|"As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by naptu2: 1:58pm
Adeboye must be careful not to put RCCG into controversy similar to Gambia election – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/08/adeboye-must-careful-not-put-rccg-controversy-similar-gambia-election-ebun-olu-adegboruwa/
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by INTROVERT(f): 1:59pm
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Ten12: 2:07pm
The leadership of that church was handed over to him by a dying man on a dying bed but today your government wants him to forcefully hand over to another man while go on a compulsory retirement....kontinu
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by dammytosh: 2:18pm
Ten12:
Which Government ?
Is the Adegoruwa guy not a Redeem Pastor ?
Was the law not signed by Jonathan ?
Were they not all in support of Jonathan's clueless leadership and was he drunk when he signed ?
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by hahn(m): 2:24pm
When will churches start paying taxes?
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by casttlebarbz(m): 2:48pm
ignorance is deadlier than terrorism
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Dhugal: 2:56pm
dammytosh:Jonathan did not sign "the law",the codes are regulations made by the FRC,within the ambits of their enabling law.
All these naira land children sef
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Grundig: 3:08pm
dammytosh:bro, do not economical with the truth.
I agree that the FRC began it's work during GEJ's tenure. But heck, these are not the terms. If my memory serves me right, the reason they started looking at churches, or better still, NON PROFIT ORGANISATIONS was because of the obscene number of private jets owned by these men of God. By all means scrutinize the accounts of the church and its leaders but avoid streamlining the activities of entities you did not create. Query the wealth and affluence of the henchmen but asking them to resign after a stipulated time and to contribute to pensions is taking it a little far
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by freshboi88: 3:16pm
A man says he is handing over and yet says he is d G.O of the world, pls is Nigeria not part of the world, when he was d G. O did he have a G.O of the world, when he was d G. O of Nigeria??, how can u say u have handed over and yet still claim to be spiritual father......
If u r truly sincere u want to hand over y not hand over completely and let the new man take over completely, all I see is insincerity from d part of Adeboye.
Y is he blaming Buhari as if the law was passed yesterday and signed by Buhari yesterday, y is he deceiving his congregation to make Buhari and Osinbajo look like the enemies here??, what does he mean by FG stop meddling in church affairs??.... So is the church only allowed to meddle in politics and govt affair and not the other way round also??.....
Adeboye resign sincerely and dnt seat tight like Yahya Jammeh of Gambia
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by proeast(m): 3:32pm
So when is Father Mbaka stepping down
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Yandexx: 4:46pm
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by tolexy007(m): 4:47pm
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by salabscholar01(m): 4:48pm
OK
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by talkavenue: 4:48pm
True, more explanations needs to be done.
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Montaque(m): 4:49pm
what i saw in RCCG yesterday made me to have a rethink over this resignation issue.
it seemed as if some members were angry with Daddy G.O for retiring, cos they want him as the G.O as long as he is alive and because he is the church personified. The law had to be quoted to calm them.
i thought of two situations:
1. there was a time last year when the feeling was that there is a leadership tussle in RCCG on who will take over Pastor Adeboye, which made him to say that its not yet his time and that those who are looking for his death should not be expectant. but the feeling remained. it seems the man of God now wants to retire while alive so as to maintain peace and tranquility among the rank and file of the leadership. the reliance on this law may be a strong reason which the members will not gainsay or fight against, the law may be the fall-guy here.
2. I also feel that the man of God may be have triggered a revolution. he has set the ball rolling for other pastors who will always be judged by his stance on this issue of retiring. RCCG has been pro-FG and they will do many things out of their way to progress the changes promised by Buhari. Just like when you support a law, and you volunteer to be a guinea pig for its implementation, to show others it doesnt hurt.
whatever happens, i respect the humility of The Man of God. it has been exceptional since i know him. this is just the latest example. Bill gate had to resign as microsoft CEO to focus on his work in his lab at home, which led to designing the windows 10. Pastors should make disciples and hand over.
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Dee60: 4:51pm
Senseless Talk.
Now I know that being able to make noise does not mean that you are intelligent!
Ask people who were at the meeting - The man never said he was retiring. He only said that an overseer was being appointed for Nigeria, while he will continue his role looking after the churches in all 192 countries where RCCG has churches.
Some people jumped to the press without hearing the man out and the church swiftly corrected the mis-information spread by those people.
It is silliy to compare this to Gambia.
Pastor Obayemi has assumed his new role as Overseer for Nigeria (as announced) and Pastor Adeboye continues with his leadership of the church globally (as announced).
Stop the bullying. Stop mis-informing people.
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by rhektor(m): 4:52pm
hahn:
Church don't pay tax
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by johnshagb(m): 4:53pm
It is well with the church
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by tarboshi(m): 4:54pm
honestly, the pope needs to give buhari an Abacha hand shake.
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by LordDecency(m): 4:54pm
Pastor Ebun Over Here...
Mind Your Business...
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by NaijaMutant(f): 4:55pm
Hok
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Realdeals(m): 4:55pm
Imagine! FRC Executive Secretary/CEO Jim Obazee is also a former RCCG Zonal Pastor, this people must have noted a lot of things that is wrong with the altar.
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by Cire80: 4:55pm
What business does Buhari, a Muslim have with leadership of a Christian Church abeg? These people are going to far
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by mytime24(f): 4:55pm
too long
i need summary pls
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by wellmax(m): 4:56pm
freshboi88:Oga show me where he said he is GO of the world.
What I read was something like "at least they can't stop me from being GO in other parts of the world".
The church's memo also said he remain the chief missionary and spiritual head of the church.
Nobody said GO of RCCG worldwide, cos that doesn't exit.
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by NaijaMutant(f): 4:56pm
Book marked
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by TheOtherRoom: 4:56pm
ALL THESE NEWS HITTING FRONT PAGE
AND NO NEWS FROM
N Y S C concerning batch B .... EHNN
who we con offend now ??
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by hahn(m): 4:56pm
rhektor:
Why not?
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by vodutive: 4:57pm
Grundig:
Did they create banks?
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by rhektor(m): 4:58pm
hahn:
Church is an NGO, a not for profit making organisation
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by ItsawrapOutfit: 4:58pm
I think we should care-less of others' headache
|Re: "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. by hahn(m): 4:59pm
rhektor:
An NGO that builds school that are the most expensive in the country to afford?
