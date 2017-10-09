Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan (12827 Views)

Oyibo Woman Selling Purewater On Lagos Street (Photos, Video) / 2016 Recruitment At Julius Berger Nigeria Plc / Over 400,000 Jobs Created In 3rd Quarter - NBS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I just got information from a reliable source in Julius berger that they have shut down their site at the Lagos-Ibadan express road since last week friday, and have rendered more than 400 people jobless. I heard this is as a result of delays on the payment of the agreed contract fees for work already done, and its obviously evident that at the moment the Fg doesnt have the required funding for the continuation of the project. 3 Likes

25bn dollars ...where is it 48 Likes

dingbang:

25bn dollars ...where is it lol, ask kachukwu or Mr Baru lol, ask kachukwu or Mr Baru 20 Likes 1 Share

bubu should please tell his fulani brothers to return back our 26billion dollars, that road don't need to be abandoned because of payment,is a major economy and social gateway, I use God beg oh. 42 Likes

what is happening to Nigeria, 400 jobs lost and now the partly constructed roads will deteriorate further don't forget that December is around the corner 16 Likes

lalasticlala, this matter pass snake ooo, isn't this front page worthy? Anybody plying the route always will attest that work has really been suspended on that road 9 Likes

more to go soon.

Zenith ban gan is currently in trouble 4 Likes

There was once a country instead of getting people to invest the remaining ones are leaving 3 Likes

When Fashola was shouting that the Senate reduced the budget for the finance of the road despite huge debt owed the contractors by the past administration which his ministry has to pay, the same anti progress Nigerians were happy because it's against this administration, but they never knew that is coming back to hunt the masses.

Monies owed the contractors by GEJ government was the first thing they were settling before the Senathieves reduced the budget for nonsense constituency allowance.

I believe when loan from the sukuk bond is implement, work will start fully again.





Kindly find below major 25 roads the Sukuk loan will fund 50 Likes 5 Shares

evidence of failed government.

I was discussing with a friend recently on the annual maintenance culture before December by the previous Government.

What happened to it since APC took over?

For the past 3 years they have not maintained the roads they inherited nor constructed new. 8 Likes

Hmmm....sad!

Ah





Bad news







All is well

FG what is your take on this? 14 Likes

H

It's OK here... 3 Likes

Hian



Govt should not abandon that project abeg

Mumu government

Everything they touch perishes 4 Likes

that's not good. the last thing we need now is more unemployment 1 Like

Very unfortunate





Oje wun soke



Who can sing that flavour song







No single projects done by this government yet their supporters still cheers them



Dullard

Dullardiho

Dullardeen

If I type dullardeen my phone suggests buhari Buhari is about to go downOje wun sokeWho can sing that flavour songNo single projects done by this government yet their supporters still cheers themDullardDullardihoDullardeenIf I type dullardeen my phone suggests buhari 17 Likes

it is well,God help us.......

Buhari is working....thought we are out of recession.

bad managmnt 1 Like

If i tell you the number of people i know who have lost their jobs under this APC government.....

E no go beta for this negative CHANGE agent 11 Likes

How do we know this news is true? It is not from a newspaper, or a blog, or a reputable person...just he say she say. Na wa o!

Nairaland is loosing its credibility, how can such a post make front page with no source?? just hearsay ?? The 100billion sukkuk loan given to the mister last week is for which project?? 3 Likes

I warned them

work of our legislathieves....

if true then I don't think they shd shut down work cos gov is a continuum and besides we still av abt two yrs to go in ds buhari administration. J B is actually a big coy so why can't they finish up everything n come to d tables for payments?

A rumour made front page?



Seun.



Don't make Nairaland Rumourland.



At least get some solid confirmation. 3 Likes