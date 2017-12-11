₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,234 members, 3,963,450 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 03:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / On Vacation: New York City (57669 Views)
Man Crashes Car And Leaves Girlfriend To Burn To Death In New York / Dino Melaye Shares Cost Of Flying From Nigeria To New York Back In The Days / Photos Of A Hawker In New York City Traffic As Shared By Twitter User (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (22) (Reply) (Go Down)
|On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 12:26pm On Jan 12
Like Lagos... New York City (NYC) is a city in New York State. The city has 5 Boroughs...Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island. Manhattan is an Island, Staten Island an island and Brooklyn and Queens are part of another island. Bronx is on mainland America.
On vacation.... I do have a lot of support and get around a lot! I'll be mainly sharing pics and giving little backgrounds. I hope you find them interesting and informative. Enjoy...as them come drip drop drip drop! Patience is a virtue!
25 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 12:31pm On Jan 12
NYC. ..Brooklyn Bridge..linking Manhattan to Brooklyn. View from Brooklyn end looking across to Manhattan (Lower Manhattan..Financial Center) World Trade Center Building standing out.
9 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 12:37pm On Jan 12
NYC...Brooklyn... view of Brooklyn's Financial and shopping Center (Downtown Brooklyn)
3 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by oluwadamilolah(f): 1:03pm On Jan 12
Nice one, I pray to be there very soon
22 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by lymelyte(m): 5:36pm On Jan 12
On my way soon by God's favor and grace.
6 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Afam4eva(m): 5:51pm On Jan 12
A nice camera for a change. I've always wondered whether there were no good cameras in America because most pictues that have been posted of America in the past have had low quality.
We need more pics pls...
2 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 7:34pm On Jan 12
NYC.. Upper Manhattan..Harlem . In the hood. ... the "bad" area!
8 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 7:34pm On Jan 12
...more from the hood...
4 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 7:46pm On Jan 12
Same hood.
4 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 8:15pm On Jan 12
"Bad Area"...code word for Black/Hispanic neighbourhood. People be going to work and their own business fearlessly like any other area with the "money on my mind and my mind on the money" look.
8 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 8:18pm On Jan 12
NYC. ..same hood...view from Harlem to across the Hudson River to New Jersey.. a neighbouring State.
1 Like
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Femcesc07(m): 8:19pm On Jan 12
Nice updates bro
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 8:23pm On Jan 12
Drip dropping!
2 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 8:50pm On Jan 12
NYC...eat I must! Dominican Restaurant....kinda hybrid food...Spanish/African....Ghanaian more noticeable. They cook right in front of you...can't risk nose digging or butt scratching!...a Supermarket with this food section!
12 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 8:51pm On Jan 12
...and no..one guy can't manage!
3 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by prof800(m): 8:56pm On Jan 12
Buy something come o.
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 8:59pm On Jan 12
As you wait.... your choice!
5 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Afam4eva(m): 8:59pm On Jan 12
So,why does Harlem get a bad rep? It's really beautiful. A lot of Nigerians will prefer that Ghetto to Ajegunle or even Banana Island
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Teeboy22(m): 1:21am On Jan 13
Originalsly:
Nice one bro
New York city Anyday Anytime!!!
Less I forget which phone are you using .....sharp pics tho...
Following
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 2:34am On Jan 13
Teeboy22:Thnx!...not much into phones... made me had to check! It's a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime... like 2 yrs old... and on lowest resolution!
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Teeboy22(m): 7:56am On Jan 13
Originalsly:
Wow.....I really love the pics....very Sharp
Anyway...how that side...hope u no see cold...
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Priceless25: 10:55am On Jan 13
Thanks Originalsly.. this is a breathe of fresh air away from the "yankee" thread created by FrankNetter that sadistic and unfulfilled NL filled with their spiteful opinions. Keep more pics coming.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 11:36am On Jan 13
NYC....Manhattan... 5th Avenue near Trump Tower...one of the world's most expensive real estate strips....some Season deco ligjts.
1 Like
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 11:51am On Jan 13
NYC...Bronx. Each Borough has like an artery... a main roadway that slices right through. For Manhattan... it's Broadway; Brooklyn...Flatbush Avenue... this is Grand Concourse of.... da Bronx!
3 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 11:58am On Jan 13
NYC.... Bronx....Grand Concourse. This building is the Bronx Supreme? Court... not as tall as the high rises... but I don't know if it's because of the design...it is veryyyy imposing!... high rise=giraffe. .. Court = elephant!
2 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 12:01pm On Jan 13
NYC...Bronx...Grand Concourse.
3 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 12:05pm On Jan 13
NYC...Bronx..Grand Concourse.
1 Like
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Originalsly: 12:23pm On Jan 13
Eat I must!...interactive snack time!....willing to share... feel free to participate... while I eat you can swallow.... or ehmmm...freely drool!
14 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Electroweb(m): 12:32pm On Jan 13
Cool pix. I was at Times Square on 42nd street a couple of months back. Nice scenery.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by FrankNetter: 1:25pm On Jan 13
Priceless25:
Huh?
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Priceless25: 2:29pm On Jan 13
FrankNetter:
Lol... Bro they flooded ur wonderful topic and turned it into something else. Urs looked like this in the beginning.
6 Likes
|Re: On Vacation: New York City by Priceless25: 2:31pm On Jan 13
Originalsly:
This is exactly what I can kill for.
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (22) (Reply)
Nigerian Woman Prevented From Boarding A Plane In Ghana (photo) / Onitsha At Night, The Las Vegas Of Nigeria (pics Inside) / Lady Who Died After Container Fell On Her In Lagos (Photos)
Viewing this topic: Simah147, BRAINZBox(m), Compliant, kakakibuy, samzzycash(m), BlackManta(m), tayorh(m), b03liberty(m), GSyntax(m), solpat(m), chafed, 2ru9jaman, Swiftlee(m), Krafty006, Onyenna(m), bfire(m), abu99err, Matanna, Osaos(m), Habayomie(m), browndre, romero, daraj, babagy82(m), tojahh(m), Uyiii, CivilzedTyger(m), Bablarry(m), RaptorX, damoskiy(m), Princetammy, ennon92(m), kingofthemall, loadux(f), Peachess(f), pasydron, shawdon(m), tuns4tz, Akan(m), OsaDi, degzy(m), Kemuni(m), Mofe72, dayowunmi(m), BlessedRayman, SHABZ, verygudbadguy(m), Crown128(m), Meel, ogoh4(m), jisenga(f), Dycaptain(m), boyejo123(m), doublehonor, ewizard1, planetx13, daontop, phemolala07(m), Antina(f), koolcat, Lastevens, nnemak(m), kilokeys(m), stiles009(m), Dezz143(m), adamskutty(m), mantlestone, CeejayCharles(m), chidx27(m), Esomchi44(m), tunji2003, JaySpecial(m), ViktorMartins(m), dbabacertified(m), agabusta, vetokaro(m), uccheks(m), zanotti, desertboom(m), holysina(m), aybabz101, ekpeye(m), ovanda(m), gmoni2(m), achael(m), LarryMoss, Chommieblaq(f), chuckdee4(m), sarutobi87, Audray(f), Alexbond(m), Saltzman(m), lekahm(m), highburygonner, yusufhaji(m), ADENIKETINA2015(f), cyojunior1(m), 1759King, oluzdreamz(m), Bevista, igiwe, santricedupas(m), nnol(m), Hakeem66, fergieboy(m), Darey00(m), emydot(m), IVORY2009(m), osas800(m), showghan(m), angel2b, jaaif, paranorman(m), Mcmee(m), MerryPlus, omounique, aonag, suzzy4God(f), opejulie10(f), teflonhova and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31