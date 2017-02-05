Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Protest Will Still Go On Without 2baba -EIE (7298 Views)

Its not a one man show 6 Likes 2 Shares

Tuface fall people hand o!!! Why start what you can't finish? It'll make sense if it goes on without him. Shame go catch the guy no be small but the protest is not all about him anyways. 37 Likes 1 Share



Chai!

Thought he had BALLS though. Tubaba fall my hand!Chai!Thought he had BALLS though. 18 Likes 1 Share

Tubaba has been seriously threatened.

Is this a country? Where the oppression from the govt is this big?

Smh. Buhari, all d hunger and deaths, u will answer.

There is a greater power who will judge u. 21 Likes

This is the bane of this country, youth chicken out of planned protests. Infact it shows how naive 2face is,that the protest wasnt PLANNED.

And the irony is , this is the attitude that represent a 2FACED individual.

Dont start what you cant finished,if u havent the balls it shows that the fire of liberation is not in u. 24 Likes 3 Shares

Two face made a reasonable decision, I respect that 4 Likes

Iamwrath:

Two face made a reasonable decision, I respect that After the weed cleared from his face abi. After the weed cleared from his face abi. 18 Likes 1 Share

cash247:

Tuface fall people hand o!!! Why start what you can't finish? It'll make sense if it goes on without him. Shame go catch the guy no be small but the protest is not all about him anyways. small boy keep quite. What was he going to protest against? Are his messages not passed and heard clearly by everyone including the government? You just want "Drama and Deaths" Did you hear the statement from the Police and DSS? 2baba is wise, loving and patriotic. Why are we talking about him? Becouse dared to do something an he did raise our consciousness and passed a message to government that people are not doing so well right now. He forced the government to set up a committee on the prices of food. In Nigeria. You continue from where 2 baba stopped. He has tried is own. small boy keep quite. What was he going to protest against? Are his messages not passed and heard clearly by everyone including the government? You just want "Drama and Deaths" Did you hear the statement from the Police and DSS? 2baba is wise, loving and patriotic. Why are we talking about him? Becouse dared to do something an he did raise our consciousness and passed a message to government that people are not doing so well right now. He forced the government to set up a committee on the prices of food. In Nigeria. You continue from where 2 baba stopped. He has tried is own. 15 Likes

Vickiweezy:

Tubaba fall my hand!

Chai!

Thought he had BALLS though. Na only prick he get,no ball,not even half a ball. Na only prick he get,no ball,not even half a ball. 12 Likes

Sure the protest will surely hold as planned. In akwa ibom state it will hold. Two baba can fool himself not Nigerians. Nigerians will protest on the leadership of Apc. At least it will check mate their government the more. 2 Likes

CNN BBC PRESSTV and other international media will via it live broadcast. It will surely hold as planned. No form of intimidation can stop it ooo. 8 Likes 1 Share

eposho:



After the weed cleared from his face abi.



No, he realized they are trying to use his protest to score cheap political scores No, he realized they are trying to use his protest to score cheap political scores 4 Likes 1 Share

2face is not a solid amigo atall... I wonder who crest him 5 Likes

correct! the protest will still hold! 2 Likes

Gbam... it is now out of 2face hands. He actually achieved what he wanted though, that is waking everyone up to it. 1 Like

#ISTANDWITHBUHARIPATIENTLY 3 Likes 1 Share

ta4ba3:

2face is not a solid amigo atall... I wonder who crest him



Amingo tins for Don Comot from him body . 2baba na obote for game. Amingo tins for Don Comot from him body . 2baba na obote for game. 1 Like

stanleyalpacino:





Amingo tins for Don Comot from him body . 2baba na obote for game. 0147 0147

Iamwrath:







No, he realized they are trying to use his protest to score cheap political scores He chicken out simple. Liberation is not spelt lightly.

U think if it was femi/seun they will chicken out? No.

If u haven't got it in u , it won't work. Period.

Sowore/sahara repoter was arrested resently, taken to panti. He face the system and took them on.

U win by saying what u mean, this time he is a coward. Period. He chicken out simple. Liberation is not spelt lightly.U think if it was femi/seun they will chicken out? No.If u haven't got it in u , it won't work. Period.Sowore/sahara repoter was arrested resently, taken to panti. He face the system and took them on.U win by saying what u mean, this time he is a coward. Period. 10 Likes 1 Share

eediots still on nairaland cursing tubaba. on that they won't join the protest o. they will just sit here and probably form they nairaland branch of the buharimustgo protest, leaving tuface dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. these 10mb internet jackie chans are the real cowards not tuface. 11 Likes 3 Shares

ta4ba3:

2face is not a solid amigo atall... I wonder who crest him the guy na very casted obote the guy na very casted obote 4 Likes

ta4ba3:

0147

Na number. Na number.

ddippset:

eediots still on nairaland cursing tubaba. on that they won't join the protest o. they will just sit here and probably form they nairaland branch of the buharimustgo protest, leaving tuface dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. these 10mb internet jackie chans are the real cowards not tuface. Write whatever you like the protest will go on as planned. That is the most important thing Write whatever you like the protest will go on as planned. That is the most important thing 3 Likes

eposho:



He chicken out simple. Liberation is not spelt lightly.

U think if it was femi/seun they will chicken out? No.

If u haven't got it in u , it won't work. Period.

Sowore/sahara repoter was arrested resently, taken to panti. He face the system and took them on.

U win by saying what u mean, this time he is a coward. Period.

OK OK

ddippset:

eediots still on nairaland cursing tubaba. on that they won't join the protest o. they will just sit here and probably form they nairaland branch of the buharimustgo protest, leaving tuface dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. these 10mb internet jackie chans are the real cowards not tuface. word!! word!!

I don't know why Tuface chickened out...maybe he got his own share of the national cake to last his generation forever or maybe he was threatened by those teachers floggers, I don't know,but this is unhealthy for our democracy and I dare to say democracy is on life support 4 Likes

ddippset:

eediots still on nairaland cursing tubaba. on that they won't join the protest o. they will just sit here and probably form they nairaland branch of the buharimustgo protest, leaving tuface dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. these 10mb internet jackie chans are the real cowards not tuface. don't mind them don't mind them 1 Like

but seriously, i believe he was threatened Better!but seriously, i believe he was threatened 1 Like

ellechrystal:

Tubaba has been seriously threatened.

Is this a country? Where the oppression from the govt is this big?

Smh. Buhari, all d hunger and deaths, u will answer.

There is a greater power who will judge u.

Oh please! You guys spare us this sanctimonious bullcrap. So because tuface was threatened, Nigeria is no longer a country.



When the speaker of the House of Representatives was treated like a regular miscreant, wiith his security withdrawn and him thrown teargas at just because he dared to exercise his freedom of association, Nigeria was still a country!



When Amaechi was relentlessly hounded by an ordinary commissioner of police in his own state when he was the Chief security officer of the state for daring to exercise his freedom of association, Nigeria was a country!



When tanks meant for war were rolled out to the streets in Ojota because cilivians said they were gonna carry out this same demonstration and had to shelve their plans because of the acrion of the army , Nigeria was a country!



In fact, when all these happened, Nigeria wasnt just a country, Nigeria had TRANSFORMATION AMBASSADORS, and ironically, these ambassadors then are the same people calling for the head of the security operatives!



What an twisted irony.



Some of you people think we all have memories the span of that of a centipede.



Smh. Oh please! You guys spare us this sanctimonious bullcrap. So because tuface was threatened, Nigeria is no longer a country.When the speaker of the House of Representatives was treated like a regular miscreant, wiith his security withdrawn and him thrown teargas at just because he dared to exercise his freedom of association, Nigeria was still a country!When Amaechi was relentlessly hounded by an ordinary commissioner of police in his own state when he was the Chief security officer of the state for daring to exercise his freedom of association, Nigeria was a country!When tanks meant for war were rolled out to the streets in Ojota because cilivians said they were gonna carry out this same demonstration and had to shelve their plans because of the acrion of the army , Nigeria was a country!In fact, when all these happened, Nigeria wasnt just a country, Nigeria had, and ironically, these ambassadors then are the same people calling for the head of the security operatives!What an twisted irony.Some of you people think we all have memories the span of that of a centipede.Smh. 7 Likes 1 Share