Facially he looks very young.But is he really the youngest soldier in Nigeria or just NDA student?Ayam not understanding.Somebody with a better military knowledge should explain more.



According to Christian who shared the photos,the soldier pictured below from Okpara Inland,Delta is Nigerian youngest soldier.Facially he looks very young.But is he really the youngest soldier in Nigeria or just NDA student?Ayam not understanding.Somebody with a better military knowledge should explain more.

Cute guy



God bless NA



God bless the commander of the Nigerian Army



God bless Muhammadu Buhari



God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria 64 Likes 2 Shares

Baby face probably 18 looking 15. A little facial hair will age him. Either way it's nice to have such youthful appearance. 20 Likes 1 Share

child soldier he should be around 16yrs 4 Likes

Student at NMS. We can't have a youngest Nigerian soldier when we have entrance age into the Military. With an SSCE. 15 Likes 1 Share

victor2008:

child soldier he should be around 16yrs

OK



Please tell us what we don't know



Present us the birthday cert to show us he's 16years



Or remain silent OKPlease tell us what we don't knowPresent us the birthday cert to show us he's 16yearsOr remain silent 15 Likes 2 Shares

Just don't get him killed 6 Likes 1 Share

good for him

I hope he won't go about abusing innocent citizens at check point 2 Likes

To be one you must have attained a certain age. The guy is just the type they call baby face. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Twoface want to be like Obasanjo while Idris wants to be like Fela.. shame on 2-face and where is Idris my man? 6 Likes 1 Share

If he can pass through the training and get commissioned then he is a deadly as any soldier out there 1 Like 1 Share

azimibraun:

Student at NMS. We can't have a youngest Nigerian soldier when we have entrance age into the Military. With an SSCE.

U sabi. Thats an FN riffle. Used for training cos it has blanks bulletd that are used for training purposes. U sabi. Thats an FN riffle. Used for training cos it has blanks bulletd that are used for training purposes. 3 Likes

na NMS student na





i know the boy





his elder sister is my side chick 1 Like

azimibraun:

Student at NMS. We can't have a youngest Nigerian soldier when we have entrance age into the Military. With an SSCE. NMS or NDA? NMS or NDA? 2 Likes 1 Share

This is not NMS

If only u know who captain Ali was. 1 Like

firstclassmumu:

na NMS student na



i know the boy



his elder sister is my side chick

who ask you??



ur name says it all sha who ask you??ur name says it all sha 17 Likes 1 Share

Okpara Inland? Where is this?

olaboy33:





who ask you??



ur name says it all sha wetin concern you with wetin i post? Becareful wetin concern you with wetin i post? Becareful 1 Like

Na slap i go give this one if i meet am for town walai

Is he related to Kelechi Iheanacho? 3 Likes

How

Is he up to 18?

And someone will think that lil dude will ask me to do frog jump and I will answer him.





Never!

Militant -ry from birth!!!

Soldier go Soldier Come 7 Likes

May God bless and protect him as he defends his Nation.

Who gave dis boy gun?

He is beautiful He is beautiful