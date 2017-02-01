₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by jonhemma11: 5:37pm
The lady pictured below whose name is Uduak Ukpanah embarked on a one man protest today in Akwa Ibom over Buhari & EFCC failure to probe and prosecute Senator Godswill Akpabio.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/lady-embark-on-one-man-protest-over.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by BlackSeptember: 5:38pm
I support her if only EFCC ll prbe Amaechi
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by TheTrueSeeker: 5:43pm
Why's she hiding her face?
She's pretty tho......!!!!
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by Obascoetubi: 5:44pm
mtcheeew
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by xstry: 5:50pm
Aish
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by basty: 6:04pm
They will kidnap you, abuse you and probably kill you
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:05pm
Na Preek sure pass for this one
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by UnitedSouthZone: 6:14pm
booked
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by lofty900(m): 6:39pm
And why is she hiding in a lonely street? Abi she dey fear accidental discharge from police?
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by tinkinjow: 7:37pm
Whether just or unjust I like it when people raise their voices on societal issues. But when u hide to do it it smacks off a personal beef...
There's no protest here please.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 8:12pm
This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs
Look at what drugs did to this beautiful lady
She woke up, smoked 2 wraps of Paw paw leafs and dicided to write a message on a notebook addressing it to Buhari who is in far away London
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by veekid(m): 8:12pm
She can go ahead
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by sod09(m): 8:12pm
She get mind oo.... If d man arrange for er nko
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by brunofarad(m): 8:13pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by Firstcitizen: 8:13pm
Protesting is the new thing. I need to protest against the makers of Queen of the coast sardine.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by SouthernUnite: 8:13pm
More of our revenue has been spent in the North than the South since independence and the southern region is responsible for 97% of our Revenue base in Nigeria.
Don't you wonder why the north came together and fought for 3% of Nigerias VAT, 99% of our VAT comes from the South and when Lagos asked for just 1% it was turned down.
Don't you wonder that when people of the Fulani extraction fought for their own local government in Jos, a land they were complete foreigners they were immediately rewarded with it but yet we keep fighting for restructuring and some parts seccession yet we can't address this in Nigeria.
Don't you wonder that Bauchi has stopped selling lands to Non indigenes because there are reports there is Oil there, they don't want non-northerners to own the land so as not to get the oil so there is a complete ban of sale, yet 95% of the Oil wells in the South South are owned by northerners.
Lets ask questions. Lets stop being fooled. we need to unite in the Southern Region, thats the only way we can correct things. We think we are smart by internet wars and insults, afonjas, flat heads ,NDAs etc thats what we call each other, the northerners rejoice at this, this is how they maintain power.
The funny thing is we are the educated ones, the master of industries, the skilled ones, the enlightened ones, the ones that bring the money used by the Nation , the ones who are exposed yet we can't be smart enough to see we need to collaborate.
Since 1960 only 3 southerners have ruled, and these are the times that had the highest recorded growth for the country. Lets be smart.
We need to be United Politically in the South. Its in our interest
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by sweerychick(f): 8:13pm
She must be a nairalander but all I see is just a set up show for the camera.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by SouthernUnite: 8:13pm
We need to unite, if not we would keep being taken for granted. We have so many greedy people who don't support our interest in power.
Lets unite as one and support each other, this is the only way to make Nigeria better.
United states bombed hiroshima in Japan and killed several people, yet today they are strong allies.
German killed a lot of Europeans during WW2 yet today they are the strongest force in the European Union.
What have Igbos done to Yorubas or Vice versa that they can't work together to be a united front. We are getting it all wrong. This isn't how to play politics.
We all have the same goals and similar policies.
Southern states are capitalist in Nature , Hard working and believers of a restructured system. Why don't we come together like the examples given above did. The whole point is Economic freedom.
If our eyes don't open we would keep being second fiddle to the North, the Core North(Especially NW&NE ) knows this and that is what they use this to keep cheating us in the southern region and our people in the middle belt. Lets open our eyes, enough of being too gullible my Southern family
They laugh when we keep fighting, its all in their interest. If we are united we don't need votes from NE and NW to win Elections, we have the numbers. We can set policies in which we believe in.
Do you know the north has more ethnic groups than us in the south.
Do you know the fourth largest ethnic group are Tiv people also in the northern region, but in all these they are more united.
They have been using divide and rule tactics for us and yet we keep falling for it and being gullible.Lets wake up
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by PERFECT2(m): 8:14pm
I pity for her.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by lanrextop09(m): 8:14pm
Don't waste your destiny
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by Ermacc: 8:14pm
Of all things to protest about, she choosed this? She wrote some bs on a card board, stepped out of her house, took a photo and went back into her house, sent the photo to an unrepentant nairaland zombie and lo and behold, the nonsense made front page.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by SouthernUnite: 8:15pm
#Who_Cursed_Southerners?
In this Nigeria, an average Southerner is a weakling. A born coward with serious complex issues. A fool and an idiot. A slave. A typical example of a butterfly who thinks himself a bird. But this is not even the problem. The biggest problem is, he doesn't even realise he is any of those things.
The only thing an average Southerner is good at is blowing high sounding grammar and acquiring degrees upon degrees but when it comes to things that matter most, he goes to slumber.
An average Southerner has this twisted mindset that the best way to be seen as a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian is by degrading, shaming and disparaging his own tribe for no just cause.
Abacha stole this country blind, such that 20 years after, his loot is still being returned to the country. But in spite of this, people like Buhari publicly swore that he (Abacha) stole nothing. But to an average Southern idiot, Jonathan's 5 year rule is the reason we have no fuel, no light, no good educational system, no nothing! Jonathan is the worst thief in Nigeria's history. IBB, Abdulsalam and even Buhari who was accused of stealing billions of dollars as PTF boss were all saints. Why? Because they are Northerners.
Was it not a southern he-goat named Obasanjo who publicly accused Jonathan of training snipers in Pyongyang (North Korea) ahead of last year's election?? He made the unfounded allegation just to please his masters upnorth. Now that we have the highest figure of senseless deaths of civilians in the hands of both state and non state actors under a Northern president Buhari, have you read any letter from OBJ??
When Shiites were massacred in Zaria, it took less than 48 hours for Chidi Odinkalu of the National Human Right Commission to establish a commission of inquiry and summon the army chief but when unarmed IPOB members praying in a school field in Aba were murdered by the security agents, did you hear even a loosely worded condemnation from Chidi Odinkalu??
Check out the list of those asking that Fayose to be tried for treason for writing to the Chinese govt over Buhari's $2 loan, they are 80% southerners. And most of them have not even read the said Fayose letter at least to know the reasons Fayose adduced in the said letter. These are the same fools who kept mum when Sango Abdullahi, Sani Kaita and some so called Northern elders publicly threatened to make the country ungovernable if power wasn't returned to the North. When Buhari made his 'dogs and baboon' speech and directly caused the death of southern youth corpers, these morons kept mum.
With all the numberless killing of civilians under this regime and its open support for the genocide the world fourth deadliest terror group (the Fulani militant) has continue to visit on Nigerians, have these highly educated southerners bothered to write a strongly worded petition to the ICC just like Nyako, El-rufai and other northerners did to Jonathan??
These southern fools will gleefully yell 'Kanu should rot in jail, he was preaching hate on radio Biafra!' But these clowns maintained sealed lips over the hateful and inciting broadcast by 'Radio Chanji' and Arewa Radio upNorth. Such is the degree of the soulless hypocrisy of these southern senseless hypocrites.
These nitwits were on rooftops telling us how incompetent and corrupt Jonathan was and how his removal was a patriotic duty. Today, things have all gone worse under Buhari and you would think that these southern imbeciles would be at the forefront calling for Buhari's resignation but no! They are the ones defending the Daura born ex-soldier even against the worse things for which they crucified Jonathan then.
Now I know why Jonathan appeared weak as president and spent his 5 year term trying to please the North.
He knew he had nobody behind him. He knew that we Southerners are weaklings only good at blowing high sounding but empty grammar.
These 'efulefu' southerners will never question why Buhari has never condemned the murderous activities of his fulani kinsmen but these same 'anumpamas' will read this post and quickly tag me a bigot.
Slaves who think themselves masters!!
#Copied
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by SmartyPants: 8:15pm
Courageous
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by 0b10010011: 8:15pm
I beg let Senator Akpabio finish with the protest he is sponsoring in Lagos!
Disgruntled thief
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by AntiWailer: 8:16pm
Uduak, I pray you are safe,
I am proud of you.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by sekundosekundo: 8:16pm
.
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by PROPHETmichael: 8:16pm
TheTrueSeeker:
Stop confusing make up with beauty
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by Mrlaloo: 8:16pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by mhigs: 8:17pm
This one don miss road
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by unclezuma: 8:17pm
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by darfay: 8:17pm
5till beta than all their previous thiefs y we known dey hear about akwa ibom since upon all their oyel wealth
Zombies must be happy now
|Re: Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) by obembet(m): 8:18pm
But the babe fine oooo....
