WATCH THE VIDEO







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=as4nv11ZADM



Middle aged man in lagos vowed to become a robber if there is still no change in nigeria in two months time.. He said this while explaining how unbearable the level of hardship he has been going through is..







and some people said its not time to protest ??





WE WONT WAIT TILL NIGERIA BECOMES GHANA AND NIGER OF SOME YEARS BACK.. 3 Likes

Jungle justice awaits.



maybe he even voted for the change Jungle justice awaits.maybe he even voted for the change 2 Likes

I don't blame the guy sha when the suffering is too much to bear...but carry gun won't solve the problem...Auntysimbiat you stole the space. 1 Like

? I weep for my country NIGERIA, a country blessed wit milk and Honey. ,but bubu why

Unfortunately, your gun will not directly affect the politicians who pushed us all to the wall but rather your fellow poor citizens.



They don't bloody care.

They don't care about us....." in M.J's voice"

Gun won't solve issue on ground.

This shouldd hit the front page immediately.



Quite funny though. But he said the truth. Let's be frank.Middle class are not finding things easy now so you think the lower class are smiling.





Person trek from Mowe to vi to where be that place sef? Na yaba abi oshodi.... Yet no work and you say all is well. Check am naw? haba.!



Lalasticlala no dey open threads like this. no be mmm or snake. 1 Like

hmmmm... this govt has obviously pushed masses to the wall ... lalasticlala

today, one guy was given 100m bail after stealing 1.2billion naira.. NIGERIA IS REALLY ENCOURAGING CORRUPTION... I SEE NO CHANGES

Even to rent gun no be free

As a woman u don't need to carry gun. U no wat I mean.

U have it already.

this is no longer funny. don't push more boys into G

Vex Dey do am. Abi is he planning to rob his fellow suffer head Nigerians who are passing through the same challenges as him?? He is very stupid for not saying he would rob the people at the top that deny him his salary while they earn fat sitting allowances, traveling allowances, furniture and nanny allowances. Senators, governors and all those chiefs who rob their subjects dry. I feel sorry forbhis situation sha. Even though the robbers who rob with pens would not care about him. They wantbto rob enough to use to bribe God after they die.

Hahhahahahahahaahahah in no fit laaff









Hope you will rob the fraudulent government officials. You will be safe, that is not a crime. You are just taking what is rightly yours.

So determined. I like that

the end is coming

This is the first time in my life I have considered being corrupt just so I can have more money to keep up ...That is why

The frustration is real



It's only that those Buhari’s aide will not let him see this

Naija Sorry

There will always be a change...but you have to state if its positive or negative change

firing squad loading