|Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Ovokoo: 5:51pm
She's keeping true to her word. She is pictured flanked by soldiers in Ibadan getting ready to pick up blogger, Kemi Olunloyo. This is surely getting more interesting stay tuned guys. We will keep you updated with the latest.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQDXAIOl160/?hl=en
http://ovoko.com.ng/georgina-onuoha-lands-ibadan-soldiers-arrest-kemi-olunloyo-pics/
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by akeemakinremi(m): 5:52pm
Rubbish
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by cummando(m): 5:53pm
What?
Car park identified.
SARS building Dugbe.
Those guys can't be foolish enough to pose with their name tags on enroute an operation.
Person suppose cash in on these beef o!
#Sips mortuary standard Goldberg
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by mazimee(m): 5:54pm
The Georgina bebe is advancing towards Kemi's territory with some hungry mofos . I expect Kemi to abort any land combat and launch an air strike on those hungry looking police men immediately.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Kjking(m): 5:55pm
today na today... meanwhile like if you #standwith2baba and share if you #standwithbuhari
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Afam4eva(m): 6:03pm
Oya now. Let's go there.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Chosen1984: 9:18pm
FINALLY,
ITS OFFICIAL,
THESE 2 GROWN UP MAMAS HAVE GONE AWOL
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by emeijeh(m): 9:18pm
She stand with kpanla mopols dey smile dey snap picture, yet she dey make us believe say she come arrest aunty kemi....
Sis, better change your appearance to Trump style.
Anyways, their business.
#istandwith2baba what about you?
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:19pm
Ladies and noise
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by NEHLIVE: 9:19pm
Joblessness
READ KEMI OLUNLOYO'S RESPONSE HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/kemi-olunloyo-replies-georgina-onuoha.html
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by emvico(m): 9:19pm
.and why is Kemi on the run ? is she afraid yoruba and fear na 5 and 6. quote me and get 6 month ban
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Rencent(m): 9:19pm
Notice me thinz
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Bigsteveg(m): 9:20pm
Looking at the faces of those hungry policemen, I actually feel pity for Nigeria. She actually called them area boys.
Shameless people
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Mouthgag: 9:20pm
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by whizraymond(m): 9:20pm
Action film[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by sannieday: 9:20pm
O ma wa ga bayi o
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Originality007: 9:21pm
Y she go with security?
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by dragonking3: 9:21pm
Why that wanted criminal called Kemi dey run?
Most of these people na mouth dem get online.. For real life they don't have levels.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by prettythicksme(f): 9:21pm
Season film e long gannnn.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Hades2016(m): 9:21pm
Aunty kemi old smelly pvssy where are you
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Pray: 9:21pm
Mumu people....... make dem come join protest. No be their own dey worry Naija now. Awon oloshi meji....
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by dessz(m): 9:22pm
wtf. I will crack my head to produce gr8 post it won't smell FP now dis post no one gives a fu¢k about makes it. WTF.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Solowiz(m): 9:22pm
All those fools on police kaki
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by AngelicBeing: 9:22pm
Hmmm, fire on the mountain, run, run, run, run
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by erutoria(f): 9:22pm
Na wao.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Justbeingreal(m): 9:22pm
Women
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Tazmode(m): 9:22pm
Soldiers?
Still searching for them..
Gbagaun detector: "she have run...."
Georgina why ehnn, why??!!
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by mazizitonene(m): 9:22pm
awoshas on the looosee
meanwhile aunty kemi right now somewhere in ibadan
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by SuzieeDee(f): 9:22pm
She don't need security na, ..... they need to fight woman to woman...
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by pricipal2003(m): 9:23pm
When soldiers start to dey wear police uniform naw!
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by Dandsome: 9:23pm
Rubbish
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Lands In Ibadan With Security, Says "Kemi Olunloyo On The Run" by rattlesnake(m): 9:23pm
mad women everywhere
