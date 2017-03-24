Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks (3263 Views)

Praise be to Allaah and blessings of Allaah be upon His Messenger and Chosen Prophet.



Tribal marks is one of the cultural identity recognised by some countries in Africa especially Nigeria.



In Nigeria, some tribes like the Yoruba and Hausa and some other minor tribe such as the Igalas give their children tribal marks as a way of tribal identification.



Tribal mark is a specific mark which comes in different shapes and sizes, commonly found on the face; which gives it another name of "facial marks"



There are various tribal marks, by different ethnic groups within Yoruba nation: Ijesa (a town in Osun State, Nigeria) people are known by “pele.”



Pele, is a-four-horizontal-line; an-inch-long mark made on the cheeks on both sides of the mouth.



The Ondo natives of Ondo State, Nigeria are identified by half-an-inch-vertical lines on both sides of the nose down to the mouth (marks are thick and long) called “Soju”.



Another tribal mark which can also be found in Ondo state is called “Jaju” which is just a single horizontal line on both sides of the face.



Owu tribal marks consists of six incisions on each side of the cheeks and peculiar to the indigenes of Owu, an historical city in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, Nigeria.



Other Yoruba ethnic groups have different types of facial marks; Ogbomosho natives of (Oyo State Nigeria) are identified by multiple straight marks drawn from the head which curves on the lower chin straight to the corner of the mouth on both sides of the face called “Gombo”.



Also prone to Ibadan, Oyo town and the Ogbomosho People (all these three towns are located in Oyo State, Nigeria) is a tribal mark called Abaja.



Abaja is made up of four horizontally drawn lines with two or more vertical lines standing on the topmost horizontal line.



Other Yoruba tribal marks includes: Ture, Bamu, Keke, Mande

Jamgbadi etc.



The Hausas also have names for tribal marks like zube, yan baka, doddori, bille and so on.



All these tribal marks are undoubtedly Haraam in Islaam for both male and female.



In Arabic this is called washm (lit. tattooing), this was forbidden by the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him), and he cursed those who did it.



It was narrated in a authentic report that the Prophet cursed the one who consumes riba (interest) and the one who pays it, and he cursed the one who does tattoos and the one who asks to be tattooed.



There is no difference between tattoos on the face or on the hand or elsewhere.



With regard to what has been done in the past as a result of ignorance, it is sufficient to repent for that but after coming to know the ruling of Allaah, the Muslim must beware of that which Allaah has forbidden.



May Almighty Allaah forgive our shortcomings.



By Abu Mardiy

personally hate it, harâm or not, some people deceive themselves with "olowo lo n kola" i.e only the rich get tribal marks...I wonder what i would've looked like with it. 8 Likes

I hate tribal marks and some people still practice it. 1 Like

AbdelKabir:

personally hate it, harâm or not, some people deceive themselves with "olowo lo n kola" i.e only the rich get tribal marks...I wonder what i would've looked like with it.

R u the same lexicon KB? R u the same lexicon KB?

RABIUSHILE04:





R u the same lexicon KB?



na'am



salâm aleikom, eku a i ri eni a i bere eni.

AbdelKabir:





na'am



na'am

salâm aleikom, eku a i ri eni a i bere eni.

Lol... KB baba... Walaykum salaam warahmatullaah. Aku n bere yin o. E bere olowo snapscore.

AbdelKabir:





na'am



na'am

salâm aleikom, eku a i ri eni a i bere eni.

Wondering where you were, Asalam Alayka

zarinaAin:





Wondering where you were

went to London to see the queen.



Asalam Alayka

went to London to see the queen.

wa alaykum salâm, كيف حالك؟

AbdelKabir:





went to London to see the queen.







wa alaykum salâm, كيف حالك؟

Alhamdulilah



Wait o, how many Monika do you have?

Alhamdulilah

Wait o, how many Monika do you have?

Is this lexiconkabir

zarinaAin:





Alhamdulilah



Wait o, how many Monika do you have?

Is this lexiconkabir

lexiconkabir was deactivated and i now use Abdelkabir.

AbdelKabir:





lexiconkabir was deactivated and i now use Abdelkabir.

Tor Tor





not all the marks are Yoruba marks though, the second guy with straight marks that looks like the hypotenuse of a right angled triangle is an hausa.... see what they did to my kinsmen

AbdelKabir:

see what they did to my kinsmen



not all the marks are Yoruba marks though, the second guy with straight marks that looks like the hypotenuse of a right angled triangle is an hausa....

Do you have tribal mark? Demmzy15

FriendNG:





Do you have tribal mark? Demmzy15

la......i don't have a tribal mark, chai offa people tribal mark ehn....Alhamdulillaah i was not given......demmzy don't have tribal mark either...

AbdelKabir:





la......i don't have a tribal mark, chai offa people tribal mark ehn....Alhamdulillaah i was not given......demmzy don't have tribal mark either...

dem 4 give u one ego fit you. Me never in my life see where dem giv anyone tribal mark.

FriendNG:





At all o, my dad doesn't have, even my paternal grandfather too. But my paternal grandmother had but it isn't deadly

AbdelKabir:

see what they did to my kinsmen



The second one is always funny wallahi, and the guy's smiling again!

FriendNG:





dem 4 give u one ego fit you. Me never in my life see where dem giv anyone tribal mark.

abadan.......marks can't fit me oo.......me that I'm ugly before, if i now add mark, its a sorry cass for me

Demmzy15:

The second one is always funny wallahi, and the guy's smiling again!

Ebi like say you like that second one cux I have been watching your post on other threads regarding this picture.

FriendNG:





Ebi like say you like that second one cux I have been watching your post on other threads regarding this picture. It's very funny o!

AbdelKabir:

see what they did to my kinsmen



So you do use pictures? Im assuming you had all these pics saved on your computer or phone prior? So whats the ruling on those that took these pics you are illustrating with?

kazlaw2000:



So you do use pictures? Im assuming you had all these pics saved on your computer or phone prior? So whats the ruling on those that took these pics you are illustrating with?

There is no one opinion on taking picture......



some scholars say its permissible to take pictures with camera as far as you dont print it, saying its like a mirror, actually this is the opinion of scholars of Arabia like ibn uthaymeen, saalih munajjid, etc.



Others Say it's haraam all together printed or not, that its not like a mirror, a mirror shows you are laughing if you laugh, its not still, so its different.



The opinion superior with me is the second opinion, however, those scholars gave permits for things they termed "necessity" which i assume you are familiar with and i also assune you know it has great deal of evidence in the shareeah. examples of such necessity includes, ID cards used for identification purposes, passport photographs, or maybe for instance, you were told to give someone money, in order to prove that you've given the person the money, you took picture of the person with the money, and so on.......



now to the photo i used on this thread, the aim of this thread is to speak against the tribal marks with evidence from the shareeah, I don't think there is anything wrong with giving people a clearer picture of what the op is talking about, I swear by Allaah, after i uploaded the picture here, i have long deleted it from my device even before you made mention of it. As that is tthe principle, you dispose it when you no longer need it just as how you dispose a dog's meat when you dont need it.....



There is no one opinion on taking picture......

some scholars say its permissible to take pictures with camera as far as you dont print it, saying its like a mirror, actually this is the opinion of scholars of Arabia like ibn uthaymeen, saalih munajjid, etc.

Others Say it's haraam all together printed or not, that its not like a mirror, a mirror shows you are laughing if you laugh, its not still, so its different.

The opinion superior with me is the second opinion, however, those scholars gave permits for things they termed "necessity" which i assume you are familiar with and i also assune you know it has great deal of evidence in the shareeah. examples of such necessity includes, ID cards used for identification purposes, passport photographs, or maybe for instance, you were told to give someone money, in order to prove that you've given the person the money, you took picture of the person with the money, and so on.......

now to the photo i used on this thread, the aim of this thread is to speak against the tribal marks with evidence from the shareeah, I don't think there is anything wrong with giving people a clearer picture of what the op is talking about, I swear by Allaah, after i uploaded the picture here, i have long deleted it from my device even before you made mention of it. As that is tthe principle, you dispose it when you no longer need it just as how you dispose a dog's meat when you dont need it.....

jazakallaah khayr for the observation though...

Salam alaykum



I may be mistaken but isn't there a ruling that allows drawing of living objects as long as the head isn't there as well as taking incomplete pics in a form that a living thing cannot exist ( like head and shoulders).

snapscore:

Salam alaykum



I may be mistaken but isn't there a ruling that allows drawing of living objects as long as the head isn't there as well as taking incomplete pics in a form that a living thing cannot exist ( like head and shoulders).

head? that I'm sure of, and i can boldly tell someone he is allowed to do that, because there is a clear cut proof for that...... other than the head? is questionable and not clear to me... thus wont advice anyone to do it.....however i won't see anyone who does it as misguided..

it 2017 anybody that still give their child tribal mark need to get their head checked.



nobody should give me that preserving tradition bullshit

THAT WAS HOW MY NEIGHBOR'S INNOCENT PRETTY DAUGHTER WAS SCARIFIED JUST LIKE THAT, IN THIS PRESENT DAY AND TIME.

I WEAK FOR AFONJAS

AbdelKabir:

see what they did to my kinsmen



Do we Hausas have tribal mark?

I just converted to Islam!



Abeg o, how can I denounce Islam after converting to Muslim just to comment on nairaland thread?















Nice thread, it will favor the Yoruba race most 1 Like

ABOKI9ja:

Do we Hausas have tribal mark?



Yes they have and do.

ABOKI9ja:

No we don't. It is a thing of the past.