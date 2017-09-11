₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,444 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal (3215 Views)
Lady Protests In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari's Failure To Probe Akpabio (Pics) / Why Buhari's Failure Will Spell Doom For The Nation / Eaglets Victory Bold Response To Buhari Failure To Acknowledge Youths Potentials (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by marryjesus: 2:11pm
Former Deputy Director of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Lawal, has claimed that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been plotting President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure because he lost the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election to him in 2014.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/11/atiku-plotting-buharis-failure-since-2014-mohammed-lawal/amp/
1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Disneylady(f): 2:16pm
They are both fraudsters
9 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by ITbomb(m): 2:40pm
So you use your activities as Deputy Director at the Presidential Campaign Council to confirm your position as Director in NNPC
8 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Daplux4: 4:47pm
from my own accessment what u said can not stop Buhari from delivering his campaign promises.
Don't blame any body Buhari is a failure 15 million votes he got in 2015 was a waste.
15 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Daplux4: 4:52pm
from my own accessment what u said can not stop Buhari from delivering his campaign promises.
Don't blame any body on Buhari's failure to Nigerians he is simply a mistake
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by LIFEisSIMPLE: 4:54pm
2014? Someone please remind me when the election took place
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Edu3Again: 5:53pm
Does anybody need to plot Buihari's failure?
Buhari is already a failure
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by heryurh(m): 5:54pm
X
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Frenchfriez: 5:54pm
Shey its the same Atiku that plotted Buhari's failure to constitute a cabinet 6months post swearing in or na Atiku wey use winchy make Buhari appoint dunce ministers who are still clueless after 2yrs plus. And its also Atiku that made buhari take ill and escape the country for the better part of this year.
Make some ppl dey get sense small small na, though this man just typifies the average Buhari loyalist- dunces.
Buhari is already on auto-fail, anyone plotting his failure is expending needless resources.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by bedspread: 5:54pm
Hmmmmm Even Before the Elections...
Any way WETIN concern us?
It's politics
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by cjudy(m): 5:55pm
b
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Built2last: 5:55pm
politics of bitterness and calumny has started.
the north is on fire for power the south is divided on whether to restructure or divide
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by DWJOBScom(m): 5:55pm
"Lawal, who is a Director on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC"- When you have clowns currently running NNPC they will say things like this to keep their jobs.
If truly they have been working to save the economy , he won't have the time to throw in trash as this.....
PMB and his clowns are after their pockets and their pension funds , they don't care about you
I LOVE YOU MY MENTIONERS
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Yomzzyblog: 5:55pm
Ok
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by chibike69: 5:55pm
uncircumcised bastards
frustrating Nigerians.
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Christane(m): 5:55pm
atiku bad belle z allowed
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by rekeson: 5:57pm
For daring to challenge the Daura weakling, I know Buhari's loyalists in APC and the north will take Atiku to the gallows...
But come 2019, Atiku will become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by chrisxxx(m): 5:57pm
Do we now blame Atiku and not Jonathan for Buhari's failure?
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Generalyemi(m): 5:57pm
e
we are all planning the same thing
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by softmind24: 5:58pm
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Dee60: 5:58pm
Enough of the nonsense.
Like Atiku like PMB.
Their generation should not be allowed to rule this country anymore. They lack the morale, integrity and energy to rule the largest black nation in the world.
PMB till date - No concrete judicial reforms. No concrete Police reforms. No concrete Customs reform. No banking reforms. No land use reforms. No re-structuring agenda. Nothing! They just think by appointing people problems will stop. All over Lagos yesterday you would find illegal Police posts. Same extortion that has been there for more than 40 years. No Change. Not even a change agenda.
I voted PMB because he flaunted change. It now looks like a horrendous swindle.
I hear some people shouting Atiku 2019. What can he offer? Same OLD re-cycling.
And in this nation we have Okonjo-Iweala, Soludo, Utomi! We have Fashola, Osinbajo, Fola Adeola, Sanusi, Ribadu - There are so many brilliant people with a solid track of international achievements. they have been helping other nations but not Nigeria, because we wont allow them.
Is there a curse on the nation?
PMB is healthy now and things seem to have gone comatose again.
Everyday they publish what Diezani stole. She is not here to defend herself! I am not supporting stealing but they should remember that Diezani made solid changes in the Oil Industry. She controlled scarcity (even at low prices) and worked on a robust PIB which the wicked cabals have continued to block.
It is just so irritating! Let us not think we can do the same things and expect a different outcome. This is the definition of INSANITY. Voters beware! Nigerian politicians actually think the people are gullible and insane. Time to prove them wrong!
No more presidency or governorship or house for the highest bidder. Any party that fields an old breed, a crook, or an incompetent person should be denied the votes. Let the people for once prove indeed that 'power belongs to the people'.
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Candybob(m): 5:58pm
Mumu
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Folumi12: 5:59pm
I talk am, Apc wan self destruct
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by Atiku2019: 5:59pm
It was Atiku who told Buhari to mention 97% and 5%
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by pentax: 6:00pm
Who or what is stopping Buhari from fulfilling his campaign promises? From restructuring to $1 = #1, Buhari is a colossal failure. Atiku is one of the few people in the North who believe in restructuring this country, he is 1million miles ahead of Buhari
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by phantom02: 6:00pm
N whats mama taraba still doing in pmbs cabinet??
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by DickDastardLION(m): 6:00pm
Senseless talk
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by pezeji(m): 6:00pm
wot do u xpect from a man who strives for a position anoda is occupying
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by uridiwan: 6:00pm
LIFEisSIMPLE:reminding you will keep disturbing your useless brain or probably affect your little sense of understand in the case I urge you to read his statement very well sir.
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by livinus06: 6:00pm
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by uridiwan: 6:01pm
LIFEisSIMPLE:reminding you will keep disturbing your useless brain or probably affect your little sense of understanding in this case I urge you to read his statement very well sir.
|Re: Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal by eph12(m): 6:01pm
So Atiku is the new excuse for the administration failure?
1 Like
Nigerians: Very Stupid People! / Lagosians Get Ready For The Bb Train Tomorrow, Here is The Program. / Bomb Blast At Abuja, Nigeria Police Headquarters
Viewing this topic: Odma, chukzyfcbb, Webman007, itsRhamzy, obytex(m), lastmaster(m), bojobulege, numerouno01(m), Israel13(m), MrPetex(m), sexiestharam(f), FastShipping, tundeleni(m), dangermouse(m), ilofy, Mobidot(m), Tansis(m), LasGidiOwner, coolestchris(m), metiette(m), maneasy, lakesider(m), ecosystm(m), olumig(m), ejibaba(m), smith042, Salligreen, icon8, Lescalier, juliustocome, Dotman23(m), Geogeo1, gentleoyink, AntiIPOB, Simitrendy, dokyy, OkoNDOoBo, uccheks, sarmy(m), chuckjoshua(m), Drymz, Nodogragra4me, mbaoma90, negaiyke(m), safzor, latosin, omotoyin007, Mctosin(m), FLYFIRE(m), unitysheart(m), dgsam255, rychard(m), hugoboss70(m), cydophobia(m), Maxcole, datribune, odi1278(m), Anietie1(m), jonaboy, matzoro(m), whiten, sharpman1(m), bengasyl(m), Dee60, Elslim, hitman2911, Tomibushero, logica(m), Enibalo, Pampasi(m) and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9