|2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by curiositymaster: 12:43am
THE PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2017 IS SURPRISE
NIGERIA
1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor; Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated
2. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin
INDIVIDUALS
1. It will be a year of surprises
2. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises
3. There will be quite a large number of weddings
4. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered
INTERNATIONAL
1. There will be surprises for many world governments
2. They are coming twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by ammyluv2002(f): 12:47am
Amen oooo! My year of great surprises
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Femiwilli: 12:48am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by obi4eze: 12:58am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by randomperson: 12:59am
Very vague prophecies... I think it's because not all last years prophecies came to pass and people noticed... Like the one about STD and the one that says things will improve before the end of the year
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by lilkhaleefa1(m): 1:01am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by tolugar: 1:02am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by curiositymaster: 1:04am
Femiwilli:Waiting for Jan 14 I guess
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by fran6co(m): 1:17am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Boleyndynasty2(f): 1:20am
Safe prophecy
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by rattlesnake(m): 1:27am
These are Good will messages and i say AMENNNNNNNNN
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by TheMascot(m): 1:29am
Boleyndynasty2:
I agree
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Boleyndynasty2(f): 1:38am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by TheMascot(m): 1:39am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by sexymamatee(f): 1:49am
Amen my year of surprises, my families year of surprises
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Sexxkillz: 1:51am
Sometimes, you wonder which GOD these yahoo boy pastors claim to serve, if GOD reveals contradicting "predictions" to all of them.
Someone that cannot correctly predict his own breakfast.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Ochillary(m): 1:56am
Count down to jan 14..
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Mskrisx(f): 1:57am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by abesegun(m): 2:07am
Amen, 2017, my year of surprise.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by mykel25(m): 2:11am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by pavlovt: 2:14am
Amen, it is my year of goodly surprise in Jesus name.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by QuietHammer(m): 2:19am
ammyluv2002:Amen to tornados and hurricanes? Are you being serious?
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Teague4league(m): 2:30am
Tell us something we don't already know !!!
Psychology is all I see.
When was there never a monster eq, fire, typhoon and d likes.
Prophecy is giving these people out , the sooner they realize the better . It's just the gullible population is so much they will keep defending poo
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Biggty(m): 2:40am
All this pastors and fake prophecies
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by wristbangle(m): 2:45am
Sexxkillz:
Hmmm! These atheists sef. Una get one thing in common (to twist words in order to make it look as if such statements are vague). I no blame una. The rate of false prophets on rampage nowadays are alarming, such scene has been stated in the bible as a warning to us.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by NinjaX: 2:57am
The prophecies are vaguely expressed. If he wants us to take him seriously, he should mention the exact time, date, place these events would happen. Joker.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Sexxkillz: 3:12am
wristbangle:On rampage by yahoo boy pastors, confusing their sheep and fleecing them of their hard earned money. . . Preaching "prosperity", as against "the kingdom of God", that Jesus preached while on earth. Mixing in politics and becoming "vice president", while Jesus refused to be made a king, saying that his kingdom is no part of the world. . .
I'm not asking you to donate your last offering to "God", I'm asking you to fucking use your commonsense.
That's how one idiot was shouting over the loud speakers minutes ago, telling his sheep that the first money they give in 2017 is to God, and that they should dance while they drop their offerings, for they were dancing into glory.
Guess what the sheep did. . . They danced!
Ask me if God spends money, or if he has a bank account.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by Sexxkillz: 3:13am
QuietHammer:Sheep cannot read. . . Sheep, cannot read.
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by ch91: 3:13am
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by darefestus(m): 3:28am
Same god but he gave everybody different prophesies. I am not understanding!
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by coolestchris(m): 3:37am
Sexxkillz:so u get sense
|Re: 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye by queenitee(f): 4:12am
Amen oo
My year of increased greatness
