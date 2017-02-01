Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) (8417 Views)

Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari welcomed the decampees into the APC during a ceremony at Dutsi local Governments area of the State.





Governor Masari today 5th February 2017 received over 4000 PDP decampees into APC in Katsina State.Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari welcomed the decampees into the APC during a ceremony at Dutsi local Governments area of the State.

More more more 1 Share

Good.



Very good.



Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.



Nigeria is gradually marching forward.



We will get there. 17 Likes 2 Shares

All this decamping nah rubbish



Nigerian politicians can't stay out of power for long 6 Likes

Decamping is no news.

next please! 11 Likes

Decamping when Buhari is bedridden.







Who cares 5 Likes 1 Share

Decamping is no news.



next please! Never you shout at people correcting you again.





You can't be changing like Barcanista and you expect ndigbo to keep quiet





Enjoy the Change from Katsina Never you shout at people correcting you again.You can't be changing like Barcanista and you expect ndigbo to keep quietEnjoy the Change from Katsina 2 Likes

You can lie o.

APC and lie na 5 and 6

just use this one to console yourself. 3 Likes

Click like for IPOB and share for Pastor Suleman. 2 Likes

Funny country...instead of these state governors to be busy and do their duty as elected to deliver, they just waste time playing politics and achieving nothing.





Is this a decampment or a rally? because people decamped to PDP recently in that state, this is the political reply. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lies. Lies everywhere

Decamping when Buhari is bedridden.







Who cares



you meant dead The dude is gone you meant deadThe dude is gone 4 Likes

Bad news for flatis

why is it always a round figure? If no be 4000 na 10000 or 60000. What happened to figures like "1253 members decamp"



Make una dey lie dey go 13 Likes 1 Share

reading this news ipobs will develop migraine,headache.

Long live ABM

long live Katsina

long live Nigeria

Apc and Lies

MASSIVE DECAMPING:Governor Masari today 5th February 2017 received over 4000 PDP decampees into APC in Katsina State.



Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari welcomed the decampees into the APC during a ceremony at Dutsi local Governments area of the State.





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/over-4000-pdp-members-decamp-to-apc-in.html How are they sure they are all from PDP,? Any roll call? Where are their membership cards,?Stop deceiving us and face what is on ground How are they sure they are all from PDP,? Any roll call? Where are their membership cards,?Stop deceiving us and face what is on ground

Good.



Very good.



Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.



Nigeria is gradually marching forward.



We will get there.





HungerBad have you eaten today ? Pot calling kettle black . Ur ignorance dey make me shame for u HungerBad have you eaten today ? Pot calling kettle black. Ur ignorance dey make me shame for u 3 Likes 1 Share

Good.



Very good.



Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.



Nigeria is gradually marching forward.



We will get there.



kindly quit smoking, it's affecting your brain. kindly quit smoking, it's affecting your brain. 2 Likes 1 Share

reading this news ipobs will develop margarine,headache. Its migraine... zombie. Its migraine... zombie. 3 Likes

For d first time in about 6months, my Yoruba zombiefied skull has something to rejoice about

Because one disgruntled old man left apc yesterday, they quickly put together some alimagiri. The have this number of PDP yet could not win a single sit. 2 Likes

Its migraine... zombie. lmfao lmfao 1 Like

Staged 1 Like

APC HAS FAIL NIGERIA WE WILL VOTE THEM OUT.

Good.



Very good.



Nobody wants to be associated with a party of corrupt people,like in the PDP. They should be made to understand that the APC party,is a party of progress and not looting.



Nigeria is gradually marching forward.



We will get there.



na u sabi. na u sabi.

These guys are campaigning, even if they decamped it has no meaning.