₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,738,770 members, 3,345,954 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 February 2017 at 11:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) (3100 Views)
Obituary Poster Of Briskila, Solomon Dalung's Wife (Photo) / Briskila Solomon Dalung's Burial Is On Saturday February, 4th / Solomon Dalung's First Wife Is Dead (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:04am
Above are photos from ongoing funeral service for late Mrs Briskila, Solomon Dalung's wife who will be laid to rest today in Sabon Gida, Langtang South of Plateau state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-ongoing-funeral-service-for.html?m=1
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:05am
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 8:05am
sixtuschimere:more
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by xstry: 8:07am
life's short
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:08am
RIP! madam
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:19am
Every soul shall have a taste of death.
RIP MADAM.
1 Like
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by wite111(m): 10:12am
RIP!
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by ichommy(m): 11:14am
Rest on Mama
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:16am
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:17am
There is a spirit of disorganization hovering over this ministers head ...RIP madam
1 Like
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 11:17am
Rip
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by obembet(m): 11:17am
K
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by BbcNews: 11:20am
U mean This Minister Couldn't Renovate his Church All This While.
RIP to Departed.
2 Likes
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by watered(m): 11:24am
"The money spended was well spended"
RIP
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 11:24am
Adieu madam.
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by pauljumbo: 11:25am
see how poor the church his
the minister cant even take care of the church
rip madam
1 Like
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by Ceema1(f): 11:26am
rip madam
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by DESNAT(m): 11:26am
BbcNews:if he renovates it tommorow, you will say he stole your money to renovate the church.
4 Likes
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by doninno(m): 11:28am
Are the pictures above or below ehn?
sixtuschimere:
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by iamawara(m): 11:28am
Rest well ma'am. Dalung will miss his wife. So sad
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 11:29am
pauljumbo:
If the Church receives donations, bribes and gifts from the Minister, how would they speak the truth to him and correct him when he's wrong?
These Northern Pastors face bombs, bullets, segregation, denial, persecution and death daily and they are ready to die for Christ and his work.
The ones in the South approve masturbation, buy jets, fry their hair and endorse political thieves. That is why they can't speak the truth cos they are worse than the sinners they condemn.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by juman(m): 11:29am
pauljumbo:
The man is not rich person.
Even by the way the church is good enough nah.
Not every church is mega church.
1 Like
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:30am
May God grant her soul an eternal rest. Commiserations to the bereaved family.
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by souhid: 11:31am
BbcNews:
With which money
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by basty: 11:34am
R.I.P
Madam Birikila Dalung, sun re o
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by darfay: 11:37am
The body is but an outer covering for the soul
The reality is the soul which never dies but just changes form. In some you will always be around
Rip ma
|Re: Funeral Service Of Briskila Solomon Dalung (Photos) by SWORD419: 11:42am
(0) (Reply)
Islamic School Bombed In Sapele Delta State- Revenge? / Nigerian Law Makers To Use Made In Nigeria Motor "innoson" / How Has Nairaland Benefited You The Most?
Viewing this topic: Ilias2, Arebey, emoa2002(m), Vic74real, 4emmanueltosin(m), hardizzle, Mustafa11, dainformant(m), Gfrey6(m), oyans, inkRedNblue, jaymejate(m), udyraph(m), eakenbor, agenerien(m), basty, ipobarecriminals, ChukwuemekaVal(m), GyemNgas(m), Ushafaiza(m), Tracygold(f), Vhalentino09(m), johnbosco5a(m), darfay, AprilSmallWoman(f), lekibraky(m), introvertious, sayyid(m), chidiebere123(m), Omagago(m), youngengineer180, Honour91(m) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6