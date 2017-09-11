Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Has Been Plotting Buhari’s Failure Since 2014 – Mohammed Lawal (3215 Views)

Former Deputy Director of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Lawal, has claimed that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been plotting President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure because he lost the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election to him in 2014.



Lawal, who is a Director on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, made the allegation while dismissing Abubakar’s claim that Buhari used and dumped him after the 2015 presidential election.





Abubakar had alleged that the Buhari-led Government had sidelined him after using his resources and contacts to win the 2015 election.



In his reaction, Lawal stressed that the former Vice President neither campaigned nor contributed “anything” towards Buhari’s election in 2015.



Speaking yesterday, Lawal maintained that Buhari has been fair to Abubakar, adding that a lot of the former Vice president’s loyalists were holding positions in the current government.



He said, “We know that right from the time Buhari was sworn in, Atiku started plotting to cause problem, to ensure that this administration does not succeed.





“During the campaign, he granted an interview to BBC and said he was sure APC would not win the presidential election.



“He was making preparations that if APC did not win, he will go back to PDP and get the ticket after ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s projected exit in 2019.



“Immediately after the presidential primaries, Atiku left the country. He did not come back. All along, while we were prosecuting the presidential campaign, Atiku was not in Nigeria. He did not participate in the presidential campaign.



“After the presidential election, he came to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and left the country. He is complaining now that he was not contacted.





“I served as a Deputy Director at the Presidential Campaign Council.



“ I knew all the intrigues. Atiku fought Buhari tooth and nail. He was extremely unhappy about the loss of presidential primaries.



“He did not campaign for Buhari during the election. He even refused to contribute any money. He promised to campaign and to contribute to the campaign. He did not contribute anything meaningful.



“ Let him say how much he spent. How much did he claim he spent? Is his money more important than his appearance at the campaign? He spent all the money he thinks he has to ensure that Buhari did not win.



“People are not foolish. He told the BBC in 2015 that he was sure that Buhari was not going to win. So, will somebody who did not believe in the party’s candidate spend anything?



“And out of magnanimity, Buhari’s first outing from Abuja, after winning the election, was to attend Atiku’s daughter’s wedding.



“There are many Atiku loyalists in this government and he is saying that he has been sidelined. She (Women Affairs Minister Aisha Alhassan) and other Atiku loyalists were given appointment because of Atiku. They know themselves. And Atiku is saying nothing has been given to him. At least the principal appointment given to Atiku went to Aisha as the Minister of Women Affairs.





“To be candid with you, Atiku started fighting Buhari since 2015. They just came out now because they were choked up; they did not get any reaction from him. They thought he was going to start fighting, abusing and dealing mercilessly with the opposition in government.”

They are both fraudsters 9 Likes

So you use your activities as Deputy Director at the Presidential Campaign Council to confirm your position as Director in NNPC 8 Likes

from my own accessment what u said can not stop Buhari from delivering his campaign promises.

Don't blame any body Buhari is a failure 15 million votes he got in 2015 was a waste. 15 Likes

from my own accessment what u said can not stop Buhari from delivering his campaign promises.

Don't blame any body on Buhari's failure to Nigerians he is simply a mistake 1 Like

2014? Someone please remind me when the election took place

Does anybody need to plot Buihari's failure?



Buhari is already a failure 12 Likes 1 Share

Shey its the same Atiku that plotted Buhari's failure to constitute a cabinet 6months post swearing in or na Atiku wey use winchy make Buhari appoint dunce ministers who are still clueless after 2yrs plus. And its also Atiku that made buhari take ill and escape the country for the better part of this year.

Make some ppl dey get sense small small na, though this man just typifies the average Buhari loyalist- dunces.

Buhari is already on auto-fail, anyone plotting his failure is expending needless resources. 1 Like

Hmmmmm Even Before the Elections...

Any way WETIN concern us?

It's politics

politics of bitterness and calumny has started.



the north is on fire for power the south is divided on whether to restructure or divide 2 Likes

"Lawal, who is a Director on the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC" - When you have clowns currently running NNPC they will say things like this to keep their jobs.



If truly they have been working to save the economy , he won't have the time to throw in trash as this.....



PMB and his clowns are after their pockets and their pension funds , they don't care about you



frustrating Nigerians.

atiku bad belle z allowed





But come 2019, Atiku will become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. For daring to challenge the Daura weakling, I know Buhari's loyalists in APC and the north will take Atiku to the gallows...But come 2019, Atiku will become president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 1 Like

Do we now blame Atiku and not Jonathan for Buhari's failure?

we are all planning the same thing

Enough of the nonsense.



Like Atiku like PMB.



Their generation should not be allowed to rule this country anymore. They lack the morale, integrity and energy to rule the largest black nation in the world.



PMB till date - No concrete judicial reforms. No concrete Police reforms. No concrete Customs reform. No banking reforms. No land use reforms. No re-structuring agenda. Nothing! They just think by appointing people problems will stop. All over Lagos yesterday you would find illegal Police posts. Same extortion that has been there for more than 40 years. No Change. Not even a change agenda.



I voted PMB because he flaunted change. It now looks like a horrendous swindle.



I hear some people shouting Atiku 2019. What can he offer? Same OLD re-cycling.



And in this nation we have Okonjo-Iweala, Soludo, Utomi! We have Fashola, Osinbajo, Fola Adeola, Sanusi, Ribadu - There are so many brilliant people with a solid track of international achievements. they have been helping other nations but not Nigeria, because we wont allow them.



Is there a curse on the nation?



PMB is healthy now and things seem to have gone comatose again.



Everyday they publish what Diezani stole. She is not here to defend herself! I am not supporting stealing but they should remember that Diezani made solid changes in the Oil Industry. She controlled scarcity (even at low prices) and worked on a robust PIB which the wicked cabals have continued to block.



It is just so irritating! Let us not think we can do the same things and expect a different outcome. This is the definition of INSANITY. Voters beware! Nigerian politicians actually think the people are gullible and insane. Time to prove them wrong!



No more presidency or governorship or house for the highest bidder. Any party that fields an old breed, a crook, or an incompetent person should be denied the votes. Let the people for once prove indeed that 'power belongs to the people'.

I talk am, Apc wan self destruct

It was Atiku who told Buhari to mention 97% and 5% 1 Like

Who or what is stopping Buhari from fulfilling his campaign promises? From restructuring to $1 = #1, Buhari is a colossal failure. Atiku is one of the few people in the North who believe in restructuring this country, he is 1million miles ahead of Buhari

N whats mama taraba still doing in pmbs cabinet??

Senseless talk

wot do u xpect from a man who strives for a position anoda is occupying

LIFEisSIMPLE:

LIFEisSIMPLE:

