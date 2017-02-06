Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter (2535 Views)

Embarassing Application Letter By A UNICAL Graduate / Can Suspension Lead To Sack Letter?? / Photo: OMG! See This Shocking Application Letter By A BSC Holder (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Woman faints after reading sack letter by Kaduna Electric





Garba Muhammad



A mother of two, Asmau Sulaiman, reportedly fainted twice on Tuesday after receiving her sack letter from her employer, Kaduna Electric.

Mrs. Suleiman was among 530 workers disengaged by the electricity distribution company.



Some of her colleagues who spoke to our reporter said she slumped immediately she read the content of the sack letter.



“She fainted again as we helped her down from the office on the first floor”, said Rilwan Sani, one of the staff.



Until she was disengaged, Mrs. Suleiman worked for 15 months with the company at its Rigasa Area Office in Kaduna.



When our reporter spoke with her on Thursday, she said she still could not understand the reason why she was affected by the purge.



“I refused to join my husband who is currently working in Saudi Arabia and I just recently relocated and transferred my two children school from Kano to Kaduna because of this Kaduna Electric work. Is this how they will reward our hard work?” she said.



The National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, said 530 of its members lost their jobs at the company.



In one of the sack letters signed by the company’s Managing Director, Garba Haruna, and dated January 31, the firm said the disengagement of the workers was the outcome of a `Talent Review’ conducted in 2016.



The company, which distributes electricity to Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, had recruited about 2,000 workers in August 2015.



The workers’ union said the company confirmed only 20 per cent of the workforce, terminated the appointments of 60 per cent and placed 20 per cent on extended probation for six months.



The union said those whose probationary period was extended had been on the employment of the company for 16 months. It said that the company claimed it had used performance, conduct and competence test as the criteria in the talent review exercise.



But the head, corporate communications, of the company, AbdulAzeez Abdullahi, while addressing journalists on Thursday, said it was a confirmation exercise after a rigorous verification of the credentials of the staff and their levels of competence and commitment.



In a video of the press briefing posted on the company’s Facebook page, Mr. Abdullahi said the appointments of about 90 per cent of the workers were confirmed during the exercise. He said the company had nearly 3000 workers.



Meanwhile, the two in-house unions at the company, NUEE and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied have given the Board of Directors of the company one week to remove the Managing Director.



They said it was in the interest of the Board, staff and customers for a new head to be appointed for the company in place of Mr. Haruna.



But Mr. Abdullahi waved aside the demand, saying it was not in consonance with labour relations for the staff to ask for the removal of the Managing Director or give ultimatum to the board.



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/222477-woman-faints-reading-sack-letter-kaduna-electric.html

Being self-employed is the best in this country now o. 1 Like

dats serious ooo



If she has a case, the company is in deep shi cos with a good lawyer, she don hammer!



The fear of unemployment is the beginning of joining the 2face protest. Shi just got real.If she has a case, the company is in deep shi cos with a good lawyer, she don hammer!The fear of unemployment is the beginning of joining the 2face protest. 3 Likes

This life sha....



God will provide another work for her.

Her problems began when she refused to join her husband in Saudi arabia 2 Likes





POOR WOMAN! WATCH THE VIDEO HERE I can imagine 1 Like

We have 6th Feb 2017 to express our displeasure.





Please I am a strong APC man. I bought the APC I.D card N5000.



Please your excellency. I support u so much that I have a YouTube channel Biafra Exposed where I do expose Liepods even on Nairaland

I support u to the extent your picture is my screensaver since 2016 Jan 6.

I argue in support of u. I believe u will make Nigeria good.

Please the hardship is becoming incommensurable.



Please try and make good your promises.

Please they now call us APC zombies.

Please Buhari we are now ashamed to stand out.





Buhari please fix the country.

Start from Jungle Justice.



Make God bless You Buhari... Buhari I believe you're seeing this.Please I am a strong APC man. I bought the APC I.D card N5000.Please your excellency. I support u so much that I have a YouTube channel Biafra Exposed where I do expose Liepods even on NairalandI support u to the extent your picture is my screensaver since 2016 Jan 6.I argue in support of u. I believe u will make Nigeria good.Please the hardship is becoming incommensurable.Please try and make good your promises.Please they now call us APC zombies.Please Buhari we are now ashamed to stand out.Buhari please fix the country.Start from Jungle Justice.Make God bless You Buhari... 1 Like

....

An Israeli doctor says:

"In Israel, medicine is so advanced that we cut off a man's liver put them on another man, and in 6 weeks, he is looking for work." . The German doctor says:

"That's nothing, in Germany we take part of a brain, put it in another man, and in 4 weeks he is looking for work." . The Russian doctor says:

"Gentlemen, we take half a heart from a man, put it in another's chest, and in 2 weeks he is looking for work." . The Nigerian doctor laughs:.

"You all are behind us. May 29 2015, we took a man with no brains, no heart, and no liver and made him President. Now, the whole country is looking for work!" 3 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

Her problems began when she refused to join her husband in Saudi arabia

You don't want to know how hard life is in Saudi Arabia for a dark skinned person You don't want to know how hard life is in Saudi Arabia for a dark skinned person 1 Like

@op for banning me without warning, have this 3 Likes

what a pity 1 Like

SalamRushdie:





You don't want to know how hard life is in Saudi Arabia for a dark skinned person ok ok 1 Like

Buhari why ?







#istandwith2baba

The true positive effect of buhari recession

ikbnice:

Being self-employed is the best in this country now o.

Not necessarily Not necessarily

Poor lady, but When they were pushing small small children to vote, them no know say there is something called economic recession.

U try say u no hang urslf. D world record holding presidiot frm sub sahara africa wit recession n depression as his personal attributes won't rest till every citizen dies of frustration. Most especially d 95% region.

ok

One woman called a shoe cobbler Buhari brother. The cobbler explained that he is Hausa while Buhari is Fulani. Therefore, cannot possibly be his brother. The woman continued until Aboki lost his temper give madam slap, na so fight start ooo.

I bet she shouted Sai Baba in 2015.

Nigeria jaga jaga

The Shange is here lolzz

IpobExposed:

Buhari I believe you're seeing this.



Please I am a strong APC man. I bought the APC I.D card N5000.



Please your excellency. I support u so much that I have a YouTube channel Biafra Exposed where I do expose Liepods even on Nairaland

I support u to the extent your picture is my screensaver since 2016 Jan 6.

I argue in support of u. I believe u will make Nigeria good.

Please the hardship is becoming incommensurable.



Please try and make good your promises.

Please they now call us APC zombies.

Please Buhari we are now ashamed to stand out.





Buhari please fix the country.

Start from Jungle Justice.



Make God bless You Buhari... No light to even charge your phone.. No light to even charge your phone.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Chai... Which way?



And they say make we no protest.

na wa