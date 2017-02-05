₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,364 members, 3,347,577 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 12:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont (20980 Views)
PDP Rebirth Group Pledges Support For Makarfi Led Faction Of PDP / 2015: Tinubu Wanted To Be VP, Opposed Osinbajo As VP - Buhari's Authorized Bio / Photos Of President Buhari,Osinbajo As they Resume In Their Offices (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by hansyllo(m): 10:04am
A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has berated the Nigerian government for the cancellation of the planned anti-government protest.
Popular Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, who had been at the vanguard of a much-publicised February 6 anti-government protest, cancelled the plan on Saturday, citing “security challenges”.
“Dear Nigerians, after due consultations, it has become clear that the #OneNigeria protest scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja on Monday the 6th of February is under serious threat of hijack by interests not aligned with our ideals,” the multiple award winning musician said.
“The point I am intent on making is not worth the life of any Nigerian. It is, in fact, motivated by the need to demand a better deal for the ordinary Nigerian.
“I therefore announce the cancellation of the planned protest. We’ll share further information in due course,” he added.
The planned protest gained traction with several public figures and civil society groups pledging to be part of it on Monday.
Tuface called for nationwide protest against Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis that has seen costs of goods and services skyrocket, with many families struggling to survive.
But police warned against the protest after initially promising to provide security. Police authorities said on Friday they had “credible intelligence” that other groups were planning a counter protests on the same day and at the same venues, saying the event could turn violent.
But in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Mrs. Ezekwesili, a vocal member of #BringBackOurGirls campaign group, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Nigerians cry out their pains.
On her verified twitter handle, @Obyezeks, she tweeted, “Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo Allow the people of your Land CRY OUT their pain on Monday. LISTEN, EMPATHIZE & RETHINK POLICIES.”
Explaining further, the former minister decried the claim of Nigerian Police that it could not secure participants at the protest.
“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo Your Govt CANNOT SECURE YOUR CITIZENS THAT WANT TO GATHER AND SPEAK THEIR PAIN TO YOU? Haba. Haba,” Mrs. Ezekwesili said.
“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo The people of your Land are CRYING OUT in PAIN. Ask God for WISDOM to GIVE THEM A GOOD ANSWER,” she added.
She also implored the Nigerian government to listen to citizens’ plight and not bully them into silence.
“Mr. Pres @MBuhari Mr. VP @ProfOsinbajo When the people of your Land CRY OUT in PAIN saying, “Lighten our yoke”, you listen NOT REPRESS,” she wrote.
In its reaction to the announced cancellation by Tuface, a civic group, Enough is Enough Nigeria, has said it will proceed with it without the pop star.
In a tweet through its official handle, @EiENigeria, at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, the group announced its resolve to go ahead with the protest without Tuface, adding that it respects the artiste’s decision.
“We respect @official2baba’s security concerns but the marches in #Lagos & #Abuja will go ahead. #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria,” the group said.
Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the cancellation announced by Tuface.
Ogo chris, a twitter user, said: “2baba was just a voice. Nigerians are stronger than the forces that be. Common Nigerians we can!”
Toni bliss, another follower, tweeted, “thanks for the leap. will never take tubaba serious for anything in my life. the protest must GO ON. #ISTANDWITHNIGERIA.”
Another user, opposed to the rally and tweeting via @Woye1, said ” no March again. Better go to ur office on Monday. Security officers should do d needful. Go and make money.”
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/222572-tuface-protest-ezekwesii-blasts-buhari-osinbajo-civic-group-pledges-continue-rally.html?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:12am
Different groups trying to make political capital out of this.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by seunmsg(m): 10:12am
EIE already made it clear that the protest will go on as scheduled. Tuface is no longer part of the protest, it is within his right to withdraw. Others who are still interested can go on and protest, nobody is stopping them. Whether you stand with Tubaba, Buhari or Nigeria, go ahead and do your thing peacefully tomorrow.
132 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by NaMe4: 10:21am
Nigeria. A Country where the Government THREATENS its citizens with its INEPTITUDE.
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by Beranco: 10:21am
m just thinking aloud.......
During the Soviet dictatorship of Joseph Stalin. He was a brutal dictator with mind of his own. On one fateful day, Stalin came to Politburo meeting with a live chicken. Standing in front of audience, He started to pluck the feathers of the live chicken off one by one.
The chicken trembled in pain, blood tricking out of its pores. It gave out grievous cries, but Stalin being a cruel dictator continued without remorse plucking the feathers out until the chicken was completely Unclad.
After which, he threw the chicken on the ground. The Unclad chicken was staggering in pain. Stalin goes into his pocket and from his pockets, he took out some chicken food and started to throw it at the poor & helpless creature.
The poor chicken in pain started eating and Stalin started walking towards his seat. As he walked away, he kept dropping some feeds on the floor & the chicken followed him and sat feeding from his feet.
Joseph Stalin then turned to members of his political party leadership. He said, "This chicken represents the people".
"You must disempower them, brutalise them, beat them up, starve them and then leave them".
"If you do this, go into your pocket & give them peanuts when they are in that helpless and desperate situation, they will blindly follow you for the rest of their life, worshiping you".
"They will think you are a hero forever. They will forget that, you're responsible for their sorrowful situation in the first place."
Breath taking, isn't it ?
Now! Take a look at all the people some Nigerians are busy defending on social media.
Take a look at those they call their heroes. They are the same people who plunged Nigeria into the situation she is. They are the same people who are responsible for their predicament.
#Could this be the Nigerian citizens situation presently?# In ma noble Opinion, i think it is.
Copied.
150 Likes 26 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by TheFreeOne: 10:32am
TonyeBarcanista:
What political capital are you insinuating
Is the current misgovernance, killings and sufferings not affecting Nigerians or don't they have a right to air their views on pressing issues?
****
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by duba(m): 10:47am
Tuface shouldn't have started what he can't finish. Listen to some of his songs like, "only me, for instance, e b like say"..... he did opposite of what he preaches. I'm stuck if I should delete all your songs on my phone.. I even have a playlist of songs by tubaba. Chai... smh... tuface fall my hand.....
25 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by omenkaLives: 10:52am
TonyeBarcanista:Exactly. Whoever desires to protest can go right ahead and do so.
Tuface has decided he wont. The government has said she isnt stoping anyone from protesting so i dont understand what all the noise is about.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by SpecialAdviser: 10:54am
So this Igbo woman is more courageous than Tuface.
#IstandwithEzekwesili
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by SpecialAdviser: 10:54am
So this Igbo woman is more courageous than Tuface?
#IstandwithEzekwesili
9 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by veekid(m): 10:55am
Protest or no protest; I'm voting Buhari out come 2019
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by SpecialAdviser: 10:55am
So this Igbo woman is more courageous than Tuface.
#IstandwithEzekwesili
12 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by SpecialAdviser: 10:55am
So this Igbo woman is more courageous than Tuface.
#IstandwithEzekwesili
4 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by Daslim180(m): 10:56am
Ok
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by ddippset(m): 10:56am
Where is the blast?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:56am
GLO bring back my money
Ezekwesili, if you can lead or continue with the protest, you will gain my respect.
PMB and his cohorts did more than this to GEJ. I guess they were not expecting the same treatment Hypocrites
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by MakeADifference: 10:56am
I blast you too Osinbajo
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:57am
TonyeBarcanista:Always selling your con...... for peanuts
10 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:57am
We will march
1 Like
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by hardywaltz(m): 10:57am
Nobody wan die but dem wan go heaven...
5 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by Akinz0126(m): 10:57am
For those criticising him you all should put yourselves in his shoe obviously he's been threatened behind the close door hence the lives of his family members are @stake.
Well we all know who the real enemies of the nation are
7 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by Pavore9: 10:58am
Truly there is misgovernance at all levels.
1 Like
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:58am
Story
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by DrChukzy(m): 10:58am
2face can be threatened 1million times, the protest will still hold.
Enough is enough!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Tuface Protest: Ezekwesii Blasts Buhari, Osinbajo As Civic Group Pledges To Cont by Orikinla1: 10:58am
TonyeBarcanista:Opportunists.
Thank Almighty God Tuface cancelled it.
3 Likes
Lagos Donates N4.5m To Ngozi Nwosu / Policemen In Lagos Killed A 9-Year-Old Boy And Fled / Civil Servants Salaries Not Sustainable - Adeosun
Viewing this topic: Sigoal(m), anomsodi(m), locutas, Vickygirk(f), vicmela(m), Rayboss(m), kinguwem, Xkoba, Onedibe1, grammy010, themonk(m), 2LESS(m), b0rn2fuck(m), shateemah(m), aguizm(m), Maziebuka01(m), TheGoodJoe(m), ojeffo, kaypound(m), duba(m), foliman(m), adeadeyera(m), legendthankgod(m), jaybim, yakson123, lafuria1(m), mekd, kutchs, LAFOCUZY, Donprince2, biosepeter1(m), Kobicove(m), cooljude(m), guttentag(m), draj93(m), dyn4casie(m), suolboy(m), dawtune(m), JChris01, IbBaba1, mikewills(m), samesolomon(m), Haryohdeji(m), onstelly(f), HydraFeeds(m), tiwiex, mesoprogress(m), Tumeric, oladistinct(m), nedu2000(m), FlyinDutchMan(m), tillaman(m), ayantaiwo(m), Reminez(m), opichika(m), morbeta(m), Empireland, Luciferdevil(m), LasGidiOwner, Captain6(m), moseskehinde, Mosh1, Interesting15, abdulrazat(m), Blakjewelry(m), AnyibestDede(m), jojotemitopaz(m), filcast(m), Chiboy484(m), 2sexynet, irokooo, tonyzaks, istanboi, Olaposiwaju, Lekewhite(m), Faremisodeeq(m), FemiGreatness(m), primusmaximus, Kupaskeybaba(m), softwerk(f), holycuriousity(m), demio007, johnshagb(m), Dandeson1(m), kingguu(m), Zonacom(m), Vanpascore(m), Young03, GOZILLA(m), akposking(m), geesilver(m), GbengaOyewole, Bosville(m), dejumite(m), sweetrie(f), Keegan, ajebuter(f), xtratagem(m), sallyzan(f), Kingspin(m), pappyshun(m), mcgaius, kiltoko1(m), harryboyng(m), bluaero(m), DrHighchief(m), Whynotthetruth(m), nonjebose(m), nwajesus12(m), sonya4all(m), KAYD007(m), axeman10(m), Dreambeat, YMCgyna(m), teejegs(m), Aooux(m), enigmaticlion and 230 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37