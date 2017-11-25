₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by kirajustice: 6:53pm
@POLITICSNGR
Chief Musiliu Obanikoro has officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Reports of Obanikoro's movement to the ruling party has been simmering for months now until today when he was officially recognized as a member at a small rally in Lagos.
Present at the rally was Lagos senator, Gbenga Ashafa who wrote the following message on social media;
I welcome my brother @MObanikoro back home to our great party @APCNigeria. The APC in Lagos is stronger and more united. APC!!!
Below are photos from the scene obtained by PoliticsNGR;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/25/obanikoro-officially-joins-apc-photos/
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Letslive: 6:54pm
He has become a saint now
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by jerseyboy: 6:58pm
It's official. APC is dead. Obanikoro's entry makes it official.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:06pm
jerseyboy:
Sorry Ipob Yoot! Atiku will soon win the president of Biafrauud!
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by thunder74(m): 7:07pm
It is ok
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Oloripelebe: 7:24pm
Saint Obanikoro
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by TANTUMERGO007: 7:49pm
NgeneUkwenu:See this old man
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by duduade(m): 8:39pm
Its official this country is dead.... What we have now are parties of corrupt souls...
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Zanas: 9:01pm
NgeneUkwenu:You're just a nuisance. Get a life
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by nairavsdollars: 9:39pm
He still has his eyes on becoming Lagos governor. His friend said he will wait till 2023 after Ambode. But i doubt if Tinubu will allow him get the ticket.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by lakesider(m): 9:40pm
Chop chop people .....
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Macgreat(m): 9:41pm
Who is he?
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by timilehing(m): 9:41pm
New political season (2019) is fast approaching, serious title contenders must sign strong players. Shameless pack of weasel
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by AHCB: 9:41pm
NgeneUkwenu:Hope you know you're no different fro tonyebarcanista? With the way you sound nowadays.
Tufiakwa.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:42pm
Snow White
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by MYBLOCUS: 9:42pm
YOU ARE WELCOME BACK HOME MR PRODIGAL SON ITS LONG OVER DUE, WHY SOME ARE LIVING BCUX OF THEIR PRESIDENTIAL AMBITION CAN NOT BE ACHIEVED JUST BCUX THERE IS TOO MUCH LION IN APC
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Timoleon(m): 9:42pm
Letslive:
as usual... in nigerian politics, all u have to do is cross parties to the ruling parties and your sins are forgiven.
I don't have issues with them though. it's d electorate I blame...for less than 1k, people will still vote thus political prostitute into office.
nigerians, wisen up pls...these politicians only make alliances for their interests. we should learn to stand up for our interests too.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by shaddoww: 9:42pm
Everybody dey try solidify their base now, as nobody know wetin go happen for 2019
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:42pm
Meanwhile this is same Obanikoro APC have vilified when he was on the other side of the political divide.Even EFCC have forgotten he exists.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:43pm
APC is a disgrace
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:43pm
the way Nigeria politicians changes party enhhh..
e be like ppersin wen 1 change From glo to Mtn...
.in saka's voice... I don port o, I don port o...
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by BabyApple(m): 9:43pm
this i diot don join apc
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 9:45pm
The same Obanikoro that was accused of smuggling money from the FG to rig Ekiti election in favour of Fayose by APC lying mercenaries.
No wonder EFCC drop all charges against him. They must have threatened him to join APC or face prosecution.
his sins have now been forgiven
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:46pm
kirajustice:
Snakes
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Officially Joins APC (photos) by PointZerom: 9:47pm
APC is a party of TESTED AND TRUSTED CRIMINALS.
