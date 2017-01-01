Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya Insults Punch Correspondent, Needs To Attend Anger Management Classes (11167 Views)

Fan Insults Chioma Akpotha On Instagram, Omoni Oboli Comes To Her Rescue / Wizkid Insults Linda Ikeji, Says His Director Slept With Her & He'll Beat Her Up / Peace Hyde Is Forbes Africa's West Africa Correspondent (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to a Punch Newspaper correspondent, Timaya was described as one with an undesirable attitude who needed to enroll for anger management classes.



Sunday Scoop recently ran into the controversial entertainer but his attitude left a lot to be desired.



"He insulted our correspondent when he was asked for an interview, and it is apparent that he needs to attend anger-management classes."



Put off by his saucy attitude, one of his aides had to apologise on his behalf.



Some fans also criticized him for denying them selfies at the event... Guess the Bang Bang crooner was just not in the mood ..



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/01/timaya-in-need-of-anger-management.html Music star Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, is currently on the hot seat for assaulting a journalist who requested for an interview with him.According to a Punch Newspaper correspondent, Timaya was described as one with an undesirable attitude who needed to enroll for anger management classes.Sunday Scoop recently ran into the controversial entertainer but his attitude left a lot to be desired."He insulted our correspondent when he was asked for an interview, and it is apparent that he needs to attend anger-management classes."Put off by his saucy attitude, one of his aides had to apologise on his behalf.Some fans also criticized him for denying them selfies at the event... Guess the Bang Bang crooner was just not in the mood ..

Ok. When we hear his own side of the story we will know whether he truly needs anger management classes or whether the journalist needs to enroll in stop pissing him off management class. 56 Likes 2 Shares

whats the meaning of timaya?



when we carry local champions and village touts and call them celebrities?

sh1t!!!!!!!!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

10 Likes

Eya 1 Like

Time dey come wey he go they beg make them interview am.



Nothing last for ever. 14 Likes

Seems Nairaland is out of Topics these days..a

Went to Linda's blog only to found out people no longer comment again plus her ads has gone Down the drain..

I mean wetin concern timaya with our lives now..

Just one comment..kick front page..

Instead of bringing topics that will better our lives..

Big men visit Nairaland..Seen them alot

But I can't imagine a big man going through almighty nairaland with such a topic like this with the idgaf crew...Tribalism all the way..Snakes and Lala..



BRING SOMETHING THAT WILL MAKE IMPACT TO OUR LIVES..THERE ARE SO MANY BUNCH OF IMPORTANT TOPICS ALL OVER THIS FORUM..I MISS NAIRALAND OF THOSE DAYS..

I just pray this forum dont become useless in the long run.

Sometimes I wonder .



We really need to upgrade In this Country 51 Likes 3 Shares

I just like this guy as an artist for no reason. 2 Likes

So make we fry beans 1 Like

E pain the journalist 5 Likes

He probably may have experienced these journalists way of twisting stories.



Timaya has actually suffered in the hands of the media with their bad tales about him. So they should let the nigga be. 7 Likes

But journalists are annoying tho 4 Likes

let him continue... 1 Like

... So just because he refused to be interviewed, he now needs anger management training?



Blowing things outta proportion just to trend. Oh well this is Nigeria. 4 Likes

very proud timaya

when youre rich . whatelse , imagine the puna thats making this guy fresh like this. you think its food ?who eat pass mr ibu?

Timaya is not happy with the way Nigeria press reports his matters. Even now he has refused to be interviewed, but they still want to twist the whole thing to make headlines.







In timaya's voice: what have I don to the press, these people wanna put me in a mess. 3 Likes

Mtcheeeeew

Mtcheww... u again 2 Likes

Na him life, journalist or whatever, is it be force to grant an interview 2 Likes

That's what money does to poor and opportunistic foolss EGO





This guy is a RING LEADER OF MILITANTS > FG TAKE NOTE.

Don't ask me how I got to know.

I dont have anything to say



maybe the person below me has something to say

this shot man sef







See face like ebgeripapa

Una wan crucify am as if we dont exhibit one min madness 2 Likes





This particular punch journalist is an enemy of progress.



You knw why?



One of his aides apologized on his behalf

and u still have to bring this sh*t up again? Mtcheew!



You then wrote about anger management classes or woreva



Anger management ko hungerbad manager nie.



Stalker mofos @ PUNCH WHO YOU EPP SELF Yes, i have something to say.This particular punch journalist is an enemy of progress.You knw why?and u still have to bring this sh*t up again? Mtcheew!You then wrote about anger management classes or worevaAnger management ko hungerbad manager nie.Stalker mofos 5 Likes 1 Share

All those journalists looking for how to misquote people. I'm sure he must have approached him stupidly. They always looking for gossip, worst sinners I knw are journalists... 1 Like