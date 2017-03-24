₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 6:43am On Jan 22
Praise be to Allaah and blessings of Allaah be upon His Messenger and Chosen Prophet.
Tribal marks is one of the cultural identity recognised by some countries in Africa especially Nigeria.
In Nigeria, some tribes like the Yoruba and Hausa and some other minor tribe such as the Igalas give their children tribal marks as a way of tribal identification.
Tribal mark is a specific mark which comes in different shapes and sizes, commonly found on the face; which gives it another name of "facial marks"
There are various tribal marks, by different ethnic groups within Yoruba nation: Ijesa (a town in Osun State, Nigeria) people are known by “pele.”
Pele, is a-four-horizontal-line; an-inch-long mark made on the cheeks on both sides of the mouth.
The Ondo natives of Ondo State, Nigeria are identified by half-an-inch-vertical lines on both sides of the nose down to the mouth (marks are thick and long) called “Soju”.
Another tribal mark which can also be found in Ondo state is called “Jaju” which is just a single horizontal line on both sides of the face.
Owu tribal marks consists of six incisions on each side of the cheeks and peculiar to the indigenes of Owu, an historical city in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, Nigeria.
Other Yoruba ethnic groups have different types of facial marks; Ogbomosho natives of (Oyo State Nigeria) are identified by multiple straight marks drawn from the head which curves on the lower chin straight to the corner of the mouth on both sides of the face called “Gombo”.
Also prone to Ibadan, Oyo town and the Ogbomosho People (all these three towns are located in Oyo State, Nigeria) is a tribal mark called Abaja.
Abaja is made up of four horizontally drawn lines with two or more vertical lines standing on the topmost horizontal line.
Other Yoruba tribal marks includes: Ture, Bamu, Keke, Mande
Jamgbadi etc.
The Hausas also have names for tribal marks like zube, yan baka, doddori, bille and so on.
All these tribal marks are undoubtedly Haraam in Islaam for both male and female.
In Arabic this is called washm (lit. tattooing), this was forbidden by the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him), and he cursed those who did it.
It was narrated in a authentic report that the Prophet cursed the one who consumes riba (interest) and the one who pays it, and he cursed the one who does tattoos and the one who asks to be tattooed.
There is no difference between tattoos on the face or on the hand or elsewhere.
With regard to what has been done in the past as a result of ignorance, it is sufficient to repent for that but after coming to know the ruling of Allaah, the Muslim must beware of that which Allaah has forbidden.
May Almighty Allaah forgive our shortcomings.
By Abu Mardiy
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 6:46am On Jan 22
personally hate it, harâm or not, some people deceive themselves with "olowo lo n kola" i.e only the rich get tribal marks...I wonder what i would've looked like with it.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by tintingz(m): 7:46pm On Jan 23
I hate tribal marks and some people still practice it.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by RABIUSHILE04: 10:50pm On Jan 24
AbdelKabir:
R u the same lexicon KB?
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 12:55am On Jan 25
RABIUSHILE04:
na'am
salâm aleikom, eku a i ri eni a i bere eni.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by RABIUSHILE04: 7:14am On Jan 25
AbdelKabir:
Lol... KB baba... Walaykum salaam warahmatullaah. Aku n bere yin o. E bere olowo snapscore.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by zarinaAin: 10:27pm On Jan 26
AbdelKabir:
Wondering where you were, Asalam Alayka
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 10:58pm On Jan 26
zarinaAin:
went to London to see the queen.
Asalam Alayka
wa alaykum salâm, كيف حالك؟
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by zarinaAin: 7:20am On Jan 27
AbdelKabir:
Alhamdulilah
Wait o, how many Monika do you have?
Is this lexiconkabir
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 7:26am On Jan 27
zarinaAin:
lexiconkabir was deactivated and i now use Abdelkabir.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by zarinaAin: 7:34am On Jan 27
AbdelKabir:
Tor
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 10:15pm On Mar 21
see what they did to my kinsmen
not all the marks are Yoruba marks though, the second guy with straight marks that looks like the hypotenuse of a right angled triangle is an hausa....
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by FriendNG: 10:33pm On Mar 21
AbdelKabir:
Do you have tribal mark? Demmzy15
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 10:40pm On Mar 21
FriendNG:
la......i don't have a tribal mark, chai offa people tribal mark ehn....Alhamdulillaah i was not given......demmzy don't have tribal mark either...
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by FriendNG: 11:17pm On Mar 21
AbdelKabir:
dem 4 give u one ego fit you. Me never in my life see where dem giv anyone tribal mark.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by Demmzy15(m): 7:28am On Mar 22
FriendNG:At all o, my dad doesn't have, even my paternal grandfather too. But my paternal grandmother had but it isn't deadly
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by Demmzy15(m): 9:00am On Mar 22
AbdelKabir:The second one is always funny wallahi, and the guy's smiling again!
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 9:55am On Mar 22
FriendNG:
abadan.......marks can't fit me oo.......me that I'm ugly before, if i now add mark, its a sorry cass for me
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by FriendNG: 10:00am On Mar 22
Demmzy15:
Ebi like say you like that second one cux I have been watching your post on other threads regarding this picture.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by Demmzy15(m): 12:16pm On Mar 22
FriendNG:It's very funny o!
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by kazlaw2000: 8:19am On Mar 23
AbdelKabir:So you do use pictures? Im assuming you had all these pics saved on your computer or phone prior? So whats the ruling on those that took these pics you are illustrating with?
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 9:21am On Mar 23
kazlaw2000:
There is no one opinion on taking picture......
some scholars say its permissible to take pictures with camera as far as you dont print it, saying its like a mirror, actually this is the opinion of scholars of Arabia like ibn uthaymeen, saalih munajjid, etc.
Others Say it's haraam all together printed or not, that its not like a mirror, a mirror shows you are laughing if you laugh, its not still, so its different.
The opinion superior with me is the second opinion, however, those scholars gave permits for things they termed "necessity" which i assume you are familiar with and i also assune you know it has great deal of evidence in the shareeah. examples of such necessity includes, ID cards used for identification purposes, passport photographs, or maybe for instance, you were told to give someone money, in order to prove that you've given the person the money, you took picture of the person with the money, and so on.......
now to the photo i used on this thread, the aim of this thread is to speak against the tribal marks with evidence from the shareeah, I don't think there is anything wrong with giving people a clearer picture of what the op is talking about, I swear by Allaah, after i uploaded the picture here, i have long deleted it from my device even before you made mention of it. As that is tthe principle, you dispose it when you no longer need it just as how you dispose a dog's meat when you dont need it.....
jazakallaah khayr for the observation though...
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by snapscore: 10:47am On Mar 23
Salam alaykum
I may be mistaken but isn't there a ruling that allows drawing of living objects as long as the head isn't there as well as taking incomplete pics in a form that a living thing cannot exist ( like head and shoulders).
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by AbdelKabir: 10:54am On Mar 23
snapscore:
head? that I'm sure of, and i can boldly tell someone he is allowed to do that, because there is a clear cut proof for that...... other than the head? is questionable and not clear to me... thus wont advice anyone to do it.....however i won't see anyone who does it as misguided..
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by henrydadon(m): 10:05am
it 2017 anybody that still give their child tribal mark need to get their head checked.
nobody should give me that preserving tradition bullshit
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by austin2all: 10:09am
THAT WAS HOW MY NEIGHBOR'S INNOCENT PRETTY DAUGHTER WAS SCARIFIED JUST LIKE THAT, IN THIS PRESENT DAY AND TIME.
I WEAK FOR AFONJAS
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by ABOKI9ja: 10:13am
AbdelKabir:Do we Hausas have tribal mark?
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by YorubaMuslims: 10:15am
I just converted to Islam!
Abeg o, how can I denounce Islam after converting to Muslim just to comment on nairaland thread?
Nice thread, it will favor the Yoruba race most
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by chakula(m): 10:17am
ABOKI9ja:
Yes they have and do.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by FriendNG: 10:17am
ABOKI9ja:No we don't. It is a thing of the past.
|Re: Stop Giving Your Children Tribal Marks by Dawdy(m): 10:17am
Maashaallah! Good Advice.
