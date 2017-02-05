₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by naija2dabone(m): 3:45am
Its not a one man show
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by cash247: 3:48am
Tuface fall people hand o!!! Why start what you can't finish? It'll make sense if it goes on without him. Shame go catch the guy no be small but the protest is not all about him anyways.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Vickiweezy(m): 3:54am
Tubaba fall my hand!
Chai!
Thought he had BALLS though.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by ellechrystal(f): 4:00am
Tubaba has been seriously threatened.
Is this a country? Where the oppression from the govt is this big?
Smh. Buhari, all d hunger and deaths, u will answer.
There is a greater power who will judge u.
21 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by eposho: 4:10am
This is the bane of this country, youth chicken out of planned protests. Infact it shows how naive 2face is,that the protest wasnt PLANNED.
And the irony is , this is the attitude that represent a 2FACED individual.
Dont start what you cant finished,if u havent the balls it shows that the fire of liberation is not in u.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Iamwrath: 4:23am
Two face made a reasonable decision, I respect that
4 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by eposho: 4:36am
Iamwrath:After the weed cleared from his face abi.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by azimibraun: 4:48am
cash247:small boy keep quite. What was he going to protest against? Are his messages not passed and heard clearly by everyone including the government? You just want "Drama and Deaths" Did you hear the statement from the Police and DSS? 2baba is wise, loving and patriotic. Why are we talking about him? Becouse dared to do something an he did raise our consciousness and passed a message to government that people are not doing so well right now. He forced the government to set up a committee on the prices of food. In Nigeria. You continue from where 2 baba stopped. He has tried is own.
15 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by dokyOloye: 4:54am
Vickiweezy:Na only prick he get,no ball,not even half a ball.
12 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Johnnyessence: 4:58am
Sure the protest will surely hold as planned. In akwa ibom state it will hold. Two baba can fool himself not Nigerians. Nigerians will protest on the leadership of Apc. At least it will check mate their government the more.
2 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Johnnyessence: 5:01am
CNN BBC PRESSTV and other international media will via it live broadcast. It will surely hold as planned. No form of intimidation can stop it ooo.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Iamwrath: 5:06am
eposho:
No, he realized they are trying to use his protest to score cheap political scores
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by ta4ba3(m): 5:12am
2face is not a solid amigo atall... I wonder who crest him
5 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Oblitz(m): 5:23am
correct! the protest will still hold!
2 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by sinistermind(m): 5:23am
Gbam... it is now out of 2face hands. He actually achieved what he wanted though, that is waking everyone up to it.
1 Like
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Oladimejyy(m): 5:24am
#ISTANDWITHBUHARIPATIENTLY
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by stanleyalpacino(m): 5:35am
ta4ba3:
Amingo tins for Don Comot from him body . 2baba na obote for game.
1 Like
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by ta4ba3(m): 5:39am
stanleyalpacino:0147
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by eposho: 5:41am
Iamwrath:He chicken out simple. Liberation is not spelt lightly.
U think if it was femi/seun they will chicken out? No.
If u haven't got it in u , it won't work. Period.
Sowore/sahara repoter was arrested resently, taken to panti. He face the system and took them on.
U win by saying what u mean, this time he is a coward. Period.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by ddippset(m): 5:41am
eediots still on nairaland cursing tubaba. on that they won't join the protest o. they will just sit here and probably form they nairaland branch of the buharimustgo protest, leaving tuface dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. these 10mb internet jackie chans are the real cowards not tuface.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by nwadiuko1(m): 5:49am
ta4ba3:the guy na very casted obote
4 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by stanleyalpacino(m): 6:02am
ta4ba3:
Na number.
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by cktheluckyman: 6:09am
ddippset:Write whatever you like the protest will go on as planned. That is the most important thing
3 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Iamwrath: 6:10am
eposho:
OK
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Iamwrath: 6:11am
ddippset:word!!
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by MarshRiley(m): 6:14am
I don't know why Tuface chickened out...maybe he got his own share of the national cake to last his generation forever or maybe he was threatened by those teachers floggers, I don't know,but this is unhealthy for our democracy and I dare to say democracy is on life support
4 Likes
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by Kingsley1000(m): 6:16am
ddippset:don't mind them
1 Like
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by pwettiejay(f): 6:22am
Better! but seriously, i believe he was threatened
1 Like
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by omenkaLives: 6:26am
ellechrystal:Oh please! You guys spare us this sanctimonious bullcrap. So because tuface was threatened, Nigeria is no longer a country.
When the speaker of the House of Representatives was treated like a regular miscreant, wiith his security withdrawn and him thrown teargas at just because he dared to exercise his freedom of association, Nigeria was still a country!
When Amaechi was relentlessly hounded by an ordinary commissioner of police in his own state when he was the Chief security officer of the state for daring to exercise his freedom of association, Nigeria was a country!
When tanks meant for war were rolled out to the streets in Ojota because cilivians said they were gonna carry out this same demonstration and had to shelve their plans because of the acrion of the army , Nigeria was a country!
In fact, when all these happened, Nigeria wasnt just a country, Nigeria had TRANSFORMATION AMBASSADORS, and ironically, these ambassadors then are the same people calling for the head of the security operatives!
What an twisted irony.
Some of you people think we all have memories the span of that of a centipede.
Smh.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE by omenkaLives: 6:28am
ddippset:Nuff said.
4 Likes
