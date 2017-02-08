₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The former Governor of Katsina State, Mr. Ibrahim Shema, broke down in tears tuesday after he was rearrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/02/08/shema-sheds-tears-after-efcc-re-arrest/
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Theyveedo(m): 5:06pm
Where's the tears?
4 Likes
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Jibril659(m): 5:07pm
okay
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by casttlebarbz(m): 5:15pm
i no dey pity dem at al
1 Like
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Keneking: 5:17pm
Amazing tears...useless politician
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by omenkaLives: 5:25pm
Keneking:Where have you been?
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Jossyroyal1(m): 5:28pm
CRY HE MUST HAVE BEEN Sipping PREMIUM OSOBGO WEED...
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by omaguibu(m): 5:29pm
Buhari kill am nah wawa
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by oriflamebaby1(f): 5:29pm
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by angeltolly(f): 5:29pm
Where is the tears now? The money Y'all stole has been making the economy shed unending tears
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by YUNGLURD(m): 5:29pm
As if we re gullible. usless politicians
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by obembet(m): 5:30pm
Read this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Guyman02: 5:30pm
He needs to join APC fast if he wants them to stop harassing him. Since Orji Uzor Kalu decamped he has been making FP on Nairaland while playing table tennis.
1 Like
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by steppin: 5:30pm
Efcc and arrests. Just barking, no bite.
1 Like
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Qmerit(m): 5:31pm
Good a thief should be sober not like Fayose and FFK
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by BlackSeptember: 5:31pm
omenkaLives:Omenka how far with the recession
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by wizzlyd(m): 5:31pm
U
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Akinaukwa: 5:31pm
So even the rich do cry? Many Nigerians have been shedding tears in poverty and without hope and still crying without any consolation even in present times.
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Kuriou: 5:31pm
We need our national patrimony. Not your tears. Criminals
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by SweetJoystick(m): 5:31pm
When him dey loot, na tears of joy, time to face consequence for abuse of office na tears of pain and regret....oh life, how sweet
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by shamecurls(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by adem30: 5:32pm
God Bless Buhari and his team. Oya Ipob yoot, come and see witch hunting of one of your own
1 Like
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by olaolulazio(m): 5:33pm
He remembers operation crocodile tears.
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by menwongo(m): 5:33pm
IT HAS BEGUN
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:33pm
Nice one
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Ogachemistry(m): 5:34pm
I can't pity d end results of our politicians
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by AntiWailer: 5:34pm
They thought Buhari is dead so all cases closed.
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by gigabyte13: 5:35pm
J. B DAWODU(san), that name ring a bell. That guy is an expert in defending corrupt politicians.
Awon oloshi oleeeeee gbogbo. Thunder fire all of una, una never see anything. No wonder you folks wish PMB death. Even, in his weakness, the corruption fight must continue.
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by martineverest(m): 5:35pm
good...feeling what average nigerian feel
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by luvinhubby(m): 5:35pm
BlackSeptember:
He is now a full time farmer, you know as they say, desperate times...........
|Re: Shema Shed Tears After EFCC Re-Arrest by Eluwilussit(m): 5:36pm
omenkaLives:
Make the guy join APC na. See Orji Kanu has been "canonized". He's now a living saint.
