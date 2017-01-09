Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Emmah Isong's 2017 Prophecies: IBB May Die, Oyedepo To Face Controversies (4255 Views)

Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye / Betty Lasher Who Led Oyedepo To Christ In 1969 (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Assistant National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, South South, Bishop Emmah Isong, has released his prophecies for 2017.



The Prophet and Senior Pastor at Faith Mansion World Centre, in a 60-point prophecy for the Year 2017, predicted the possible death of former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, urging Nigerians to pray for his survival.



This is coming at a time when several clergymen across Nigeria have released their prophecies for the year.



Below are his prophecies for Nigeria in 2017:



























Source: Source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/01/09/2017-prophecies-ibb-may-die-bishop-oyedepo-others-will-face-controversies-bishop-emmah-isong/

Year 2017 will definitely be an interesting year both in church and outside church. May God save His people Sha. 1 Like

This guy do really follow current affairs

70% are speculations based on current and anticipated events 1 Like

anybody can predict anything now

And non of you saw Adeboye handing over to a new GO in Nigeria. 9 Likes 1 Share

Which one be may die





IBB has been having health issues for some time now.



Bishop Oyedepo is most times misquoted.



So, What is the prophecy here I think we should change "prophecies" of these pastors to "prediction"IBB has been having health issues for some time now.Bishop Oyedepo is most times misquoted.So, What is the prophecy here 2 Likes

This is not a prophecy but mere predictions. I'm tired with this people already

All I see is fake pastors and fake prophecies everywhere... God is watching

gulfer:

And non of you saw Adeboye handing over to a new GO in Nigeria.



they can't its unpredictable they can't its unpredictable

This IBB death is now becoming a yearly prophecy by fake prophets. E be like say IBB be the grim reaper himself. The nigga has escaped so much death prophecy. 1 Like

IBB may die...and so wat? him time neva reach?





These scam artists are all the same...someone with privileged information has probably wispered in his ear that the former head of state is having serious health issue hence this spurious prediction to try and get cheap publicity...



I challenge all the so-called prohpets to predit the exchage rate of the Naira to the US$ on 13 April 2017! Suddenly everyone is now a prophet!These scam artists are all the same...someone with privileged information has probably wispered in his ear that the former head of state is having serious health issue hence this spurious prediction to try and get cheap publicity...I challenge all the so-called prohpets to predit the exchage rate of the Naira to the US$ on 13 April 2017!

anywhere u see OYEDEPO u see COMMENTS

. .

My prophesy: Everybody may die.

Quote me in 2018 January



He said colour will bring you favour, my Bible says God will give me favour.

No. 15 Aliyu Dangote and his compamy....., the one we know is Aliko Dangote

lol.

There shall be rain, sunlight and snow. There shall be enough food and hunger. There shall be happy people and a lot of sad people in 2017

Na only u waka com

Yeye dy smell So God show only you 60 prophecies abiNa only u waka comYeye dy smell

This is my year of testimonies. God will favour me this year like no other year. Amen.

.

Nigerian pastors and prophecies

My own prophecies for 2017

1. €1=#1

2. 1bag of rice=#2500

3. Politicians wil bcm Pastors nd prophets.

4. God dey

I enjoy reading all the so called prophecies. This particular one was no exception.



Not until I got to No.28, then I knew these prophecies all cooked up with red oil to emphasize personal favours and attentions

This people sud getout from all this their mumuless prophecy are they not the one that prophecies Buhari as our messiah!!!

Hhahahahaha, na 2G this guy dey take konnect heaven?

.

.

After his 'prophecies', he should just add #LatePost





What's tha business? What's tha business?

These people should stop this nonsense already

Anybody can say this cause IBB isn't very well and Oyedepo has always been controversial so next!!!?