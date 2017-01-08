Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "As In Gambia, As In RCCG?" By Pastor Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa. (14581 Views)

Adeboye must be careful not to put RCCG into controversy similar to Gambia election – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa



By Seun Opejobi on January 8, 2017





Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa



Lagos- based lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has likened the controversy surrounding the resignation of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye to the Gambia controversial election, urging the man of God to clear the confusion surrounding his new title.



Recall that Adeboye had on Saturday announced he was stepping down as the overseer of the church in Nigeria.





He immediately named Pastor Joshua Obayemi as his replacement.



News, however, surfaced the same day, claiming Obayemi was only appointed as the head of the church in Nigeria and that Adeboye will continue as the General Overseer of the church worldwide.



But Adegboruwa, in a statement sent to DAILY POST on Sunday called for caution because he sees “signs of confusion brewing.”



The activist lawyer and a self confessed follower of the former lecturer turned Pastor, urged Adeboye to clear the confusion for the sake of his integrity.



Commending Adeboye popularly called Papa G.O. for doing “what no pastor has done before,” the activist lawyer however urged the clergyman to be fair to inquisitive Nigerians.



The statement titled “As in Gambia, As in RCCG?, reads:

“The emerging trends of events in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in the past 24 hours, is beginning to give cause for serious concern.



“Very recently, elections were held in The Gambia and the opposition was declared the winner. The incumbent President called to congratulate the winner and conceded defeat. But before the President-elect could be sworn in, President Jamel recanted and has now thrown the West African nation into crisis.



“On Saturday, January 7, 2017, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told all ministers gathered at the Annual Ministers Conference, that the Church now has a new General Overseer, but before the end of the day, information emerged that Pastor Adeboye had only stepped down as General Overseer for Nigeria and would still continue to function as General Overseer of Rccg Worldwide.





“When it was pointed out that the Constitution of Rccg does not recognize that title, then we were informed that Pastor Adeboye will now be known as Global Missioner and Spiritual Leader of the Church. When the illegality of that title was revealed, then we have now been told that Pastor Adeboye will now retain his title as General Overseer, while Pastor Obayemi is National Overseer.



“I have taken the pains to check the Constitution of the church and I can see signs of some confusion brewing, if not carefully handled.



“In all my time that I’ve known Pastor Adeboye, integrity has been his watchword and the trends emerging from the inconsistent pronouncements from the church since yesterday, do not support the personality of our dear Daddy GO, and he himself has to act quickly to douse the tension being generated.



“From a church of just about 40 parishes in 1981 when Pastor Adeboye took over as General Overseer, the Rccg is now present in about 192 countries all over the world. Rccg has become one of the most influential churches worldwide and we cannot afford to give the impression that Daddy GO is unwilling to retire or hand over to somebody else. That is certainly not the Pastor Adeboye that we all know.



“In his succession plan, Pastor Adeboye has done what no pastor has done before and he should follow it through and mentor the people that God has led him to chose as his successors.



“We his followers are pained with the development but as things are now, there is little we can do about it.



“The Codes of the Financial Reporting Council are not new. They were implemented seamlessly for Banks when their Managing Directors who had been in office for ten years were asked to hand over. This has now been extended to non-profit organizations like churches and there is nothing strange about this.



“These codes were contested at the Federal High Court and the court decided against us. They are meant to achieve transparency in these organizations.



“I therefore humbly appeal to Daddy GO to follow through his plan and avoid the temptations of The Gambia.”

Ten12:

Which Government ?



Is the Adegoruwa guy not a Redeem Pastor ?



Was the law not signed by Jonathan ?



Which Government ?

Is the Adegoruwa guy not a Redeem Pastor ?

Was the law not signed by Jonathan ?

Were they not all in support of Jonathan's clueless leadership and was he drunk when he signed ?

When will churches start paying taxes? 20 Likes

ignorance is deadlier than terrorism 3 Likes

Jonathan did not sign "the law",the codes are regulations made by the FRC,within the ambits of their enabling law.

I agree that the FRC began it's work during GEJ's tenure. But heck, these are not the terms. If my memory serves me right, the reason they started looking at churches, or better still, NON PROFIT ORGANISATIONS was because of the obscene number of private jets owned by these men of God. By all means scrutinize the accounts of the church and its leaders but avoid streamlining the activities of entities you did not create. Query the wealth and affluence of the henchmen but asking them to resign after a stipulated time and to contribute to pensions is taking it a little far bro, do not economical with the truth.I agree that the FRC began it's work during GEJ's tenure. But heck, these are not the terms. If my memory serves me right, the reason they started looking at churches, or better still, NON PROFIT ORGANISATIONS was because of the obscene number of private jets owned by these men of God. By all means scrutinize the accounts of the church and its leaders but avoid streamlining the activities of entities you did not create. Query the wealth and affluence of the henchmen but asking them to resign after a stipulated time and to contribute to pensions is taking it a little far 5 Likes

A man says he is handing over and yet says he is d G.O of the world, pls is Nigeria not part of the world, when he was d G. O did he have a G.O of the world, when he was d G. O of Nigeria??, how can u say u have handed over and yet still claim to be spiritual father......



If u r truly sincere u want to hand over y not hand over completely and let the new man take over completely, all I see is insincerity from d part of Adeboye.



Y is he blaming Buhari as if the law was passed yesterday and signed by Buhari yesterday, y is he deceiving his congregation to make Buhari and Osinbajo look like the enemies here??, what does he mean by FG stop meddling in church affairs??.... So is the church only allowed to meddle in politics and govt affair and not the other way round also??.....



Adeboye resign sincerely and dnt seat tight like Yahya Jammeh of Gambia 16 Likes 1 Share

So when is Father Mbaka stepping down 6 Likes

OK





what i saw in RCCG yesterday made me to have a rethink over this resignation issue.

it seemed as if some members were angry with Daddy G.O for retiring, cos they want him as the G.O as long as he is alive and because he is the church personified. The law had to be quoted to calm them.



i thought of two situations:

1. there was a time last year when the feeling was that there is a leadership tussle in RCCG on who will take over Pastor Adeboye, which made him to say that its not yet his time and that those who are looking for his death should not be expectant. but the feeling remained. it seems the man of God now wants to retire while alive so as to maintain peace and tranquility among the rank and file of the leadership. the reliance on this law may be a strong reason which the members will not gainsay or fight against, the law may be the fall-guy here.



2. I also feel that the man of God may be have triggered a revolution. he has set the ball rolling for other pastors who will always be judged by his stance on this issue of retiring. RCCG has been pro-FG and they will do many things out of their way to progress the changes promised by Buhari. Just like when you support a law, and you volunteer to be a guinea pig for its implementation, to show others it doesnt hurt.



whatever happens, i respect the humility of The Man of God. it has been exceptional since i know him. this is just the latest example. Bill gate had to resign as microsoft CEO to focus on his work in his lab at home, which led to designing the windows 10. Pastors should make disciples and hand over. 12 Likes 1 Share

Senseless Talk.



Now I know that being able to make noise does not mean that you are intelligent!



Ask people who were at the meeting - The man never said he was retiring. He only said that an overseer was being appointed for Nigeria, while he will continue his role looking after the churches in all 192 countries where RCCG has churches.



Some people jumped to the press without hearing the man out and the church swiftly corrected the mis-information spread by those people.



It is silliy to compare this to Gambia.



Pastor Obayemi has assumed his new role as Overseer for Nigeria (as announced) and Pastor Adeboye continues with his leadership of the church globally (as announced).



Stop the bullying. Stop mis-informing people. 10 Likes 1 Share

hahn:

When will churches start paying taxes?

Church don't pay tax Church don't pay tax

It is well with the church

honestly, the pope needs to give buhari an Abacha hand shake.

























Mind Your Business... Pastor Ebun Over Here...Mind Your Business... 1 Like

Hok

Imagine! FRC Executive Secretary/CEO Jim Obazee is also a former RCCG Zonal Pastor, this people must have noted a lot of things that is wrong with the altar. 10 Likes

What business does Buhari, a Muslim have with leadership of a Christian Church abeg? These people are going to far 1 Like

too long



i need summary pls 1 Like

What I read was something like "at least they can't stop me from being GO in other parts of the world".

The church's memo also said he remain the chief missionary and spiritual head of the church.

rhektor:





Church don't pay tax

Why not? Why not?

Grundig:



bro, do not economical with the truth.

I agree that the FRC began it's work during GEJ's tenure. But heck, these are not the terms. If my memory serves me right, the reason they started looking at churches, or better still, NON PROFIT ORGANISATIONS was because of the obscene number of private jets owned by these men of God. By all means scrutinize the accounts of the church and its leaders but avoid streamlining the activities of entities you did not create. Query the wealth and affluence of the henchmen but asking them to resign after a stipulated time and to contribute to pensions is taking it a little far

Did they create banks? Did they create banks? 2 Likes

hahn:





Why not?

Church is an NGO, a not for profit making organisation Church is an NGO, a not for profit making organisation 2 Likes

I think we should care-less of others' headache