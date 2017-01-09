₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Scatterscatter(m): 11:27pm On Jan 09
Confirmed report just reaching me has it that the missing OAU student has been found. She returned to her room this evening Hale and hearty but she is yet to give a report of what led to her presumed disappearance.
A big thank you to the general public for your care, support and prayers.
God bless you all!
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by zoneboy: 11:31pm On Jan 09
Na her bf dey give am big cassava. Na why she no remember to come home. She cme branch Ifeoma house collect cucumber
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by favourmic: 11:33pm On Jan 09
the pictures is too small
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by casttlebarbz(m): 11:55pm On Jan 09
all these undergraduate girls and disappearance sha
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Ajewealth123(m): 12:24am
Scatterscatter:she look too decent to go missing,all glory be to God she is found.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Catalin(f): 1:53am
She went to groove somewhere, you guys were here looking for her.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Catalin(f): 1:53am
Ajewealth123:Hmmmm, na you sabi. Don't judge a book by its cover.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Hausa(m): 2:50am
Catalin:i know her. She aint the type.
She didnt miss. It was a misunderstanding.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by abejide1000(m): 2:51am
Welcome back...just like a lost MTN SIM that was retrieved
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by humblesteve(m): 3:32am
My case is different
And so is mine...
Because, I'm redeemed of the Lord, and as a covenant child, what affect others is not permitted to affect me.
Thanks to God almighty
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Opistorincos(m): 5:00am
Thank God for her life
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by AbdulAdam56(m): 5:59am
I have been laughing since morning when a pretty Abuja girl stopped me at Banex Plaza and told me that she is looking for
GOOGLE PLAYSTORE.
I asked her Google Playstore how?..............
She said her WhatsApp stopped working and her neighbour told her to go to Playstore and download a new one.
Anyway as a good Samaritan I told her Playstore is no longer in Banex but they have relocated to Keffi then i put her
in a bus going to Keffi Sebi I try?
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by GreenMavro: 6:09am
ok
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by johnstar(m): 6:21am
Scatterscatter:
Dat gal need beating,
Abi d story bo complete
She no tel una wer she go?
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Benjom(m): 6:25am
She must tell us where she went o or else...
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by strangest(m): 6:42am
Ï wont be surprised if na thé boyfriend house she go....mtchewwww
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by abdulaz: 6:52am
She kidnapped herself in her bf's house. Na only her waka go and cum.
OP which one is confirmed report from you again, you no get brand ni?
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by sylvez(m): 6:55am
humblesteve:
wetin concern us with all dis one na
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by elvision1(m): 7:26am
And so it seems the wave of discovery is spreading round the country from ayobo to ife,from lost and found to billions naira in account shocking discovery.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Icecomrade: 7:31am
Where?
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Cessa0(f): 7:31am
lemme hear her own side of d story bfor i say anything...
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by soberdrunk(m): 7:32am
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by George2016(m): 7:33am
Congratulations
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:33am
Back from work
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by qhilo(m): 7:33am
Ajewealth123:Don't be deceived by looks..
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by muller102: 7:33am
I said hope its not what am thinking. U see am now? She is bck for that niggi house.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 7:33am
R
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by Icecomrade: 7:33am
AbdulAdam56:
Lolz
This babe go enter Jos as this thing dey go o.
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by GreatSE: 7:34am
Hausa:
Hausa man, how you take know this beautiful IGBO RCCG girl..hmm
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by SirElaw(m): 7:34am
Great
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by sababa: 7:34am
make una go do her pregnancy test ooooo maybe her amaka don carry belle 4 me ........infact d mother should off her pant nd look her toto weda d tin still dey gallant
|Re: The 500L Missing OAU Student Has Been Found (picture) by AntiWailer: 7:34am
She came back and did not say anything ?
Is orait.
