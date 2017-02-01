₦airaland Forum

4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by chimere66: 6:26pm
MASSIVE DECAMPING:Governor Masari today 5th February 2017 received over 4000 PDP decampees into APC in Katsina State.

Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari welcomed the decampees into the APC during a ceremony at Dutsi local Governments area of the State.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/over-4000-pdp-members-decamp-to-apc-in.html

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by HungerBAD: 6:27pm
Good.

Very good.

Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.

Nigeria is gradually marching forward.

We will get there.

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:27pm
All this decamping nah rubbish

Nigerian politicians can't stay out of power for long

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Beremx(f): 6:28pm
Decamping is no news.
next please!

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 6:33pm
Decamping when Buhari is bedridden.



Who cares

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 6:34pm
Beremx:
Decamping is no news.

next please!
Never you shout at people correcting you again.


You can't be changing like Barcanista and you expect ndigbo to keep quiet


Enjoy the Change from Katsina

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 6:35pm
You can lie o.
APC and lie na 5 and 6
just use this one to console yourself.

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by satelliteDISH(m): 6:37pm
Click like for IPOB and share for Pastor Suleman.

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by tempest01(m): 7:17pm
Funny country...instead of these state governors to be busy and do their duty as elected to deliver, they just waste time playing politics and achieving nothing.


Is this a decampment or a rally? because people decamped to PDP recently in that state, this is the political reply.

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by lielbree: 8:30pm
Lies. Lies everywhere
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by adonbilivit: 8:31pm
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by amiablesystems: 8:31pm
BlackSeptember:
Decamping when Buhari is bedridden.



Who cares


you meant dead The dude is gone

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 8:31pm
Bad news for flatis grin
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by gaetano: 8:32pm
why is it always a round figure? If no be 4000 na 10000 or 60000. What happened to figures like "1253 members decamp"

Make una dey lie dey go

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by nijascammers: 8:32pm
reading this news ipobs will develop migraine,headache.
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:33pm
Long live ABM
long live Katsina
long live Nigeria
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by leofab(f): 8:33pm
Apc and Lies
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by oyejideogunjumo(m): 8:33pm
chimere66:
MASSIVE DECAMPING:Governor Masari today 5th February 2017 received over 4000 PDP decampees into APC in Katsina State.

Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari welcomed the decampees into the APC during a ceremony at Dutsi local Governments area of the State.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/over-4000-pdp-members-decamp-to-apc-in.html
How are they sure they are all from PDP,? Any roll call? Where are their membership cards,?Stop deceiving us and face what is on ground
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 8:33pm
HungerBAD:
Good.

Very good.

Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.

Nigeria is gradually marching forward.

We will get there.


HungerBad have you eaten today ? Pot calling kettle black cheesy cheesy. Ur ignorance dey make me shame for u

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 8:34pm
HungerBAD:
Good.

Very good.

Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.

Nigeria is gradually marching forward.

We will get there.

kindly quit smoking, it's affecting your brain.

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by slowbreeze(f): 8:35pm
nijascammers:
reading this news ipobs will develop margarine,headache.
Its migraine... zombie.

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by prince9851(m): 8:35pm
For d first time in about 6months, my Yoruba zombiefied skull has something to rejoice about
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Awoo88: 8:35pm
Because one disgruntled old man left apc yesterday, they quickly put together some alimagiri. The have this number of PDP yet could not win a single sit.

2 Likes

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by prince9851(m): 8:36pm
slowbreeze:

Its migraine... zombie.
cheesy lmfao

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 8:36pm
Staged

Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by axeman2(m): 8:36pm
APC HAS FAIL NIGERIA WE WILL VOTE THEM OUT.
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Tunami(m): 8:36pm
HungerBAD:
Good.

Very good.

Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.

Nigeria is gradually marching forward.

We will get there.

na u sabi.
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:37pm
These guys are campaigning, even if they decamped it has no meaning.
Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by slowbreeze(f): 8:37pm
And d 4000 ppl who decamped are who? is it d pix I see? collection of Fulani herdsmen;suya sellers;shoe makers and one arm beggars.Abeg make dem park well.APC and dia nonsense lies\propaganda..

