₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,770 members, 3,345,953 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 February 2017 at 11:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years (5453 Views)
Photo Of The Nigerian Undergraduate Jailed For 24yrs For N25m Internet Scam / Australian Teenager Claims She Was Raped By This Nigerian [SEE PHOTOS] / Thia Young Man Scammed Me (pictures Attached) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by noetic5: 7:05am
A Nigerian man who defrauded hundreds of lonely U.S. women online was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in federal prison and ordered to repay $1.7 million.
Olayinka Ilumsa Sunmola, of Lagos, bilked dozens of women in Missouri and Illinois alone, driving some to bankruptcy and at least one to the brink of suicide, prosecutors have said.
Sunmola and others would pretend to be members of the U.S. military stationed overseas or businessmen working there, some of whom were widowers with children. They used pictures of men in uniform they found online, sometimes lifting pictures of dead servicemen from memorial websites.
They wooed their "soul mates" via emails, instant messages, flowers, candy and other gifts. Some of the women bought wedding gowns or began to use the fake last names that Sunmola and the others were using. The scammers then began to concoct emergencies that grew ever larger until their victims' assets were gone, prosecutors said.
One Bond County, Ill. woman bankrupted herself buying electronics and shipping them to Sunmola, re-shipping things he bought using stolen credit card numbers and taking out cash advances on a credit card.
A woman identified in court last year only as Jane Doe No. 6 was a recently divorced single mother when she met Sunmola, who was claiming to be a U.S. Army major. She is also partially disabled and a survivor of an abusive relationship.
Sunmola's victims didn't know that credit cards and checks he sent to them were bogus, and that the electronic items were fraudulently purchased. Sometimes victims would be tricked a second time, when contacted by fake foreign “investigators” who demanded thousands of dollars in customs payments to send back items they claimed to have seized.
Sunmola persuaded some victims to send sexually explicit photos or videos, then used them for blackmail. In one case, Sunmola shared the pictures with a victim's relatives even after she paid him, prosecutors said.
While "systematically destroying" the women, Sunmola used their money for lavish parties, two Range Rovers, four properties in South Africa and a $363,000 home in Nigeria, prosecutors said.
After two days of a jury trial in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in March, Sunmola pleaded guilty to eight felonies, including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, and interstate extortion. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge David Herndon.
Source: http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/nigerian-man-who-stole-money-from-lonely-missouri-and-illinois/article_1dc9cdfe-4785-538d-9e1d-ca17a7fb23ca.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by noetic5: 7:05am
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE MAN
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/olayinka-sunmola-sentenced-to-27-years.html
BADT GUY
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Zeedarh(f): 7:24am
Wehdone sir.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Adedaniel211(m): 7:39am
Bad sharp guy.
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by ademega(m): 7:42am
Eledumare ohhhhhhhh
Now with all the luxury... To what end?? 27 years no be beans ohhhh.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Edwinmason(m): 8:02am
all this scammers giving nigeria a bad name
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by johncallidon(m): 8:02am
heart melting story. . . buh for those duped una no dey reason welah?
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by oyetunder: 8:10am
Any child is free to contact leprosy...so far such a child is ready to leave alone in the forest. Smart guy...now thou shall for the next many years has many hours to realise your intimidating stupidity.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by chybykee(m): 8:36am
God Bless America
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Donchucky(m): 9:27am
TO THE AFOJAS, THEY ALWAYS REP IN SUCH CASES
19 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by agadez007(m): 9:48am
Edwinmason:fixed
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by eposho: 10:00am
Name checker association, u r sighted.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Edwinmason(m): 10:34am
agadez007:thank bro....i owe you three bottles of origin
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by madridguy(m): 10:56am
Noted.
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by henrydadon(m): 10:56am
Awon ti segun wire
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by banttieman(m): 10:57am
100 gullible women.
I doff my hat sir
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by henrydadon(m): 10:57am
The problem with these boys is that they dont know when to stop..and they allow the wealth they are getting into their head..
They forgot that if they keep scamming people sooner or later they will have to put a face to the picture..they forget these bank that they withdraw money from have cameras..at the end of the day when they get these money instead of them to quietly spend it or invest in something meaningful they head up to instagram to show off their ill gotten wealth..
Allowing the law enforcement to catch up with dem..i guess they neva learn..
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Oyind17: 10:57am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Opistorincos(m): 10:58am
That's a hell of a talent
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by months: 10:58am
na dem
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Pwayne2016(m): 10:58am
Afon..
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by OKorowanta: 10:58am
Trying to follow Mandela footstep but choosed the wrong bizness path.
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by fidel3431(m): 10:59am
afonjas and yahoo.co.uk be like
its our work ooo.....lols
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by conductor1: 10:59am
Afo...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by bettercreature(m): 11:00am
fidel3431:Dunce! when did Olayinka Ilumsa Sunmola become a Yoruba name
He is a confirm Hausa man
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by hollywater: 11:00am
Op just put it this way. Afonja Man not Nigeria. The none hard working Tribe, but want to reap.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Omagago(m): 11:00am
Afonja ne
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by gbenga4sure(m): 11:00am
when it comes to cyber crimes,it is Yoruba.drugs -ibos and terrorism-northerner. Nigeria is just 3 different nations waiting to be explored. let each nation build on these. e. g Yoruba should build cyber gurus and sustain it's fast growing online market like India's and limit cyber crimes while Ibos should enforce murder charges against drug trafficking and northerner build a strong military. Let's just go our separate ways
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by OLAFIMIX: 11:00am
Nemesis
|Re: Nigerian Man Scammed 100 US Lonely Women. Will Be Jailed For 27 Years by Darkkarma: 11:00am
Unfortunately, other Nigerians will pay for the sins of this spineless coward, on nearly every online international store, I have to mask my location in order to have a transaction or else the seller will never respond, going on eBay, I was about to purchase a gaming system, only to be get smacked in the face. "This seller does not ship to Nigeria" I was crestfallen to find the same message on every other product.
Checking the forums all I found were complaints and insults on Nigeria, as far as one telling the other that nothing good comes out of that "poo hole" and it should be a testing ground for nuclear weapons.
I am ashamed of my country, all I hear and see is bad news in and outside.
That's the link to just one of several forum posts about our cowardly brothers.
https://amp.reddit.com/r/Ebay/comments/1q8u3z/buyer_wants_me_to_send_to_nigeria/
1 Like 1 Share
Amber Rose Was My Client - Woman Charged With Killing Dancer With Butt Injection / How My Youth Corper Friend Raped Me - Youth Corper / Kidnapper Displays Human Head For Sales In Atan Ota Market, Ogun State
Viewing this topic: uju22(f), savage76(m), PrinceMario(m), holysin5683(m), rottentomatoes, Category1, dival247(m), adymah, peaceonearth(m), Arogunmasa(m), pat077, swuftz, longerthroat(m), nepapole(m), BreezyCB(m), kadafs, thelastmediator, TONIKEZ, tamertery(m), goldedprince, scholes0(m), proffc, Candycrusher(m), genteelo(m), kushma(m), teejan, Nedsnow(m), Kennedymac(m), johnseno, simak1(m), Rexleo(m), eyzeberg, Feemmy(m), xagaboi(m), kingthreat(m), 8686(m), kayrukky, ItsQuinn(f), jasper4(m), kaze4blues(m), elvisdaniels(m), yomskin(m), slap1(m), Ohamzee, ordained(m), proxy20, fuke(m), Costa2000(m), lrguru(m), kvngjesse(m), Onechancearmy, Gorgeous5, estrong, tlongevity(m), Eleganza33(f), NOC1(m), dnative(m), Smilgler(m), NMotorwerks, StFrank2(m), NaWetinDey(m), codebrew85(m), mathew247, playpaz, polazi(m), mekadonpat(m), yemi1261(m), noetic5, Varys, qoudous(m), Eddygourdo(m), crisycent, illitrate(m), chinoify, aycapri(m), Sammypope4all(m), Dondbuzor, BeardedMan, walenack(m), hedonistic, badboyplay(m), highchiefpee, SBadejo(m), Ibman, JohnXcel, nairaman66(m), VIPERVENOM(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13