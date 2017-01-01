Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno (9782 Views)

Image credit: Bulama





Source: Below are graphic photos from Kaleri bomb blast yesterday where two female Boko haram suicide bombers struck in the Kaleri area of Mafa Local Govt near Simari area at Mashamari ward of Jere Local Govt, Borno state, around 10:15 pm on Sunday.The 2 suicide bombers and 2 other people were killed in the attack.Image credit: BulamaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/graphic-photos-from-scene-of-kaleri.html?m=1

Gory........ I am beginning to question Islam as a religion 17 Likes 1 Share

I salute those NSCDC guys picking the human pieces.



RIP to the innocent lives lost.



We have to begin to question your sanity. This is serious. I salute those NSCDC guys picking the human pieces. RIP to the innocent lives lost.

RIP

Nnamdi kanu r u sure Zoo best fit this country?...For me,its an Evil forest..



Just negodu...Hiss* 17 Likes 1 Share

@ EmekaBlue nwanne e be like say na etisalat you dey use.



@topic... Normally I would have insulted and mocked our dunce of a president but this is now getting outta hand.



Why must there be a bomb blast anytime the government cheers itself for ending terrorism?



This one don pass play.



Whoever thats doing this should cut it out!

It shall not be well with fanatical Islamist.

what the hell is this i feel like poughing iyama 2 Likes

To think that they were brainwashed to blow themselves up..,smh.







RIP TO VICTIMS......TO HELL WITH THE BOMBERS!

This is how the religion of peace reigns in trying to dip the Koran into the Atlantic Ocean. They will dig a hole but they will fall into it. My condolences to innocent ones caught up in collective kama.





The government is really trying seriously to tame the press. Hw I wish they will put that same effort in taming recession..

U mean there was a bomb blast and nobody heard about it in the news. The government is really trying seriously to tame the press. Hw I wish they will put that same effort in taming recession.. RIP to the deads thou..

Ahhh jesu..... see how person scattered like EBO (sacrifice ) @ orita meta

We have won the war and defeated boko haram. Anybody killed now is just a soft target-Liar Muhammad

For the killers"Lord have mercy''...... Rip to d deceased

Gory........ I am beginning to question Islam as a religion

eeerrrrr..... newsflash! islam is not a religion, it was disguised to look like one!

If this com from Christian religion, Buhari and A PC government would have come with one stupid law to eradicate the Christians but now that is from Islam none of them will see anything wrong.



May God almighty help Nigeria and Nigerians.

Jehovah when person no b goat northern clerics should pls preach against dis pls

really? When everyone has already concluded what islam really is.

Fvcking rawwwwwww!

Islam as a religion needs to be overhauled...we first have to be humans first before religion comes into play..but nothing comes before islam...Islam over everything.

Islam alone is not the problem. Religion as a whole is our major problem coupled with our politician's turning us against ourselves with tribal differences

that's terrible sha