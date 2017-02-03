₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,498 members, 3,345,211 topics. Date: Friday, 03 February 2017 at 11:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) (1367 Views)
Man Vows "Two Months From Now And No Change I Will Carry GUN" / If This Isn't Change, I Don't Know What Else Is! / Nigerians Will Soon See The ‘change’ I Promised– Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:33pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as4nv11ZADM
Middle aged man in lagos vowed to become a robber if there is still no change in nigeria in two months time.. He said this while explaining how unbearable the level of hardship he has been going through is..
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:34pm
and some people said its not time to protest ??
WE WONT WAIT TILL NIGERIA BECOMES GHANA AND NIGER OF SOME YEARS BACK..
3 Likes
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by ChristineC: 9:39pm
Jungle justice awaits.
maybe he even voted for the change
2 Likes
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Nogodye(m): 9:39pm
I don't blame the guy sha when the suffering is too much to bear...but carry gun won't solve the problem...Auntysimbiat you stole the space.
1 Like
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Blessed16(m): 9:40pm
I weep for my country NIGERIA, a country blessed wit milk and Honey. ,but bubu why ?
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by mazimee(m): 9:41pm
Unfortunately, your gun will not directly affect the politicians who pushed us all to the wall but rather your fellow poor citizens.
They don't bloody care.
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by laplace19(m): 9:44pm
They don't care about us....." in M.J's voice"
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by MistadeRegal(m): 9:50pm
Gun won't solve issue on ground.
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by richommie(m): 9:51pm
auntysimbiat:simbiat u create topic.
Na u first comment
#YOLO
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by duality(m): 9:54pm
This shouldd hit the front page immediately.
Quite funny though. But he said the truth. Let's be frank.Middle class are not finding things easy now so you think the lower class are smiling.
Person trek from Mowe to vi to where be that place sef? Na yaba abi oshodi.... Yet no work and you say all is well. Check am naw? haba.!
Lalasticlala no dey open threads like this. no be mmm or snake.
1 Like
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by oatzeal(m): 10:00pm
hmmmm... this govt has obviously pushed masses to the wall ... lalasticlala
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by scrapNG: 10:03pm
today, one guy was given 100m bail after stealing 1.2billion naira.. NIGERIA IS REALLY ENCOURAGING CORRUPTION... I SEE NO CHANGES
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by EKITI001: 10:07pm
duality:
Hmmmm.. i guess he has not seen this... he s good at his job..
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Iamwrath: 10:08pm
Even to rent gun no be free
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by josephine123: 10:17pm
auntysimbiat:
we will protest for real.. even if its for the fake promises of alhaji buhari and pastor osinbajo
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by AshawoGirl(f): 10:27pm
As a woman u don't need to carry gun. U no wat I mean.
U have it already.
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by adonbilivit: 10:55pm
this is no longer funny. don't push more boys into G
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by delishpot: 10:55pm
Vex Dey do am. Abi is he planning to rob his fellow suffer head Nigerians who are passing through the same challenges as him?? He is very stupid for not saying he would rob the people at the top that deny him his salary while they earn fat sitting allowances, traveling allowances, furniture and nanny allowances. Senators, governors and all those chiefs who rob their subjects dry. I feel sorry forbhis situation sha. Even though the robbers who rob with pens would not care about him. They wantbto rob enough to use to bribe God after they die.
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by slawomir: 10:56pm
ok
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by chalz493: 10:56pm
Hahhahahahahahaahahah in no fit laaff
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by recievesense: 10:56pm
Hope you will rob the fraudulent government officials. You will be safe, that is not a crime. You are just taking what is rightly yours.
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by unclezuma: 10:57pm
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by jaymejate(m): 10:57pm
So determined. I like that
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Elliotwiz1(m): 10:57pm
the end is coming
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Akinz0126(m): 10:58pm
AAi
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by SalamRushdie: 10:58pm
This is the first time in my life I have considered being corrupt just so I can have more money to keep up ...That is why
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by EastGold(m): 10:58pm
The frustration is real
It's only that those Buhari’s aide will not let him see this
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Francis95(m): 10:58pm
Naija Sorry
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by GreenMavro: 10:58pm
lol
There will always be a change...but you have to state if its positive or negative change
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by Dezzx(m): 10:59pm
firing squad loading
|Re: "Two Months From Now And No Change, I Will Carry Gun" - Nigerian Man (Video) by XaintJoel20(m): 11:00pm
h
Katsina Gov Escapes Death In Fatal Crash As He Rushes To Meet Jonathan / Why Are We Importing Radioactive Election Materials From Japan? / Can Someone Interpret This Qoutes? OBAMA
Viewing this topic: Mayflowa(m), miketemi4luv, ableguy(m), Jackeeh(m), Slimmath(m), aktom007, eunisam, tiwaz(m), terrence12(m), Ernest777(m), Onyijeff(m), Amoto111, unclezuma, Tripletimmy(m), madone, Oruhuwin(m), Robinhoodxxx, SubtleFRED(m), Richiejaystar, Georgeisco2007, tunde4eva, egbusi1(m), justscorchone(m), directonpc(m), OlimsyO1, manneger2, hilaryCU, Arthurhills, hayoholla, whycee001, adajiboyy(m), Decypher, Princedapace(m), TARABA911(m), Profbukky, morzook(m), AnonyNymous(m), Babawo50(m), kalishay, prettyPriscy(f), Ovacoma, ThesailorR, Oracle13(m), fabre4, TwerkingSquirrel(m), Adegbulugbe(m), foliman(m), pressplay411(m), flexgee, Stupedinluv(f), pboiskinpy(m), dadicvila(m), Number2(m), Rexleo(m), BRIGHTTAZ, sammy550, Ayomax(m), SunnyJose(m), edoboy33(m), AfonjaGuy, coolshegs10(m), gensteejay(m), RealSleek(m), kabnafs(m), patfenda(m), paschu, Jephyard(m), doubled241(m), gbegemaster(m), bouyantbetty(f), Tolzeal(m), shadowwalker101, emirate0(m), JideJamez(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), Sundouglas, sluk(m), Tumiliciou918, crestedaguiyi, Freemancharles9(m), pussyAvenger, delishpot, kolado(m), Haute, persius555, kilokeys(m), ekiyor3 and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3