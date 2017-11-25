Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) (5389 Views)

Chief Musiliu Obanikoro has officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.



Reports of Obanikoro's movement to the ruling party has been simmering for months now until today when he was officially recognized as a member at a small rally in Lagos.



Present at the rally was Lagos senator, Gbenga Ashafa who wrote the following message on social media;



I welcome my brother @MObanikoro back home to our great party @APCNigeria. The APC in Lagos is stronger and more united. APC!!!

Below are photos from the scene obtained by PoliticsNGR;



He has become a saint now 11 Likes 1 Share

It's official. APC is dead. Obanikoro's entry makes it official. 12 Likes

It's official. APC is dead. Obanikoro's entry makes it official.



Sorry Ipob Yoot! Atiku will soon win the president of Biafrauud! Sorry Ipob Yoot! Atiku will soon win the president of Biafrauud! 16 Likes 4 Shares

It is ok

Saint Obanikoro 6 Likes

[s][/s]



Sorry Ipob Yoot! Atiku will soon win the president of Biafrauud! See this old man See this old man 15 Likes

Its official this country is dead.... What we have now are parties of corrupt souls... 1 Like

[s][/s]



Sorry Ipob Yoot! Atiku will soon win the president of Biafrauud! You're just a nuisance. Get a life You're just a nuisance. Get a life 5 Likes

He still has his eyes on becoming Lagos governor. His friend said he will wait till 2023 after Ambode. But i doubt if Tinubu will allow him get the ticket.

Chop chop people .....

Who is he? Who is he?

New political season (2019) is fast approaching, serious title contenders must sign strong players. Shameless pack of weasel

[s][/s]



Sorry Ipob Yoot! Atiku will soon win the president of Biafrauud! Hope you know you're no different fro tonyebarcanista? With the way you sound nowadays.



Tufiakwa. Hope you know you're no different fro tonyebarcanista? With the way you sound nowadays.Tufiakwa.

Snow White





YOU ARE WELCOME BACK HOME MR PRODIGAL SON ITS LONG OVER DUE, WHY SOME ARE LIVING BCUX OF THEIR PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION CAN NOT BE ACHIEVED JUST BCUX THERE IS TOO MUCH LION IN APC

He has become a saint now

as usual... in nigerian politics, all u have to do is cross parties to the ruling parties and your sins are forgiven.



I don't have issues with them though. it's d electorate I blame...for less than 1k, people will still vote thus political prostitute into office.



nigerians, wisen up pls...these politicians only make alliances for their interests. we should learn to stand up for our interests too. as usual... in nigerian politics, all u have to do is cross parties to the ruling parties and your sins are forgiven.I don't have issues with them though. it's d electorate I blame...for less than 1k, people will still vote thus political prostitute into office.nigerians, wisen up pls...these politicians only make alliances for their interests. we should learn to stand up for our interests too. 3 Likes

Everybody dey try solidify their base now, as nobody know wetin go happen for 2019

Meanwhile this is same Obanikoro APC have vilified when he was on the other side of the political divide.Even EFCC have forgotten he exists. 1 Like

APC is a disgrace 1 Like

the way Nigeria politicians changes party enhhh..













e be like ppersin wen 1 change From glo to Mtn...











.in saka's voice... I don port o, I don port o...

this i diot don join apc

The same Obanikoro that was accused of smuggling money from the FG to rig Ekiti election in favour of Fayose by APC lying mercenaries.



No wonder EFCC drop all charges against him. They must have threatened him to join APC or face prosecution.



his sins have now been forgiven 2 Likes

