|James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:24pm
Mammoth crowd on Saturday received former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at his country home at Oghara.
Ibori recently served out a 13-year jail term in the United Kingdom and was discharged from prison on December 21, 2016. He was convicted for money laundering by the British court.
Excited kinsmen and women shut the entire town down with business outfits like shops and markets closed for the day.
Many residents of the town had gone out to line the ever-busy Oghara Junction point of the East/West Road, waiting for the arrival of the former governor.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-james-ibori-shut-down-his.html
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:24pm
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by jerryunit48: 4:26pm
Na dis few crowd you say shot down country Home? Make him no do am come Asaba o, Buhari do something o now now
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:27pm
Welcome oya join APC d party of saints
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:27pm
This is mighty shameful!
How did we get here?
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Sunnymatey(m): 4:28pm
Now how do u expect 9ja to move forward went a criminal is celebrated like this.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by ifex370(m): 4:28pm
The most appraised theif of the 21st century..
We Nigerians really need prayer's
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by kITATITA: 4:32pm
Sunnymatey:Irony is that Mr. Buhari is hated for his fight against corruption, while Ibori is celebrated. Same people want things to get better.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 4:32pm
They know he's a thief but the saint gov Uduaghan killed the state in terms of development.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 4:34pm
Hunger can make you eat soured soup with a sweet smile across your face Na PMB cause am
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by blackCITIZEN(m): 4:34pm
OP this your shutdown tire me oh
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 4:40pm
See large number of people celebrating Ex-convict that stole their money...uhmm i fear for this reign.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by gbenga4sure(m): 5:33pm
Hmmm welcome back grand patron of looters association of Nigeria. double twale sir.
why is my mind telling me that he still wants to contest for a position in his state, so as to reloot what the British government took from him
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by jchioma: 5:46pm
Odidigborigbo of Africa! The king is back!
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Wristler: 6:10pm
The Black race is just not cut for an Egalitarian nor Democratic society.
It seems it's a gene thing
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by fallout87: 6:15pm
kITATITA:
What corruption is Buhari fighting?
His COS is a thief.
His SGF is a thief.
His SCOPE is a thief.
They are all stealing even more now then under GEJ.
The worst part is Buhari is informed of their theft and he ignores it or clears them of wrong doing.
Well done Buhari. Well done.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by ekymiles(m): 6:55pm
welcome home onanefe.good to know you could still detect politics from london
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by jerryadigun: 6:58pm
C
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 7:06pm
In as much I am not from Delta state, I think Ibori is the best governor Delta state has ever produced till date. He wasn't the governor during the oil boom, yet he outperformed Uduaghan. He provided scholarships, built good roads, employed many deltans and paid them promptly. Ibori only crime was to have traveled out of the country when Efcc were looking for him. He should have known that Efcc is toothless bull dog. He would have been a free man till date. Did he steal more than Tinubu, odilli, igbenedion, attah, duke, orji, etc. He created miscalculated.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 7:33pm
T for thief
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by ikp120(m): 7:33pm
They still love their own. Nice one!
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Mrlaloo: 7:34pm
Welcome
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:34pm
F
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by LasGidiOwner: 7:34pm
There's a new Sherrif in town....
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 7:34pm
jerryadigun:
C for criminal
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 7:35pm
To Wailers and Zombies he is a thief
To the good people of Delta, he is a hero
Moral: stop crying more than the bereaved
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by berlusconib2: 7:35pm
Observation
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by priceaction: 7:35pm
It is finished.
Naija Yoots..........It is finished.
Why her daughter,their age mate is making cool cash from the state HA, the yoots are hailing the James bond of our time.
It is "finishing".
Am waiting for the yoots clashing for bubu welcoming party on top of pea nuts and hungry/angry protesters that want to show bubu say, we own the country.
We shall see.
Besides, while this link and this blog http://www.nairaland.com/3610628/see-crowd-welcomed-james-ibori
pasted the story first, under the same politics section, amd the same pictures about 20mins ahead of this one, this one beats that one to emerge as the front page material while the other one is relegated.
This is to show you that the rate at which corruption has eaten down individuals is very alarming, even on NL.I hail thee mods oooo.
It is finished.
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by aragon4realz(m): 7:35pm
see crowd oh...pls who knows the name of this animal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swc80ykkZsM
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by lanrextop09(m): 7:35pm
Nigeria a country of endless conflict
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by Kondomondo(f): 7:36pm
If this was a thief on the street he will be lynched but one who stole millions is being welcomed and those idiots will never learn.fools rejoicing in poverty
|Re: James Ibori Arrives Oghara In Delta State, Welcomed By Crowd (Photos) by drinkgarri: 7:36pm
No matter how bad pikin be, e mama go still love am
