Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election
The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, says Ebonyi people will vote overwhelmingly for President Muhamadu Buhari if he contests any election in the future.
The governor, elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP), poured encomiums on President Buhari, saying that he was the only recognisable APC member in Ebonyi State.
The president, said the governor, regards Ebonyi State with deep affection unlike APC members from the state who do not care about the welfare of the people.
Pledging the unflinching loyalty of the people of the state to the Buhari administration, Mr. Umahi said the only vote APC would get in the state would be for the president.
“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State.
“Ebonyi State is very dear in the heart of the President but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk.
“If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi State, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else”.
The governor spoke when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as leaders from Onicha-East constituency paid him a New Year homage in Ohaozara LGA.
He said that his efforts to transform the state had made it impossible for the APC to be useful.
Referring to the APC and its symbol, broom, the governor added jokingly that “our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again”.
Mr. Umahi, according the statement, said: “When you have broom in Ebonyi State where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat?
“There is nothing to sweep. They have to take it (broom) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping. But in Ebonyi State and because of the kind of people in APC, our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again. So, there are no brooms in Ebonyi State because we have made everywhere to be very clean.
“When you’re walking on our roads you will be seeing yourself because the light will be on. So you will be seeing your shadow on the road. So there is nothing to sweep,” he said.
Mr. Umahi advised the people not to be deceived by those who had opportunity to help others but rather used it to care for themselves alone.
“We have seen the need for unity in Ebonyi State. We’ve seen the need for equity and fair play in the land of Ebonyi and God is helping us so much in this direction because that’s why we have absolute peace in Ebonyi State and that’s why there is no other party.
“People have been deceiving our people for years. Every time they deceive our people and they have had opportunity to buy houses in Abuja. Whom have they sent to school? Whom have they paid their school fees? The time of deceit is gone.”
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/219972-pdp-governor-assures-buhari-of-states-vote-in-next-election.html
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by olaolulazio
Seun, please how do I get a visa to the Republic of Benin?
No mod should delete my comment and remove me from this FTC position.. Poster below me should try harder.
Meanwhile, I think the governor was in the other room receiving blowwwwwwww job before the statement.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Obijulius
In other words...Buhari is the only broom in Ebonyi state.
Buhari don chop insult sha...
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by spartan50
Rubbish!
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by krasican
EBONYI FOR BUHARI 2019 WHICH STATE IS NEXT FROM S EAST
“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State.
“Ebonyi State is very dear in the heart of the President but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk.
“If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi State, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else”.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by emmasege
Umahi may be speaking for himself alone. Does a tree make a forest? Has Buhari as an individual been above average in terms of governance to be able to win the votes of Ebonyians? As at the last time I checked, neither APC nor their evil master Buhari was popular in Ebonyi and I don't see Buhari winning any election in that zone. Not until he starts behaving like a democrat who obeys the rule of law and a nationalist who does not place one region/religion above the other.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by seunseye
wrong act
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by themonk
Hmmm
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Ekpekus
Political statement
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Heavance
How can we grow? This man is yet to spend 2 years as president, and that governor is talking another election.
na wa o
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by abeffiom
lwkm
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Philistine
Igbos=Agip
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Mysticluv
Accept my sympathy in advance Mr. Governor!!
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by ajoskele
If states are buoyant enough, without taking bags to Abuja begging for money, there would be no need singpraising the president.
Lagos doesn't need this.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by ITbomb
This is what happens when you have an all powerful center that gives development only to the side that lick its asz
2019 is still months away, a lot would change before then
Atiku
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by George2016
Am coming
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by WebSurfer
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by temitemi1
this cant be true because no reasonable person will support buhari second coming.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Kelvin3028
Gov Mimiko also assured Jonathan of reelection in Ondo state but he only delivered 30% of votes... beware of fake promises...
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Thisis2raw
Me am not understanding oo
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by scachy
Tissue paper politician, give him overwhelming support with your mouth but know that the people of Ebonyi State ll vote their choice in 2019. Or force them to vote for Buhari at gunpoint. Political hypocrite
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by laidian
sharp IBO man...look for ****** when he knows the truth.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Odkosh
Kelvin3028:u too dey jump. Why u go write wetin dey my mind.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by ogundeleai
Truth is bitter
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Goahead
Comic relief
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by morbeta
Umahi's body is in pdp but is soul is with Apc. Remember the spiritual controls the physical. Soon wedding bell of defection will ring and ebony will become Apc's eastern beautiful brided state. Enugu state loading.........
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by Enice
spartan50:you are here again!
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by mccoy47
Shameless politicians
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by UchaNwababa
Sorry my governor, it is possible for Abubakaar Shekau to become a Christain than for Buhari to win Ebonyi State, He can win Umahi family and not Ebonyians.
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by shammah1
If true then I'll assure the sold out governor that he'll not even win his local government talk more of winning the state election again if he dares try to switch. Foolish polithieftians. They don't care about us a bit
Re: Umahi Assures Buhari Of Ebonyi's Vote In Next Election by AkinPhysicist
many ipob yoots will not sleep 2nite
