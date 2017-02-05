Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano (9343 Views)

Security sources told DAILY NIGERIAN that he died on Saturday after he was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital over stomach cramp.



His body will be transported to his home town in Katsina for burial later today.



The service recorded tremendous achievements during his time such as the discovery and raiding of a training cell allegedly linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, ISIS, in Kano.



I can imajine them sippin origin beneath their hijab in celebration. . . 3 Likes 1 Share

Daura secret service director kano state rushed 2 d hospital for stomach cramps...hope u didn't die due 2 d harsh effects of d recession 15 Likes

To be buried in his hometown, KATSINA! Those are the script players! Rest in peace, if you feel like. 16 Likes 1 Share

Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un 2 Likes

Good riddance to one of booharry's attack dogs. 19 Likes 2 Shares

medpren:

Good riddance to one of booharry's attack dogs.



You must also die one day and you don't know what people will say about you. You don't even know how your death will come... I have no respect for people who show zero remorse to someone's death. You must also die one day and you don't know what people will say about you. You don't even know how your death will come... I have no respect for people who show zero remorse to someone's death. 16 Likes 2 Shares

malware:





You must also die one day and you don't know what people will say about you. You don't even know how your death will come... I have no respect for people who show zero remorse to someone's death.

To hell with the both of you. I thought your DSS killers and their murderous boohary are immune to death after killing many IPOB members.



Let him rest in pieces. I spare no tears for murderous state-sponsored fools. To hell with the both of you. I thought your DSS killers and their murderous boohary are immune to death after killing many IPOB members.Let him rest in pieces. I spare no tears for murderous state-sponsored fools. 38 Likes 4 Shares

IslamicRebel:

Very good. First thr evil Afonja police chief of Rivers and now this one. Next is the terrorist and paedophile Buhari.



Sit down and ask yourself these simple questions: Is my moniker sensible? Is my comment sensible? How would people rate me looking at all these? Is there any need for me to be doing things befitting of a human being so that my children can copy from me? Sit down and ask yourself these simple questions: Is my moniker sensible? Is my comment sensible? How would people rate me looking at all these? Is there any need for me to be doing things befitting of a human being so that my children can copy from me? 6 Likes 1 Share

Inna lillah wahina ilehi rajihun 1 Like

medpren:





To hell with the both of you. I thought your DSS killers and their murderous boohary are immune to death after killing many IPOB members.



Let him rest in pieces. I spare no tears for murderous state-sponsored fools.



Ok Weldon, please. Ok Weldon, please.

Among the people dat shedded innocent bloood.

I aint rejoicing over his death though but i tell u

There is Hand OF God.



But wen u tell people abt karma they ll think its a folk tale.



NOW GO AND TELL GOD ABT THE INNOCENT LIFE U WASTED.... GOD HELP U THO. 7 Likes 1 Share

none of my business....

The demonic is dead. 7 Likes

May God grant your loved ones the strength to bear this great loss!



Adieu !! 1 Like

Rip to him. Daura Secret service should be nationalized 3 Likes

not again

May his soul rest in peace!

Rot in hell fool

Karma is fishing dem out one by one 6 Likes

the way Nigerians hate this enforcement agencies and there agents eh ... 6 Likes 1 Share

An Afonja police died and now a Hausa Fulani demons.The is dead. 9 Likes 1 Share

RIP

thank God 1 Like 1 Share

You mean the head of Fulani Protection Service?



Does stomach cramp kill easily? With all the body guards and bullet proof gizmos.. Na wa oh.. Or is this karma. Cos these dudes aint clean 9 Likes 1 Share

Dss kano will miss him. Rest on

DSS no reach where Mr Death dey 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP

IslamicRebel:

Very good. First thr evil Afonja police chief of Rivers and now this one. Next is the terrorist and paedophile Buhari. 3 Likes 1 Share

https://dailynigerian.com/news/just-in-kano-sss-director-dies/ Last week police commissioner river state and now DSS state director kano state. It's well 2 Likes