Like Lagos... New York City (NYC) is a city in New York State. The city has 5 Boroughs...Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island. Manhattan is an Island, Staten Island an island and Brooklyn and Queens are part of another island. Bronx is on mainland America.



On vacation.... I do have a lot of support and get around a lot! I'll be mainly sharing pics and giving little backgrounds. I hope you find them interesting and informative. Enjoy...as them come drip drop drip drop! Patience is a virtue! 25 Likes

NYC. ..Brooklyn Bridge..linking Manhattan to Brooklyn. View from Brooklyn end looking across to Manhattan (Lower Manhattan..Financial Center) World Trade Center Building standing out. 9 Likes

NYC...Brooklyn... view of Brooklyn's Financial and shopping Center (Downtown Brooklyn) 3 Likes

Nice one, I pray to be there very soon 22 Likes

On my way soon by God's favor and grace. 6 Likes

A nice camera for a change. I've always wondered whether there were no good cameras in America because most pictues that have been posted of America in the past have had low quality.



We need more pics pls... 2 Likes

NYC.. Upper Manhattan..Harlem . In the hood. ... the "bad" area! 8 Likes

...more from the hood... 4 Likes

Same hood. 4 Likes

"Bad Area"...code word for Black/Hispanic neighbourhood. People be going to work and their own business fearlessly like any other area with the "money on my mind and my mind on the money" look. 8 Likes

NYC. ..same hood...view from Harlem to across the Hudson River to New Jersey.. a neighbouring State. 1 Like

Nice updates bro

Drip dropping! 2 Likes

NYC...eat I must! Dominican Restaurant....kinda hybrid food...Spanish/African....Ghanaian more noticeable. They cook right in front of you...can't risk nose digging or butt scratching!...a Supermarket with this food section! 12 Likes

...and no..one guy can't manage! 3 Likes

Buy something come o.

As you wait.... your choice! 5 Likes

So,why does Harlem get a bad rep? It's really beautiful. A lot of Nigerians will prefer that Ghetto to Ajegunle or even Banana Island 24 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one bro



New York city Anyday Anytime!!!









Less I forget which phone are you using .....sharp pics tho...





Thnx!...not much into phones... made me had to check! It's a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime... like 2 yrs old... and on lowest resolution!

Wow.....I really love the pics....very Sharp





Wow.....I really love the pics....very Sharp

Anyway...how that side...hope u no see cold...

Thanks Originalsly.. this is a breathe of fresh air away from the "yankee" thread created by FrankNetter that sadistic and unfulfilled NL filled with their spiteful opinions. Keep more pics coming. 4 Likes 2 Shares

NYC....Manhattan... 5th Avenue near Trump Tower...one of the world's most expensive real estate strips....some Season deco ligjts. 1 Like

NYC...Bronx. Each Borough has like an artery... a main roadway that slices right through. For Manhattan... it's Broadway; Brooklyn...Flatbush Avenue... this is Grand Concourse of.... da Bronx! 3 Likes

NYC.... Bronx....Grand Concourse. This building is the Bronx Supreme? Court... not as tall as the high rises... but I don't know if it's because of the design...it is veryyyy imposing!... high rise=giraffe. .. Court = elephant! 2 Likes

NYC...Bronx...Grand Concourse. 3 Likes

NYC...Bronx..Grand Concourse. 1 Like

Eat I must!...interactive snack time!....willing to share... feel free to participate... while I eat you can swallow.... or ehmmm...freely drool! 14 Likes

Cool pix. I was at Times Square on 42nd street a couple of months back. Nice scenery. 1 Like 1 Share

Huh? Huh?

Lol... Bro they flooded ur wonderful topic and turned it into something else. Urs looked like this in the beginning.