How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by HAKKINS(m): 2:33pm
Jesus’ death on the cross, as described in the New Testament, has become one of the most famous events. But what happened to the 12 disciples who were his closest followers? Not as much information has survived about their fates, but here is what’s available from various sources, including the New Testament itself, apocryphal texts, early Christian historians, legends and lore.

• Simon, AKA Peter: Simon-Peter, who was appointed by Jesus the leader of the new sect, is viewed by Roman Catholics as the first pope, was eventually martyred in Rome during the reign of the emperor Nero. As the story goes, Peter asked to be crucified upside down, so that his death would not be the equal of Jesus and the Romans supposedly obliged.

• Andrew: According to 15th Century religious historian Dorman Newman, Andrew—the brother of Peter—went to Patras in western Greece in 69 AD, where the Roman proconsul Aegeates debated religion with him. Aegeates tried to convince Andrew to forsake Christianity, so that he would not have to torture and execute him. But when that didn’t work, apparently he decided to give Andrew the full treatment. Andrew was scourged, and then tied rather than nailed to a cross, so that he would suffer for a longer time before dying. Andrew lived for two days, during which he preached to passersby.

• James (son of Zebedee, AKA James the Greater): Acts 12:1-19 says that James was killed with a sword. The newly-appointed governor of Judea, Herod Agrippa, decided to ingratiate himself with the Romans by persecuting leaders of the new sect. After James was arrested and led to place of execution, his unnamed accuser was moved by his courage. He not only repented and converted on the spot, but asked to be executed alongside James. The Roman executioners obliged, and both men were beheaded simultaneously.

• John: John was the only one of the original disciples not to die a violent death. Instead, he passed away peacefully in Patmos in his old age, sometime around 100 AD.

• Philip: Philip, the first of Jesus’ disciples, became a missionary in Asia. Eventually, he traveled to the Egyptian city of Heliopolis, where he was scourged, thrown into prison, and crucified in 54 AD.

• Bartholomew: Bartholomew supposedly preached in several countries, including India, where he translated the Gospel of Matthew for believers. In one account, “impatient idolaters” beat Bartholomew and then crucified him, while in another, he was skinned alive and then beheaded.

• Thomas: Apparently Thomas preached the gospel in Greece and India, where he angered local religious authorities, who martyred him by running him through with a spear.

• Matthew: According to legend, the former tax collector turned missionary was martyred in Ethiopia, where he was supposedly stabbed in the back by an swordsman sent by King Hertacus, after he criticized the king’s morals.

• James (son of Alphaeus, AKA James the Less): According to Foxe, James, who was elected by his fellow believers to head the churches of Jerusalem, was one of the longest-lived apostles, perhaps exceeded only by John. At the age of 94, he was beaten and stoned by persecutors, and then killed him by hitting him in the head with a club.

• Thaddaeus, AKA Lebbaeus, Judas or Jude: According to several stories, he was crucified at Edessa (the name of cities in both Turkey and Greece) in 72 AD.

• Simon the Canaanite AKA the Zealot: Simon preached in Mauritania on the west coast of Africa, and then went to England, where he was crucified in 74 AD.

• Judas Iscariot: According to Matthew 27:3-6, the treacherous apostle quickly felt remorse over his betrayal of Jesus and went to the Temple to recant. When the high priests ignored his plea, he threw down the 30 pieces of silver that he had been paid, and went off and hanged himself. But Acts 1:15-20, gives a different and even grislier version of Judas’ demise. He says that Judas used the blood money to purchase a piece of land and then fell headlong from a high place there, so that “he burst asunder in the midst, and all his bowels gushed out.” Jerusalem residents subsequently named the place Aceldama, which means “the field of blood.”


http://channel.nationalgeographic.com/killing-jesus/articles/how-did-the-apostles-die/

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by harizonal123(m): 3:17pm
Nice one
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Atmmachine(m): 4:06pm

Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind.

God is fake.

Jesus Christ is fake.

Allah is fake.

How the 12 imaginary friends of Jesus died.

Only kids would believe those kind of story.

Adam and Eve were the first people God created, the had two sons Cain and Abel, Cain and Abel had 4 children, who in the hell did they have sex with to have those 4 children ?? Their mother ??

A guy who walked on water, fed 1 million people with 5 loaves of bread and two fishes but he couldn't handle two nails on the cross.

Go tell that super story to primary school kids.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Pwhitelaw(m): 4:07pm
Good
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by CaptainBomb(m): 4:07pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3612144/dear-nairalanders-please-sister-dont#3612144.5

please help my sister is dying on hospital bed..
she is on oxygen

1 Like 1 Share

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by emeijeh(m): 4:07pm
Please tell us how Buhari died lipsrsealed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:07pm
idonbilivit
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by ajanma2(m): 4:08pm
issorite...meanwhile...I hope our presido still dey come back tomorrow? I no wan hear story say dem shoot bird him mama fly..

1 Like

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by hahn(m): 4:09pm
They never existed undecided
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by ednut1(m): 4:09pm
hmmm, horrible deaths, But dis Judas matter tire me, Jesus came to die for our sins, So did Judas do anythin wrong, sad i no understand

2 Likes

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by rfnextar8: 4:09pm
ehn ehn
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:09pm
How many men of God now can be a martyr?..... Life is sweet.it is well
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by kropotkin2: 4:09pm
Inaccurate
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by ZeroTolerance: 4:10pm
Middle eastern terrorism didn't start today.
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by TheSonOfMark(m): 4:11pm
Atmmachine:

How the imaginary friends of Jesus died


Always wash and disinfect the opinions you pull out of your butt-crack before posting them on the internet - they are so shitty.

2 Likes

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by ZeroTolerance: 4:11pm
babyfaceafrica:
How many men of God now can be a martyr?..... Life is sweet.it is well
Yoruba muslim

1 Like

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by hopefulLandlord: 4:11pm
Interesting
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by AlexCk: 4:11pm
Painful deaths tho,

Well, thanks to them, gospel went worldwide



But op, u missing one of the greatest apostle(not really amongst the 12 tho)

Apostle Paul.
Wonder how he died, that guy too suffer.

"the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak "

2 Likes

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Kjking(m): 4:11pm
great history
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by konjinus(m): 4:11pm
Ok
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Kennitrust: 4:12pm
b
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by alBHAGDADI: 4:12pm
Our today's disciples are busy flying private jets and living flamboyantly. Yet, silly Nigerians still believe they are actually following the Christianity that Yahshua and his disciples instituted.

How many of them can die for the gospel? None.
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by kennygee(f): 4:12pm
Atmmachine:

How the 12 imaginary friends of Jesus died

Only kids would believe those kind of story

Adam and Eve were the first people God created, the had two sons Cain and Abel, Cain and Abel had 4 children, who in the hell did they have sex with to have those 4 children ?? Their mother ??

A guy who walked on water, fed 1 million people with 5 loaves of bread and two fishes but he couldn't handle two nails on the cross

Go tell that super story to primary school kids

I'm sure he wasn't telling it to you but to those who believe this "Super Story".

Now run along.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by FearFactor1: 4:12pm
Apostle sue le man nko...

Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Chrisrare: 4:12pm
Tales in moonlight.. No evidence that any of these occured.
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Lustig(m): 4:12pm
Martyrs
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Iaia: 4:13pm
boy-oh-boy
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Pavore9: 4:13pm
They spread the Gospel.
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by omanifrank(m): 4:14pm
Atmmachine:

How the 12 imaginary friends of Jesus died

Only kids would believe those kind of story

Adam and Eve were the first people God created, the had two sons Cain and Abel, Cain and Abel had 4 children, who in the hell did they have sex with to have those 4 children ?? Their mother ??

A guy who walked on water, fed 1 million people with 5 loaves of bread and two fishes but he couldn't handle two nails on the cross

Go tell that super story to primary school kids
YOU ARE HEALED
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by greatiyk4u(m): 4:14pm
and my Nigeria pastors are afraid of death moving around with armed security personnel and even seeing killing of Christians in southern kaduna especially as a great atrocity that should be retaliated instead of celebration of the dead as martyrs




heaven is really hard to make without the grace of God
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by Atmmachine(m): 4:14pm
kennygee:


I'm sure he wasn't telling it to you but to those who believe this "Super Story".

Now run along.

Sorry, i don't talk to little girls
Re: How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Died by kennygee(f): 4:16pm
Atmmachine:


Sorry, i don't to little girls

You should see an optometrist if you can't see the comment properly or employ the service of a teacher to help you read.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

