen

Domestic violence is a crime against humanity. Abusers should not go Scot free

When we are still believing on this kind of life style nothing can surprise me

How can a man lift his hand to beat a pregnant woman...Nawao....

that man is long gone if the gal has brothers with balls!.... ion take sh*t

Vision4God:

d man has lost it. may God help him God help him?, he just killed someone's daughter, who happens to be his wife,and his unborn child too,and all you can say is God help him?help him in what way?to avert justice? God help him?, he just killed someone's daughter, who happens to be his wife,and his unborn child too,and all you can say is God help him?help him in what way?to avert justice? 1 Like

That man is the best description of a car without an engine

Horrible

God av mercy

oluFELAxy:

a car without an engine is actually harmless..

Sorry about her death. Rip ma

oluFELAxy:

That man is the best description of a car without an engine

Dude wat u sayn





RIP dear. Please send that animal of a husband to Zone 8 Umuahia to chill first let me think of other punishment for him..RIP dear.

Beast.