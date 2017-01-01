Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye (26087 Views)

Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya / Unfulfilled Prophecies By Men Of God / 2015 Prophecies By Apostle Johnson Suleman (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

THE PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2017 IS SURPRISE



NIGERIA

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor; Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated

2. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin



INDIVIDUALS

1. It will be a year of surprises

2. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

3. There will be quite a large number of weddings

4. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered



INTERNATIONAL

1. There will be surprises for many world governments

2. They are coming twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks 3 Likes 1 Share

Amen oooo! My year of great surprises 7 Likes 1 Share

watching in 3D MMMD 1 Like 1 Share

Lalasticlala

Very vague prophecies... I think it's because not all last years prophecies came to pass and people noticed... Like the one about STD and the one that says things will improve before the end of the year 44 Likes 2 Shares

watching in 4K

End time

Femiwilli:

watching in 3D MMMD Waiting for Jan 14 I guess Waiting for Jan 14 I guess

hmm

Safe prophecy 2 Likes

These are Good will messages and i say AMENNNNNNNNN 14 Likes

Boleyndynasty2:

Safe prophecy



I agree



NYC pic



Who give you camo? I agreeNYC picWho give you camo?

TheMascot:





I agree



NYC pic



Who give you camo? not me not me

Boleyndynasty2:

not me so were is you? so were is you?

Amen my year of surprises, my families year of surprises 1 Like

Sometimes, you wonder which GOD these yahoo boy pastors claim to serve, if GOD reveals contradicting "predictions" to all of them.



Someone that cannot correctly predict his own breakfast. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Count down to jan 14.. 2 Likes

Panda panda panda panda! 2 Likes

Amen, 2017, my year of surprise. 3 Likes

ok

Amen, it is my year of goodly surprise in Jesus name.

ammyluv2002:

Amen oooo! My year of great surprises Amen to tornados and hurricanes? Are you being serious? Amen to tornados and hurricanes? Are you being serious? 8 Likes

Tell us something we don't already know !!!

Psychology is all I see.

When was there never a monster eq, fire, typhoon and d likes.

Prophecy is giving these people out , the sooner they realize the better . It's just the gullible population is so much they will keep defending poo 19 Likes 2 Shares

All this pastors and fake prophecies 3 Likes

Sexxkillz:

Sometimes, you wonder which GOD these yahoo boy pastors claim to serve, if GOD reveals contradicting "predictions" to all of them.



Someone that cannot correctly predict his own breakfast.

Hmmm! These atheists sef. Una get one thing in common (to twist words in order to make it look as if such statements are vague). I no blame una. The rate of false prophets on rampage nowadays are alarming, such scene has been stated in the bible as a warning to us. Hmmm! These atheists sef. Una get one thing in common (to twist words in order to make it look as if such statements are vague). I no blame una. The rate of false prophets on rampage nowadays are alarming, such scene has been stated in the bible as a warning to us. 4 Likes 2 Shares

The prophecies are vaguely expressed. If he wants us to take him seriously, he should mention the exact time, date, place these events would happen. Joker. 26 Likes 2 Shares

wristbangle:





Hmmm! These atheists sef. Una get one thing in common. I no blame una. The rate of false prophesy is on rampage nowadays though which the bible warned us against. On rampage by yahoo boy pastors, confusing their sheep and fleecing them of their hard earned money. . . Preaching "prosperity", as against "the kingdom of God", that Jesus preached while on earth. Mixing in politics and becoming "vice president", while Jesus refused to be made a king, saying that his kingdom is no part of the world. . .



I'm not asking you to donate your last offering to "God", I'm asking you to fucking use your commonsense.



That's how one idiot was shouting over the loud speakers minutes ago, telling his sheep that the first money they give in 2017 is to God, and that they should dance while they drop their offerings, for they were dancing into glory.



Guess what the sheep did. . . They danced!



Ask me if God spends money, or if he has a bank account. 30 Likes 3 Shares

QuietHammer:



Amen to tornados anfmd hurricanes? Are you being serious? Sheep cannot read. . . Sheep, cannot read. 6 Likes 3 Shares

[img][/img]

Same god but he gave everybody different prophesies. I am not understanding! 2 Likes

Sexxkillz:



On rampage by yahoo boy pastors, confusing their sheep and fleecing them of their hard earned money. . . Preaching "prosperity", as against "the kingdom of God", that Jesus preached while on earth. Mixing in politics and becoming "vice president", while Jesus refused to be made a king, saying that his kingdom is no part of the world. . .



I'm not asking you to donate your last offering to "God", I'm asking you to fucking use your commonsense.



That's how one idiot was shouting over the loud speakers minutes ago, telling his sheep that the first money they give in 2017 is to God, and that they should dance while they drop their offerings, for they were dancing into glory.



Guess what the sheep did. . . They danced!



Ask me if God spends money, or if he has a bank account. so u get sense so u get sense 5 Likes