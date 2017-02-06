₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by dre11(m): 9:19pm
Woman faints after reading sack letter by Kaduna Electric
Garba Muhammad
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by ikbnice(m): 9:25pm
Being self-employed is the best in this country now o.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by auntysimbiat(f): 9:26pm
dats serious ooo
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by pressplay411(m): 9:27pm
Shi just got real.
If she has a case, the company is in deep shi cos with a good lawyer, she don hammer!
The fear of unemployment is the beginning of joining the 2face protest.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by ladyF(f): 9:39pm
This life sha....
God will provide another work for her.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by dingbang(m): 10:08pm
Her problems began when she refused to join her husband in Saudi arabia
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by ChuzzyBlog(m): 10:50pm
I can imagine
POOR WOMAN! WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by recievesense: 10:50pm
We have 6th Feb 2017 to express our displeasure.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by IpobExposed: 10:51pm
Buhari I believe you're seeing this.
Please I am a strong APC man. I bought the APC I.D card N5000.
Please your excellency. I support u so much that I have a YouTube channel Biafra Exposed where I do expose Liepods even on Nairaland
I support u to the extent your picture is my screensaver since 2016 Jan 6.
I argue in support of u. I believe u will make Nigeria good.
Please the hardship is becoming incommensurable.
Please try and make good your promises.
Please they now call us APC zombies.
Please Buhari we are now ashamed to stand out.
Buhari please fix the country.
Start from Jungle Justice.
Make God bless You Buhari...
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by unclezuma: 10:51pm
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by Divay22(f): 10:51pm
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by HRich(m): 10:51pm
An Israeli doctor says:
"In Israel, medicine is so advanced that we cut off a man's liver put them on another man, and in 6 weeks, he is looking for work." . The German doctor says:
"That's nothing, in Germany we take part of a brain, put it in another man, and in 4 weeks he is looking for work." . The Russian doctor says:
"Gentlemen, we take half a heart from a man, put it in another's chest, and in 2 weeks he is looking for work." . The Nigerian doctor laughs:.
"You all are behind us. May 29 2015, we took a man with no brains, no heart, and no liver and made him President. Now, the whole country is looking for work!"
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by SalamRushdie: 10:52pm
dingbang:
You don't want to know how hard life is in Saudi Arabia for a dark skinned person
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by first001: 10:52pm
@op for banning me without warning, have this
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by Bennethanderson(m): 10:52pm
what a pity
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by dingbang(m): 10:53pm
SalamRushdie:ok
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by arosunshine(m): 10:54pm
Buhari why ?
#istandwith2baba
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by pennywys: 10:54pm
The true positive effect of buhari recession
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by AntiWailer: 10:54pm
ikbnice:
Not necessarily
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by brainy4oli(m): 10:55pm
Poor lady, but When they were pushing small small children to vote, them no know say there is something called economic recession.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by FuckyourMama: 10:55pm
U try say u no hang urslf. D world record holding presidiot frm sub sahara africa wit recession n depression as his personal attributes won't rest till every citizen dies of frustration. Most especially d 95% region.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by slawomir: 10:55pm
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by soulpeppersoup(m): 10:55pm
One woman called a shoe cobbler Buhari brother. The cobbler explained that he is Hausa while Buhari is Fulani. Therefore, cannot possibly be his brother. The woman continued until Aboki lost his temper give madam slap, na so fight start ooo.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by steppin: 10:57pm
I bet she shouted Sai Baba in 2015.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by Elliotwiz1(m): 10:59pm
Nigeria jaga jaga
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by chalz493: 10:59pm
The Shange is here lolzz
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by anny268(f): 10:59pm
IpobExposed:No light to even charge your phone..
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by jaymejate(m): 11:00pm
Chai... Which way?
And they say make we no protest.
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by GreenMavro: 11:00pm
|Re: Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter by omniwater: 11:02pm
IpobExposed:check that screen shot you uploaded, apparently you also suffering epileptic power supply.
