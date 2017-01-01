₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 5:14pm
According to Isibor who shared the sad news, Nigerian man lost his wife after she gave birth to triplet.Below is what he wrote...
'We must appreciate the women who put their lives on the line just to bear us children.Mothers must be celebrated as long as they live.
A friend of Kola Edokpayi lost his dear wife after she was born of these angels.While we pray that God comforts and the family left behind.He needs some support to help cater for the needs of these little ones.
Amafe Jessica and Kola Edokpayi can be reached if you want to offer some help.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/nigerian-man-loses-wife-after-she-gave.html?m=1
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Barney11: 5:29pm
it's well,God will send help! remember me oh Lord with triplets!
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Lionbite(m): 5:35pm
Barney11:when you hear say person just die finish.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 5:38pm
Sad..
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by veave(f): 5:44pm
Ndo
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by prince9851(m): 5:44pm
I dey pity females sha
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by lavenjcrown: 5:45pm
too bad.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Omooniya1: 5:45pm
e ya so sad!!
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by godonzoki(m): 5:45pm
Ehyaaa. Quite unfortunate. Pls post his Acct no pls for possible support.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by 1stladdy(f): 5:46pm
May her soul rest In perfect peace. And I pray God provides means to care for the children.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Chicybez: 5:46pm
OH GOD HAVE MERCY!!!! MAY OUR JOY NEVER TURN TO SORROW. RIP TO THE DEAD
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by jejemanito: 5:46pm
Barney11:
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Princelegacylemoha(m): 5:46pm
So Sad !!
.
May God Bless our mothers and our wife's
Who went through pregnancy and survived .
.
It's not easy to be a MAN not boys.
It's not easy to be a WOMAN not girls.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by okedoyinolabisi(f): 5:46pm
this is so sad. may God comfort the man and may these children be great in life.amen
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:47pm
God help the husband!!
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by lielbree: 5:47pm
If your wife gives you a child appreciate her!
Just because human head full road does not make that journey easy...
Rip to the lady. May God help the family she left behind.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Thisis2raw: 5:47pm
Chai. Pele bros
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by slimkiss(m): 5:49pm
The joy of motherhood.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Divay22(f): 5:49pm
Too sad
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by lielbree: 5:50pm
slimkiss:Did you read at all?
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Kpakorich: 5:50pm
May God Almighty give him the fortitude to bear the lost.
Hard luck Brother....
Rest In Peace woman....
We pray, God sends helpers that would take care of the kids u left behind.
Rest in the bosom of the Lord..
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by orlagunners(m): 5:50pm
Pease admin,kindly research and post their acct number, i nid to celebrate triplets so that God will bless me with mine..am seriously nid baby ooo ,Baba God pik my cul please.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 5:50pm
Barney11:baba dat triplet dey my eye too
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Arry110: 5:51pm
Ehya!!!,God give him strength to raise them
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by ademijuwonlo(f): 5:54pm
This is a bittersweet news.....I pray God provides and protects the family the woman left behind.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:54pm
Sorry Bro. God will comfort you and the kids.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Kelvdimeji(m): 5:55pm
Birth complications. May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by ItzHoludex(m): 5:55pm
rip
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 5:56pm
This why I don't want anything triplet. RIP dear
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by slimkiss(m): 5:58pm
lielbree:...Sarcasm
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:58pm
Dis is d biggest mix-feelings of the year, RIP the Mother, I Luv babies
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Triplets Dies (Photos) by Luiz1: 6:03pm
prince9851:
