₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,170 members, 3,344,497 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja (3541 Views)
SSS Operatives, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers, Family Members Clash In Court. / BREAKING: SSS Operatives Surround Ex-nsa Sambo Dasuki’s Houses / Private Nigerian Universities Better Than Public Ones, Ex-governor Akpabio Says (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by ivandragon: 12:38pm
Security peratives believed to be from the State Security Service on Friday broke into the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related equipment.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/222445-sss-operatives-seal-private-nigerian-tv-coretv.html
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by HungerBAD: 12:39pm
Interesting.
You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.
All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.
So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.
You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by softwerk(f): 12:39pm
This country sef?!
Whatever happened to freedom of the press!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:40pm
sarrki
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by SalamRushdie: 12:41pm
Welcome to the Police state .. Buhari thinks this is the cold war era where state police keeps barging uninvited into anywhere..we voted in a barbarian as president
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:41pm
oppression continues
just watch how the clown called tonyebarcanista and sarki will support dss
#istandwith2baba
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by donolatunji(m): 12:41pm
m jezz speechless
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by ivandragon: 12:42pm
we are gradually getting there...
beating teachers in schools,
arresting judges at night,
detaining people in underground cells without access to lawyers,
forcing confessions,
disobeying unfavourable court orders...
the security agencies in Nigeria have become more brutal... they have taken to heart the body language of PMB...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:43pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Nahave me be that
If they violate security rules so be it
If not it is wrong
Am a patriot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:43pm
stealing buy trick
the buhari tries to gag the oppostion the hatred for him increase
so osinbanjo approve the raid?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:45pm
todayboy:
I believe in freedom of expression
What I don't like with freedom of expression is using it to incite
I want us to play politics with passion
If the bubble burst it won't be funny
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:45pm
sarrki:
i said it he has arrive
kids who collect money to post rubbish online
by the time you die miserably you know what you are doing
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:47pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by vedaxcool(m): 12:48pm
HungerBAD:
Lolz soon Seun egbede would claim DSS arrested him for trying to convert his own money to dollars... every useless dolts accross the country call DSS for any problem they face.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:49pm
todayboy:
You see the holy book says
Conscience is an open wound only the truth can heal it
Do you know why the place was raided?
Have you worked in any security organization by chance?
Please get your facts right before spewing th.....she
3 Likes
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by drss2(m): 12:49pm
freedom of d press died d day buari recession dullard/walking dead was sworned in.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by medpren: 12:51pm
The Daura President keeps ordering his men to shut down media houses. Nnamdi Kanu was a very wise man to situate Radio Biafra away from the reach of the God-forsaken sickly dullard and his daura secret service attack dogs.
God bless Kanu and curse the dullard!
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:52pm
sarrki:
think before you write
what stop dss to carry the raid by day time?
i have never work any security organisation but i have common sense
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:55pm
todayboy:
Check the backup battery may be it's still functional
Atimes if it is drained it cause damage to the mother board
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:56pm
medpren:
Kanu is a terrorist
He will spend 57years in different Nigeria prison
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by gensteejay(m): 12:56pm
HungerBAD:Sir, I think I saw your calls very early in the morning. My phone was off then; when I switched it on later, MTN alerted me I had few missed calls.
How can I reach you, sir? It appears the Nairaland mailing system is on the fritz.
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:57pm
sarrki:
go and look for job
and stop writing against your conscience
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by medpren: 12:58pm
For the m0ronic zombies trying to exonerate the daura secrer service.
We all know that they are the only operatives that operate cladestinely under the cover of the night with masked faces.
DSS arrested Rivers judges at NIGHT..
DSS attempted to arrest Apostle Suleiman at NIGHT.
DSS arrested Kanu at NIGHT.
DSS sealed this appartment at NIGHT
The evil Night bats are always afraid of their shadow, always carrying out their evil at night like all evil men.
Everybody can't be a cursed muslim zombie..
4 Likes
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:59pm
medpren:
When you want to identify a wailer just check the comments
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by HungerBAD: 1:01pm
gensteejay:
Just leave your phone on.
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by Izonpikin: 1:01pm
ivandragon:we are getting there small small oo....
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by gensteejay(m): 1:02pm
HungerBAD:All right.
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by medpren: 1:02pm
sarrki:
patriotic9jaboy, weren't you the one IPOB caught begging for alms here on NL, while kanu feeds better than your entire family even while under detention.
Are you still searching for love from fat foreign girls. Your file dey swell up everyday.
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by IVORY2009(m): 1:16pm
HungerBAD:
Most useless comment of the day
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by dealslip(f): 1:20pm
Buhari had better call DSS to order, it appears they are out of control as it is. DSS is biting more than it can chew. This tantamount to gagging the press, why carry their equipment away. it appears evidence are about to be tampered with
1 Like
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by Osibanjokess: 2:21pm
Hmm
|Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by first001: 2:22pm
DSS = BULL DOG
Recommended Prayer For Yar'adua-dora Akunyili / Lets Stop This Madness / Atiku, AC Leaders, Enemies Of Democracy – PDP
Viewing this topic: castrokins(m), PietraK(m), ToyeenP, AustineE1, bencarson007(m), Chiedu4Trump, LatestAmebo, kizolo(m), davefieldpop(m), Gloriouspa(m), highchief3(m), NIGHTFOX, gasperkoya(m), dkby(m), Akposb(m), walcruise(m), omoloba123(m), willyo(m), Naturalle(f), blank(f), chenzen(m), willian10, onasa28(m), wickyyolo, aribs, Wisdomkosi(m), Rexonix007, blackHAZE, tiwiex, emdafe, benzics(m), Dovie1240(m), Toluenecpt, doctimi(m), noblezone(m), Owill1(m), eodejai, smartmey61(m), Davifeghe(m), cooldude62(m), eastman11, slimmaintenance(m), GP15, ajeleseujn(m), Magnitki, tron23(m), afrosolomon(m), timay(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9