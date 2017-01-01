₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,723,878 members, 3,299,901 topics. Date: Monday, 09 January 2017 at 11:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes (11167 Views)
Fan Insults Chioma Akpotha On Instagram, Omoni Oboli Comes To Her Rescue / Wizkid Insults Linda Ikeji, Says His Director Slept With Her & He'll Beat Her Up / Peace Hyde Is Forbes Africa's West Africa Correspondent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by TunezMediaTV: 9:14pm
Music star Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, is currently on the hot seat for assaulting a journalist who requested for an interview with him.
According to a Punch Newspaper correspondent, Timaya was described as one with an undesirable attitude who needed to enroll for anger management classes.
Sunday Scoop recently ran into the controversial entertainer but his attitude left a lot to be desired.
"He insulted our correspondent when he was asked for an interview, and it is apparent that he needs to attend anger-management classes."
Put off by his saucy attitude, one of his aides had to apologise on his behalf.
Some fans also criticized him for denying them selfies at the event... Guess the Bang Bang crooner was just not in the mood ..
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/timaya-in-need-of-anger-management.html
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by Kondomatic(m): 9:17pm
Ok. When we hear his own side of the story we will know whether he truly needs anger management classes or whether the journalist needs to enroll in stop pissing him off management class.
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by rattlesnake(m): 9:35pm
whats the meaning of timaya?
when we carry local champions and village touts and call them celebrities?
sh1t!!!!!!!!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by DICKtator: 9:35pm
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by AkinPhysicist: 9:35pm
10 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by Christaks(m): 9:35pm
Eya
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by lifestyle1(m): 9:35pm
Time dey come wey he go they beg make them interview am.
Nothing last for ever.
14 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by remainhidden: 9:35pm
Seems Nairaland is out of Topics these days..a
Went to Linda's blog only to found out people no longer comment again plus her ads has gone Down the drain..
I mean wetin concern timaya with our lives now..
Just one comment..kick front page..
Instead of bringing topics that will better our lives..
Big men visit Nairaland..Seen them alot
But I can't imagine a big man going through almighty nairaland with such a topic like this with the idgaf crew...Tribalism all the way..Snakes and Lala..
BRING SOMETHING THAT WILL MAKE IMPACT TO OUR LIVES..THERE ARE SO MANY BUNCH OF IMPORTANT TOPICS ALL OVER THIS FORUM..I MISS NAIRALAND OF THOSE DAYS..
I just pray this forum dont become useless in the long run.
Sometimes I wonder .
We really need to upgrade In this Country
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by BarakOkenny(m): 9:35pm
I just like this guy as an artist for no reason.
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by Ekpekus(m): 9:36pm
So make we fry beans
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by DrObum(m): 9:36pm
E pain the journalist
5 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by naijaboiy: 9:36pm
He probably may have experienced these journalists way of twisting stories.
Timaya has actually suffered in the hands of the media with their bad tales about him. So they should let the nigga be.
7 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by AnonyNymous(m): 9:36pm
But journalists are annoying tho
4 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by temitemi1(m): 9:36pm
let him continue...
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by BleSSedMee(f): 9:36pm
... So just because he refused to be interviewed, he now needs anger management training?
Blowing things outta proportion just to trend. Oh well this is Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by naijaboiy: 9:36pm
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by petrov10: 9:36pm
very proud timaya
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by frankloloko: 9:37pm
when youre rich . whatelse , imagine the puna thats making this guy fresh like this. you think its food ?who eat pass mr ibu?
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by 5starmilitant: 9:37pm
Timaya is not happy with the way Nigeria press reports his matters. Even now he has refused to be interviewed, but they still want to twist the whole thing to make headlines.
In timaya's voice: what have I don to the press, these people wanna put me in a mess.
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by Oyind17: 9:38pm
Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by FearFactor1: 9:38pm
Mtcheww... u again
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by jo997: 9:39pm
Na him life, journalist or whatever, is it be force to grant an interview
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by FuckTheMod: 9:40pm
That's what money does to poor and opportunistic foolss EGO
This guy is a RING LEADER OF MILITANTS > FG TAKE NOTE.
Don't ask me how I got to know.
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by Danny287(m): 9:41pm
I dont have anything to say
maybe the person below me has something to say
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by EnEnPeecee: 9:41pm
this shot man sef
See face like ebgeripapa
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by free2ryhme: 9:42pm
Una wan crucify am as if we dont exhibit one min madness
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by ychris: 9:43pm
Yes, i have something to say.
This particular punch journalist is an enemy of progress.
You knw why?
One of his aides apologized on his behalf
and u still have to bring this sh*t up again? Mtcheew!
You then wrote about anger management classes or woreva
Anger management ko hungerbad manager nie.
Stalker mofos @ PUNCH WHO YOU EPP SELF
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by sassieconte: 9:43pm
All those journalists looking for how to misquote people. I'm sure he must have approached him stupidly. They always looking for gossip, worst sinners I knw are journalists...
1 Like
|Re: Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes by sylviaeo(f): 9:43pm
Anger management class dey 9ja?. Dat means na to fly d bros abroad
Genevieve Has Been Banned From Nigeria? / Pics Of Actress Oge Okoye Celebrating Daughters 1st Birthday. / Happy Birthday Joke Silva
Viewing this topic: jendoakino(m), manikspears, williamsmankind(m), Abumighty(m), Becqie, commyhot, Sharming95(m), InItToWinIt, darlingbas(m), topemirates(m), itzwell(f), smh0, Uchihaitaci, noxy1962, seyekan(m), modelmike7(m), maberry(m), ajoskele(m), Mization(m), teezy001, FuckyourMama, PapaZeus(m), mcvion, Spainze007(m), dsocioemmy(m), Freshemzy(m), Kondomatic(m), Badge1, remainhidden, Roynuell(m), LastProphet, ahiarah, Sweetguy25, mosegifted, Valentineoe(m), pussygotlips, Alphasoar(m) and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7