pauljumbo:

see how poor the church his

the minister cant even take care of the church



rip madam

If the Church receives donations, bribes and gifts from the Minister, how would they speak the truth to him and correct him when he's wrong?



These Northern Pastors face bombs, bullets, segregation, denial, persecution and death daily and they are ready to die for Christ and his work.



The ones in the South approve masturbation, buy jets, fry their hair and endorse political thieves. That is why they can't speak the truth cos they are worse than the sinners they condemn. If the Church receives donations, bribes and gifts from the Minister, how would they speak the truth to him and correct him when he's wrong?These Northern Pastors face bombs, bullets, segregation, denial, persecution and death daily and they are ready to die for Christ and his work.The ones in the South approve masturbation, buy jets, fry their hair and endorse political thieves. That is why they can't speak the truth cos they are worse than the sinners they condemn. 1 Like 1 Share