Ibori recently served out a 13-year jail term in the United Kingdom and was discharged from prison on December 21, 2016. He was convicted for money laundering by the British court.







Excited kinsmen and women shut the entire town down with business outfits like shops and markets closed for the day.







Many residents of the town had gone out to line the ever-busy Oghara Junction point of the East/West Road, waiting for the arrival of the former governor.



Na dis few crowd you say shot down country Home? Make him no do am come Asaba o, Buhari do something o now now 5 Likes

Welcome oya join APC d party of saints 21 Likes





How did we get here? This is mighty shameful!How did we get here? 52 Likes 2 Shares

Now how do u expect 9ja to move forward went a criminal is celebrated like this. 34 Likes 2 Shares

The most appraised theif of the 21st century..





















We Nigerians really need prayer's 10 Likes

Now how do u expect 9ja to move forward went a criminal is celebrated like this. Irony is that Mr. Buhari is hated for his fight against corruption, while Ibori is celebrated. Same people want things to get better. 68 Likes 6 Shares

They know he's a thief but the saint gov Uduaghan killed the state in terms of development. 4 Likes 1 Share

Na PMB cause am Hunger can make you eat soured soup with a sweet smile across your faceNa PMB cause am 5 Likes 1 Share

OP this your shutdown tire me oh 6 Likes 1 Share

See large number of people celebrating Ex-convict that stole their money...uhmm i fear for this reign. 4 Likes



why is my mind telling me that he still wants to contest for a position in his state, so as to reloot what the British government took from him Hmmm welcome back grand patron of looters association of Nigeria. double twale sir.why is my mind telling me that he still wants to contest for a position in his state, so as to reloot what the British government took from him 4 Likes

Odidigborigbo of Africa! The king is back! 1 Like











It seems it's a gene thing The Black race is just not cut for an Egalitarian nor Democratic society.It seems it's a gene thing 8 Likes 1 Share

Irony is that Mr. Buhari is hated for his fight against corruption, while Ibori is celebrated. Same people want things to get better.

What corruption is Buhari fighting?



His COS is a thief.

His SGF is a thief.

His SCOPE is a thief.



They are all stealing even more now then under GEJ.



The worst part is Buhari is informed of their theft and he ignores it or clears them of wrong doing.



Well done Buhari. Well done. What corruption is Buhari fighting?His COS is a thief.His SGF is a thief.His SCOPE is a thief.They are all stealing even more now then under GEJ.The worst part is Buhari is informed of their theft and he ignores it or clears them of wrong doing.Well done Buhari. Well done. 32 Likes 3 Shares

welcome home onanefe.good to know you could still detect politics from london

In as much I am not from Delta state, I think Ibori is the best governor Delta state has ever produced till date. He wasn't the governor during the oil boom, yet he outperformed Uduaghan. He provided scholarships, built good roads, employed many deltans and paid them promptly. Ibori only crime was to have traveled out of the country when Efcc were looking for him. He should have known that Efcc is toothless bull dog. He would have been a free man till date. Did he steal more than Tinubu, odilli, igbenedion, attah, duke, orji, etc. He created miscalculated. 2 Likes

T for thief

They still love their own. Nice one!

Welcome

There's a new Sherrif in town....

C for criminal C for criminal 1 Like

To Wailers and Zombies he is a thief

To the good people of Delta, he is a hero

Moral: stop crying more than the bereaved

Observation



Naija Yoots..........It is finished.

Why her daughter,their age mate is making cool cash from the state HA, the yoots are hailing the James bond of our time.

It is "finishing".

Am waiting for the yoots clashing for bubu welcoming party on top of pea nuts and hungry/angry protesters that want to show bubu say, we own the country.

We shall see.



Besides, while this link and this blog

pasted the story first, under the same politics section, amd the same pictures about 20mins ahead of this one, this one beats that one to emerge as the front page material while the other one is relegated.

This is to show you that the rate at which corruption has eaten down individuals is very alarming, even on NL.I hail thee mods oooo.

It is finished. It is finished.Naija Yoots..........It is finished.Why her daughter,their age mate is making cool cash from the state HA, the yoots are hailing the James bond of our time.It is "finishing".Am waiting for the yoots clashing for bubu welcoming party on top of pea nuts and hungry/angry protesters that want to show bubu say, we own the country.We shall see.Besides, while this link and this blog http://www.nairaland.com/3610628/see-crowd-welcomed-james-ibori pasted the story first, under the same politics section, amd the same pictures about 20mins ahead of this one, this one beats that one to emerge as the front page material while the other one is relegated.This is to show you that the rate at which corruption has eaten down individuals is very alarming, even on NL.I hail thee mods oooo.It is finished. 1 Like 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swc80ykkZsM see crowd oh...pls who knows the name of this animal

Nigeria a country of endless conflict

If this was a thief on the street he will be lynched but one who stole millions is being welcomed and those idiots will never learn.fools rejoicing in poverty 3 Likes