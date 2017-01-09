Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / An Igbo Man Can Only Be President Of Nigeria If He Joins APC - Orji Kalu (1279 Views)

Kalu urges Igbos to rally and support APC in 2019 for chance to clinch presidential seat





Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has openly stated that the APC presents the only chance for an Igbo to rule Nigeria.



He said that joining the ruling All progressives congress (APC) was the only oppurtunity for igbo to have a say at the national level. The businessman made this statements at his country home in Igbere where he hosted some political office holders.



Kalu urged them to join and support the ruling party in order to ensure its victory in the south east in 2019. He added that the party did not belong to president Buhari neither was it an all Hausa party.



In his words;



"Let me tell you this clearly, APC is not an Hausa party as they have been deceiving the people. APC is not owned by President Muhammadu Buhari; the possibility of an Igbo man becoming the president of this country is clearer in APC than in any other party including the PDP.When we formed the PDP, some people were saying it was a Hausa party as they are saying of APC now, but it was the same PDP that produced former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan who are southerners."

http://politicsngr.com/igbo-man-can-president-nigeria-joins-apc-orji-kalu/

Well, igbos are not that stupid



We don't want any Igbo man to become the president



We don't give a flying and running fucck who becomes the president



We don't depend on the government for anything



We accomplish whatever we want by ourselves



You can take APC and the presidency and shove it down your ass

Imagine Orji Uzor Kalu that got no legacy in his 8years rule as governor speaking and advising Igbos? What can he really be remembered for to prove he knows anything about the Igbos. See somebody that couldn't even win his senatorial zone talking about Igbos. You and Okorocha are finished politically as far as SE is concerned 2 Likes 1 Share

We don't care whether the president is Igbo or not, we just want a good leader that will deliver us from this deceitful CHANGE nincompooops some gullible people brought upon us. 1 Like

we all know that orji uzo is only doing this because of his self interest.

Apc has never brought democracy dividends to this nation rather we see selective prosecution of perceived enemies and media prosecution with total disregard to the rule of law. Pdp is worse with their lootocracy.



In all, both PSP and apc cannot save this nation.

Hope all ipod yoots, wailers and hailers can now hear loud and clear. Don't go and face bullets for any politician. When they mend fences and cross carpet, you would be left in the lurch.

Does it mean political parties are stronger than peoples choice or does political party determines the peoples choice?

Sadly, it is the only realistic plan for Igbo presidency soonest.



In 2019....PDP, or the mega party that is being planned, is likely to field a Northern candidate. And should PDP/mega party beat APC ..that is another Northerner for the next 8 years.



APC winning in 2019....guarantees an Igbo president in 2023...at least the argument would be easier to make then.



Alternatively, an Igbo person can win in 2019....if he/she wakes up, starts building alliances, starts making concessions, and starts signing agreements here and there. They must also be prepared to lose....and they must be prepared to move out of Igbo land and campaign (Buhari had no chance of winning Aso Rock until he started moving out properly from his Northern base in 2014.).



Thing is, ultimately no one is going to dash igbo people presidency. Sure Obasanjo essentially had the presidency dashed him in 1999....but even then, he went, worked hard at building alliances across the country, and not only won term 2 in 2003...but also became a major determinant of who won the next presidential elections in 2007, 2011, even 2015.An Igbo presidential candidature is welcome...but he/she must work. No food for lazy person. 1 Like

OUK now that you're in apc, we will see if you will be president in 2019. Am not Igbo, but I know the Igbos are no longer interested in nigeria. They just want go own their own.OUK now that you're in apc, we will see if you will be president in 2019.

