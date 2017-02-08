₦airaland Forum

Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by omenkaLives: 5:04pm
The former Governor of Katsina State, Mr. Ibrahim Shema, broke down in tears tuesday after he was rearrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His re-arrest took place after the adjournment on a ruling on his motion challenging the jurisdiction of the state High Court to hear his case on alleged corruption which was preferred against him by the EFCC.

Shema and three others were arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Maikanti Bako of the Katsina State High Court, when the judge adjourned ruling on the matter till February 21.

The EFCC had alleged that the former governor and three others were charged with criminal breach, abuse of office and conversion of public funds to the tune of over N11 billion.

THISDAY observed that Shema who came to the court at about 9a.m. in a black Toyota Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), with registration number: ABJ 607 CV, alongside his aide, walked straight out to the court speechless.

Immediately after the court’s sitting, Shema who came out with his defence team headed by J.B Dawodu (SAN), was instantly approached by an EFCC official notifying him of his re-arrest.

In the ensuing argument between the EFCC official and former governor, pandemonium broke out in the court premises as the operatives of the anti-graft agency laid ambush by blocking all the exits of the premises to forestall any resistance.

After the mild drama, the former governor who had almost driven out of the premises, suddenly came back and enter the court room sensing that he will be rearrested by the heavily armed EFCC operatives.

Dauda also immediately went back to the judge requesting for the protection of his client from EFCC.

However, the counsel to the prosecution promised that they would not arrest Shema on the very case before the judge, because there was an administrative bail subsisting.

But as the situation became rowdy, the former governor broke down in tears.

The standoff lasted for over an hour until Shema was smuggled into another black tinted SUV with registration number ABJ 679 AZ in order to allegedly evade arrest.

While the confusion lasted, despite the pleas from the former governor’s counsel, the EFCC and police immediately called for reinforcement, until both parties finally agreed to meet at the police commissioner’s office situated near the court, along Daura road.

A source later disclosed to THISDAY that Shema would be taken to the Abuja office of the EFCC to face fresh interrogation on allegations of corruption.


http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/08/shema-sheds-tears-after-efcc-re-arrest/

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Theyveedo(m): 5:06pm
Where's the tears?

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Jibril659(m): 5:07pm
okay
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by casttlebarbz(m): 5:15pm
i no dey pity dem at al

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Keneking: 5:17pm
Amazing tears...useless politician
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by omenkaLives: 5:25pm
Keneking:
Amazing tears...useless politician
Where have you been?
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Jossyroyal1(m): 5:28pm
CRY HE MUST HAVE BEEN Sipping PREMIUM OSOBGO WEED...grin
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by omaguibu(m): 5:29pm
Buhari kill am nah wawa
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by oriflamebaby1(f): 5:29pm
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by angeltolly(f): 5:29pm
Where is the tears now? The money Y'all stole has been making the economy shed unending tears sad
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by YUNGLURD(m): 5:29pm
As if we re gullible. usless politicians
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by obembet(m): 5:30pm
Read this

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Guyman02: 5:30pm
He needs to join APC fast if he wants them to stop harassing him. Since Orji Uzor Kalu decamped he has been making FP on Nairaland while playing table tennis.

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by steppin: 5:30pm
Efcc and arrests. Just barking, no bite.

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Qmerit(m): 5:31pm
Good a thief should be sober not like Fayose and FFK
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by BlackSeptember: 5:31pm
omenkaLives:
Where have you been?
Omenka how far with the recession grin
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by wizzlyd(m): 5:31pm
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Akinaukwa: 5:31pm
So even the rich do cry? Many Nigerians have been shedding tears in poverty and without hope and still crying without any consolation even in present times.
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Kuriou: 5:31pm
We need our national patrimony. Not your tears. Criminals
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by SweetJoystick(m): 5:31pm
When him dey loot, na tears of joy, time to face consequence for abuse of office na tears of pain and regret....oh life, how sweet grin
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by shamecurls(m): 5:32pm
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by adem30: 5:32pm
God Bless Buhari and his team. Oya Ipob yoot, come and see witch hunting of one of your own

Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by olaolulazio(m): 5:33pm
He remembers operation crocodile tears.
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by menwongo(m): 5:33pm
grin IT HAS BEGUN grin
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:33pm
Nice one
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Ogachemistry(m): 5:34pm
I can't pity d end results of our politicians
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by AntiWailer: 5:34pm
They thought Buhari is dead so all cases closed.
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by gigabyte13: 5:35pm
J. B DAWODU(san), that name ring a bell. That guy is an expert in defending corrupt politicians.








Awon oloshi oleeeeee gbogbo. Thunder fire all of una, una never see anything. No wonder you folks wish PMB death. Even, in his weakness, the corruption fight must continue.
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by martineverest(m): 5:35pm
good...feeling what average nigerian feel
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by luvinhubby(m): 5:35pm
BlackSeptember:
Omenka how far with the recession grin

He is now a full time farmer, you know as they say, desperate times........... cheesy
Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Eluwilussit(m): 5:36pm
omenkaLives:


http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/08/shema-sheds-tears-after-efcc-re-arrest/



Make the guy join APC na. See Orji Kanu has been "canonized". He's now a living saint. grin

