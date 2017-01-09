

The governor, elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP), poured encomiums on President Buhari, saying that he was the only recognisable APC member in Ebonyi State.

The president, said the governor, regards Ebonyi State with deep affection unlike APC members from the state who do not care about the welfare of the people.

Pledging the unflinching loyalty of the people of the state to the Buhari administration, Mr. Umahi said the only vote APC would get in the state would be for the president.

“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi State is very dear in the heart of the President but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk.

“If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi State, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else”.

The governor spoke when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as leaders from Onicha-East constituency paid him a New Year homage in Ohaozara LGA.

He said that his efforts to transform the state had made it impossible for the APC to be useful.

Referring to the APC and its symbol, broom, the governor added jokingly that “our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again”.

Mr. Umahi, according the statement, said: “When you have broom in Ebonyi State where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat?

“There is nothing to sweep. They have to take it (broom) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping. But in Ebonyi State and because of the kind of people in APC, our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again. So, there are no brooms in Ebonyi State because we have made everywhere to be very clean.

“When you’re walking on our roads you will be seeing yourself because the light will be on. So you will be seeing your shadow on the road. So there is nothing to sweep,” he said.

Mr. Umahi advised the people not to be deceived by those who had opportunity to help others but rather used it to care for themselves alone.

“We have seen the need for unity in Ebonyi State. We’ve seen the need for equity and fair play in the land of Ebonyi and God is helping us so much in this direction because that’s why we have absolute peace in Ebonyi State and that’s why there is no other party.

“People have been deceiving our people for years. Every time they deceive our people and they have had opportunity to buy houses in Abuja. Whom have they sent to school? Whom have they paid their school fees? The time of deceit is gone.”

