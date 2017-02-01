Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" (24255 Views)

She's keeping true to her word. She is pictured flanked by soldiers in Ibadan getting ready to pick up blogger, Kemi Olunloyo. This is surely getting more interesting stay tuned guys. We will keep you updated with the latest.

Rubbish 19 Likes

What?

Car park identified.

SARS building Dugbe.

Those guys can't be foolish enough to pose with their name tags on enroute an operation.













Person suppose cash in on these beef o!

#Sips mortuary standard Goldberg

The Georgina bebe is advancing towards Kemi's territory with some hungry mofos . I expect Kemi to abort any land combat and launch an air strike on those hungry looking police men immediately. 32 Likes 1 Share

Oya now. Let's go there.

FINALLY,

ITS OFFICIAL,

THESE 2 GROWN UP MAMAS HAVE GONE AWOL 9 Likes

She stand with kpanla mopols dey smile dey snap picture, yet she dey make us believe say she come arrest aunty kemi....



Sis, better change your appearance to Trump style.



Anyways, their business.



#istandwith2baba what about you?

Ladies and noise





READ KEMI OLUNLOYO'S RESPONSE HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kemi-olunloyo-replies-georgina-onuoha.html Joblessness

yoruba and fear na 5 and 6. quote me and get 6 month ban .and why is Kemi on the run ? is she afraid

Notice me thinz 3 Likes

Looking at the faces of those hungry policemen, I actually feel pity for Nigeria. She actually called them area boys.

Shameless people 17 Likes

1 Like

Action film[color=#990000][/color]

O ma wa ga bayi o 1 Like

Y she go with security?

Why that wanted criminal called Kemi dey run?



Most of these people na mouth dem get online.. For real life they don't have levels.

e long gannnn. Season filme long gannnn.

Aunty kemi old smelly pvssy where are you

Mumu people....... make dem come join protest. No be their own dey worry Naija now. Awon oloshi meji....

wtf. I will crack my head to produce gr8 post it won't smell FP now dis post no one gives a fu¢k about makes it. WTF.

All those fools on police kaki

Hmmm, fire on the mountain, run, run, run, run

Na wao.

Women 1 Like

Soldiers?



Still searching for them..





Gbagaun detector: "she have run...."





Georgina why ehnn, why??!! 3 Likes

awoshas on the looosee





meanwhile aunty kemi right now somewhere in ibadan

She don't need security na, ..... they need to fight woman to woman...

When soldiers start to dey wear police uniform naw!

Rubbish 2 Likes