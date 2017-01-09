₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by stephanie11: 10:16am
Kalu urges Igbos to rally and support APC in 2019 for chance to clinch presidential seathttp://politicsngr.com/igbo-man-can-president-nigeria-joins-apc-orji-kalu/
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by BlackDBagba: 10:19am
Zip it !
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:19am
stupid man
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Corrinthians(m): 10:23am
slimthugchimee2:Kikikiki. E pain am.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Atiku2019: 10:24am
Atiku2019 we Know
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by AfonjasMustDie(m): 10:26am
What drug is this goat on ?? Stupidity pills ??
Well, igbos are not that stupid
We don't want any Igbo man to become the president
We don't give a flying and running fucck who becomes the president
We don't depend on the government for anything
We accomplish whatever we want by ourselves
You can take APC and the presidency and shove it down your ass
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by AfonjasMustDie(m): 10:26am
Corrinthians:
Afonja
Can't you swallow your Amala and Ewedu in peace and go do your Omo Nile job ??
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by obataokenwa(m): 10:26am
Imagine Orji Uzor Kalu that got no legacy in his 8years rule as governor speaking and advising Igbos? What can he really be remembered for to prove he knows anything about the Igbos. See somebody that couldn't even win his senatorial zone talking about Igbos. You and Okorocha are finished politically as far as SE is concerned
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by blaise00700: 10:26am
Listen to this expired politician.
We don't care whether the president is Igbo or not, we just want a good leader that will deliver us from this deceitful CHANGE nincompooops some gullible people brought upon us.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by casttlebarbz(m): 10:26am
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by idee91: 10:26am
Heheheheh
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by ShutdownBrown24(m): 10:27am
Thunder strike APC, Buhari & any Nigerian supporting Apc........
See me as hungry dey catch am............. Abeg any form for Militant.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Rilwayne001: 10:27am
IPODs WILL CRY HERE
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by nwakibie3(m): 10:27am
we all know that orji uzo is only doing this because of his self interest.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by NNVanguard(m): 10:27am
Apc has never brought democracy dividends to this nation rather we see selective prosecution of perceived enemies and media prosecution with total disregard to the rule of law. Pdp is worse with their lootocracy.
In all, both PSP and apc cannot save this nation.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by MrMcJay(m): 10:27am
Hope all ipod yoots, wailers and hailers can now hear loud and clear. Don't go and face bullets for any politician. When they mend fences and cross carpet, you would be left in the lurch.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by kelEmi(m): 10:27am
Does it mean political parties are stronger than peoples choice or does political party determines the peoples choice?
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Corrinthians(m): 10:28am
I just caught Lala peeping in. It seems this thread will get to heaven like a dead "snake"..
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by 9jakohai(m): 10:28am
Sadly, it is the only realistic plan for Igbo presidency soonest.
In 2019....PDP, or the mega party that is being planned, is likely to field a Northern candidate. And should PDP/mega party beat APC ..that is another Northerner for the next 8 years.
APC winning in 2019....guarantees an Igbo president in 2023...at least the argument would be easier to make then.
Alternatively, an Igbo person can win in 2019....if he/she wakes up, starts building alliances, starts making concessions, and starts signing agreements here and there. They must also be prepared to lose....and they must be prepared to move out of Igbo land and campaign (Buhari had no chance of winning Aso Rock until he started moving out properly from his Northern base in 2014.).
Thing is, ultimately no one is going to dash igbo people presidency. Sure Obasanjo essentially had the presidency dashed him in 1999....but even then, he went, worked hard at building alliances across the country, and not only won term 2 in 2003...but also became a major determinant of who won the next presidential elections in 2007, 2011, even 2015.An Igbo presidential candidature is welcome...but he/she must work. No food for lazy person.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Eazybay(m): 10:28am
Kk ooo
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Rilwayne001: 10:29am
Corrinthians:
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by 5starmilitant: 10:29am
Am not Igbo, but I know the Igbos are no longer interested in nigeria. They just want go own their own.
OUK now that you're in apc, we will see if you will be president in 2019.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Emmafrancis: 10:29am
Ok
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Corrinthians(m): 10:30am
Rilwayne001:Music to my ears, their wailing.
We are going to chase those afonja creamers out if this forum or force them to stop thinkin like cows.
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by cegxie(m): 10:30am
Is that so... I did not know ohhh
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by 5starmilitant: 10:30am
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by VictorRomanov: 10:31am
hehehehehehehehhehehehe
chai! akant believe a politician is being deceived by his fellow politicians
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Benblaq(m): 10:31am
J
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by Vaxt(m): 10:32am
This Nairaland & their frontpage self
3rd class & pass student blogging nowadays
Am not surprise sha
|Re: An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu by truthspeaks: 10:33am
Politicians! They can change mouth for Africa
