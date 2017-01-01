₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by zoba88: 1:58pm
Below are graphic photos from Kaleri bomb blast yesterday where two female Boko haram suicide bombers struck in the Kaleri area of Mafa Local Govt near Simari area at Mashamari ward of Jere Local Govt, Borno state, around 10:15 pm on Sunday.The 2 suicide bombers and 2 other people were killed in the attack.
Image credit: Bulama
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/graphic-photos-from-scene-of-kaleri.html?m=1
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by INTROVERT(f): 1:58pm
Gory........ I am beginning to question Islam as a religion
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Lionbite(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by DropShot: 2:03pm
This is serious.
I salute those NSCDC guys picking the human pieces.
RIP to the innocent lives lost.
INTROVERT:We have to begin to question your sanity.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by iamawara(m): 2:07pm
RIP
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by EmekaBlue(m): 2:07pm
Nnamdi kanu r u sure Zoo best fit this country?...For me,its an Evil forest..
Just negodu...Hiss*
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by shaggy007: 2:07pm
@ EmekaBlue nwanne e be like say na etisalat you dey use.
@topic... Normally I would have insulted and mocked our dunce of a president but this is now getting outta hand.
Why must there be a bomb blast anytime the government cheers itself for ending terrorism?
This one don pass play.
Whoever thats doing this should cut it out!
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by George2016(m): 2:08pm
Don't toch
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by NNVanguard(m): 2:08pm
It shall not be well with fanatical Islamist.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:08pm
what the hell is this i feel like poughing iyama
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by HomeOfMe(f): 2:10pm
To think that they were brainwashed to blow themselves up..,smh.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by bamasite(m): 2:10pm
RIP TO VICTIMS......TO HELL WITH THE BOMBERS!
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Benblaq(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Bibors(m): 2:10pm
This is how the religion of peace reigns in trying to dip the Koran into the Atlantic Ocean. They will dig a hole but they will fall into it. My condolences to innocent ones caught up in collective kama.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by LastSurvivor11: 2:11pm
U mean there was a bomb blast and nobody heard about it in the new
The government is really trying seriously to tame the press. Hw I wish they will put that same effort in taming recession..
RIP to the deads thou..
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by AkinPhysicist: 2:12pm
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by herdekunley9ja: 2:12pm
Ahhh jesu..... see how person scattered like EBO (sacrifice ) @ orita meta
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by EnEnPeecee: 2:13pm
We have won the war and defeated boko haram. Anybody killed now is just a soft target-Liar Muhammad
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Tinnytony24(m): 2:14pm
For the killers"Lord have mercy''...... Rip to d deceased
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by metallisc(m): 2:14pm
INTROVERT:
eeerrrrr..... newsflash! islam is not a religion, it was disguised to look like one!
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by George2016(m): 2:14pm
If this com from Christian religion, Buhari and A PC government would have come with one stupid law to eradicate the Christians but now that is from Islam none of them will see anything wrong.
May God almighty help Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Judolisco(m): 2:15pm
Jehovah when person no b goat northern clerics should pls preach against dis pls
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Admin401(f): 2:15pm
INTROVERT:really? When everyone has already concluded what islam really is.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by wheesin(m): 2:16pm
Fvcking rawwwwwww!
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by prof1990(m): 2:17pm
mayorkyzo:
Islam alone is not the problem. Religion as a whole is our major problem coupled with our politician's turning us against ourselves with tribal differences
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by 2kaybiel(m): 2:17pm
that's terrible sha
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by jazinogold(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by George2016(m): 2:19pm
mayorkyzo:
Their so call leaders will not see anything wrong with it but God will pass through Donald Trump to destroy them all.
|Re: Graphic Photos From Kaleri Bomb Blast In Borno by Lemonade01(m): 2:20pm
