Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja (3541 Views)

SSS Operatives, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers, Family Members Clash In Court. / BREAKING: SSS Operatives Surround Ex-nsa Sambo Dasuki’s Houses / Private Nigerian Universities Better Than Public Ones, Ex-governor Akpabio Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Security peratives believed to be from the State Security Service on Friday broke into the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related equipment.





Olajide Adediran, the CoreTV managing director, told PREMIUM TIMES the operatives also shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around 4:00 a.m. Friday, even though the media house had no history with the secret police.





“They have never formally notified us of any wrongdoing,” Mr. Adediran told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone. “This takes us entirely by surprise.”





Mr. Adeniran said he arrived the office, at 34, Sokode Crescent, Zone 5, Wuse, on Friday morning with his staff, but quickly realised that their access into the area had been denied.





“The entire stretch of the street has been barricaded,” Mr. Adediran said.





He said there are signs pasted on the walls of about four buildings in the area that they have been sealed by a court order.





“But even if there’s a court order, why should it be in the middle of the night that they will enforce it and why should they carry our systems and files?” He said.

Equipment that the operatives carted away included office computers, digital cameras, documents amongst other properties of the station.





PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm that SSS was responsible for the assault on CoreTV, and the agency’s refusal to appoint a spokesperson running close to two years did little to help all efforts to get clarification.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/222445-sss-operatives-seal-private-nigerian-tv-coretv.html



1 Like

Interesting.



You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.



All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.



So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.



You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out. 13 Likes 1 Share





Whatever happened to freedom of the press! This country sef?!Whatever happened to freedom of the press! 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki 1 Like

Welcome to the Police state .. Buhari thinks this is the cold war era where state police keeps barging uninvited into anywhere..we voted in a barbarian as president 5 Likes 1 Share

oppression continues

just watch how the clown called tonyebarcanista and sarki will support dss



#istandwith2baba 3 Likes 1 Share

m jezz speechless 1 Like

we are gradually getting there...



beating teachers in schools,



arresting judges at night,



detaining people in underground cells without access to lawyers,



forcing confessions,



disobeying unfavourable court orders...



the security agencies in Nigeria have become more brutal... they have taken to heart the body language of PMB... 7 Likes 1 Share

BUHARIISCURSED:

sarrki

Nahave me be that





If they violate security rules so be it



If not it is wrong



Am a patriot Nahave me be thatIf they violate security rules so be itIf not it is wrongAm a patriot 1 Like 1 Share

stealing buy trick

the buhari tries to gag the oppostion the hatred for him increase



so osinbanjo approve the raid? 2 Likes 1 Share

todayboy:

oppression continues

just watch how the clown called tonyebarcanista and sarki will support dss



#istandwith2baba



I believe in freedom of expression



What I don't like with freedom of expression is using it to incite



I want us to play politics with passion



If the bubble burst it won't be funny I believe in freedom of expressionWhat I don't like with freedom of expression is using it to inciteI want us to play politics with passionIf the bubble burst it won't be funny 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:





Nahave me be that





If they violate security rules so be it



If not it is wrong



Am a patriot

i said it he has arrive

kids who collect money to post rubbish online

by the time you die miserably you know what you are doing i said it he has arrivekids who collect money to post rubbish onlineby the time you die miserably you know what you are doing 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Interesting.



You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.



All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.so everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.



You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.











Lolz soon Seun egbede would claim DSS arrested him for trying to convert his own money to dollars... every useless dolts accross the country call DSS for any problem they face. Lolz soon Seun egbede would claim DSS arrested him for trying to convert his own money to dollars... every useless dolts accross the country call DSS for any problem they face. 5 Likes 2 Shares

todayboy:





i said it he has arrive

kids who collect money to post rubbish online

by the time you die miserably you know what you are doing

You see the holy book says



Conscience is an open wound only the truth can heal it



Do you know why the place was raided?



Have you worked in any security organization by chance?



Please get your facts right before spewing th.....she You see the holy book saysConscience is an open wound only the truth can heal itDo you know why the place was raided?Have you worked in any security organization by chance?Please get your facts right before spewing th.....she 3 Likes

freedom of d press died d day buari recession dullard/walking dead was sworned in. 1 Like 1 Share

The Daura President keeps ordering his men to shut down media houses. Nnamdi Kanu was a very wise man to situate Radio Biafra away from the reach of the God-forsaken sickly dullard and his daura secret service attack dogs.



God bless Kanu and curse the dullard! 1 Like

sarrki:





You see the holy book says



Conscience is an open wound only the truth can heal it



Do you know why the place was raided?



Have you worked in any security organization by chance?



Please get your facts right before spewing th.....she





think before you write

what stop dss to carry the raid by day time?

i have never work any security organisation but i have common sense think before you writewhat stop dss to carry the raid by day time?i have never work any security organisation but i have common sense 1 Like 1 Share

todayboy:





think before you write

what stop dss to carry the raid by day time?

i have never work any security organisation but i have common sense

Check the backup battery may be it's still functional



Atimes if it is drained it cause damage to the mother board Check the backup battery may be it's still functionalAtimes if it is drained it cause damage to the mother board 2 Likes 1 Share

medpren:

The Daura President keeps ordering his men to shut down media houses. Nnamdi Kanu was a very wise man to situate Radio Biafra away from the reach of the God-forsaken sickly dullard and his daura secret service attack dogs.



God bless Kanu and curse the dullard!

Kanu is a terrorist



He will spend 57years in different Nigeria prison Kanu is a terroristHe will spend 57years in different Nigeria prison 1 Like 1 Share

HungerBAD:

Interesting.



You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.



All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.



So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.



You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.









Sir, I think I saw your calls very early in the morning. My phone was off then; when I switched it on later, MTN alerted me I had few missed calls.



How can I reach you, sir? It appears the Nairaland mailing system is on the fritz. Sir, I think I saw your calls very early in the morning. My phone was off then; when I switched it on later, MTN alerted me I had few missed calls.How can I reach you, sir? It appears the Nairaland mailing system is on the fritz. 1 Like

sarrki:





Check the backup battery may be it's still functional



Atimes if it is drained it cause damage to the mother board

go and look for job

and stop writing against your conscience go and look for joband stop writing against your conscience 1 Like

For the m0ronic zombies trying to exonerate the daura secrer service.



We all know that they are the only operatives that operate cladestinely under the cover of the night with masked faces.



DSS arrested Rivers judges at NIGHT..



DSS attempted to arrest Apostle Suleiman at NIGHT.



DSS arrested Kanu at NIGHT.



DSS sealed this appartment at NIGHT



The evil Night bats are always afraid of their shadow, always carrying out their evil at night like all evil men.





Everybody can't be a cursed muslim zombie.. 4 Likes

medpren:

For the m0ronic zombies trying to exonerate the daura secrer service.



We all know that they are the only operatives that operate cladestinely under the cover of the night with masked faces.



DSS arrested Rivers judges at NIGHT..



DSS attempted to arrest Apostle Suleiman at NIGHT.



DSS arrested Kanu at NIGHT.



DSS sealed this appartment at NIGHT



The evil Night bats are always afraid of their shadow, always carrying out their evil at night like all evil men.





Everybody can't be a cursed muslim zombie..



When you want to identify a wailer just check the comments When you want to identify a wailer just check the comments 1 Like 2 Shares

gensteejay:



Sir, I think I saw your calls very early in the morning. My phone was off then; when I switched it on later, MTN alerted me I had few missed calls.



How can I reach you, sir? It appears the Nairaland mailing system is on the fritz.

Just leave your phone on. Just leave your phone on. 1 Like

ivandragon:

we are gradually getting there...



beating teachers in schools,



arresting judges at night,



detaining people in underground cells without access to lawyers,



forcing confessions,



disobeying unfavourable court orders...



the security agencies in Nigeria have become more brutal... they have taken to heart the body language of PMB...



we are getting there small small oo.... we are getting there small small oo.... 1 Like

HungerBAD:





Just leave your phone on. All right. All right. 1 Like

sarrki:





Kanu is a terrorist



He will spend 57years in different Nigeria prison

patriotic9jaboy, weren't you the one IPOB caught begging for alms here on NL, while kanu feeds better than your entire family even while under detention.



Are you still searching for love from fat foreign girls. Your file dey swell up everyday.



patriotic9jaboy, weren't you the one IPOB caught begging for alms here on NL, while kanu feeds better than your entire family even while under detention.Are you still searching for love from fat foreign girls. Your file dey swell up everyday. 2 Likes

HungerBAD:

Interesting.



You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.



All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.



So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.



You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.













Most useless comment of the day Most useless comment of the day

Buhari had better call DSS to order, it appears they are out of control as it is. DSS is biting more than it can chew. This tantamount to gagging the press, why carry their equipment away. it appears evidence are about to be tampered with 1 Like

Hmm