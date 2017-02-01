₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,170 members, 3,344,497 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 02:49 PM

DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja (3541 Views)

SSS Operatives, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers, Family Members Clash In Court. / BREAKING: SSS Operatives Surround Ex-nsa Sambo Dasuki’s Houses / Private Nigerian Universities Better Than Public Ones, Ex-governor Akpabio Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by ivandragon: 12:38pm
Security peratives believed to be from the State Security Service on Friday broke into the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related equipment.


Olajide Adediran, the CoreTV managing director, told PREMIUM TIMES the operatives also shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around 4:00 a.m. Friday, even though the media house had no history with the secret police.


“They have never formally notified us of any wrongdoing,” Mr. Adediran told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone. “This takes us entirely by surprise.”


Mr. Adeniran said he arrived the office, at 34, Sokode Crescent, Zone 5, Wuse, on Friday morning with his staff, but quickly realised that their access into the area had been denied.


“The entire stretch of the street has been barricaded,” Mr. Adediran said.


He said there are signs pasted on the walls of about four buildings in the area that they have been sealed by a court order.


“But even if there’s a court order, why should it be in the middle of the night that they will enforce it and why should they carry our systems and files?” He said.
Equipment that the operatives carted away included office computers, digital cameras, documents amongst other properties of the station.


PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm that SSS was responsible for the assault on CoreTV, and the agency’s refusal to appoint a spokesperson running close to two years did little to help all efforts to get clarification.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/222445-sss-operatives-seal-private-nigerian-tv-coretv.html

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by HungerBAD: 12:39pm
Interesting.

You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.

All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.

So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.

You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by softwerk(f): 12:39pm
This country sef?! angry

Whatever happened to freedom of the press!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:40pm
sarrki grin

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by SalamRushdie: 12:41pm
Welcome to the Police state .. Buhari thinks this is the cold war era where state police keeps barging uninvited into anywhere..we voted in a barbarian as president

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:41pm
oppression continues
just watch how the clown called tonyebarcanista and sarki will support dss

#istandwith2baba

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by donolatunji(m): 12:41pm
m jezz speechless

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by ivandragon: 12:42pm
we are gradually getting there...

beating teachers in schools,

arresting judges at night,

detaining people in underground cells without access to lawyers,

forcing confessions,

disobeying unfavourable court orders...

the security agencies in Nigeria have become more brutal... they have taken to heart the body language of PMB...

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:43pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
sarrki grin

Nahave me be that


If they violate security rules so be it

If not it is wrong

Am a patriot

1 Like 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:43pm
stealing buy trick
the buhari tries to gag the oppostion the hatred for him increase

so osinbanjo approve the raid?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:45pm
todayboy:
oppression continues
just watch how the clown called tonyebarcanista and sarki will support dss

#istandwith2baba


I believe in freedom of expression

What I don't like with freedom of expression is using it to incite

I want us to play politics with passion

If the bubble burst it won't be funny

1 Like 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:45pm
sarrki:


Nahave me be that


If they violate security rules so be it

If not it is wrong

Am a patriot

i said it he has arrive
kids who collect money to post rubbish online
by the time you die miserably you know what you are doing

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:47pm
Nice one

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by vedaxcool(m): 12:48pm
HungerBAD:
Interesting.

You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.

All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.so everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.

You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.





Lolz soon Seun egbede would claim DSS arrested him for trying to convert his own money to dollars... every useless dolts accross the country call DSS for any problem they face.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:49pm
todayboy:


i said it he has arrive
kids who collect money to post rubbish online
by the time you die miserably you know what you are doing

You see the holy book says

Conscience is an open wound only the truth can heal it

Do you know why the place was raided?

Have you worked in any security organization by chance?

Please get your facts right before spewing th.....she

3 Likes

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by drss2(m): 12:49pm
freedom of d press died d day buari recession dullard/walking dead was sworned in.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by medpren: 12:51pm
The Daura President keeps ordering his men to shut down media houses. Nnamdi Kanu was a very wise man to situate Radio Biafra away from the reach of the God-forsaken sickly dullard and his daura secret service attack dogs.

God bless Kanu and curse the dullard!

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:52pm
sarrki:


You see the holy book says

Conscience is an open wound only the truth can heal it

Do you know why the place was raided?

Have you worked in any security organization by chance?

Please get your facts right before spewing th.....she


think before you write
what stop dss to carry the raid by day time?
i have never work any security organisation but i have common sense

1 Like 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:55pm
todayboy:


think before you write
what stop dss to carry the raid by day time?
i have never work any security organisation but i have common sense

Check the backup battery may be it's still functional

Atimes if it is drained it cause damage to the mother board

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:56pm
medpren:
The Daura President keeps ordering his men to shut down media houses. Nnamdi Kanu was a very wise man to situate Radio Biafra away from the reach of the God-forsaken sickly dullard and his daura secret service attack dogs.

God bless Kanu and curse the dullard!

Kanu is a terrorist

He will spend 57years in different Nigeria prison

1 Like 1 Share

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by gensteejay(m): 12:56pm
HungerBAD:
Interesting.

You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.

All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.

So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.

You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.




Sir, I think I saw your calls very early in the morning. My phone was off then; when I switched it on later, MTN alerted me I had few missed calls.

How can I reach you, sir? It appears the Nairaland mailing system is on the fritz.

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by todayboy: 12:57pm
sarrki:


Check the backup battery may be it's still functional

Atimes if it is drained it cause damage to the mother board

go and look for job
and stop writing against your conscience

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by medpren: 12:58pm
For the m0ronic zombies trying to exonerate the daura secrer service.

We all know that they are the only operatives that operate cladestinely under the cover of the night with masked faces.

DSS arrested Rivers judges at NIGHT..

DSS attempted to arrest Apostle Suleiman at NIGHT.

DSS arrested Kanu at NIGHT.

DSS sealed this appartment at NIGHT

The evil Night bats are always afraid of their shadow, always carrying out their evil at night like all evil men.


Everybody can't be a cursed muslim zombie..

4 Likes

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by sarrki(m): 12:59pm
medpren:
For the m0ronic zombies trying to exonerate the daura secrer service.

We all know that they are the only operatives that operate cladestinely under the cover of the night with masked faces.

DSS arrested Rivers judges at NIGHT..

DSS attempted to arrest Apostle Suleiman at NIGHT.

DSS arrested Kanu at NIGHT.

DSS sealed this appartment at NIGHT

The evil Night bats are always afraid of their shadow, always carrying out their evil at night like all evil men.


Everybody can't be a cursed muslim zombie..


When you want to identify a wailer just check the comments

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by HungerBAD: 1:01pm
gensteejay:

Sir, I think I saw your calls very early in the morning. My phone was off then; when I switched it on later, MTN alerted me I had few missed calls.

How can I reach you, sir? It appears the Nairaland mailing system is on the fritz.

Just leave your phone on.

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by Izonpikin: 1:01pm
ivandragon:
we are gradually getting there...

beating teachers in schools,

arresting judges at night,

detaining people in underground cells without access to lawyers,

forcing confessions,

disobeying unfavourable court orders...

the security agencies in Nigeria have become more brutal... they have taken to heart the body language of PMB...

we are getting there small small oo.... grin cheesy

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by gensteejay(m): 1:02pm
HungerBAD:


Just leave your phone on.
All right.

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by medpren: 1:02pm
sarrki:


Kanu is a terrorist

He will spend 57years in different Nigeria prison

patriotic9jaboy, weren't you the one IPOB caught begging for alms here on NL, while kanu feeds better than your entire family even while under detention.

Are you still searching for love from fat foreign girls. Your file dey swell up everyday.

grin grin

2 Likes

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by IVORY2009(m): 1:16pm
HungerBAD:
Interesting.

You are not even sure who shut down your studio,and the first people that came to your mind is the DSS.

All Fishes eat human flesh,but it is the shark that takes the blame.

So everybody should keep calling the DSS name for their misfortune.

You guys should go pay your rent,as I am certain the owner(s) of the property you occupy,used the Courts system to throw you guys out.






Most useless comment of the day shocked
Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by dealslip(f): 1:20pm
Buhari had better call DSS to order, it appears they are out of control as it is. DSS is biting more than it can chew. This tantamount to gagging the press, why carry their equipment away. it appears evidence are about to be tampered with

1 Like

Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by Osibanjokess: 2:21pm
Hmm
Re: DSS Operatives Seal CoreTV Abuja by first001: 2:22pm
DSS = BULL DOG

(0) (1) (Reply)

Recommended Prayer For Yar'adua-dora Akunyili / Lets Stop This Madness / Atiku, AC Leaders, Enemies Of Democracy – PDP

Viewing this topic: castrokins(m), PietraK(m), ToyeenP, AustineE1, bencarson007(m), Chiedu4Trump, LatestAmebo, kizolo(m), davefieldpop(m), Gloriouspa(m), highchief3(m), NIGHTFOX, gasperkoya(m), dkby(m), Akposb(m), walcruise(m), omoloba123(m), willyo(m), Naturalle(f), blank(f), chenzen(m), willian10, onasa28(m), wickyyolo, aribs, Wisdomkosi(m), Rexonix007, blackHAZE, tiwiex, emdafe, benzics(m), Dovie1240(m), Toluenecpt, doctimi(m), noblezone(m), Owill1(m), eodejai, smartmey61(m), Davifeghe(m), cooldude62(m), eastman11, slimmaintenance(m), GP15, ajeleseujn(m), Magnitki, tron23(m), afrosolomon(m), timay(m) and 102 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.