|Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Rhesusmonkey(m): 8:24am On Oct 08
I just got information from a reliable source in Julius berger that they have shut down their site at the Lagos-Ibadan express road since last week friday, and have rendered more than 400 people jobless. I heard this is as a result of delays on the payment of the agreed contract fees for work already done, and its obviously evident that at the moment the Fg doesnt have the required funding for the continuation of the project.
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by dingbang(m): 8:27am On Oct 08
25bn dollars ...where is it
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Rhesusmonkey(m): 8:35am On Oct 08
dingbang:lol, ask kachukwu or Mr Baru
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by sunsewa16: 10:23am On Oct 08
bubu should please tell his fulani brothers to return back our 26billion dollars, that road don't need to be abandoned because of payment,is a major economy and social gateway, I use God beg oh.
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by maxnedu11(m): 2:16pm On Oct 08
what is happening to Nigeria, 400 jobs lost and now the partly constructed roads will deteriorate further don't forget that December is around the corner
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Rhesusmonkey(m): 3:16pm
lalasticlala, this matter pass snake ooo, isn't this front page worthy? Anybody plying the route always will attest that work has really been suspended on that road
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Gaybu: 5:06pm
more to go soon.
Zenith ban gan is currently in trouble
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Cladez(m): 5:29pm
There was once a country instead of getting people to invest the remaining ones are leaving
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by brainpulse: 5:30pm
When Fashola was shouting that the Senate reduced the budget for the finance of the road despite huge debt owed the contractors by the past administration which his ministry has to pay, the same anti progress Nigerians were happy because it's against this administration, but they never knew that is coming back to hunt the masses.
Monies owed the contractors by GEJ government was the first thing they were settling before the Senathieves reduced the budget for nonsense constituency allowance.
I believe when loan from the sukuk bond is implement, work will start fully again.
Kindly find below major 25 roads the Sukuk loan will fund
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by seyigiggle: 5:30pm
evidence of failed government.
I was discussing with a friend recently on the annual maintenance culture before December by the previous Government.
What happened to it since APC took over?
For the past 3 years they have not maintained the roads they inherited nor constructed new.
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by ammyluv2002(f): 5:30pm
Hmmm....sad!
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by BreezyCB(m): 5:30pm
Ah
Bad news
All is well
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by greatwhite(m): 5:30pm
FG what is your take on this?
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Divinerace(m): 5:31pm
H
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:31pm
It's OK here...
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by agarawu23(m): 5:31pm
Hian
Govt should not abandon that project abeg
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Klington: 5:31pm
Mumu government
Everything they touch perishes
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by abike12(f): 5:32pm
that's not good. the last thing we need now is more unemployment
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by IYIMAN: 5:32pm
Very unfortunate
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by maxiuc(m): 5:32pm
Buhari is about to go down
Oje wun soke
Who can sing that flavour song
No single projects done by this government yet their supporters still cheers them
Dullard
Dullardiho
Dullardeen
If I type dullardeen my phone suggests buhari
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by plegion19: 5:32pm
it is well,God help us.......
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by thunder74(m): 5:32pm
Buhari is working....thought we are out of recession.
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by lotabanny: 5:32pm
bad managmnt
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by nairavsdollars: 5:33pm
If i tell you the number of people i know who have lost their jobs under this APC government.....
E no go beta for this negative CHANGE agent
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by kay29000(m): 5:33pm
How do we know this news is true? It is not from a newspaper, or a blog, or a reputable person...just he say she say. Na wa o!
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by dondo83(m): 5:34pm
Nairaland is loosing its credibility, how can such a post make front page with no source?? just hearsay ?? The 100billion sukkuk loan given to the mister last week is for which project??
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by chyy5(m): 5:34pm
I warned them
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by laurel03: 5:34pm
work of our legislathieves....
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Quality20(m): 5:34pm
if true then I don't think they shd shut down work cos gov is a continuum and besides we still av abt two yrs to go in ds buhari administration. J B is actually a big coy so why can't they finish up everything n come to d tables for payments?
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by GavelSlam: 5:34pm
A rumour made front page?
Seun.
Don't make Nairaland Rumourland.
At least get some solid confirmation.
|Re: Julius Berger Rumored To Have Sacked 400 Workers, Shutdown Work On Lagos-Ibadan by Shorsky1: 5:35pm
If the post is true,then things are getting worse in the Country.The govt should look into it because the population of people unemployed is increasing.
