₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,653 members, 3,348,471 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 10:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) (8417 Views)
John James Akpan Udoedeghe Expelled From APC (Photos) / Adamawa APC Welcomes Nuhu Ribadu Back To APC(photos) / Lawani, Ode, Agada, Decamp To APC (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by chimere66: 6:26pm
MASSIVE DECAMPING:Governor Masari today 5th February 2017 received over 4000 PDP decampees into APC in Katsina State.
Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari welcomed the decampees into the APC during a ceremony at Dutsi local Governments area of the State.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/over-4000-pdp-members-decamp-to-apc-in.html
1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by chimere66: 6:26pm
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by chimere66: 6:26pm
chimere66:more
1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by HungerBAD: 6:27pm
Good.
Very good.
Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.
Nigeria is gradually marching forward.
We will get there.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:27pm
All this decamping nah rubbish
Nigerian politicians can't stay out of power for long
6 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Beremx(f): 6:28pm
Decamping is no news.
next please!
11 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 6:33pm
Decamping when Buhari is bedridden.
Who cares
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 6:34pm
Beremx:Never you shout at people correcting you again.
You can't be changing like Barcanista and you expect ndigbo to keep quiet
Enjoy the Change from Katsina
2 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by gudnex22(m): 6:35pm
You can lie o.
APC and lie na 5 and 6
just use this one to console yourself.
3 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by satelliteDISH(m): 6:37pm
Click like for IPOB and share for Pastor Suleman.
2 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by tempest01(m): 7:17pm
Funny country...instead of these state governors to be busy and do their duty as elected to deliver, they just waste time playing politics and achieving nothing.
Is this a decampment or a rally? because people decamped to PDP recently in that state, this is the political reply.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by lielbree: 8:30pm
Lies. Lies everywhere
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by adonbilivit: 8:31pm
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by amiablesystems: 8:31pm
BlackSeptember:
you meant dead The dude is gone
4 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 8:31pm
Bad news for flatis
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by gaetano: 8:32pm
why is it always a round figure? If no be 4000 na 10000 or 60000. What happened to figures like "1253 members decamp"
Make una dey lie dey go
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by nijascammers: 8:32pm
reading this news ipobs will develop migraine,headache.
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:33pm
Long live ABM
long live Katsina
long live Nigeria
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by leofab(f): 8:33pm
Apc and Lies
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by oyejideogunjumo(m): 8:33pm
chimere66:How are they sure they are all from PDP,? Any roll call? Where are their membership cards,?Stop deceiving us and face what is on ground
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 8:33pm
HungerBAD:
HungerBad have you eaten today ? Pot calling kettle black . Ur ignorance dey make me shame for u
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 8:34pm
HungerBAD:kindly quit smoking, it's affecting your brain.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by slowbreeze(f): 8:35pm
nijascammers:Its migraine... zombie.
3 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by prince9851(m): 8:35pm
For d first time in about 6months, my Yoruba zombiefied skull has something to rejoice about
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Awoo88: 8:35pm
Because one disgruntled old man left apc yesterday, they quickly put together some alimagiri. The have this number of PDP yet could not win a single sit.
2 Likes
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by prince9851(m): 8:36pm
slowbreeze:lmfao
1 Like
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 8:36pm
Staged
1 Like
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by axeman2(m): 8:36pm
APC HAS FAIL NIGERIA WE WILL VOTE THEM OUT.
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by Tunami(m): 8:36pm
HungerBAD:na u sabi.
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:37pm
These guys are campaigning, even if they decamped it has no meaning.
|Re: 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) by slowbreeze(f): 8:37pm
And d 4000 ppl who decamped are who? is it d pix I see? collection of Fulani herdsmen;suya sellers;shoe makers and one arm beggars.Abeg make dem park well.APC and dia nonsense lies\propaganda..
2 Likes
Goodluck Jonathan Says Mend Is Not Responsible For Abuja Attacks. / Obasanjo Writes Semester Exam. Saying "I Am Not A Special Student" / Army's Frustration, Premium Times' Sabotage
Viewing this topic: nothingmega122, frankdGreat125, Confirmer(m), captleonerd, Osu175(m), ABIOLAXYZ(m), Samelle(f), hayortwice(m), amoleoluyinka, TOBIeee68(m), Ghidey(m), lloydoshalee(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6