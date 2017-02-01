More of our revenue has been spent in the North than the South since independence and the southern region is responsible for 97% of our Revenue base in Nigeria. Don't you wonder why the north came together and fought for 3% of Nigerias VAT, 99% of our VAT comes from the South and when Lagos asked for just 1% it was turned down. Don't you wonder that when people of the Fulani extraction fought for their own local government in Jos, a land they were complete foreigners they were immediately rewarded with it but yet we keep fighting for restructuring and some parts seccession yet we can't address this in Nigeria. Don't you wonder that Bauchi has stopped selling lands to Non indigenes because there are reports there is Oil there, they don't want non-northerners to own the land so as not to get the oil so there is a complete ban of sale, yet 95% of the Oil wells in the South South are owned by northerners. Lets ask questions. Lets stop being fooled. we need to unite in the Southern Region, thats the only way we can correct things. We think we are smart by internet wars and insults, afonjas, flat heads ,NDAs etc thats what we call each other, the northerners rejoice at this, this is how they maintain power. The funny thing is we are the educated ones, the master of industries, the skilled ones, the enlightened ones, the ones that bring the money used by the Nation , the ones who are exposed yet we can't be smart enough to see we need to collaborate. Since 1960 only 3 southerners have ruled, and these are the times that had the highest recorded growth for the country. Lets be smart. We need to be United Politically in the South. Its in our interest

We need to unite, if not we would keep being taken for granted. We have so many greedy people who don't support our interest in power. Lets unite as one and support each other, this is the only way to make Nigeria better. United states bombed hiroshima in Japan and killed several people, yet today they are strong allies. German killed a lot of Europeans during WW2 yet today they are the strongest force in the European Union. What have Igbos done to Yorubas or Vice versa that they can't work together to be a united front. We are getting it all wrong. This isn't how to play politics. We all have the same goals and similar policies. Southern states are capitalist in Nature , Hard working and believers of a restructured system. Why don't we come together like the examples given above did. The whole point is Economic freedom. If our eyes don't open we would keep being second fiddle to the North, the Core North(Especially NW&NE ) knows this and that is what they use this to keep cheating us in the southern region and our people in the middle belt. Lets open our eyes, enough of being too gullible my Southern family They laugh when we keep fighting, its all in their interest. If we are united we don't need votes from NE and NW to win Elections, we have the numbers. We can set policies in which we believe in. Do you know the north has more ethnic groups than us in the south. Do you know the fourth largest ethnic group are Tiv people also in the northern region, but in all these they are more united. They have been using divide and rule tactics for us and yet we keep falling for it and being gullible.Lets wake up