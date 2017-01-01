Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) (16134 Views)

'We must appreciate the women who put their lives on the line just to bear us children.Mothers must be celebrated as long as they live.



A friend of Kola Edokpayi lost his dear wife after she was born of these angels.While we pray that God comforts and the family left behind.He needs some support to help cater for the needs of these little ones.

Amafe Jessica and Kola Edokpayi can be reached if you want to offer some help.



it's well,God will send help! remember me oh Lord with triplets! 1 Like

Sad..

Ndo

I dey pity females sha 3 Likes

too bad.

e ya so sad!!

Ehyaaa. Quite unfortunate. Pls post his Acct no pls for possible support. 8 Likes

May her soul rest In perfect peace. And I pray God provides means to care for the children. 1 Like

OH GOD HAVE MERCY!!!! MAY OUR JOY NEVER TURN TO SORROW. RIP TO THE DEAD 8 Likes

So Sad !!

.

May God Bless our mothers and our wife's

Who went through pregnancy and survived .

.

It's not easy to be a MAN not boys.

It's not easy to be a WOMAN not girls. 10 Likes 1 Share

this is so sad. may God comfort the man and may these children be great in life.amen 1 Like

God help the husband!! 2 Likes

If your wife gives you a child appreciate her!



Just because human head full road does not make that journey easy...



Rip to the lady. May God help the family she left behind. 7 Likes

Chai. Pele bros

The joy of motherhood.

Too sad

Hard luck Brother....



Rest In Peace woman....



We pray, God sends helpers that would take care of the kids u left behind.





Pease admin,kindly research and post their acct number, i nid to celebrate triplets so that God will bless me with mine..am seriously nid baby ooo ,Baba God pik my cul please. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ehya!!!,God give him strength to raise them

This is a bittersweet news.....I pray God provides and protects the family the woman left behind.

Sorry Bro. God will comfort you and the kids. 1 Like

Birth complications. May her soul rest in peace

rip

This why I don't want anything triplet. RIP dear

Did you read at all? ...Sarcasm ...Sarcasm

Dis is d biggest mix-feelings of the year, RIP the Mother, I Luv babies