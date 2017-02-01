



Speaking during a dinner with journalists, the governor said the bank refused to honour his cheque based on a directive from the EFCC when he went there on Friday despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which threw out the EFCC’s application for a stay of execution of its earlier judgment that his account at Zenith Bank be defrozen..



Fayose, who decried what he described as the brazen disregard to court orders, said the action of the anti-graft agency was an impunity taken too far and it would not go unchallenged.



He said, “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself; acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them.”



Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had, last December, ordered the EFCC to de-freeze Fayose’s account following which the governor went to the bank and was able to withdraw money from the account.



