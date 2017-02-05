₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano
Kano DSS Director Dies At Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital / BREAKING: DSS Director Is Dead
|Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by malware: 3:11pm On Feb 04
The Kano State director of the State Security Service, SSS, Abdullahi Chiranchi, is dead.
Security sources told DAILY NIGERIAN that he died on Saturday after he was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital over stomach cramp.
His body will be transported to his home town in Katsina for burial later today.
The service recorded tremendous achievements during his time such as the discovery and raiding of a training cell allegedly linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, ISIS, in Kano.
https://dailynigerian.com/news/just-in-kano-sss-director-dies/
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Sibrah: 3:15pm On Feb 04
I can imajine them sippin origin beneath their hijab in celebration. . .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by FuckyourMama: 3:16pm On Feb 04
Daura secret service director kano state rushed 2 d hospital for stomach cramps...hope u didn't die due 2 d harsh effects of d recession
15 Likes
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by vatiqan: 3:17pm On Feb 04
To be buried in his hometown, KATSINA! Those are the script players! Rest in peace, if you feel like.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Omagago(m): 3:18pm On Feb 04
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un
2 Likes
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by medpren: 3:48pm On Feb 04
Good riddance to one of booharry's attack dogs.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by malware: 3:56pm On Feb 04
medpren:
You must also die one day and you don't know what people will say about you. You don't even know how your death will come... I have no respect for people who show zero remorse to someone's death.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by medpren: 4:04pm On Feb 04
malware:
To hell with the both of you. I thought your DSS killers and their murderous boohary are immune to death after killing many IPOB members.
Let him rest in pieces. I spare no tears for murderous state-sponsored fools.
38 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by malware: 4:04pm On Feb 04
IslamicRebel:
Sit down and ask yourself these simple questions: Is my moniker sensible? Is my comment sensible? How would people rate me looking at all these? Is there any need for me to be doing things befitting of a human being so that my children can copy from me?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Ayaba03(f): 4:13pm On Feb 04
Inna lillah wahina ilehi rajihun
1 Like
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by malware: 4:14pm On Feb 04
medpren:
Ok Weldon, please.
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by LecciGucci: 6:27pm On Feb 04
Among the people dat shedded innocent bloood.
I aint rejoicing over his death though but i tell u
There is Hand OF God.
But wen u tell people abt karma they ll think its a folk tale.
NOW GO AND TELL GOD ABT THE INNOCENT LIFE U WASTED.... GOD HELP U THO.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by rafhell(m): 6:38pm On Feb 04
none of my business....
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by IslamicRebel: 7:26pm On Feb 04
The demonic is dead.
7 Likes
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by tafabaloo(m): 7:38pm On Feb 04
May God grant your loved ones the strength to bear this great loss!
Adieu !!
1 Like
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by tempest01(m): 8:00pm On Feb 04
Rip to him. Daura Secret service should be nationalized
3 Likes
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Annie939(f): 8:14pm On Feb 04
not again
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Flexherbal(m): 8:14pm On Feb 04
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by thuggCheetah(m): 8:19pm On Feb 04
Rot in hell fool
Karma is fishing dem out one by one
6 Likes
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Blackfire(m): 8:26pm On Feb 04
the way Nigerians hate this enforcement agencies and there agents eh ...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by IslamicRebel: 8:37pm On Feb 04
An Afonja police died and now a Hausa Fulani demons.The is dead.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by madridguy(m): 8:49pm On Feb 04
RIP
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by chi4ik: 9:36pm On Feb 04
thank God
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by amiablesystems: 9:37pm On Feb 04
You mean the head of Fulani Protection Service?
Does stomach cramp kill easily? With all the body guards and bullet proof gizmos.. Na wa oh.. Or is this karma. Cos these dudes aint clean
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by mhigs: 9:38pm On Feb 04
Dss kano will miss him. Rest on
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by mary001: 9:39pm On Feb 04
DSS no reach where Mr Death dey
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
RIP
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by VitoCorleone: 9:40pm On Feb 04
IslamicRebel:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by yinkslinks(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
Last week police commissioner river state and now DSS state director kano state. It's well
malware:
2 Likes
|Re: Abdullahi Chiranchi, DSS Director Dies In Kano by Rick9(m): 9:47pm On Feb 04
Nawa oh
