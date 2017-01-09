₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,617 members, 3,299,216 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies (4255 Views)
Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye / Betty Lasher Who Led Oyedepo To Christ In 1969 (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by lalasticlala: 2:39pm
Source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/09/2017-prophecies-ibb-may-die-bishop-oyedepo-others-will-face-controversies-bishop-emmah-isong/
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Mrsprof(f): 2:45pm
Year 2017 will definitely be an interesting year both in church and outside church. May God save His people Sha.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by ITbomb(m): 2:51pm
This guy do really follow current affairs
70% are speculations based on current and anticipated events
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by AkinPhysicist: 3:10pm
anybody can predict anything now
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by gulfer: 3:11pm
And non of you saw Adeboye handing over to a new GO in Nigeria.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by highwaist: 3:12pm
Which one be may die
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Pprovost: 3:12pm
I think we should change "prophecies" of these pastors to "prediction"
IBB has been having health issues for some time now.
Bishop Oyedepo is most times misquoted.
So, What is the prophecy here
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by shammah1(m): 3:15pm
This is not a prophecy but mere predictions. I'm tired with this people already
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by toyinjimoh(m): 3:15pm
All I see is fake pastors and fake prophecies everywhere... God is watching
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by RabidCuriosity(m): 3:16pm
gulfer:
they can't its unpredictable
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Emekamex(m): 3:16pm
This IBB death is now becoming a yearly prophecy by fake prophets. E be like say IBB be the grim reaper himself. The nigga has escaped so much death prophecy.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by justclinton: 3:16pm
IBB may die...and so wat? him time neva reach?
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Kobicove(m): 3:16pm
Suddenly everyone is now a prophet!
These scam artists are all the same...someone with privileged information has probably wispered in his ear that the former head of state is having serious health issue hence this spurious prediction to try and get cheap publicity...
I challenge all the so-called prohpets to predit the exchage rate of the Naira to the US$ on 13 April 2017!
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by rattlesnake(m): 3:17pm
anywhere u see OYEDEPO u see COMMENTS
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by MAKABBEY(m): 3:17pm
. .
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by wellmax(m): 3:17pm
My prophesy: Everybody may die.
Quote me in 2018 January
He said colour will bring you favour, my Bible says God will give me favour.
No. 15 Aliyu Dangote and his compamy....., the one we know is Aliko Dangote
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by dammytosh: 3:18pm
lol.
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by morbeta(m): 3:18pm
There shall be rain, sunlight and snow. There shall be enough food and hunger. There shall be happy people and a lot of sad people in 2017
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Baba4dgals: 3:18pm
So God show only you 60 prophecies abi Na only u waka com
Yeye dy smell
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by shedgoz(m): 3:19pm
This is my year of testimonies. God will favour me this year like no other year. Amen.
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by oganass(m): 3:19pm
.
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Iseoluwani: 3:19pm
Nigerian pastors and prophecies
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by donejossy87(f): 3:19pm
My own prophecies for 2017
1. €1=#1
2. 1bag of rice=#2500
3. Politicians wil bcm Pastors nd prophets.
4. God dey
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Koolking(m): 3:19pm
I enjoy reading all the so called prophecies. This particular one was no exception.
Not until I got to No.28, then I knew these prophecies all cooked up with red oil to emphasize personal favours and attentions
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by orlagunners(m): 3:20pm
This people sud getout from all this their mumuless prophecy are they not the one that prophecies Buhari as our messiah!!!
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Ptoocool(m): 3:20pm
Hhahahahaha, na 2G this guy dey take konnect heaven?
.
.
After his 'prophecies', he should just add #LatePost
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by DirtyGold: 3:21pm
What's tha business?
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by Ecosystem4u: 3:21pm
These people should stop this nonsense already
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by LegendaryArnold(m): 3:21pm
Anybody can say this cause IBB isn't very well and Oyedepo has always been controversial so next!!!?
|Re: Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies by StoneLucifer: 3:21pm
Abeg park one side first..Indeed u saw God in your dreams!! This is political & socioeconomic analysis for 2017.Prophesy ko, prophesy ni..Gullible followers as usual will swallow his so called prophesies.
Spiritual Digest For The Day 2nd Of October 2014 / Spiritual Digest For The Day 12th Of October 2014 / "When You Miss God, You Live With Lact
Viewing this topic: Shekau1(m), Phonefanatic, ewerez, freeborn76(m), AnyRoomForJesus, Koncept(m), princezzlolly(f), ijeshaboy, yungsnazzy(m), Johnny19(m), chynie, waledeji(m), johnnn20, lovethchioma(f), tunene66, curiox007, phetto(m), zeekz(m), driy65(m), MDGsVISIBLE, titjide, Peroti, tolulopebanks, fasho01(m), hischoice(m), collinspro(m), four4, okooloyun1(m), blazetitov, aperture11, josh1st(m), nepapole(m), SpaceAngel, LaClickLaBend, Kunlecelica(m), omosefeeguaibor(f), okotope, justclinton, timota(m), Psalm45(f), Ajibel(m), wisedrugz, Keziehenry(m), pchukwudi, KellyFORMAT(m), aphixiano(m), BTT(m), enigma2007(m), itzMizELo(f), Abakeade, tegbrum(m), suwalee(f), Jeymz(m), Adekdammy, Opharhe, luwee(m), Iheazy(m), lalasticlala, mokoshalb(m), 4Gsmokei(m), NIJJAking(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), Ihumezvin85(m), michoim(m), Benjom(m), religionisbad(m), igeluma, cutiereborn(f), milloguy, crystalballs, Rrankdonga(m), Trinity213, bishopdesignate, Racade(m), donbabajay and 263 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3