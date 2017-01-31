Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / What 2face Should Do After Cancelling The Protest (4649 Views)

What 2face now needs to do is to use his star power positively to encourage Nigeria's youths to change from whiners to achievers.



He can for example partner with the Benue State government to establish 'One Love Farms' where agriculture is carried out on a commercial scale with value-added services to products from it. He can get additional support from already established federal government schemes for agriculture.



He can invest in social startups that involve technology like Akon is doing to Light-up Africa



For those against the protest, you are all part of the problem.



Afterall in 2014, Buhari, Amaechi and other APC members all protested against GEJ an PDP...



YES THEY TOOK THEIR PROTEST TO THE STREET. see evidence



Youths need to figure out a way to take back this country...the so called leaders have been leading since they were in their 20s and 30s and yet they do not want to give us space to rule.



The world has evolved plus changes in technology ...these leaders have no single clue how to stay abreast with changes due to difference in how they were brought up and how the world is today.



BUHARI has a plan B...which is to DIE and leave the country in ruins,



MAY GOD HELP US ALL



Nonsense upon Rubbish . Chicken-hearted Bomboclat

Nope, he should just officially retire from singing and move his families to London.

Then he also could send some apologies to blackfaze, Buhari and all those that actually believed he didn't have balls, but he doubted. 11 Likes

Maclatunji do you still believe in this govt that is controling people with sensless lies, sensless deciet, fraud of the highest order, senseles and wicked evil and hunger of the highest level? 5 Likes

He should not talk about anything again. #IStoodWithTubaba. 6 Likes

I knew tubaba was not in a right frame of mind when he made the ealier decision, in fact he was not in his actual senses, maybe he was high on something. 2 Likes

No one takes a Yoruba muslim like you seriously. A Muslim fanatic licking Buhari's smelly arse for no other reason than his being a muslim 3 Likes

He's a hardcore muslim, so as long as the president is a hardcore muslim, he has no problem.

Looking at tuface even, you'll know he doesn't have the mind to lead a 300 style attack. For him to even think he can do it was very surprising.

Here's what he should now do IMO, he should never speak again, both in music or in anything vocal. Let him hide in his shells with enough storage of food and drinks for a lifetime. He shouldn't ever be seen again because I'll Bleep him up. For real. I'm pissed right about now. 6 Likes 1 Share



http://www.nairaland.com/3605589/opinion-10-reasons-why-wanted Why The Protest Must Continue

Maclatunji do you still believe in this govt that is controling people with sensless lies, sensless deciet, fraud of the highest order, senseles and wicked evil and hunger of the highest level?



the dude is a zombie



so he has to believe in his errors



i dont take any of them serious on this site. even if Buhari kills their family. they support him



useless set of people



the dude is a zombie

so he has to believe in his errors

i dont take any of them serious on this site. even if Buhari kills their family. they support him

useless set of people

and for your info the protest will still hold . 2face did not start it

Tuface started a great movement, and gave up before the move. He's another typical nigerian...Bunch of Chickens! 2 Likes

Why The Protest Must Continue

http://www.nairaland.com/3605589/opinion-10-reasons-why-wanted let them protest with or without 2 face, when Buratai and almighty wicked buhari use una do shoot practice una eyes go clear for obio ekpo.. Learn from those murdered ipob protestants...



Meanwhile 2face is a fuccking weakling while Dullard buhari is a cursed terrorist.

let them protest with or without 2 face, when Buratai and almighty wicked buhari use una do shoot practice una eyes go clear for obio ekpo.. Learn from those murdered ipob protestants...

Meanwhile 2face is a fuccking weakling while Dullard buhari is a cursed terrorist.

QED

Poeple should spare this guy for now

A fuckin' coward, he is...



Baba Fela go just dey smile sheepishly for him grave ...



Gani Fawehinmi, Tai Solarin and Professor Ayodele Awojobi sure ain't gonna be cool with Tuface's decisions in their respective graves.



A fuckin' coward, he is...

Baba Fela go just dey smile sheepishly for him grave ...

Gani Fawehinmi, Tai Solarin and Professor Ayodele Awojobi sure ain't gonna be cool with Tuface's decisions in their respective graves.

The Yorubas have always been brave, if you ask me. Biafrans will never agree with that assertion, though.

Why I am angry at 2baba wasn't because he chickened out,but starting a call for protest in the first place.



He's a well known man,he should expect massive turnout, why start what you can't finish? 1 Like

Buhari don promise him money to cancell d protest! God dey oo 1 Like

Re member this. http://www.nairaland.com/3608295/10-things-note-before-protest?



What 2face now needs to do is to use his star power positively to encourage Nigeria's youths to change from whiners to achievers.



He can for example partner with the Benue State government to establish 'One Love Farms' where agriculture is carried out on a commercial scale with value-added services to products from it. He can get additional support from already established federal government schemes for agriculture.



He can invest in social startups that involve technology like Akon is doing to Light-up Africa http://akonlightingafrica.com/



These and other things he can do to inspire millions of youths in Nigeria and beyond to positivit y. Always dishing advice but I've never see you



Write an article against almajiri system which your religion promotes





Talk about these bombing carried out by radical Muslim





Talk against child marriage carried out in Islam





Speak up against Southern Kaduna Killings in Kaduna







Always dishing advice but I've never see you

Write an article against almajiri system which your religion promotes

Talk about these bombing carried out by radical Muslim

Talk against child marriage carried out in Islam

Speak up against Southern Kaduna Killings in Kaduna

Touched your neighbours positively who went to bed on empty stomach

Woke up this morning to see his useless video on IG. Nothing will make me support any movement he's part of again.

I think the hypothesis that he was instigated by some politicians to start the movement is true. FG reached out to those supporting him and they told him to suspend it.



I had little respect for him before. He has just lost it all!

Woke up this morning to see his useless video on IG. Nothing will make me support any movement he's part of again.

I think the hypothesis that he was instigated by some politicians to start the movement is true. FG reached out to those supporting him and they told him to suspend it.

And nobody should come and tell me he has achieved anything yet without the march please

I knew tubaba was not in a right frame of mind when he made the ealier decision, in fact he was not in his actual senses, maybe he was high on something.



You are just a Muslim who is bound by sentiments You are just a Muslim who is bound by sentiments

Nope, he should just officially retire from singing and move his families to London.

Then he also could send some apologies to blackfaze, Buhari and all those that actually believed he didn't have balls, but he doubted.

#ISTANDWITHBLACKFACE#



#ISTANDWITHBLACKFACE#

2FACE IS AN ILLITERATE

Nonsense....



Buhari is a daft failure and his Islamic govt must be protested against whether Tuface wants to lead the protest or not. Its obvious Tuface was threatened by the Islamic govt forces not to lead the protest.

I hear the protest is still going to go on.



Buhari is so daft that even his wife acknowledges that things have falling apart in Nigeria and if it continues she won't vote for him in 2019..... What a monumental failure and embarrassment!! 1 Share

He should just Hide his face in shame, he jst disappointed us 1 Like

he can go and die 1 Like

2face has shown us that he lacks the ability and courage to face a simple difficult situation .

Such a timid and easily intimidated person.

COWARD! 2 Likes