Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Ovokoo: 5:51pm
She's keeping true to her word. She is pictured flanked by soldiers in Ibadan getting ready to pick up blogger, Kemi Olunloyo. This is surely getting more interesting stay tuned guys. We will keep you updated with the latest.


https://www.instagram.com/p/BQDXAIOl160/?hl=en

http://ovoko.com.ng/georgina-onuoha-lands-ibadan-soldiers-arrest-kemi-olunloyo-pics/

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by akeemakinremi(m): 5:52pm
Rubbish

19 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by cummando(m): 5:53pm
What?
Car park identified.
SARS building Dugbe.
Those guys can't be foolish enough to pose with their name tags on enroute an operation.






Person suppose cash in on these beef o!
#Sips mortuary standard Goldberg

15 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by mazimee(m): 5:54pm
The Georgina bebe is advancing towards Kemi's territory with some hungry mofos . I expect Kemi to abort any land combat and launch an air strike on those hungry looking police men immediately. cheesy cheesy

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Kjking(m): 5:55pm
today na today... meanwhile like if you #standwith2baba and share if you #standwithbuhari

141 Likes 21 Shares

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Afam4eva(m): 6:03pm
Oya now. Let's go there.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Chosen1984: 9:18pm
FINALLY,
ITS OFFICIAL,
THESE 2 GROWN UP MAMAS HAVE GONE AWOL

9 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by emeijeh(m): 9:18pm
She stand with kpanla mopols dey smile dey snap picture, yet she dey make us believe say she come arrest aunty kemi....

Sis, better change your appearance to Trump style.

Anyways, their business.

#istandwith2baba what about you?

11 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:19pm
Ladies and noise
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by NEHLIVE: 9:19pm
Joblessness

READ KEMI OLUNLOYO'S RESPONSE HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kemi-olunloyo-replies-georgina-onuoha.html
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by emvico(m): 9:19pm
.and why is Kemi on the run ? is she afraid yoruba and fear na 5 and 6. quote me and get 6 month ban

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Rencent(m): 9:19pm
Notice me thinz

3 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Bigsteveg(m): 9:20pm
Looking at the faces of those hungry policemen, I actually feel pity for Nigeria. She actually called them area boys.
Shameless people

17 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Mouthgag: 9:20pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by whizraymond(m): 9:20pm
Action film[color=#990000][/color] grin grin
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by sannieday: 9:20pm
O ma wa ga bayi o

1 Like

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Originality007: 9:21pm
Y she go with security?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by dragonking3: 9:21pm
Why that wanted criminal called Kemi dey run?

Most of these people na mouth dem get online.. For real life they don't have levels.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by prettythicksme(f): 9:21pm
Season film grin grin e long gannnn.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Hades2016(m): 9:21pm
Aunty kemi old smelly pvssy where are you grin

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Pray: 9:21pm
Mumu people....... make dem come join protest. No be their own dey worry Naija now. Awon oloshi meji....

3 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by dessz(m): 9:22pm
wtf. I will crack my head to produce gr8 post it won't smell FP now dis post no one gives a fu¢k about makes it. WTF.

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Solowiz(m): 9:22pm
All those fools on police kaki cool shocked

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by AngelicBeing: 9:22pm
Hmmm, fire on the mountain, run, run, run, run grin grin

1 Like

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by erutoria(f): 9:22pm
Na wao.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Justbeingreal(m): 9:22pm
Women undecided

1 Like

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Tazmode(m): 9:22pm
Soldiers?

Still searching for them..


Gbagaun detector: "she have run...."


Georgina why ehnn, why??!!

3 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by mazizitonene(m): 9:22pm
awoshas on the looosee


meanwhile aunty kemi right now somewhere in ibadan

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by SuzieeDee(f): 9:22pm
She don't need security na, ..... they need to fight woman to woman...
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by pricipal2003(m): 9:23pm
When soldiers start to dey wear police uniform naw!
Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Dandsome: 9:23pm
Rubbish

2 Likes

Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by rattlesnake(m): 9:23pm
mad women everywhere

1 Like

