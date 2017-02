Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts (2544 Views)

Speaking during a dinner with journalists, the governor said the bank refused to honour his cheque based on a directive from the EFCC when he went there on Friday despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which threw out the EFCC’s application for a stay of execution of its earlier judgment that his account at Zenith Bank be defrozen..



Fayose, who decried what he described as the brazen disregard to court orders, said the action of the anti-graft agency was an impunity taken too far and it would not go unchallenged.



He said, “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself; acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them.”



Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had, last December, ordered the EFCC to de-freeze Fayose’s account following which the governor went to the bank and was able to withdraw money from the account.



Tch

Let this people leave Fayose alone. He always beat APC at their game. 11 Likes 1 Share

we are laughing at the greatest beerfraud man we are laughing at the greatest beerfraud man



Leave Fayose alone ooooooo....

Fayose for president 2019. This guy must have really frustrated and exposed the FG that's why they are attacking Him like this.Leave Fayose alone ooooooo....Fayose for president 2019. 10 Likes 1 Share

What do I say now ooooooo?

Are these EFCC guys this jobless? 2 Likes 1 Share





E CC are jobless sha cos Fayose always escapes somehow When we are lacking power supply,they are busy wasting the one we have to freeze account.E CC are jobless sha cos Fayose always escapes somehow







Good one! Coming from the EFCC





He should be made to scream on top of his voice at regular intervals Good one! Coming from the EFCCHe should be made to scream on top of his voice at regular intervals

prof fayose wil stil conquer u r free to quote me #istandwitfayose(adopted biafran) #istandwittubaba #istandwitGEJ God bless biafra 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an autocratic and totalitarian dictating bastar.d.



All because Fayoshe is anti Apc.. Efcc has been sent by presidiotbuhari to frustrate this amiable governor because he has opposed your REGIME.



Buhari is a curse to humanity..

Buhari is an animal.

Buhari is a wicked mephistophelean terrorist.

TUFIAKWA 6 Likes 1 Share

Qmerit:

What do I say now ooooooo?

Pls say something Pls say something

That's why I'm afraid living and banking anything in this Nigeria. one day you'll wake up and discover you no longer the owner of what's yours 1 Like

E no go better for those chanters of Sai Barbara.



Useless Zombies 1 Like

Ok

Buhari is a dictator

This is a government of impunity

I trust Fayose not to still keep quiet. AgainI trust Fayose not to still keep quiet.

0b10010011:







Good one! Coming from the EFCC





He should be made to scream on top of his voice at regular intervals What do you expect from a Muslim What do you expect from a Muslim 3 Likes 1 Share

What did you expect when we have a tyrant as a president 1 Like

dey no want make him witdraw sponsor our protest abi EFCC kwontinue

porshnuel:

prof fayose wil stil conquer

u r free to quote me

#istandwitfayose(adopted biafran)

#istandwittubaba

#istandwitGEJ

God bless biafra





Why re u always standing with failures? Why re u always standing with failures? 1 Like

vedaxcool:

we are laughing at the greatest beerfraud man Another Muslim Another Muslim 1 Like

Account containing money that doesn't belong to him. I'm against disobedience to court orders but I'm happy this two faced fraudster and false prophet Fayose won't get to spend money that doesn't belong to him, stolen money.

Stupid and shameless oloriburuku of a man

We need in our ipbod

mschwww jobles pple,Governor fayose wey go don remove evry dime EFCC can't guy a guyman oo de jst wn mke noise small Money dey d accountmschwww jobles pple,Governor fayose wey go don remove evry dime EFCC can't guy a guyman oo de jst wn mke noise small

sekundosekundo:

Buhari is a dictator



Your opinion, your right!



He is a democratic president to others Your opinion, your right!He is a democratic president to others

BlackSeptember:

This is a government of impunity

Thank God it's your personal opinion! Thank God it's your personal opinion!

If fayose go for Senator chaii how go dey bubble everyday ooo

0b10010011:





Your opinion, your right!

He is a democratic president to others Others, why not to you?. Others, why not to you?.