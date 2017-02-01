₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Saturday said that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had again frozen his accounts at the Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank Plc.
Speaking during a dinner with journalists, the governor said the bank refused to honour his cheque based on a directive from the EFCC when he went there on Friday despite the ruling of a Federal High Court which threw out the EFCC’s application for a stay of execution of its earlier judgment that his account at Zenith Bank be defrozen..
Fayose, who decried what he described as the brazen disregard to court orders, said the action of the anti-graft agency was an impunity taken too far and it would not go unchallenged.
He said, “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself; acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them.”
Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had, last December, ordered the EFCC to de-freeze Fayose’s account following which the governor went to the bank and was able to withdraw money from the account.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/efcc-refreezes-fayoses-account.html
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by xstry: 7:43am
Tch
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by Sunnymatey(m): 7:46am
Let this people leave Fayose alone. He always beat APC at their game.
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by vedaxcool(m): 7:55am
we are laughing at the greatest beerfraud man
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by DoctorJosh(m): 7:55am
This guy must have really frustrated and exposed the FG that's why they are attacking Him like this.
Leave Fayose alone ooooooo....
Fayose for president 2019.
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by Qmerit(m): 7:57am
What do I say now ooooooo?
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by megrimor(m): 8:01am
Are these EFCC guys this jobless?
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by SubtleFRED(m): 8:01am
When we are lacking power supply,they are busy wasting the one we have to freeze account.
E CC are jobless sha cos Fayose always escapes somehow
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by 0b10010011: 8:01am
Good one! Coming from the EFCC
He should be made to scream on top of his voice at regular intervals
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by porshnuel(m): 8:01am
prof fayose wil stil conquer u r free to quote me #istandwitfayose(adopted biafran) #istandwittubaba #istandwitGEJ God bless biafra
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by StupidYorubaFool: 8:01am
Buhari is an autocratic and totalitarian dictating bastar.d.
All because Fayoshe is anti Apc.. Efcc has been sent by presidiotbuhari to frustrate this amiable governor because he has opposed your REGIME.
Buhari is a curse to humanity..
Buhari is an animal.
Buhari is a wicked mephistophelean terrorist.
TUFIAKWA
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by SubtleFRED(m): 8:02am
Qmerit:
Pls say something
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by NetBizguy: 8:02am
That's why I'm afraid living and banking anything in this Nigeria. one day you'll wake up and discover you no longer the owner of what's yours
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by DrChukzy(m): 8:03am
E no go better for those chanters of Sai Barbara.
Useless Zombies
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by Daslim180(m): 8:03am
Ok
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by sekundosekundo: 8:03am
Buhari is a dictator
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by BlackSeptember: 8:03am
This is a government of impunity
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by ybalogs(m): 8:03am
Again I trust Fayose not to still keep quiet.
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by BlackSeptember: 8:04am
0b10010011:What do you expect from a Muslim
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by tboyO2: 8:04am
What did you expect when we have a tyrant as a president
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by porshnuel(m): 8:04am
dey no want make him witdraw sponsor our protest abi EFCC kwontinue
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by 0b10010011: 8:04am
porshnuel:
Why re u always standing with failures?
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by BlackSeptember: 8:05am
vedaxcool:Another Muslim
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by duni04(m): 8:05am
Account containing money that doesn't belong to him. I'm against disobedience to court orders but I'm happy this two faced fraudster and false prophet Fayose won't get to spend money that doesn't belong to him, stolen money.
Stupid and shameless oloriburuku of a man
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by madridguy(m): 8:05am
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by maxiuc(m): 8:06am
We need in our ipbod
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by AustineCJ: 8:06am
Money dey d accountmschwww jobles pple,Governor fayose wey go don remove evry dime EFCC can't guy a guyman oo de jst wn mke noise small
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by 0b10010011: 8:06am
sekundosekundo:
Your opinion, your right!
He is a democratic president to others
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by 0b10010011: 8:07am
BlackSeptember:
Thank God it's your personal opinion!
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by smartmey61(m): 8:07am
If fayose go for Senator chaii how go dey bubble everyday ooo
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by sekundosekundo: 8:08am
0b10010011:Others, why not to you?.
|Re: EFCC Re-freezes Governor Fayose's Zenith Bank Accounts by ybalogs(m): 8:08am
Pls Governor Fayose, go to court if you believe EFCC has breached your right. End of story.
