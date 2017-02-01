₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,653 members, 3,348,470 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 10:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) (33639 Views)
"I Don't Know When I Will See My Family" - Says Gallant Nigerian Soldier. Photos / Auwal Saad, A Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Members On Tuesday (Pic) / Touching Photo Of A Nigerian Soldier Praying Before Battle With Boko Haram(Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by stephenduru: 3:52pm
According to Christian who shared the photos,the soldier pictured below from Okpara Inland,Delta is Nigerian youngest soldier.
Facially he looks very young.But is he really the youngest soldier in Nigeria or just NDA student?Ayam not understanding.Somebody with a better military knowledge should explain more.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/is-this-man-nigerian-youngest.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by sarrki(m): 3:54pm
Cute guy
God bless NA
God bless the commander of the Nigerian Army
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by Blue3k(m): 3:54pm
Baby face probably 18 looking 15. A little facial hair will age him. Either way it's nice to have such youthful appearance.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by victor2008(m): 3:56pm
child soldier he should be around 16yrs
4 Likes
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by azimibraun: 3:56pm
Student at NMS. We can't have a youngest Nigerian soldier when we have entrance age into the Military. With an SSCE.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by sarrki(m): 3:58pm
victor2008:
OK
Please tell us what we don't know
Present us the birthday cert to show us he's 16years
Or remain silent
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by AfroMighty(m): 4:25pm
Just don't get him killed
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by fowosh: 4:32pm
good for him
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by subtlemee(f): 4:47pm
I hope he won't go about abusing innocent citizens at check point
2 Likes
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by OOOS(m): 4:58pm
To be one you must have attained a certain age. The guy is just the type they call baby face.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by leofab(f): 5:03pm
Twoface want to be like Obasanjo while Idris wants to be like Fela.. shame on 2-face and where is Idris my man?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by SaulRazor: 5:25pm
If he can pass through the training and get commissioned then he is a deadly as any soldier out there
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by progress69: 5:55pm
azimibraun:
U sabi. Thats an FN riffle. Used for training cos it has blanks bulletd that are used for training purposes.
3 Likes
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 6:17pm
na NMS student na
i know the boy
his elder sister is my side chick
1 Like
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by TheBatman(m): 6:25pm
azimibraun:NMS or NDA?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by rocoh(m): 6:29pm
This is not NMS
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by permsec: 6:51pm
If only u know who captain Ali was.
1 Like
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by olaboy33(m): 7:31pm
firstclassmumu:
who ask you??
ur name says it all sha
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by zendy: 7:33pm
Okpara Inland? Where is this?
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by firstclassmumu(m): 7:53pm
olaboy33:wetin concern you with wetin i post? Becareful
1 Like
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by tolexy123: 8:13pm
Na slap i go give this one if i meet am for town walai
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by nickxtra(m): 8:28pm
Is he related to Kelechi Iheanacho?
3 Likes
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by popsyleo1: 8:38pm
How
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by SEOManiac: 8:39pm
Is he up to 18?
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by olaolulazio(m): 8:39pm
And someone will think that lil dude will ask me to do frog jump and I will answer him.
Never!
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by Tbillz(m): 8:39pm
Militant -ry from birth!!!
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by khristology(m): 8:39pm
Soldier go Soldier Come
7 Likes
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by jojomario(m): 8:39pm
May God bless and protect him as he defends his Nation.
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by prince9851(m): 8:39pm
Who gave dis boy gun?
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by Boxer007(m): 8:40pm
stephenduru:
He is beautiful
|Re: Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier?(photos) by SmartyPants: 8:40pm
NDA recruitment starts from 17 so he is not too young and there will be hundreds of other boys his age
1 Like
"Never Again "- Latest Slogan In The Camp Of Nigerian Army / Saraki Goofs, Says No Need For Senate Confirmation For New Service Chiefs / Why Gov Obiano Took 30 Anambra Lawmakers To US
Viewing this topic: handofGod1(m), dainformant(m), therealchase(m), OCHOdee(f), MrnovaLyn(m), theSpark(m), decasey(m), Sydney17(m), ironkurtain(m), IbrahimJafr, MrRationaL(m), LMohd(m), princeemmy123(m), Maxycul, CandidSeeker(m), omoh17, AssoJnr, amaben2020(m), udeh3(m), Thatitan234(m), zeestone99(m), tunax5loon(m), marshalcarter, josephsm823(m), shawla, nephemmy(m), akfeas(m), Peacefullife, Gifurat, 1guests, Alexanda07(m), Prodigy4rii(m), qwerty123qwerty, Stone123(m), naijabadoo(m), ademat21, Alhkerimu(m), Cokesboy, bolasunkanmi, mayowa1111, santos876(m), Byko899, alegekola(m), pampamafolabi8, Helkayklassic(m), toygod2, Deeman87, Jhulyan(f), drealmoyo(m), SummerT(m), yhemsy62(m), Quadre, Freeezzz(m), Emezy(m), Lilnikee(m), naijafella(m), joansteff(m), dmostcheerful(f), Trigga001, ejikesbm, victorious001(f), pboiskinpy(m), ModJ1(m), Fogman(m), GrAnDwEeZ(m), toneroto70, kingstylo01(m), humantoy(m), SIRmanjar, Soljaboi44(m), Drslimz, slimkunlex(m), footprintD55(m), Ymix94(m), Mickyboiz, ranson(m), kaykay1980, geovidal(m), blingcorp, Troj(m), felixrahl(m), EggPlant, oote, lizaloizaa, Maydayy(m), DRESSRITE, dipopooo(m), PBundles(m), OXCUBA and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9